ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns Daily 11/16/2021

clevelandbrowns.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a football Tuesday we all get a little smarter as...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Wife Drama

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co. Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters. “Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off...
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 11 preview: Detroit Lions keys to victory over Cleveland Browns

After their tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Detroit Lions continue their tour of the rust belt with a matchup this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. There are a lot of variables up in the air at the moment. As of now, it seems like we are going to see backup quarterback Tim Boyle against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. How much will Mayfield’s injuries affect his play? How much will the Lions see defensive player of the year candidate Myles Garrett, who missed practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons, and is dealing with a foot injury?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Network#American Football#Mnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/21)

It is Tuesday, November 16, 2021 so the Cleveland Browns need to bury the past. That means Sunday’s awful loss in Week 10 to the New England Patriots has to be put out of mind. The exception is to learn valuable lessons from it to prepare for the Detroit Lions...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions Week 11 scouting report: The Cleveland Browns are talented, but inconsistent

This week, the Detroit Lions move from one AFC North opponent to another. The Cleveland Browns are next on the docket, and they’re a tough team to diagnose. A brief look at their depth chart shows an extremely talented roster that could make a deep playoff run. But a look at their actual performance reveals a team that is both capable of blowing out a talented team, and getting blown out by a middling team.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns are 5-5 and coming off a 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. The Lions are 0-8-1 and are coming off a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns making 3rd downs 'a big focal point'

The Browns are addressing the mistakes that occurred last Sunday in a tough loss in New England, and the root of several of them can be traced to one specific situation on both sides of the ball. Cleveland was simply not good enough on the "money down" with either its...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Baker Mayfield pushing through pain of multiple injuries, confident he'll be ready for Lions

Baker Mayfield has battled through injuries throughout his playing career, but 2021 has been a different animal. Mayfield admitted Wednesday he's "probably the most beat up" he's been in his entire career as the Browns look ahead to their Week 11 matchup with the Lions. The fourth-year signal-caller has been dealing with an injured left shoulder since Week 2, a foot injury since last week and now a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton

The Browns on Friday activated RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Chubb has played seven games this season and has amassed 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Despite missing three games this year, he still sits third on the NFL rushing leaderboard, 216 yards behind Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, who both have 937 yards.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Nick Chubb 'happy to get back' in Browns backfield

Nick Chubb walked onto the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with a full smile, shorts and no sleeves and an itch to get a football back in his hands. After a 10-day stint of not being able to play due to a bout with COVID-19, Chubb was back in his element: on a football field during a chilly afternoon in Berea. He was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning and didn't waste time immersing himself in preparations for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Lions.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns D ready to 'step up' and seize the 'great opportunity' they have over next 7 games

The Browns defense has turned the page quickly from last week's outing in New England. Cleveland had no choice other than to move forward after surrendering 45 unanswered points in a 45-7 defeat to the Patriots, who scored touchdowns on seven of their nine offensive drives and exposed several flaws the defense has struggled to consistently eliminate. The Browns can't afford a similar performance, and they're taking measures this week to ensure it doesn't happen again.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

What the Lions are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Lions, we're checking out what they're saying in Detroit about the game. Knowing where they are, obviously. Both of those guys have had their times and have their moments when they've been as special as everybody, and they still are. Lions QB Jared Goff on facing Browns edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Detroit Lions

One week after turning in arguably the most complete performance of the season, the Browns suffered their worst defeat of the year, 45-7, at the hands of the New England Patriots. The Browns have not been able to maintain a consistently high standard of play of late, and the result...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 11 at Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions are on the road for the second week in a row, this time taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy