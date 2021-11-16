ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Achievements and Perspectives of Optical Fiber Fabry-Perot Cavities

By Hannes Pfeifer, Lothar Ratschbacher, Jose Gallego, Carlos Saavedra, Alexander Faßbender, Andreas von Haaren, Wolfgang Alt, Sebastian Hofferberth, Michael Köhl, Stefan Linden, Dieter Meschede
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Fabry-Perot interferometers have stimulated numerous scientific and technical applications ranging from high resolution spectroscopy over metrology, optical filters to interfaces of light and matter...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Weak Langmuir turbulence in disordered multimode optical fibers

We consider the propagation of temporally incoherent waves in multimode optical fibers (MMFs) in the framework of the multimode nonlinear Schrödinger (NLS) equation accounting for the impact of the natural structural disorder that affects light propagation in standard MMFs (random mode coupling and polarization fluctuations). By averaging the dynamics over the fast disordered fluctuations, we derive a Manakov equation from the multimode NLS equation, which reveals that the Raman effect introduces a previously unrecognized nonlinear coupling among the modes. Applying the wave turbulence theory on the Manakov equation, we derive a very simple scalar kinetic equation describing the evolution of the multimode incoherent waves. The structure of the kinetic equation is analogous to that developed in plasma physics to describe weak Langmuir turbulence. The extreme simplicity of the derived kinetic equation provides physical insight into the multimode incoherent wave dynamics. It reveals the existence of different collective behaviors where all modes self-consistently form a multimode spectral incoherent soliton state. Such an incoherent soliton can exhibit a discrete behavior characterized by collective synchronized spectral oscillations in frequency space. The theory is validated by accurate numerical simulations: The simulations of the generalized multimode NLS equation are found in quantitative agreement with those of the derived scalar kinetic equation without using adjustable parameters.
SCIENCE
digitalconnectmag.com

Will My Wifi Connection Improve If I Get Optic Fiber?

It is almost impossible to imagine a world without the internet these days. The Internet has been inculcated in our lives to the point that we find it hard to imagine that there existed a world without the internet in the previous decades. There is no denying the fact that the internet has enabled us to be more connected with the world than ever before. This has not been possible in human history before the introduction of internet technology. The availability of fast-speed internet connection has revolutionized the world in so many ways, particularly the business world, opening doors to new opportunities and better reach. This has all been possible with the widespread availability of faster internet speeds by reliable providers. Even if you are looking for more reasonable options, you can find a suitable fit among the reliable Xfinity internet plans to enjoy faster speeds at affordable pricing. We have seen impressive growth in the coverage and serviceability of big providers thriving to make their high-speed internet more accessible and budget-friendly.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Statistical mechanics of beam self-cleaning in GRIN multimode optical fibers

F. Mangini, M. Gervaziev, M. Ferraro, D.S. Kharenko, M. Zitelli, Y. Sun, V. Couderc, E.V. Podivilov, S.A. Babin, S. Wabnitz. Since its first demonstration in graded-index multimode fibers, spatial beam self-cleaning has attracted a growing research interest. It allows for the propagation of beams with a bell-shaped spatial profile, thus enabling the use of multimode fibers for several applications, from biomedical imaging to high-power beam delivery. So far, beam self-cleaning has been experimentally studied under several different experimental conditions. Whereas it has been theoretically described as the irreversible energy transfer from high-order modes towards the fundamental mode, in analogy with a beam condensation mechanism. Here, we provide a definitive theoretical description of beam self-cleaning, by means of a semi-classical statistical mechanics model of wave thermalization. This approach is confirmed by an extensive experimental characterization, based on a holographic mode decomposition technique, employing laser pulses with temporal durations ranging from femtoseconds up to nanoseconds. An excellent agreement between theory and experiments is found, which demonstrates that beam self-cleaning can be fully described in terms of the basic conservation laws of statistical mechanics.
SCIENCE
Light Reading

The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I

Fiber optic communications systems have resulted in one of the greatest transformations in the history of mankind. The ability to communicate across the globe seamlessly, pervasively and economically has transformed our societies more so than any other technological advancement. Over the past decades, we have moved from phone calls to video, machine learning, remote medicine, and automation and control systems. All these depend on fiber optic communication systems coupled with data center environments. To be clear – there is no technology alternative that we know of today that can replace the staggering data capacity and global reach that optical fiber delivers.
TECHNOLOGY
#Optical Fibers#Nonlinear Optics#Metrology#Optomechanics
Nature.com

Implementation of SiN thin film in fiber-optic sensor working in telecommunication range of wavelengths

Mirrors are used in optical sensors and measurement setups. This creates aÂ demand for mirrors made of new materials and having various properties tailored to specific applications. In this work, we propose silicon covered with a thin silicon nitride layer as a mirror for near-infrared measurements. SiN layer was deposited on a standard silicon wafer with a Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition furnace. Then, the created layer was investigated using ellipsometry and scanning electron microscope. Subsequently, the mirror was used as a reflecting surface in a Fabry"“Perot fiber-optic interferometer. The mirror performance was investigated for wavelengths used in telecomunication (1310Â nm and 1550Â nm) and then compared with results obtained with the same measurement setup, with a silver mirror instead of silicon covered with SiN, as reference. Results showed that the proposed mirror can replace the silver one with satisfying results for investigated wavelengths.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dark molecular isomers lit up using optical cavities

In chemistry, molecules are manipulated by changing the constituent atoms, or their arrangements. Now a group of physicists and chemists from The City College of New York and Spain can demonstrate how the use of an optical cavity (where light is trapped) is also able to change the molecular property of photo-isomerization—a light activated process that modifies the optical response. Entitled "Selective isomer emission via funneling of exciton polaritons," their study appears in Science Advances.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Detecting triplet states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices by transient optically detected magnetic resonance

Triplet excited states in organic semiconductor materials and devices are notoriously difficult to detect and study with established spectroscopic methods. Yet, they are a crucial intermediate step in next-generation organic light emitting diodes (OLED) that employ thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) to upconvert non-emissive triplets to emissive singlet states. In organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices, however, triplets are an efficiency-limiting exciton loss channel and are also involved in device degradation. Here, we introduce an innovative spin-sensitive method to study triplet states in both, optically excited organic semiconductor films, as well as in electrically driven devices. The method of transient optically detected magnetic resonance (trODMR) can be applied to all light-emitting materials whose luminescence depends on paramagnetic spin states. It is thus an ideal spectroscopic tool to distinguish different states involved and determine their corresponding time scales. We unravel the role of intermediate excited spin states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices and reveal fundamental differences in electrically and optically induced triplet states.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comparison of the semiclassical and quantum optical field dynamics in a pulse-excited optical cavity with a finite number of quantum emitters

The spectral and temporal response of a set of $N$ quantum emitters embedded in a photonic cavity is studied. Quantum mechanically, such systems can be described by the Tavis-Cummings (TC) model of $N$ two-level systems coupled to a single light mode. Here we compare the full quantum solution of the TC model for different numbers of quantum emitters with its semiclassical limit after a pulsed excitation of the cavity mode. Considering different pulse amplitudes, we find that the spectra obtained from the TC model approach the semiclassical one for an increasing number of emitters $N$. Furthermore they match very well for small pulse amplitudes. While we observe a very good agreement in the temporal dynamics for photon numbers much smaller than $N$, considerable deviations occur in the regime of photon numbers similar to or larger than $N$, which are linked to collapse and revival phenomena. Wigner functions of the light mode are calculated for different scenarios to analyze the quantum state of the light field. We find strong deviations from a coherent state even if the dynamics of the expectation values are still well described by the semiclassical limit. For higher pulse amplitudes Wigner functions similar to those of Schrödinger cat states between two or more quasi-coherent contributions build up.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Semantic-Aware Collaborative Deep Reinforcement Learning Over Wireless Cellular Networks

Collaborative deep reinforcement learning (CDRL) algorithms in which multiple agents can coordinate over a wireless network is a promising approach to enable future intelligent and autonomous systems that rely on real-time decision-making in complex dynamic environments. Nonetheless, in practical scenarios, CDRL faces many challenges due to the heterogeneity of agents and their learning tasks, different environments, time constraints of the learning, and resource limitations of wireless networks. To address these challenges, in this paper, a novel semantic-aware CDRL method is proposed to enable a group of heterogeneous untrained agents with semantically-linked DRL tasks to collaborate efficiently across a resource-constrained wireless cellular network. To this end, a new heterogeneous federated DRL (HFDRL) algorithm is proposed to select the best subset of semantically relevant DRL agents for collaboration. The proposed approach then jointly optimizes the training loss and wireless bandwidth allocation for the cooperating selected agents in order to train each agent within the time limit of its real-time task. Simulation results show the superior performance of the proposed algorithm compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Superconductivity and parity preservation in as-grown In islands on InAs nanowires

Martin Saurbrey Bjergfelt, Damon J. Carrad, Thomas Kanne, Erik Johnson, Elisabetta M. Fiordaliso, Thomas Sand Jespersen, Jesper Nygård. We report in-situ synthesis of crystalline indium islands on InAs nanowires grown by molecular beam epitaxy. Structural analysis by transmission electron microscopy showed that In crystals grew in a tetragonal body-centred crystal structure within two families of orientations relative to wurtzite InAs. The crystalline islands had lengths < 500 nm and low-energy surfaces, suggesting that growth was driven mainly by surface energy minimization. Electrical transport through In/InAs devices exhibited Cooper pair charging, evidencing charge parity preservation and a pristine In/InAs interface, with an induced superconducting gap ~ 0.45 meV. Cooper pair charging persisted to temperatures > 1.2 K and magnetic fields ~ 0.7 T, demonstrating that In/InAs hybrids belong to an expanding class of semiconductor/superconductor hybrids operating over a wider parameter space than state-of-the-art Al-based hybrids. Engineering crystal morphology while isolating single islands using shadow epitaxy provides an interesting alternative to previous semiconductor/superconductor hybrid morphologies and device geometries.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Dot-Based Parametric Amplifiers

Laurence Cochrane, Theodor Lundberg, David J. Ibberson, Lisa Ibberson, Louis Hutin, Benoit Bertrand, Nadia Stelmashenko, Jason W. A. Robinson, Maud Vinet, Ashwin A. Seshia, M. Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba. Josephson parametric amplifiers (JPAs) approaching quantum-limited noise performance have been instrumental in enabling high fidelity readout of superconducting qubits and, recently, semiconductor quantum...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Muons as a tool for background rejection in Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescope arrays

The presence of muons in air-showers initiated by cosmic ray protons and nuclei is well established as a powerful tool to separate such showers from those initiated by gamma rays. However, so far this approach has been fully exploited only for ground level particle detecting arrays. We explore the feasibility of using Cherenkov light from muons as a background rejection tool for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays at the highest energies. We adopt an analytical model of the Cherenkov light from individual muons to allow rapid simulation of a large number of showers in a hybrid mode. This allows us to explore the very high background rejection power regime at acceptable cost in terms of computing time. We show that for very large ($\gtrsim$20 m mirror diameter) telescopes, efficient identification of muon light can potentially lead to background rejection levels up to 10$^{-5}$ whilst retaining high efficiency for gamma rays. While many challenges remain in the effective exploitation of the muon Cherenkov light in the data analysis for imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays, our study indicates that for arrays containing at least one large telescope, this is a very worthwhile endeavor.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Recent progresses of quantum confinement in graphene quantum dots

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) not only have potential applications on spin qubit,but also serve as essential platforms to study the fundamental properties of Dirac fermions, such as Klein tunneling and Berry phase. By now, the study of quantum confinement in GQDs still attract much attention in condensed matter physics. In this article, we review the experimental progresses on quantum confinement in GQDs mainly by using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS). Here, the GQDs are divided into Klein GQDs, bound-state GQDs and edge-terminated GQDs according to their different confinement strength. Based on the realization of quasi-bound states in Klein GQDs, external perpendicular magnetic field is utilized as a manipulation approach to trigger and control the novel properties by tuning Berry phase and electron-electron (e-e) interaction. The tip induced edge-free GQDs can serve as an intuitive mean to explore the broken symmetry states at nanoscale and single-electron accuracy, which are expected to be used in studying physical properties of different two-dimentional materials. Moreover, high-spin magnetic ground states are successfully introduced in edge-terminated GQDs by designing and synthesizing triangulene zigzag nanographenes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Elucidating the local atomic and electronic structure of amorphous oxidized superconducting niobium films

Thomas F. Harrelson, Evan Sheridan, Ellis Kennedy, John Vinson, Alpha T. N'Diaye, M. Virginia P. Altoé, Adam Schwartzberg, Irfan Siddiqi, D. Frank Ogletree, Mary C. Scott, Sinéad M. Griffin. Qubits made from superconducting materials are a mature platform for quantum information science application such as quantum computing. However, materials-based losses...
PHYSICS
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE

