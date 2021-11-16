On the use of stereodynamical effects to control cold chemical reactions: the H + D$_{2}\longleftrightarrow$ D + HD case study

S. Reschke, D. G. Farkas, A. Strinić, S. Ghara, K. Guratinder, O. Zaharko, L. Prodan, V. Tsurkan, D. Szaller, S. Bordács, J. Deisenhofer, I. Kézsmárki. Magnetoelectric phenomena are intimately linked to relativistic effects and also require the material to break spatial inversion symmetry and time reversal invariance. Magnetoelectric coupling can substantially affect light-matter interaction and lead to non-reciprocal light propagation. Here, we confirm on a fully experimental basis, without invoking either symmetry-based or material-specific assumptions, that the optical magnetoelectric effect in materials with non-parallel magnetization ($\boldsymbol{M}$) and electric polarization ($\boldsymbol{P}$) generates a trilinear term in the refractive index, $\delta n\propto\boldsymbol{k}\cdot(\boldsymbol{P}\times\boldsymbol{M})$, where $\boldsymbol{k}$ is the propagation vector of light. Its sharp magnetoelectric resonances, that are simultaneously electric and magnetic dipole active excitations, make Co$_{2}$Mo$_3$O$_8$ an ideal compound to demonstrate this fundamental relation via independent variation of $\boldsymbol{M}$, $\boldsymbol{P}$ and $\boldsymbol{k}$. Remarkably, the material shows almost perfect one-way transparency in moderate magnetic fields at some of the magnetoelectric resonances.
Comments / 0