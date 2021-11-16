ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-low noise quantum memory for quasi-deterministic single photons generated by Rydberg collective atomic excitations

By Lukas Heller, Jan Lowinski, Klara Theophilo, Auxiliadora Padrón-Brito, Hugues de Riedmatten
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We demonstrate the storage and retrieval of an on-demand single photon generated by a collective Rydberg excitation in an ultra-low noise Raman quantum memory located in a different cold atomic ensemble. We generate single photons on demand by exciting a...

