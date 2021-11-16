Ultra-low noise quantum memory for quasi-deterministic single photons generated by Rydberg collective atomic excitations

Rohit Babar, Gergely Barcza, Anton Pershin, Hyoju Park, Oscar Bulancea Lindvall, Gergő Thiering, Örs Legeza, Jamie H. Warner, Igor A. Abrikosov, Adam Gali, Viktor Ivády. Point defect qubits in semiconductors have demonstrated their outstanding high spatial resolution sensing capabilities of broad multidisciplinary interest. Two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors hosting such sensors have recently opened up new horizons for sensing in the subnanometer scales in 2D heterostructures. However, controlled creation of quantum sensor in a single layer 2D materials with high sensitivity has been elusive so far. Here, we report on a novel 2D quantum sensor, the VB2 centre in hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), with superior sensing capabilities. The centre's inherently low symmetry configuration gives rise to unique electronic and spin properties that implement a qubit in a 2D material with unprecedented sensitivity. The qubit is decoupled from its dense spin environment at low magnetic fields that gives rise to the reduction of the spin resonance linewidth and elongation of the coherence time. The VB2 centre is also equipped with a classical memory that can be utilized in storing population information. Using scanning transmission electron microscopy imaging, we confirm the presence of the point defect structure in free standing monolayer hBN created by electron beam irradiation. Our results provide a new material solution towards atomic-scale sensing in low dimensions.
