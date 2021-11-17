ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Second jobs row: MPs back government plans to curb second jobs

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPs have backed government plans to prevent them taking on certain jobs in addition to their work in Parliament. Boris Johnson made a surprise announcement on the proposals on Tuesday amid sleaze allegations about Conservative MPs. Labour has been calling for a ban for sometime and tried to get...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

MPs in safe seats are most likely to have second jobs

MPs in safe seats are far more likely to have taken up second jobs than their colleagues in marginal constituencies, according to new analysis that has led to renewed calls for reforms to Britain’s voting system. In findings that undermine Boris Johnson’s suggestion that voters who disapprove of their MP’s...
JOBS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson urged to stop MPs cutting tax bills on second jobs

Critics have urged Boris Johnson to restrict MPs using personal companies to skirt tax bills under the planned new rules on second jobs, as the Conservative sleaze row continues to dominate Westminster. Using a personal company to accept payments for consultancy work can provide benefits such as avoiding income tax...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer needs to plan for a hung parliament

Table A1.6 is one of the most important parts of The British General Election of 2019, the essential book that has just been published. It shows what a wide band of possible outcomes at a similar election – such as the next one – would result in a hung parliament.Anyone unfamiliar with Table A1.6 might think that a parliament in which no party has a majority of seats is likely only when the two main parties are evenly matched in their share of the vote. Current opinion polls, giving Labour an average 37 per cent of the vote and the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

No 10 backs away from its proposals for limiting MPs’ second jobs after criticism

No 10 has backed away from its plans for limiting MPs’ second jobs after they were rubbished by the head of the Commons committee in charge of the controversy.In a major U-turn on Tuesday, Boris Johnson suddenly proposed curbing outside work to “within reasonable limits” – ministers then suggesting a limit on either hours or earnings.But Chris Bryant, the chair of the Commons standards committee – which will draw up firm proposals for a vote – called the ideas “for the birds” and said they would not work.In response, the prime minister’s spokesman claimed Mr Bryant’s criticisms were targeting...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Thangam Debbonaire
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Keir Starmer: Labour leader supports ban on most second jobs for MPs

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for a ban on most second jobs for MPs with limited exceptional circumstances for those working in public services. He added there was "a common sense" test which would exempt people whose jobs would include working on the NHS frontline or army reservists. Speaking...
JOBS
The Independent

Sleaze: Boris Johnson bows to pressure over MPs’ second jobs

Boris Johnson has been accused of a “kneejerk” attempt to rewrite MPs’ standards rules, after he rushed out plans to ban consultancy work in a bid to stave off more negative headlines on sleaze.The prime minister caved in to pressure to take action on MPs’ second jobs on the eve of a potentially embarrassing Commons vote on Wednesday on Labour demands for an end to MPs taking paid work as political consultants and lobbyists.In an apparent attempt to neutralise the Labour assault after a fortnight of revelations about Tory second jobs, Mr Johnson announced he was backing the move,...
JOBS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson plan on ‘second jobs’ would hit fewer than 10 MPs

Fewer than 10 MPs are likely to be affected by Boris Johnson’s proposed rule changes on second jobs, analysis of the register of interests suggests. It came as the prime minister conceded it was a “total mistake” to back disgraced MP Owen Paterson, admitting to backbench MPs on the 1922 committee “on a clear road I crashed the car into a ditch”.
JOBS
BBC

PM to be grilled by senior MPs amid second jobs row

Government 'unable to locate' minutes of Randox call. MPs are currently debating a call from Labour for the government to publish documents relating to Covid contracts awarded to testing company Randox. Randox employed Owen Paterson, the Conservative MP who resigned after the standards commissioner found his work for the company...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Uk#Mps#Parliament#Conservative#Insight
Shropshire Star

Tetchy PMQs as Johnson faces showdown with MPs over second job curbs

Boris Johnson and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle clashed at an ill-tempered session. Boris Johnson clashed with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ahead of a showdown with his own MPs over plans to ban them from paid political consultancy work. The Prime Minister insisted he wanted to find a cross-party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Labour claims ‘victory’ as PM forced into crackdown on MPs’ second jobs

Downing Street’s clean up operation on sleaze is in full swing. Boris Johnson has called for a crackdown on MPs’ second jobs, proposing a ban on “paid political consultants or lobbyists”. It is quite the turnaround for a prime minister who two weeks ago whipped his MPs to rip up sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson, who would now be some 10 days into his month-long suspension from the Commons had the government kept its mitts off independent disciplinary processes in parliament. Johnson’s well-timed intervention may have helped to take the sting out of a Labour press conference designed to attack his inaction on second jobs, but the PM now faces the wrath of his well-heeled colleagues who fear their lucrative side-hustles could soon disappear. Reports say the powerful 1922 Committee of Tories is raising concerns about the “vagueness” of the plans. Keir Starmer, whose party is calling for an outright ban on second jobs bar a few exceptions, claimed victory yesterday, saying the changes would not have been put forward had Labour not forced a vote on the matter later today. All eyes are now on the Commons for the opposition day debate and the PM’s appearance at a session of the Liaison Committee on “propriety and ethics in government.”
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs can still work up to 20 hours a week on second jobs under PM’s sleaze plan, says minister

MPs will still be able to work up to 20 hours a week on their second jobs under the government’s plan to tighten the rules, a cabinet minister has suggested.Boris Johnson has faced criticism over the vagueness of his proposal to ban consultancy jobs and limit work outside of parliament to what can be done “within reasonable limits”.International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said an MP doing 20 hours a week of work outside parliament would still be considered “reasonable”.She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Let’s say two shifts, that would be 16 hours a week. Are we saying 10 to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Telegraph

How Boris Johnson is trying to clear out old guard of MPs with curb on second jobs

It was Sir Winston Churchill who famously said that in politics, you should “never let a good crisis go to waste”. During nearly two years in office, his political hero’s quote has never been far from Boris Johnson’s mind as he has battled with a series of emergencies - some pandemic-related, others of his own making.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: MPs approve government plan to change second job rules after Labour motion defeated

Boris Johnson’s proposals to stop MPs taking paid jobs as parliamentary consultants or advisers have been passed by a Commons vote. It comes after politicians initially defeated a Labour motion to outlaw the jobs, by 282 votes to 231, after hours of debate. But, in a second vote, the PM’s alternative plan – which Labour said on Tuesday was merely a “watered down”version of theirs – was passed by 297-0, with Keir Starmer’s party abstaining.“Two weeks after voting to protect their mate who was found guilty of corruption, tonight they’ve voted to protect their £1,000 dodgy second jobs,” the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs to be challenged to vote to ban second jobs, as Labour piles on pressure over sleaze

Conservative MPs will be challenged to vote to ban second jobs on Wednesday, as Labour piles pressure on Boris Johnson to act on sleaze.Keir Starmer revealed his party would stage the showdown – and argue for all outside work to be outlawed, except for working in the NHS or other public services.The vote would be “a measure of where people are on how we now move things forward”, the Labour leader said, but would not be retrospective.The prime minister has refused to say where he stands on second jobs, despite rising public anger over MPs extra-parliamentary work and a...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour to hold vote on banning some second jobs for MPs

Labour will hold a vote on Wednesday on banning MPs from taking paid directorships or consultancies. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has argued that a ban on certain second jobs would help end "dodgy lobbying". It comes as MPs are likely to endorse the report criticising ex-Tory MP Owen Paterson...
POLITICS
The Guardian

MPs keep second job details secret – for years

MPs are keeping secret their employment agreements for second jobs worth up to £100,000 annually after quietly changing the rules on disclosure. The public had been entitled to inspect MPs’ contractual arrangements linked to their work in parliament. But the rules requiring MPs to deposit the agreements with the office of the parliamentary commissioner for standards were scrapped by parliament in 2015.
POLITICS
BBC

MPs under scrutiny over their second jobs

MPs are coming under intense scrutiny over their second jobs. This comes amid a row about former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox's legal work, and follows the finding that former Conservative MP Owen Paterson broke the rules by lobbying the government in return for money. What are the rules?. MPs can...
JOBS
The Guardian

Banning second jobs for MPs is vital to protect our democracy

The phrase used to describe the scandal enveloping parliament – “MPs’ second jobs” – is indicative of the problem. Being an MP is not a “job”, it is a public service. In exchange for the privilege of representing your community and helping to determine the future direction of your country, you are handed a publicly funded salary of nearly £82,000, placing you in the top 5% of earners, pulling in around three times the average wage. That is beyond anything most Britons will ever hope to earn, and indeed is a sum of money the vast majority of us think qualifies you as rich.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy