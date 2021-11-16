Centro Cultural seeking sponsors for holiday program

The nonprofit is hoping to beat last year's effort, when 215 families received baskets of toys and food.

Centro Cultural de Washington County is asking for help in providing toys and meals this holiday season.

The nonprofit is hoping to beat last year's effort, when 215 families received baskets.

"Centro's holiday basket program helps families that need support during the winter months. We know the need is great given everything that has happened this past year," said Juan Carlos González, a Centro Cultural spokesperson and the area's representative on the Metro Council. "Folks can help by donating food and toys to Centro and by adopting a local family."

Sponsored families will receive a minimum of $300 worth of toys and food such as green beans, potatoes, chicken and rice. Each donor purchases all the items for the basket, and Centro provides family information, including clothing sizes and family addresses if donors wish to drop off items in person. Donors can also purchase a $300 gift card to Walmart, Fred Meyer or Target, or send a check to PO Box 708, Cornelius, OR 97113, and Centro will buy the gift card. To support the cause for less than $300, Centro has an Amazon wishlist for individual toys and is asking for volunteers to help package and deliver baskets.

Applications to receive a basket are available through Friday, Nov. 19. To sign up, call Centro at 503-359-0446. For more information about donating and sponsoring, visit CentroCultural.org .