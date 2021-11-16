ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Quantum switch of quantum switches

By Debarshi Das, Somshubhro Bandyopadhyay
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Recent results have shown that quantum theory is compatible with novel causal structures where events happen without a definite causal order. In particular, the quantum switch describes a process in which two quantum channels act in...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Quantum Model-Discovery

Quantum computing promises to speed up some of the most challenging problems in science and engineering. Quantum algorithms have been proposed showing theoretical advantages in applications ranging from chemistry to logistics optimization. Many problems appearing in science and engineering can be rewritten as a set of differential equations. Quantum algorithms for solving differential equations have shown a provable advantage in the fault-tolerant quantum computing regime, where deep and wide quantum circuits can be used to solve large linear systems like partial differential equations (PDEs) efficiently. Recently, variational approaches to solving non-linear PDEs also with near-term quantum devices were proposed. One of the most promising general approaches is based on recent developments in the field of scientific machine learning for solving PDEs. We extend the applicability of near-term quantum computers to more general scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of differential equations from a dataset of measurements. We use differentiable quantum circuits (DQCs) to solve equations parameterized by a library of operators, and perform regression on a combination of data and equations. Our results show a promising path to Quantum Model Discovery (QMoD), on the interface between classical and quantum machine learning approaches. We demonstrate successful parameter inference and equation discovery using QMoD on different systems including a second-order, ordinary differential equation and a non-linear, partial differential equation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Entanglement in the Quantum Hall Matrix Model

Characterizing the entanglement of matrix degrees of freedom is essential for understanding the holographic emergence of spacetime. The Quantum Hall Matrix Model is a gauged $U(N)$ matrix quantum mechanics with two matrices whose ground state is known exactly and describes an emergent spatial disk with incompressible bulk dynamics. We define and compute an entanglement entropy in the ground state associated to a cut through the disk. There are two contributions. A collective field describing the eigenvalues of one of the matrices gives a gauge-invariant chiral boundary mode leading to an expected logarithmic entanglement entropy. Further, the cut through the bulk splits certain `off-diagonal' matrix elements that must be duplicated and associated to both sides of the cut. Sewing these duplicated modes together in a gauge-invariant way leads to a bulk `area law' contribution to the entanglement entropy. All of these entropies are regularized by finite $N$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Approximate symmetries and quantum error correction

It is known that continuous symmetries induce fundamental restrictions on the accuracy of quantum error correction (QEC). Here we systematically study the competition between continuous symmetries and QEC in a quantitative manner. We first define meaningful measures of approximate symmetries based on the degree of covariance and charge conservation violation, which induce corresponding notions of approximately covariant codes, and then derive a series of trade-off bounds between these different approximate symmetry measures and QEC accuracy by leveraging insights and techniques from approximate QEC, quantum metrology, and resource theory. From a quantum computation perspective, our results indicate general limits on the precision and density of transversal logical gates. For concrete examples, we showcase two explicit types of approximately covariant codes that nearly saturate certain bounds, respectively obtained from quantum Reed--Muller codes and thermodynamic codes. Finally, we discuss potential applications of our theory to several important topics in physics.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Superposition#Switches
arxiv.org

Knots, perturbative series and quantum modularity

We introduce an invariant of a hyperbolic knot which is a map $\alpha\mapsto \mathbf{Phi}_\a(h)$ from $\mathbb{Q}/\mathbb{Z}$ to matrices with entries in $\overline{\mathbb{Q}}[[h]]$ and with rows and columns indexed by the boundary parabolic $SL_2(\mathbb{C})$ representations of the fundamental group of the knot. These matrix invariants have a rich structure: (a) their $(\sigma_0,\sigma_1)$ entry, where $\sigma_0$ is the trivial and $\sigma_1$ the geometric representation, is the power series expansion of the Kashaev invariant of the knot around the root of unity $e^{2 \pi i \alpha}$ as an element of the Habiro ring, and the remaining entries belong to generalized Habiro rings of number fields; (b) the first column is given by the perturbative power series of Dimofte--Garoufalidis; (c)~the columns of $\mathbf{Phi}$ are fundamental solutions of a linear $q$-difference equation; (d)~the matrix defines an $SL_2(\mathbb{Z})$-cocycle $W_{\gamma}$ in matrix-valued functions on $\mathbb{Q}$ that conjecturally extends to a smooth function on $\mathbb{R}$ and even to holomorphic functions on suitable complex cut planes, lifting the factorially divergent series $\mathbf{Phi}(h)$ to actual functions. The two invariants $\mathbf{Phi}$ and $W_{\gamma}$ are related by a refined quantum modularity conjecture which we illustrate in detail for the three simplest hyperbolic knots, the $4_1$, $5_2$ and $(-2,3,7)$ pretzel knots. This paper has two sequels, one giving a different realization of our invariant as a matrix of convergent $q$-series with integer coefficients and the other studying its Habiro-like arithmetic properties in more depth.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effective Hamiltonians in the Quantum Rabi Problem

We revisit the theoretical description of the ultrastrong light-matter interaction in terms of exactly solvable effective Hamiltonians. A perturbative approach based on polaronic and spin-dependent squeezing transformations provides an effective Hamiltonian for the quantum Rabi model up to the second order in the expansion parameter. The model consistently includes both rotating and counter-rotating terms, going therefore beyond the rotating wave approximation. Analytical and numerical results show that the proposed Hamiltonian performs better than the Bloch-Siegert model when calculating operator averages (e.g.\, the mean photon number and number of excitations). This improvement is due to a refined calculation of the dressed states within the present model. Regarding the frequency shift induced by the qubit-photon interaction, we find a different sign from the Bloch-Siegert value. This influences the eigenstates structure in a non-trivial way and ensures the correct calculation of the number of excitations associated to a given dressed state. As a consistency check, we show that the exactly solvable independent boson model is reproduced as a special limit case of the perturbative Hamiltonian.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Annealing

Quantum annealers of D-Wave Systems, Inc., offer an efficient way to compute high quality solutions of NP-hard problems. This is done by mapping a problem onto the physical qubits of the quantum chip, from which a solution is obtained after quantum annealing. However, since the connectivity of the physical qubits on the chip is limited, a minor embedding of the problem structure onto the chip is required. In this process, and especially for smaller problems, many qubits will stay unused. We propose a novel method, called parallel quantum annealing, to make better use of available qubits, wherein either the same or several independent problems are solved in the same annealing cycle of a quantum annealer, assuming enough physical qubits are available to embed more than one problem. Although the individual solution quality may be slightly decreased when solving several problems in parallel (as opposed to solving each problem separately), we demonstrate that our method may give dramatic speed-ups in terms of Time-to-Solution (TTS) for solving instances of the Maximum Clique problem when compared to solving each problem sequentially on the quantum annealer. Additionally, we show that solving a single Maximum Clique problem using parallel quantum annealing reduces the TTS significantly.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Information Dimension and Geometric Entropy

Geometric quantum mechanics, through its differential-geometric underpinning, provides additional tools of analysis and interpretation that bring quantum mechanics closer to classical mechanics: state spaces in both are equipped with symplectic geometry. This opens the door to revisiting foundational questions and issues, such as the nature of quantum entropy, from a geometric perspective. Central to this is the concept of geometric quantum state -- the probability measure on a system's space of pure states. This space's continuity leads us to introduce two analysis tools, inspired by Renyi's information theory, to characterize and quantify fundamental properties of geometric quantum states: the quantum information dimension that is the rate of geometric quantum state compression and the dimensional geometric entropy that monitors information stored in quantum states. We recount their classical definitions, information-theoretic meanings, and physical interpretations, and adapt them to quantum systems via the geometric approach. We then explicitly compute them in various examples and classes of quantum system. We conclude commenting on future directions for information in geometric quantum mechanics.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

HybridQ: A Hybrid Simulator for Quantum Circuits

Developing state-of-the-art classical simulators of quantum circuits is of utmost importance to test and evaluate early quantum technology and understand the true potential of full-blown error-corrected quantum computers. In the past few years, multiple theoretical and numerical advances have continuously pushed the boundary of what is classically simulable, hence the development of a plethora of tools which are often limited to a specific purpose or designed for a particular hardware (e.g. CPUs vs. GPUs). Moreover, such tools are typically developed using tailored languages and syntax, which makes it hard to compare results from, and create hybrid approaches using, different simulation techniques.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Systematic Methodology to Compute the Quantum Vulnerability Factors for Quantum Circuits

Quantum computing is one of the most promising technology advances of the latest years. Once only a conceptual idea to solve physics simulations, quantum computation is today a reality, with numerous machines able to execute quantum algorithms. One of the hardest challenges in quantum computing is reliability. Qubits are highly sensitive to noise, which can make the output useless. Moreover, lately it has been shown that superconducting qubits are extremely susceptible to external sources of faults, such as ionizing radiation. When adopted in large scale, radiation-induced errors are expected to become a serious challenge for qubits reliability. In this paper, we propose an evaluation of the impact of transient faults in the execution of quantum circuits. Inspired by the Architectural and Program Vulnerability Factors, widely adopted to characterize the reliability of classical computing architectures and algorithms, we propose the Quantum Vulnerability Factor (QVF) as a metric to measure the impact that the corruption of a qubit has on the circuit output probability distribution. First, we model faults based on the latest studies on real machines and recently performed radiation experiments. Then, we design a quantum fault injector, built over Qiskit, and characterize the propagation of faults in quantum circuits. We report the finding of more than 15,000,000 fault injections, evaluating the reliability of three quantum circuits and identifying the faults and qubits that are more likely than others to impact the output. With our results, we give guidelines on how to map the qubits in the real quantum computer to reduce the output error and to reduce the probability of having a radiation-induced corruption to modify the output. Finally, we compare the simulation results with experiments on physical quantum computers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Categorical crystals for quantum affine algebras

A new categorical crystal structure for the quantum affine algebras is presented. We introduce the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$ for an arbitrary quantum group, which is the product of infinite copies of the crystal $B(\infty)$. For a complete duality datum in the Hernandez-Leclerc category $\mathcal{C}^0_{\mathfrak{g}}$ of a quantum affine algebra $U_q'(\mathfrak{g})$, we prove that the set of the isomorphism classes of simple modules in $\mathcal{C}^0_{\mathfrak{g}}$ has an extended crystal structure isomorphic to the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$. An explicit combinatorial description of the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$ for affine type $A_n^{(1)}$ is given in terms of affine highest weights.
MATHEMATICS
wolfram.com

Bootstrapping quantum mechanical systems

D. Berenstein, G. Hulsey (2021). Bootstrapping Simple QM Systems. Efficient numerical solution of quantum mechanical problems has been a focus of applied computing in physics for decades. Depending on the system in question, certain solvers are better-suited than others. However, newer models, like matrix quantum mechanics, do not admit the same kinds of numerical solution as more traditional, one-particle problems. In light of this, new numerical techniques are needed which apply generally to quantum mechanical systems.
COMPUTERS
quantamagazine.org

How Quantum Computers Will Correct Their Errors

Abstractions blogalgorithmscomputer scienceexplainersphysicsquantum computingAll topics. In 1994, Peter Shor, a mathematician then at Bell Labs in New Jersey, proved that a quantum computer would have the power to solve some problems exponentially faster than a classical machine. The question was: Could one be built? Skeptics argued that quantum states were too delicate — the environment would inevitably jumble the information in the quantum computer, making it not quantum at all.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Why quantum ‘utility’ should replace quantum advantage

A long-sought objective was to attain quantum “supremacy” — demonstrating that a quantum computer could solve a calculation that no traditional computer on Earth could do — without requiring a practical benefit. Google claimed to reach that goal with its landmark scientific paper in 2019, but IBM notably expressed skepticism....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fixed-point Quantum Walk Search

N this paper, we consider the problem of searching a marked vertex in a graph based on quantum walks. A very large body of research exists on this issue, from both theoretical and experimental studies, yet the existing quantum walk-based search algorithms require knowing exactly how many marked vertices there are before starting the search process. In addition, even if the precise knowledge of the number of marked vertices is known, the success probability of these algorithms could shrink dramatically when the number of search steps is greater than the right one. For avoiding these defects, in this paper we present a new quantum walk-based search algorithm which need not know any prior information about the marked vertices, but still keeps a quadratic speedup over classical ones and ensures that the error is bounded by a tunable parameter $\epsilon$. More specifically, for an $N$-vertex complete bipartite graph with marked vertices but without knowing the number of marked vertices, if the number of search steps $h$ satisfies $h \geq \ln(\frac{2}{\sqrt{\epsilon}})\sqrt{N}$, then the algorithm will output a marked vertex with probability at least $ 1-\epsilon$ for any given $\epsilon\in (0,1]$. This feature leads to quantum search algorithms with stronger robustness and a wider scope of application.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dequantizing the Quantum Singular Value Transformation: Hardness and Applications to Quantum Chemistry and the Quantum PCP Conjecture

The Quantum Singular Value Transformation (QSVT) is a recent technique that gives a unified framework to describe most quantum algorithms discovered so far, and may lead to the development of novel quantum algorithms. In this paper we investigate the hardness of classically simulating the QSVT. A recent result by Chia, Gilyén, Li, Lin, Tang and Wang (STOC 2020) showed that the QSVT can be efficiently "dequantized" for low-rank matrices, and discussed its implication to quantum machine learning. In this work, motivated by establishing the superiority of quantum algorithms for quantum chemistry and making progress on the quantum PCP conjecture, we focus on the other main class of matrices considered in applications of the QSVT, sparse matrices.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Kondo Effect in a Quantum Dot under Continuous Quantum Measurement

The backaction of quantum measurement on the Kondo effect in a quantum dot system is investigated by considering continuous projective measurement of singly occupied states of a quantum dot. We elucidate the qualitative feature of the Kondo effect under quantum measurement and determine effective Kondo temperature affected by the measurement. The Kondo resonance in the spectral function is suppressed when the measurement strength reaches the energy scale of the Kondo temperature without measurement. Through the spin susceptibility, we identify the generalized Kondo temperature under continuous quantum measurement. The measurement backaction changes the singularity in the spin susceptibility into a highly non-monotonic temperature dependence around the generalized Kondo temperature. The dependence of the generalized Kondo temperature on the measurement strength is quantitatively discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum soundness of testing tensor codes

A locally testable code is an error-correcting code that admits very efficient probabilistic tests of membership. Tensor codes provide a simple family of combinatorial constructions of locally testable codes that generalize the family of Reed-Muller codes. The natural test for tensor codes, the axis-parallel line vs. point test, plays an essential role in constructions of probabilistically checkable proofs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Principle of equal Probabilities of Quantum States

The statistical problem of the distribution of $s$ quanta of equal energy $\epsilon_0$ and total energy $E$ among $N$ distinguishable particles is resolved using the conventional theory based on Boltzmann's principle of equal probabilities of configurations of particles distributed among energy levels and the concept of average state. In particular, the probability that a particle is in the \k{appa}-th energy level i.e. contains \k{appa} quanta, is given by.
PHYSICS
Dark Reading

Are You Planning for the Quantum, Transhumanist Threat?

Companies should start preparing — or at least planning — for likely threats of the future, including quantum computers that can decrypt current encryption in less than a day and humans who hack using implanted devices, said speakers at the SecTor security conference. Nations and large companies, alike, are investing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy