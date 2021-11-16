2021 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo

We regard Mazda's SUVs highly as they offer an appealing blend of style, quality, and sophistication. However, they've never been thought of as rugged, capable off-roaders. This is a perception that Mazda wants to change and it has gotten to work doing just that with this, the new CX-50. It will be sold alongside the CX-5 but caters to customers with more adventurous lifestyles. To that end, the CX-50 boasts more rugged styling, a standard all-wheel-drive system, and high-strength roof rails to carry all your equipment to wherever you need to take it. It may not be a Land Rover but the CX-50 looks like a fine alternative to off-road-focused versions of the Toyota RAV4.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO