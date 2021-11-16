What Is a Debit Memorandum?

The November Advance Child Tax Credit Payment comes Monday to millions of Americans. The vast majority of parents who receive the child tax credit will get the total amount. But a problem with the September payment means some will get less. The IRS estimates it will pay out $15 billion in this installment alone. But some families won’t be getting the total $250 or $300 per child that most others will. Again, it goes back to a “technical issue” with the September payment. It caused about 2% of child tax credit recipients to get fees late and get a little too much money.

