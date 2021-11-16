Cleveland Browns Daily 11/16/2021

After their tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Detroit Lions continue their tour of the rust belt with a matchup this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. There are a lot of variables up in the air at the moment. As of now, it seems like we are going to see backup quarterback Tim Boyle against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. How much will Mayfield’s injuries affect his play? How much will the Lions see defensive player of the year candidate Myles Garrett, who missed practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons, and is dealing with a foot injury?

