Polarized Vector Oscillons

By Hong-Yi Zhang, Mudit Jain, Mustafa A. Amin
 8 days ago

Oscillons are spatially localized, time-periodic and long-lived configurations that were primarily proposed in scalar field theories with attractive self-interactions. In this letter, we demonstrate that oscillons also exist in the low-energy effective theory of an interacting massive (real) vector field....

The Effective Field Theory of Vector-Tensor Theories

We investigate a systematic formulation of vector-tensor theories based on the effective field theory (EFT) approach. The input of our EFT is that the spacetime symmetry is spontaneously broken by the existence of a preferred timelike direction in accordance with the cosmological principle. After clarifying the difference of the symmetry breaking pattern from the conventional EFT of inflation/dark energy, we find an EFT description of vector-tensor theories around the cosmological background. This approach not only serves as a unified description of vector-tensor theories but also highlights universal differences between the scalar-tensor theories and the vector-tensor theories. The theories having different symmetry breaking patterns are distinguished by a phenomenological function and consistency relations between the EFT coefficients. We study the linear cosmological perturbations within our EFT framework and discuss the characteristic properties of the vector-tensor theories in the context of dark energy. In particular, we compute the effective gravitational coupling and the slip parameter for the matter density contrast in terms of the EFT coefficients.
PHYSICS
Polarization in broad emission lines of Active Galactic Nuclei

We discuss the polarization of broad emission lines in the type 1 active galactic nuclei (AGNs). The polarization depends on the geometry of the broad line region (BLR), and also on the polarization mechanism, or distribution of the scattering material. Therefore the polarization measurements can indicate the geometry of the BLR and the mechanism of polarization (equatorial or polar scattering). In addition, the polarization angle (PA) shape across the line profile can be used to measure the supermassive black hole (SMBH) mass, and constrain the BLR characteristics. We give an overview of ours and other recent investigations of the polarization in broad lines from both aspects: theoretical and observational.
ASTRONOMY
Symmetry and polarity of antiphase boundaries in PbZrO$_3$

The polar properties of antiphase boundaries (APBs) in PbZrO$_3$ are analyzed in detail using a recently developed layer group approach in order parameter space and compared with the results from Landau-Ginzburg free energy description. It is shown that the former approach reveals the microscopic APBs' properties, and predicts polar APB structures at particular positions inside the unit cell, which agree very well with recent experimental obsevations [Wei, et.~al. \cite{Wei2014,Wei2015}]. The systematic usage of the method is developed. In contrast with it the commonly used free energy description obscures the microscopic features but still can reflect the macroscopic properties of the APBs by taking into account the bilinear coupling of polarization and order parameter gradients. The relation between the layer group approach and the Landau-Ginzburg free energy description is discussed and two mechanisms of polarization switching inside the APBs are distinguished. It is illustrated that the polar APBs observed in PbZrO$_3$ are consistently and naturally explained by the layer group approach. This analysis is expected to have a significant impact also in other materials.
SCIENCE
New insights into cell polarity

A previously unknown mechanism involving the protein Scribble helps maintain polarity in cells, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. This new mechanism sheds light on the complex web of systems that keep cells pointing in the correct direction, according to Sergey Troyanovsky, Ph.D.,...
SCIENCE
#Vector Field#Polarization#Scalar Field#Oscillons#Nongalactic Astrophysics
Noise Electrometry of Polar and Dielectric Materials

Rahul Sahay, Satcher Hsieh, Eric Parsonnet, Lane W. Martin, Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Norman Y. Yao, Shubhayu Chatterjee. A qubit sensor with an electric dipole moment acquires an additional contribution to its depolarization rate when it is placed in the vicinity of a polar or dielectric material as a consequence of electrical noise arising from polarization fluctuations in the material. Here, we characterize this relaxation rate as a function of experimentally tunable parameters such as sample-probe distance, probe-frequency, and temperature, and demonstrate that it offers a window into dielectric properties of insulating materials over a wide range of frequencies and length scales. We discuss the experimental feasibility of our proposal and illustrate its ability to probe a variety of phenomena, ranging from collective polar excitations to phase transitions and disorder-dominated physics in relaxor ferroelectrics. Our proposal paves the way for a novel table-top probe of polar and dielectric materials in a parameter regime complementary to existing tools and techniques.
CHEMISTRY
Error Coefficient-improved Polar/PAC Codes

Polar codes are normally designed based on the reliability of the sub-channels in the polarized vector channel. There are various methods with diverse complexity and accuracy to evaluate the reliability of the sub-channels. However, designing polar codes solely based on the sub-channel reliability may result in poor Hamming distance properties. In this work, we propose a different approach to design the information set for polar codes and PAC codes where the objective is to reduce the number of codewords with minimum weight (a.k.a. error coefficient) of a code designed for maximum reliability. This approach is based on the coset-wise characterization of the rows of polar transform $\mathbf{G}_N$ involved in the formation of the minimum-weight codewords. Our analysis capitalizes on the properties of the polar transform based on its row and column indices. The numerical results show that the designed codes outperform PAC codes and CRC-Polar codes at the practical block error rate of $10^{-2}-10^{-3}$. Furthermore, a by-product of the combinatorial properties analyzed in this paper is an alternative enumeration method of the minimum-weight codewords.
MATHEMATICS
Stochastic analysis for vector-valued generalized grey Brownian motion

In this article, we show that the standard vector-valued generalization of a generalized grey Brownian motion (ggBm) has independent components if and only if it is a fractional Brownian motion. In order to extend ggBm with independent components, we introduce a vector-valued generalized grey Brownian motion (vggBm). The characteristic function of the corresponding measure is introduced as the product of the characteristic functions of the one-dimensional case. We show that for this measure, the Appell system and a calculus of generalized functions or distributions are accessible. We characterize these distributions with suitable transformations and give a d-dimensional Donsker's delta function as an example for such distributions. From there, we show the existence of local times and self-intersection local times of vggBm as distributions under some constraints, and compute their corresponding generalized expectations. At the end, we solve a system of linear SDEs driven by a vggBm noise in d dimensions.
MATHEMATICS
Orbital alignment and mass segregation in galactic nuclei via vector resonant relaxation

Supermassive black holes dominate the gravitational potential in galactic nuclei. In these dense environments, stars follow nearly Keplerian orbits and see their orbital planes relax through the potential fluctuations generated by the stellar cluster itself. For typical astrophysical galactic nuclei, the most likely outcome of this vector resonant relaxation (VRR) is that the orbital planes of the most massive stars spontaneously self-align within a narrow disc. We present a maximum entropy method to systematically determine this long-term distribution of orientations and use it for a wide range of stellar orbital parameters and initial conditions. The heaviest stellar objects are found to live within a thin equatorial disk. The thickness of this disk depends on the stars' initial mass function, and on the geometry of the initial cluster. This work highlights a possible (indirect) novel method to constrain the distribution of intermediate mass black holes in galactic nuclei.
ASTRONOMY
Science
Pulsar Polarization Arrays

Pulsar timing arrays (PTAs) consisting of widely distributed and well-timed millisecond pulsars can serve as a galactic interferometer to measure gravitational waves. With the same data acquired for PTAs, we propose to develop pulsar polarization arrays (PPAs), to explore astrophysics and fundamental physics. As in the case of PTAs, PPAs are best suited to reveal temporal and spatial correlations at large scales that are hard to mimic by local noise. To demonstrate the physical potential of PPAs, we consider detection of ultralight axion-like dark matter (ALDM), through cosmic birefringence induced by its Chern-Simon coupling. Because of its tiny mass, the ultralight ALDM can be generated as a Bose-Einstein condensate, characterized by a strong wavy nature. Incorporating both temporal and spatial correlations of the signal, we show that PPAs have a potential to probe the Chern-Simon coupling up to $\sim 10^{-14}-10^{-17}$GeV$^{-1}$, with a mass range $\sim 10^{-27} - 10^{-21}$eV.
ASTRONOMY
Reduction of symbolic first integrals of planar vector fields

Consider a planar polynomial vector field $X$, and assume it admits a symbolic first integral $\mathcal{F}$, i.e. of the $4$ classes, in growing complexity: Rational, Darbouxian, Liouvillian and Riccati. If $\mathcal{F}$ is not rational, it is sometimes possible to reduce it to a simpler class first integral. We will present algorithms to reduce symbolic first integral to a lower complexity class. These algorithms allow to find the minimal class first integral and in particular to test the existence of a rational first integral except in the case where $\mathcal{F}$ is a $k$-Darbouxian first integral without singularities and $k\in\{2,3,4,6\}$. In this case, several examples are built and a procedure is presented which however requires the computation of elliptic factors in the Jacobian of a superelliptic curve.
MATHEMATICS
Phase diagram of SALR fluids on spherical surfaces

We investigate the phase diagram of a fluid of hard-core disks confined to the surface of a sphere and whose interaction potential contains a short-range attraction followed by a long-range repulsive tail (SALR). Based on previous works in the bulk we derive a stability criterion for the homogeneous phase of the fluid, and locate a region of instability linked to the presence of a negative minimum in the spherical harmonics expansion of the interaction potential. The inhomogeneous phases contained within this region are characterized using a mean-field density functional theory. We find several inhomogeneous patterns that can be separated into three broad classes: cluster crystals, stripes, and bubble crystals, each containing topological defects. Interestingly, while the periodicity of inhomogeneous phases at large densities is mainly determined by the position of the negative minimum of the potential expansion, the finite size of the system induces a richer behavior at smaller densities.
SCIENCE
Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
Wavelet-resolved coherence beats in the Overhauser field of a thermal nuclear spin ensemble

This work introduces the so-called, synchrosqueezed wavelet transform, to shed light on the dipolar fluctuations of a thermal ensemble of nuclear spins in a diamond crystal structure, hyperfine-coupled to a central spin. The raw time series of the nuclear spin bath coherent dynamics is acquired through the two-point correlation function computed using the cluster correlation expansion method. The dynamics can be conveniently analyzed according to zero-, single-, and double-quantum transitions derived from the dipolar pairwise spin flips. We show that in the early-time behavior when the coherence is preserved in the spin ensemble, the Overhauser field fluctuations are modulated by dipole-dipole-induced small inhomogeneous detunings of nearly resonant transitions within the bath. The resulting beats extending over relatively longer time intervals are featured on the scalograms where both temporal and spectral behaviors of nuclear spin noise are unveiled simultaneously. Moreover, a second kind of beating that affects faster dynamics is readily discernible, originating from the inhomogeneous spread of the hyperfine coupling of each nucleus with the central spin. Additionally, any quadrupolar nuclei within the bath imprint as beats residing in the zero-quantum channel. The nuclear spin environment can be directionally probed by orienting the hyperfine axis. Thereby, crucial spatial information about the closely-separated spin clusters surrounding the central spin are accessible. Overall, a wavelet-based post-processing can facilitate the identification of proximal nuclear spins as revealed by their unique beat patterns on the scalograms.
SCIENCE
Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
SCIENCE
Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS
Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
PHYSICS
Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
PHYSICS
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
The Galaxy Population of the Core of Coma Cluster

In this paper we present the structural properties and morphology of galaxies in the central region of the Coma Cluster brighter than $19.5^m$ in the $F814W$ band. from the HST/ACS Coma Cluster Treasury Survey. Using mainly spectroscopic redshifts, we find 132 members from our sample of 219 galaxies. In our sample of 132 members, we find 51 non-dwarfs and 81 dwarfs and amongst our 32 non-members, we find 4 dwarfs and 28 non dwarfs. We do not have redshifts for the remaining 55 galaxies. We present bulge-disc decomposition of the sample using GALFIT and obtain parameters for our sample. Using visual inspection of residuals, we do a a morphological classification of the galaxies. We studied the relation of morphological types with Bulge to Total Light Ratio ($B/T$), color magnitude relation (CMR), Sérsic index ($n$), Kormendy relation and cross-correlations between these parameters for the bulges and galaxies. %Of the members, six galaxies have been classified as E/SBO on the basis of their residuals and contour maps which show a boxy/peanut bulge at the center of galaxy. So we have little confusion to classify the elliptical or SBO, we have given E/SBO. This work helps us understand important relations between various parameters like $B/T$, color and $n$ as well as insights into the merger history of these galaxies in terms of their positions in the Kormendy Diagram and their Sérsic indices. Using statistical methods, we find that the there are significantly more E/SO, ESOs galaxies in the member population compared to non-members.
ASTRONOMY

