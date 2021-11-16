ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2021 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolymetal Gray 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo AWD 6-Speed...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2020 Deep Crystal Blue Mica Mazda CX-30 Premium

Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-30 2.5 S

Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 is bigger, burlier than CX-5

Although Mazda is still keeping plenty of the specifics about the 2023 CX-50, its most rugged SUV, under wraps, Mazda engineer Dave Coleman provided plenty of information to give us a much better idea of the size of the vehicle and what it's based on. Generally speaking, it's bigger than the existing CX-5, and it's more capable.
CarBuzz.com

Meet The 2023 Mazda CX-50: Built For The Great Outdoors

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 was revealed today during a virtual event. The new crossover from one of our favorite brands won't replace the similarly named CX-5, but is expected to account for 150,000 sales a year, according to the company. It will do battle with a bunch of strong-selling compact crossover competitors like the Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue Sport and Hyundai Tucson.
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Toyota Venza hybrid, Mazda CX-9

The small Toyota RAV hybrid has been a popular seller. The new Venza hybrid SUV is based on the same platform and drive train. The difference is the latter looks larger on the outside, has fancier styling and costs a bit more. Curiously, there is less cargo room claimed on the inside, 26 cubic feet vs. 30. In the real world, we found the passenger seating to be roomier regardless.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mazda CX-50

We regard Mazda's SUVs highly as they offer an appealing blend of style, quality, and sophistication. However, they've never been thought of as rugged, capable off-roaders. This is a perception that Mazda wants to change and it has gotten to work doing just that with this, the new CX-50. It will be sold alongside the CX-5 but caters to customers with more adventurous lifestyles. To that end, the CX-50 boasts more rugged styling, a standard all-wheel-drive system, and high-strength roof rails to carry all your equipment to wherever you need to take it. It may not be a Land Rover but the CX-50 looks like a fine alternative to off-road-focused versions of the Toyota RAV4.
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
Truth About Cars

Another Zoomy Crossover: Meet the Rugged Mazda CX-50

The Los Angeles Auto Show is this week — yes, it’s actually happening, as of this writing, and this author is boarding a flight for Cali tomorrow — and one of the vehicles that had been teased in advance of the show was the Mazda CX-50. Your humble scribe was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Carscoops

2022 Cayman GT4 RS, Dodge Unveils Jailbreak Trim, And Mazda CX-60 Spied: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For those of us who fear the demise of ICE-powered vehicles, all hope isn’t lost. Leading Japanese manufacturers Toyota, Subaru, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Mazda have pledged to work together to find alternative fuels that will sustain the use of internal combustion engines. The companies made a joint announcement at the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama. The initiative behind this collaboration is threefold- to partake in racing using carbon-neutral fuels, for Yamaha and Kawaski to explore the use of hydrogen engines for certain vehicles in their lineup, and to continue using hydrogen-powered vehicles in motorsport.
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: Mazda Reveals the All-New 2023 CX-50

Mazda appears to be targeting the popular Subaru Crosstrek with a rugged-looking little SUV of its own. The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, revealed in advance of the LA Auto Show this week, features standard all-wheel drive, increased ground clearance, an off-road driving mode, and a more rugged appearance compared with Mazda’s other small SUVs, like the CX-30 and CX-5.
thedetroitbureau.com

Mazda Unveils New CX-50

This story has been updated with additional information. Mazda’s the latest automaker to attempt to meet the needs of Americans looking to get back to nature with a new vehicle designed to tackle the off-road environment with its 2022 CX-50. The Japanese automaker unveiled the new crossover utility today and...
Roanoke Times

2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda CX-9 Touring

Machine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
peoriatimes.com

Extraordinary Rides: Mazda CX-30 Turbo SUV has its positives, negatives

One of the advantages of Mazda vehicles is their reasonable base price, with this CX-30 starting at only $22,000. However, our example here is loaded up with all the goodies, so it reaches a tidy $34,000. This includes $495 for the dark metallic paint job. But charging extra for floor mats seems rather greedy.
Roanoke Times

2018 Jet Black Mica Mazda CX-5 Sport

Jet Black Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25287 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags...
Roanoke Times

2021 Oxford White Ford Transit-350 Base 156 WB

Oxford White 2021 Ford Transit-350 156 WB RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2013 Tempest Blue Metallic Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0

Blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged DIESEL. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
