Police the shooting deaths of a woman and man found inside a home in Zanesville, Ohio. Authorities are reportedly investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide. According to Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury, Brittany Dobbs, 21 and Wesley Sanders, 41, were both found dead at the scene. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Sanders was the one who pulled the trigger on Dobbs before turning the gun on himself.

