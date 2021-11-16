ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Multicenter integrals involving complex Gaussian type functions

By Abdallah Ammar, Arnaud Leclerc, Lorenzo Ugo Ancarani
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Multicentric integrals that involve a continuum state cannot be evaluated with the usual quantum chemistry tools and require a special treatment. We consider an initial molecular bound state described by multicenter spherical...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Single Image Dehazing Using Laplacian and Gaussian Pyramids

Model driven single image dehazing was widely studied on top of different priors due to its extensive applications. Ambiguity between object radiance and haze and noise amplification in sky regions are two inherent problems of model driven single image dehazing. In this paper, a dark direct attenuation prior (DDAP) is proposed to address the former problem. A novel haze line averaging is proposed to reduce the morphological artifacts caused by the DDAP which enables a weighted guided image filter with a smaller radius to further reduce the morphological artifacts while preserve the fine structure in the image. A multi-scale dehazing algorithm is then proposed to address the latter problem by adopting Laplacian and Guassian pyramids to decompose the hazy image into different levels and applying different haze removal and noise reduction approaches to restore the scene radiance at different levels of the pyramid. The resultant pyramid is collapsed to restore a haze-free image. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed algorithm outperforms state of the art dehazing algorithms and the noise is indeed prevented from being amplified in the sky region.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information Evolution in Complex Networks

Many biological phenomena or social events critically depend on how information evolves in complex networks. A seeming paradox of the information evolution is the coexistence of local randomness, manifested as the stochastic distortion of information content during individual-individual diffusion, and global regularity, illustrated by specific non-random patterns of information content on the network scale. The current research pursues to understand the underlying mechanisms of such coexistence. Applying network dynamics and information theory, we discover that a certain amount of information, determined by the selectivity of networks to the input information, frequently survives from random distortion. Other information will inevitably experience distortion or dissipation, whose speeds are shaped by the diversity of information selectivity in networks. The discovered laws exist irrespective of noise, but the noise accounts for their intensification. We further demonstrate the ubiquity of our discovered laws by applying them to analyze the emergence of neural tuning properties in the primary visual and medial temporal cortices of animal brains and the emergence of extreme opinions in social networks.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Labeling Data with Complex Networks

The amount of available data is growing quickly, which, on one hand, is excellent for Machine Learning models and practitioners since will allow for the development of novel solutions in the area. On the other hand, most of this data is not labeled and the labeling process is usually expensive and cumbersome [1].
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Simplicial Complex Representation Learning

Learning entire simplicial complex representations using higher order geometric message passing schemes. Object representation learning aims to learn a mapping that embeds the elementary components of this object into some Euclidean space while preserving the object’s structural information. Recently, such methods have gained a great momentum especially with graph representation learning. Specifically, the latter has attracted considerable popularity over the past few years with success in both node-level representation learning. The applications of such representation on graphs are diverse as they can be used for almost any downstream machine learning task on domains such as graph classification or graph similarity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaussian#Quantum Physics#Continuum#Quantum Chemistry#Multicentric#Chemical Physics#Computational Physics
arxiv.org

Frequency learning for structured CNN filters with Gaussian fractional derivatives

Frequency information lies at the base of discriminating between textures, and therefore between different objects. Classical CNN architectures limit the frequency learning through fixed filter sizes, and lack a way of explicitly controlling it. Here, we build on the structured receptive field filters with Gaussian derivative basis. Yet, rather than using predetermined derivative orders, which typically result in fixed frequency responses for the basis functions, we learn these. We show that by learning the order of the basis we can accurately learn the frequency of the filters, and hence adapt to the optimal frequencies for the underlying learning task. We investigate the well-founded mathematical formulation of fractional derivatives to adapt the filter frequencies during training. Our formulation leads to parameter savings and data efficiency when compared to the standard CNNs and the Gaussian derivative CNN filter networks that we build upon.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid transforms of constructible functions

We introduce a general definition of hybrid transforms for constructible functions. These are integral transforms combining Lebesgue integration and Euler calculus. Lebesgue integration gives access to well-studied kernels and to regularity results, while Euler calculus conveys topological information and allows for compatibility with operations on constructible functions. We conduct a systematic study of such transforms and introduce two new ones: the Euler-Fourier and Euler-Laplace transforms. We show that the first has a left inverse and that the second provides a satisfactory generalization of Govc and Hepworth's persistent magnitude to constructible sheaves, in particular to multi-parameter persistent modules. Finally, we prove index-theoretic formulae expressing a wide class of hybrid transforms as generalized Euler integral transforms. This yields expectation formulae for transforms of constructible functions associated to (sub)level-sets persistence of random Gaussian filtrations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Properties of linear spectral statistics of frequency-smoothed estimated spectral coherence matrix of high-dimensional Gaussian time series

The asymptotic behaviour of Linear Spectral Statistics (LSS) of the smoothed periodogram estimator of the spectral coherency matrix of a complex Gaussian high-dimensional time series $(\y_n)_{n \in \mathbb{Z}}$ with independent components is studied under the asymptotic regime where the sample size $N$ converges towards $+\infty$ while the dimension $M$ of $\y$ and the smoothing span of the estimator grow to infinity at the same rate in such a way that $\frac{M}{N} \rightarrow 0$. It is established that, at each frequency, the estimated spectral coherency matrix is close from the sample covariance matrix of an independent identically $\mathcal{N}_{\mathbb{C}}(0,\I_M)$ distributed sequence, and that its empirical eigenvalue distribution converges towards the Marcenko-Pastur distribution. This allows to conclude that each LSS has a deterministic behaviour that can be evaluated explicitly. Using concentration inequalities, it is shown that the order of magnitude of the supremum over the frequencies of the deviation of each LSS from its deterministic approximation is of the order of $\frac{1}{M} + \frac{\sqrt{M}}{N}+ (\frac{M}{N})^{3}$ where $N$ is the sample size. Numerical simulations supports our results.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Colossal Brownian yet non-Gaussian diffusion in a periodic potential: impact of nonequilibrium noise amplitude statistics

Last year in [Phys. Rev. E 102, 042121 (2020)] the authors studied an overdamped dynamics of nonequilibrium noise driven Brownian particle dwelling in a spatially periodic potential and discovered a novel class of Brownian, yet non-Gaussian diffusion. The mean square displacement of the particle grows linearly with time and the probability density for the particle position is Gaussian, however, the corresponding distribution for the increments is non-Gaussian. The latter property induces the colossal enhancement of diffusion, significantly exceeding the well known effect of giant diffusion. Here we considerably extend the above predictions by investigating the influence of nonequilibrium noise amplitude statistics on the colossal Brownian, yet non-Gaussian diffusion. The tail of amplitude distribution crucially impacts both the magnitude of diffusion amplification as well as Gaussianity of the position and increments statistics. Our results carry profound consequences for diffusive behaviour in nonequilibrium settings such as living cells in which diffusion is a central transport mechanism.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

A complex Gaussian approach to molecular photoionization

We develop and implement a Gaussian approach to calculate partial cross-sections and asymmetry parameters for molecular photoionization. Optimal sets of complex Gaussian-type orbitals (cGTOs) are first obtained by non-linear optimization, to best fit sets of Coulomb or distorted continuum wave functions for relevant orbital quantum numbers. This allows us to represent the radial wavefunction for the outgoing electron with accurate cGTO expansions. Within a time-independent partial wave approach, we show that all the necessary transition integrals become analytical, in both length and velocity gauges, thus facilitating the numerical evaluation of photoionization observables. Illustrative results, presented for NH3 and H2O within a one-active-electron monocentric model, validate numerically the proposed strategy based on a complex Gaussian representation of continuum states.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Gaussian Process-Based Ground Segmentation for Sloped Terrains

A Gaussian Process GP based ground segmentation method is proposed in this paper which is fully developed in a probabilistic framework. The proposed method tends to obtain a continuous realistic model of the ground. The LiDAR three-dimensional point cloud data is used as the sole source of the input data. The physical realities of the data are taken into account to properly classify sloped ground as well as the flat ones. Furthermore, unlike conventional ground segmentation methods, no height or distance constraints or limitations are required for the algorithm to be applied to take all the regarding physical behavior of the ground into account. Furthermore, a density-like parameter is defined to handle ground-like obstacle points in the ground candidate set. The non-stationary covariance kernel function is used for the Gaussian Process, by which Bayesian inference is applied using the maximum A Posteriori criterion. The log-marginal likelihood function is assumed to be a multi-task objective function, to represent a whole-frame unbiased view of the ground at each frame. Simulation results show the effectiveness of the proposed method even in an uneven, rough scene which outperforms similar Gaussian process-based ground segmentation methods.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pressure induced superconductivity in WB2 and ReB2 through modifying the B layers

Cuiying Pei, Jianfeng Zhang, Chunsheng Gong, Qi Wang, Lingling Gao, Yi Zhao, Shangjie Tian, Weizheng Cao, Changhua Li, Zhong-Yi Lu, Hechang Lei, Kai Liu, Yanpeng Qi. The recent discovery of superconductivity up to 32 K in the pressurized MoB2 reignites the interests in exploring high-Tc superconductors in transition-metal diborides. Inspired by that work, we turn our attention to the 5d transition-metal diborides. Here we systematically investigate the responses of both structural and physical properties of WB2 and ReB2 to external pressure, which possess different types of boron layers. Similar to MoB2, the pressure-induced superconductivity was also observed in WB2 above 60 GPa with a maximum Tc of 15 K at 100 GPa, while no superconductivity was detected in ReB2 in this pressure range. Interestingly, the structures at ambient pressure for both WB2 and ReB2 persist to high pressure without structural phase transitions. Theoretical calculations suggest that the ratio of flat boron layers in this class of transition-metal diborides may be crucial for the appearance of high Tc. The combined theoretical and experimental results highlight the effect of geometry of boron layers on superconductivity and shed light on the exploration of novel high-Tc superconductors in borides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Functional equivariance and conservation laws in numerical integration

Preservation of linear and quadratic invariants by numerical integrators has been well studied. However, many systems have linear or quadratic observables that are not invariant, but which satisfy evolution equations expressing important properties of the system. For example, a time-evolution PDE may have an observable that satisfies a local conservation law, such as the multisymplectic conservation law for Hamiltonian PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Gaussian Process Inference Using Mini-batch Stochastic Gradient Descent: Convergence Guarantees and Empirical Benefits

Stochastic gradient descent (SGD) and its variants have established themselves as the go-to algorithms for large-scale machine learning problems with independent samples due to their generalization performance and intrinsic computational advantage. However, the fact that the stochastic gradient is a biased estimator of the full gradient with correlated samples has led to the lack of theoretical understanding of how SGD behaves under correlated settings and hindered its use in such cases. In this paper, we focus on hyperparameter estimation for the Gaussian process (GP) and take a step forward towards breaking the barrier by proving minibatch SGD converges to a critical point of the full log-likelihood loss function, and recovers model hyperparameters with rate $O(\frac{1}{K})$ for $K$ iterations, up to a statistical error term depending on the minibatch size. Our theoretical guarantees hold provided that the kernel functions exhibit exponential or polynomial eigendecay which is satisfied by a wide range of kernels commonly used in GPs. Numerical studies on both simulated and real datasets demonstrate that minibatch SGD has better generalization over state-of-the-art GP methods while reducing the computational burden and opening a new, previously unexplored, data size regime for GPs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The shape of a Gaussian mixture is characterized by the probability density of the distance between two samples

Let $\bf{x}$ be a random variable with density $\rho(x)$ taking values in ${\mathbb R}^d$. We are interested in finding a representation for the shape of $\rho(x)$, i.e. for the orbit $\{ \rho(g\cdot x) | g\in E(d) \}$ of $\rho$ under the Euclidean group. Let $x_1$ and $x_2$ be two random samples picked, independently, following $\rho(x)$, and let $\Delta$ be the squared Euclidean distance between $x_1$ and $x_2$. We show, if $\rho(x)$ is a mixture of Gaussians whose covariance matrix is the identity, and if the means of the Gaussians are in generic position, then the density $\rho(x)$ is reconstructible, up to a rigid motion in $E(d)$, from the density of $\bf{\Delta}$. In other words, any two such Gaussian mixtures $\rho(x)$ and $\bar{\rho} (x)$ with the same distribution of distances are guaranteed to be related by a rigid motion $g\in E(d)$ as $\rho(x)=\bar{\rho} (g\cdot x)$. We also show that a similar result holds when the distance is defined by a symmetric bilinear form.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Eliminating Delocalization Error to Improve Heterogeneous Catalysis Predictions with Molecular DFT+U

Approximate semi-local density functional theory (DFT) is known to underestimate surface formation energies yet paradoxically overbind adsorbates on catalytic transition-metal oxide surfaces due to delocalization error. The low-cost DFT+U approach only improves surface formation energies for early transition-metal oxides or adsorption energies for late transition-metal oxides. In this work, we demonstrate that this inefficacy arises due to the conventional usage of metal-centered atomic orbitals as projectors within DFT+U. We analyze electron density rearrangement during surface formation and O atom adsorption on rutile transition-metal oxides to highlight that a standard DFT+U correction fails to tune properties when the corresponding density rearrangement is highly delocalized across both metal and oxygen sites. To improve both surface properties simultaneously while retaining the simplicity of a single-site DFT+U correction, we systematically construct multi-atom-centered molecular-orbital-like projectors for DFT+U. We demonstrate this molecular DFT+U approach for tuning adsorption energies and surface formation energies of minimal two-dimensional models of representative early (i.e., TiO2) and late (i.e., PtO2) transition-metal oxides. Molecular DFT+U simultaneously corrects adsorption energies and surface formation energies of multi-layer models of rutile TiO2(110) and PtO2(110) to resolve the paradoxical description of surface stability and surface reactivity of semi-local DFT.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Hidden Breathing Kagome Topology in Hexagonal Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

A Kagome lattice, formed by triangles of two different directions, is known to have many emergent quantum phenomena. Under the breathing anisotropy of bond strengths, this lattice can become a higher-order topological insulator (HOTI), which hosts topologically protected corner states. Experimental realizations of HOTI on breathing Kagome lattices have been reported for various artificial systems, but not for simple natural materials with an electronic breathing Kagome lattice. Here we prove that a breathing Kagome lattice and HOTI are hidden inside the electronic structure of hexagonal transition metal dichalcogenides (h-TMD). Due to the trigonal prismatic symmetry, $sp^2$-like hybrid d-orbitals create an electronic Kagome lattice with anisotropic inter-site and on-site hopping interactions. We demonstrate that HOTI h-TMD triangular nanoflakes host topologically protected corner states, which could be quantum-mechanically entangled with triple degeneracy. Because h-TMDS are easily synthesizable and stable at ambient conditions, our findings open new avenue for quantum physics based on simple condensed matter systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Physical and geometrical parameters of CVBS XIV: The two nearby systems HIP 19206 and HIP 84425

Mashhoor A. Al-Wardat, Enas Abu-Alrob, Abdallah M. Hussein, Mohammad K. Mardini, Ali A. Taani, Hatem S. Widyan, Zahraa T. Yousef, Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Nihad A. Yusuf. The data release DR2 of Gaia mission was of great help in precise determination of fundamental parameters of Close Visual Binary and Multiple Systems (CVBMSs), especially masses of their components, which are crucial parameters in understating formation and and evolution of stars and galaxies. This article presents the complete set of fundamental parameters of two nearby (CVBSs), these are HIP 19206 and HIP 84425. We used a combination of two methods; the first one is Tokovinin's dynamical method to solve the orbit of the system and to estimate orbital elements and the dynamical mass sum, and the second one is Al-Wardat's method for analyzing CVBMSs to estimate the physical parameters of the individual components. The latest method employs grids of Kurucz line-blanketed plane parallel model atmospheres to build synthetic Spectral Energy Distributions (SED) of the individual components. Trigonometric parallax measurements given by Gaia DR2 and Hipparcos catalogues are used to analyse the two systems. The difference in these measurements yielded slight discrepancies in the fundamental parameters of the individual components especially masses. So, a new dynamical parallax is suggested in this work based on the most convenient mass sum as given by each of the two methods. The new dynamical parallax for the system Hip 19205 as $22.97\pm 0.95$ mas coincides well with the trigonometric one given recently (in December 2020) by Gaia DR3 as $22.3689\pm 0.4056$ mas.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy