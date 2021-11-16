On the use of stereodynamical effects to control cold chemical reactions: the H + D$_{2}\longleftrightarrow$ D + HD case study

We proceed to investigate the non-Abelian T-duality of $AdS_{2}$, $AdS_{2}\times S^1$ and $AdS_{3}$ physical backgrounds, as well as two-sphere $S^2$ from the point of view of Poisson-Lie (PL) T-duality. To this end, we reconstruct these metrics of the $AdS$ families as backgrounds of non-linear $\sigma$-models on two- and three-dimensional Lie groups. By considering the Killing vectors of these metrics and by taking into account the fact that the subgroups of isometry Lie group of the metrics can be taken as one of the subgroups of the Drinfeld double (with Abelian duals) we look up the PL T-duality. To construct the dualizable metrics by the PL T-duality we find all subalgebras of Killing vectors that generate subgroup of isometries which acts freely and transitively on the $AdS_{2}$, $S^2$, $AdS_{2}\times S^1$ and $AdS_{3}$ manifolds. We then obtain the dual backgrounds for these families of $AdS$ in such a way that we apply the usual rules of PL T-duality without further corrections. Meanwhile, we have shown that all original backgrounds ($AdS$ families) are conformally invariant up to two-loop order, while this is not the case for dual solutions. Finally, by using the T-duality rules proposed by Kaloper and Meissner (KM) we calculate the Abelian T-duals of BTZ black hole up to two-loop by dualizing on the coordinates $ \varphi$ and $ t $. When the dualizing is implemented by the shift of direction $\varphi$, we show that the horizons and singularity of the dual spacetime are the same as in charged black string derived by Horne and Horowitz without $\alpha'$-corrections, whereas in dualizing on the coordinate $t$ we find a new three-dimensional black string whose structure and asymptotic nature are clearly determined. For this case, we show that the Abelian T-duality transformation of KM changes the asymptotic behavior from $AdS_3$ to flat.

