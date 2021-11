(The Center Square) – Amazon is looking to build an air cargo center at the Boise Airport. The Seattle-based company is looking to lease 151,000 square feet of land, or a little over three acres, to construct a building that would be about 31,000 square feet. If the Boise City Council approves the project, the company could eventually expand the lease to four acres.

