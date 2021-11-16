ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' fourth-quarter struggles may be team's biggest problem or highlights them

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdm3y_0cyvAJtv00

The Cleveland Browns have a load of issues to deal with. The list is not short with these few issues topping it:

  • Passing game/Baker Mayfield problems
  • Everything on defense outside of Myles Garrett
  • Why can’t Jarvis Landry be more involved?
  • Joe Woods schemes
  • Offensive play calling especially on fourth downs and in the red zone

There is also the lingering wonder if owner Jimmy Haslam will get an itch to make more major changes, as he has done time and time again since owning the team, if struggles continue.

As either the team’s biggest problem or simply highlighting all of the above concerns, the Browns fourth quarter struggles are quite problematic. To put them in context, Cleveland would be tied for the best record in the NFL if every game ended after the third quarter:

Obviously, games do not end after three quarters but the 8 – 2 mark is incredible given their 5 – 5 record and overall struggles this season.

The only games that the Browns were trailing after three quarters are their two blowout losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

The inability to finish games can have multiple factors including coaching and the team’s diminished roster due to injuries. (The talent and coaching on the other teams is a factor as well.)

Whatever the problem is, Cleveland will need to start closing games out in the fourth quarter if they want to turn their season around.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s troubling move after ugly win over Lions

The Cleveland Browns escaped with a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday but the match was anything but a spectacle. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had another miserable performance, and it prompted a rather concerning move from the Cleveland star after the game. According to multiple reports, Mayfield refused...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Standings#American Football#Danieltkelley#The Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Browns: John Johnson may be right that Odell Beckham picked the wrong team

Browns’ player John Johnson thinks Odell Beckham picked wrong with the Rams. John Johnson III doesn’t believe that former Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham picked the right team by signing with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham, who passed through waivers on Tuesday, wasted very little time signing with the Rams on Thursday. The talk heading up to the signing news was that Beckham would wait until Monday to sign, but that obviously didn’t end up being the case.
NFL
chatsports.com

Every NFL Team's Biggest Weakness in the 2021 Season

The Cleveland Browns can blame their disappointing 5-5 start on many things. Injuries have been a huge problem, including shoulder, foot and knee setbacks to quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the team lacks a true No. 1 wide receiver—which was true even before Odell Beckham Jr. departed for Los Angeles. However,...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Jarvis Landry Discusses Browns’ Offensive Struggles, OBJ’s Departure

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was candid about the team’s recent struggles and his friend Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure to the Los Angeles Rams. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver answered reporters’ questions Tuesday at his second annual Thanksgiving food drive at Parma Senior High School in Parma, Ohio. “It...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy