ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A complex Gaussian approach to molecular photoionization

By Abdallah Ammar, Lorenzo Ugo Ancarani, Arnaud Leclerc
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We develop and implement a Gaussian approach to calculate partial cross-sections and asymmetry parameters for molecular photoionization. Optimal sets of complex Gaussian-type orbitals (cGTOs) are first obtained by non-linear optimization, to...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Single Image Dehazing Using Laplacian and Gaussian Pyramids

Model driven single image dehazing was widely studied on top of different priors due to its extensive applications. Ambiguity between object radiance and haze and noise amplification in sky regions are two inherent problems of model driven single image dehazing. In this paper, a dark direct attenuation prior (DDAP) is proposed to address the former problem. A novel haze line averaging is proposed to reduce the morphological artifacts caused by the DDAP which enables a weighted guided image filter with a smaller radius to further reduce the morphological artifacts while preserve the fine structure in the image. A multi-scale dehazing algorithm is then proposed to address the latter problem by adopting Laplacian and Guassian pyramids to decompose the hazy image into different levels and applying different haze removal and noise reduction approaches to restore the scene radiance at different levels of the pyramid. The resultant pyramid is collapsed to restore a haze-free image. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed algorithm outperforms state of the art dehazing algorithms and the noise is indeed prevented from being amplified in the sky region.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Frizzleds are dynamic, molecular machines

Maria Kowalski-Jahn and Hannes Schihada, two postdocs in the Schulte laboratory, have used a novel technology of fluorescently labeling receptors with a minimally invasive technique and detecting structural rearrangements in a receptor molecule in living cells. These experiments pinpointed how FZDs respond to WNT stimulation by conformational changes in the extracellular domain of the receptor. In contrast to what was previously surmised, but in line with several previous publications by the Schulte laboratory, these findings underline that WNT stimulation elicits conformational rearrangements in their receptors. These new insights into FZD dynamics present the basis for a continued mechanism-based drug discovery process to target FZDs for therapy.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dark molecular isomers lit up using optical cavities

In chemistry, molecules are manipulated by changing the constituent atoms, or their arrangements. Now a group of physicists and chemists from The City College of New York and Spain can demonstrate how the use of an optical cavity (where light is trapped) is also able to change the molecular property of photo-isomerization—a light activated process that modifies the optical response. Entitled "Selective isomer emission via funneling of exciton polaritons," their study appears in Science Advances.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaussian#Photoionization#Chemical Physics#Continuum#Coulomb#Computational Physics#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

The CO-CAVITY pilot survey: molecular gas and star formation in void galaxies

J. Domínguez-Gómez, U. Lisenfeld, I. Pérez, Á. R. López-Sánchez, S. Duarte Puertas, J. Falcón-Barroso, K. Kreckel, R. F. Peletier, T. Ruiz-Lara, R. van de Weygaert, J. M. van der Hulst, S. Verley. We present the first molecular gas mass survey of void galaxies. We compare these new data, together with...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Information Evolution in Complex Networks

Many biological phenomena or social events critically depend on how information evolves in complex networks. A seeming paradox of the information evolution is the coexistence of local randomness, manifested as the stochastic distortion of information content during individual-individual diffusion, and global regularity, illustrated by specific non-random patterns of information content on the network scale. The current research pursues to understand the underlying mechanisms of such coexistence. Applying network dynamics and information theory, we discover that a certain amount of information, determined by the selectivity of networks to the input information, frequently survives from random distortion. Other information will inevitably experience distortion or dissipation, whose speeds are shaped by the diversity of information selectivity in networks. The discovered laws exist irrespective of noise, but the noise accounts for their intensification. We further demonstrate the ubiquity of our discovered laws by applying them to analyze the emergence of neural tuning properties in the primary visual and medial temporal cortices of animal brains and the emergence of extreme opinions in social networks.
SCIENCE
crh.org

CRH Workforce Spotlight: Lab Molecular Team

The Lab Molecular Team – comprised of Medical Laboratory Scientists – is responsible for putting together and processing the COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in-house tests. PCR is a technique used to amplify, or copy, small segments of DNA. The team consists of Microbiology Technical Specialist Courtney Morris, who oversees the testing process, and Medical Laboratory Scientists Emily Mapes, Torrie Meyer, Annie Ruiz, Allyson Porter, Mary Young, and Terrah McHaley.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dense Molecular Clouds in the Crab Supernova Remnant

Alwyn Wootten, Rory O. Bentley, J. Baldwin, F. Combes, A. C. Fabian, G. J. Ferland, E. Loh, P. Salome, C.N. Shingledecker, A. Castro-Carrizo. Molecular emission was imaged with ALMA from numerous components near and within bright H2-emitting knots and absorbing dust globules in the Crab Nebula. These observations provide a critical test of how energetic photons and particles produced in a young supernova remnant interact with gas, cleanly differentiating between competing models. The four fields targeted show contrasting properties but within them, seventeen distinct molecular clouds are identified with CO emission; a few also show emission from HCO+, SiO and/or SO. These observations are compared with Cloudy models of these knots. It has been suggested that the Crab filaments present an exotic environment in which H2 emission comes from a mostly-neutral zone probably heated by cosmic rays produced in the supernova surrounding a cool core of molecular gas. Our model is consistent with the observed CO J=3-2 line strength. These molecular line emitting knots in the Crab present a novel phase of the ISM representative of many important astrophysical environments.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

A new method for measuring the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion of molecular clouds

The structure and star formation activity of a molecular cloud are fundamentally linked to its internal turbulence. However, accurately measuring the turbulent velocity dispersion is challenging due to projection effects and observational limitations, such as telescope resolution, particularly for clouds that include non-turbulent motions, such as large-scale rotation. Here we develop a new method to recover the three-dimensional (3D) turbulent velocity dispersion (${\sigma}_{v,3D}$) from position-position-velocity (PPV) data. We simulate a rotating, turbulent, collapsing molecular cloud and compare its intrinsic ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$ with three different measures of the velocity dispersion accessible in PPV space: 1) the spatial mean of the 2nd-moment map, ${\sigma}_i$, 2) the standard deviation of the gradient/rotation-corrected 1st-moment map, ${\sigma}_{(c-grad)}$, and 3) a combination of 1) and 2), called the 'gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion', ${\sigma}_{(p-grad)}=({\sigma}^2_i+{\sigma}^2_{(c-grad)})^{1/2}$. We show that the gradient correction is crucial in order to recover purely turbulent motions of the cloud, independent of the orientation of the cloud with respect to the line of sight (LOS). We find that with a suitable correction factor and appropriate filters applied to the moment maps, all three statistics can be used to recover ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$, with method 3 being the most robust and reliable. We determine the correction factor as a function of the telescope beam size for different levels of cloud rotation, and find that for a beam FWHM $f$ and cloud radius $R$, the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion can best be recovered from the gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion via ${\sigma}_{v,3D}=[(-0.29\pm0.26)f/R+1.93\pm0.15]{\sigma}_{(p-grad)}$ for $f/R<1$, independent of the level of cloud rotation or LOS orientation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Measuring the photoelectron emission delay in the molecular frame

How long does it take to emit an electron from an atom? This question has intrigued scientists for decades. As such emission times are in the attosecond regime, the advent of attosecond metrology using ultrashort and intense lasers has re-triggered strong interest on the topic from an experimental standpoint. Here, we present an approach to measure such emission delays, which does not require attosecond light pulses, and works without the presence of superimposed infrared laser fields. We instead extract the emission delay from the interference pattern generated as the emitted photoelectron is diffracted by the parent ion's potential. Targeting core electrons in CO, we measured a 2d map of photoelectron emission delays in the molecular frame over a wide range of electron energies. The emission times depend drastically on the photoelectrons' emission directions in the molecular frame and exhibit characteristic changes along the shape resonance of the molecule.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The effect of viewing angle on the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation of the local molecular clouds

The Gaia data give us an unprecedented view to the 3-dimensional (3D) structure of molecular clouds in the Solar neighbourhood. We study how the projected areas and masses of clouds, and consequently the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation (KS-relation), depend on the viewing angle. We derive the probability distributions of the projected areas and masses for nine clouds within 400 pc from the Sun using 3D dust distribution data from the literature. We find that the viewing angle can have a dramatic effect on the observed areas and masses of individual clouds. The joint probability distributions of the areas and masses are strongly correlated, relatively flat, and can show multiple peaks. The typical ranges and 50% quartiles of the distributions are roughly 100-200% and 20-80% of the median value, respectively, making viewing angle effects important for all individual clouds. The threshold value used to define the cloud areas is also important; our analysis suggests that the clouds become more anisotropic for smaller thresholds (larger scales). On average, the areas and masses of the plane-of-the-sky and face-on projections agree, albeit with a large scatter. This suggests that sample averages of areas and masses are relatively free of viewing angle effects, which is important to facilitate comparisons of extragalactic and galactic data. Ultimately, our results demonstrate that a cloud's location in the KS-relation is affected by viewing angle in a non-trivial manner. However, the KS-relation of our sample as a whole is not strongly affected by these effects, because the co-variance of the areas and masses causes the observed mean column density to remain relatively constant.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Examining the cracks in Gaussian Processes

The technique of Gaussian Processes (GP) is widely used to reconstruct cosmological parameters, most notably the expansion rate of the universe, using observational data. For many cosmologists, the crowning achievement of this approach is its 'model independence' – meaning it can be applied universally across all models. Through new analysis published in EPJ C, Eoin Ó Colgáin at Sogang University, Seoul, and Mohammad Mehdi Sheikh-Jabbari at IPM, Tehran, use the Hubble constant (H0) to show that this may not be the case—and that it may be time to question the validity of model independence itself.
ASTRONOMY
stevens.edu

Building a Community of Molecular, Cellular and Computational Minds

As COVID-19 continues to fundamentally reshape the landscape of higher education, Woo Lee, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology (CCB) at Stevens believes it also highlights new opportunities to explore the department’s mission and its importance to society at large. “This department is a community of internationally...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
chemistryworld.com

Efficient modelling of polymers for industrial applications using molecular dynamics

During this webinar with Schrödinger’s Mohammad Atif Faiz Afzal, we’ll explore the relationship between polymers and simulations, looking at the role that simulation technology has in expanding the scope of possibility for materials scientists. The popularity of polymer materials has increased rapidly in recent years. Lightweight and flexible, you’ll find...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Channel Modeling for Multi-Receiver Molecular Communication Systems

Molecular Communication via Diffusion (MCvD) is a prominent small-scale technology, which roots from the nature. Molecular single-input-single-output (SISO) topology is one of the most studied molecular networks in the literature, with solid analytical foundations on channel behavior and advanced modulation techniques. Although molecular SISO topologies are well-studied, the literature is yet to provide sufficient analytical modeling on multiple-output systems with fully absorbing receivers. In this paper, a comprehensive recursive model for channel estimation and modeling of molecular single-input-multiple-output (SIMO) systems is proposed as a sufficiently accurate channel approximation method. With its recursive nature, the model is used to estimate the channel behavior of molecular SIMO systems. A simplified approximation model is also presented with reduced computational requirements, resulting in slightly less accurate channel estimation. Analytical expressions for both models are derived. The performance of the proposed methods are evaluated via topological analysis and error metrics, and the methods show promising results on channel estimation compared to computer-simulated data. Furthermore, the approximation matches quite well with the comprehensive model, which indicates significant success in terms of model performance.
SCIENCE
tamu.edu

Simulation reveals molecular footprint of organic air pollutants

Joining the global effort to curb air pollution, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed computational tools to accurately assess the footprint of certain organic atmospheric pollutants. Their simulation, described in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, could help government agencies keep a closer check on human-made sources of carbon-based pollutants.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive ratchets and the evolution of molecular complexity

Biological systems have evolved to amazingly complex states, yet we do not understand in general how evolution operates to generate increasing genetic and functional complexity. Molecular recognition sites are short genome segments or peptides binding a cognate recognition target of sufficient sequence similarity. Such sites are simple, ubiquitous modules of sequence information, cellular function, and evolution. Here we show that recognition sites, if coupled to a time-dependent target, can rapidly evolve to complex states with larger code length and smaller coding density than sites recognising a static target. The underlying fitness model contains selection for recognition, which depends on the sequence similarity between site and target, and a uniform cost per unit of code length. Site sequences are shown to evolve in a specific adaptive ratchet, which produces selection of different strength for code extensions and compressions. Ratchet evolution increases the adaptive width of evolved sites, accelerating the adaptation to moving targets and facilitating refinement and innovation of recognition functions. We apply these results to the recognition of fast-evolving antigens by the human immune system. Our analysis shows how molecular complexity can evolve as a collateral to selection for function in a dynamic environment.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of squeezing operations in two-mode Gaussian quantum illumination

Effect of the squeezing operations is examined in two-mode Gaussian quantum illumination. First, we consider two single-mode squeezing operation, whose squeezing parameters are $r_1$ and $r_2$ respectively. The final quantum Bhattacharyya (QB) bound between $\rho_0$ (state for target absence) and $\rho_1$ (state for target presence) is shown to be independent of $r_2$. Compared to the classical coherent quantum illumination, we achieve the quantum advantage by $(6 + 10 \log_{10} (2 n_1 + 1))$ dB, where $n_1 = \sinh^2 r_1$. Second, we examine the effect of the two-mode squeezing operation, whose squeezing parameter is $r$. If $r \neq 0$, the dominant term of the exponential factor in the resulting QB bound is independent of $N_S$, where $N_S$ is the average photon number per signal mode. Since $N_S \ll 1$ is assumed, the tremendously huge quantum advantage can be achieved by controlling $r$.
MATHEMATICS
singularityhub.com

AI Can Now Model the Molecular Machines That Govern All Life

Thanks to deep learning, the central mysteries of structural biology are falling like dominos. Just last year, DeepMind shocked the biomedical field with AlphaFold, an algorithm that predicts protein structures with jaw-dropping accuracy. The University of Washington (UW) soon unveiled RoseTTAFold, an AI that rivaled AlphaFold in predictive ability. A few weeks later, DeepMind released a near complete catalog of all protein structures in the human body.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Gaussian Determinantal Processes: a new model for directionality in data

Determinantal point processes (a.k.a. DPPs) have recently become popular tools for modeling the phenomenon of negative dependence, or repulsion, in data. However, our understanding of an analogue of a classical parametric statistical theory is rather limited for this class of models. In this work, we investigate a parametric family of Gaussian DPPs with a clearly interpretable effect of parametric modulation on the observed points. We show that parameter modulation impacts the observed points by introducing directionality in their repulsion structure, and the principal directions correspond to the directions of maximal (i.e. the most long ranged) dependency.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy