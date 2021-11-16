ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numerical Method for Finite-size Security Analysis of Quantum Key Distribution

By Hongyi Zhou, Toshihiko Sasaki, Masato Koashi
 8 days ago

Quantum key distribution (QKD) establishes secure links between remote communication parties. As a key problem for various QKD protocols, security analysis gives the amount of secure keys regardless of the eavesdropper's computational power, which can...

IN THIS ARTICLE
