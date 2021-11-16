ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitting XMM-Newton Observations of the AXP 1RXS J170849.0-400910 with four magnetar surface emission models, and predictions for X-ray polarization observations with IXPE

 8 days ago

Henric Krawczynski (1), Roberto Taverna (2,3), Roberto Turolla (3,4), Sandro Mereghetti (5), Michela Rigoselli (5) ((1) Washington University in St. Louis, Physics Department and McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, (2) University of Roma Tre, Department of Mathematics and Physics, (3) University of Padova, Department of Physics and Astronomy, (4) University...

ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The global distribution of natural tritium in precipitation simulated with an Atmospheric General Circulation Model and comparison with observations

The description of the hydrological cycle in Atmospheric General Circulation Models (GCMs) can be validated using water isotopes as tracers. Many GCMs now simulate the movement of the stable isotopes of water, but here we present the first GCM simulations modelling the content of natural tritium in water. These simulations were obtained using a version of the LMDZ General Circulation Model enhanced by water isotopes diagnostics, LMDZ-iso. To avoid tritium generated by nuclear bomb testing, the simulations have been evaluated against a compilation of published tritium datasets dating from before 1950, or measured recently. LMDZ-iso correctly captures the observed tritium enrichment in precipitation as oceanic air moves inland (the so-called continental effect) and the observed north-south variations due to the latitudinal dependency of the cosmogenic tritium production rate. The seasonal variability, linked to the stratospheric intrusions of air masses with higher tritium content into the troposphere, is correctly reproduced for Antarctica with a maximum in winter. LMDZ-iso reproduces the spring maximum of tritium over Europe, but underestimates it and produces a peak in winter that is not apparent in the data. This implementation of tritium in a GCM promises to provide a better constraint on: (1) the intrusions and transport of air masses from the stratosphere and (2) the dynamics of the modelled water cycle. The method complements the existing approach of using stable water isotopes.
SCIENCE
Utilizing cosmic-ray positron and electron observations to probe the averaged properties of Milky Way pulsars

Pulsars have long been studied in the electromagnetic spectrum. Their environments are rich in high-energy cosmic-ray electrons and positrons likely enriching the interstellar medium with such particles. In this work we use recent cosmic-ray observations from the AMS-02, CALET and DAMPE collaborations to study the averaged properties of the local Milky Way pulsar population. We perform simulations of the local Milky Way pulsar population, for interstellar medium assumptions in agreement with a range of cosmic-ray nuclei measurements. Each such simulation contains $\sim 10^{4}$ pulsars of unique age, location, initial spin-down power and cosmic-ray electron/positron spectra. We produce more than $7\times 10^{3}$ such Milky Way pulsar simulations. We account for and study i) the pulsars' birth rates and the stochastic nature of their birth, ii) their initial spin-down power distribution, iii) their time evolution in terms of their braking index and characteristic spin-down timescale, iv) the fraction of spin-down power going to cosmic-ray electrons and positrons and v) their propagation through the interstellar medium and the Heliosphere. We find that pulsars of ages $\sim 10^{5}-10^{7}$ yr, have a braking index that on average has to be 3 or larger. Given that electromagnetic spectrum observations of young pulsars find braking indices lower than 3, our work provides strong hints that pulsars' braking index increases on average as they age, allowing them to retain some of their rotational energy. Moreover, we find that pulsars have relatively uniform properties as sources of cosmic-ray electrons and positrons in terms of the spectra they produce and likely release O($10\%$) of their rotational energy to cosmic-rays in the ISM. Finally, we find at $\simeq$12 GeV positrons a spectral feature that suggests a new subpopulation of positron sources contributing at these energies.
ASTRONOMY
VLT/MUSE observations of SDSS J1029+2623: towards a high-precision strong lensing model

We present a strong lensing analysis of the galaxy cluster SDSS J1029+2623 at $z=0.588$, one of the few currently known lens clusters with multiple images of a background ($z=2.1992$) quasar with a measured time delay. We use archival Hubble Space Telescope multi-band imaging and new Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer follow-up spectroscopy to build an accurate lens mass model, a crucial step towards future cosmological applications. The spectroscopic data enable the secure identification of 57 cluster members and of two nearby perturbers along the line-of-sight. We estimate the inner kinematics of a sub-set of 20 cluster galaxies to calibrate the scaling relations parametrizing the sub-halo mass component. We also reliably determine the redshift of 4 multiply imaged sources, provide a tentative measurement for one system, and report the discovery of a new four-image system. The final catalog comprises 26 multiple images from 7 background sources, spanning a wide redshift range, from 1.02 to 5.06. We present two parametric lens models, with slightly different cluster mass parametrizations. The observed positions of the multiple images are accurately reproduced within approximately $0''.2$, the three image positions of the quasar within only $\sim0''.1$. We estimate a cluster projected total mass of $M(<300~ {\rm kpc}) \sim 2.1 \times 10^{14}~ M_{\odot}$, with a statistical uncertainty of a few percent. Both models, that include a small galaxy close to one of the quasar images, predict magnitude differences and time delays between the quasar images that are consistent with the observations.
ASTRONOMY
AstroSat observations of long-duration X-ray superflares on active M-dwarf binary EQ Peg

We present a comprehensive study of three large long-duration flares detected on an active M-dwarf binary EQ Peg using the Soft X-Ray Telescope of the AstroSat observatory. The peak X-ray luminosities of the flares in the 0.3 - 7 keV band are found to be within ~5 - 10 x 10^{30} erg s^{-1}. The e-folding rise- and decay-times of the flares are derived to be in the range of 3.4 - 11 and 1.6 - 24 ks, respectively. Spectral analysis indicates the presence of three temperature corona with the first two plasma temperatures remain constant during all the flares and the post-flare observation at ~3 and ~9 MK. The flare temperature peaked at 26, 16, and 17 MK, which are 2, 1.3, and 1.4 times more than the minimum value, respectively. The peak emission measures are found to be 3.9 - 7.1 x 10^{53} cm^{-3}, whereas the abundances peaked at 0.16-0.26 times the solar abundances. Using quasi-static loop modeling, we derive loop-lengths for all the flares as 2.5+/-0.5 x 10^{11}, 2.0+/-0.5 x 10^{11}, and 2.5+/-0.9 x 10^{11} cm, respectively. The density of the flaring plasma is estimated to be 4.2+/-0.8 x 10^{10}, 3.0+/-0.7 x 10^{10}, 2.2+/-0.8 x 10^{10} cm^{-3) for flares F1, F2, and F3, respectively. Whereas the magnetic field for all three flares is estimated to be <100 G. The estimated energies of all three flares are ~10^{34-35} erg, putting them in a category of superflare. All three superflares are also found to be the longest duration flares ever observed on EQ Peg.
ASTRONOMY
Probing the polar-nonpolar oxide interfaces using resonant x-ray standing wave techniques

Transition metal (TM) oxide heterostructure superlattices have attracted great attention in research communities because of their emergent interfacial phenomena that do not exist in the bulk form. In order to understand the mechanisms that cause these phenomena, it is important to use depth-resolved spectroscopies to study the electronic structure across the buried oxide interfaces. In this review, we focus on the recent applications of standing wave (SW) photoemission (SW-XPS) and resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (SW-RIXS) spectroscopy to study the depth profiles of electronic structure or carriers around the polar-nonpolar oxide interfaces. Using the incident photon energies near the TM x-ray absorption resonance, the created SW excitation can enhance the spectral response and certain electronic transitions, providing important insight into the interfacial electronic structure in the energy and real space regimes. Following the background introductions, we describe two SW experiments and demonstrate that the combination of SW-XPS and SW-RIXS has the potential to obtain the depth distribution of electronic/orbital states around the buried interfaces with Angstrom precision.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
The polarization angle in the wings of Ca i 4227: A new observable for diagnosing unresolved photospheric magnetic fields

When observed in quiet regions close to the solar limb, many strong resonance lines show conspicuous linear polarization signals, produced by scattering processes, with extended wing lobes. Recent studies indicate that, contrary to what was previously believed, the wing lobes are sensitive to the presence of relatively weak longitudinal magnetic fields through magneto-optical (MO) effects. We theoretically investigate the sensitivity of the scattering polarization wings of the Ca I 4227 Å line to the MO effects, and we explore its diagnostic potential for inferring information on the longitudinal component of the photospheric magnetic field. We calculate the intensity and polarization profiles of the Ca I 4227 Å line by numerically solving the problem of the generation and transfer of polarized radiation under non-local thermodynamic equilibrium conditions in one-dimensional semi-empirical models of the solar atmosphere, taking into account the joint action of the Hanle, Zeeman, and MO effects. We consider volume-filling magnetic fields as well as magnetic fields occupying a fraction of the resolution element. In contrast to the circular polarization signals produced by the Zeeman effect, we find that the linear polarization angle in the scattering polarization wings of Ca I 4227 presents a clear sensitivity, through MO effects, not only to the flux of the photospheric magnetic field, but also to the fraction of the resolution element that the magnetic field occupies. We identify the linear polarization angle in the wings of strong resonance lines as a valuable observable for diagnosing unresolved magnetic fields. Used in combination with observables that encode information on the magnetic flux and other properties of the observed atmospheric region, it can provide constraints on the filling factor of the magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY
Direct observation of an extended X-ray jet at $z$=6.1

We report on the direct observation of an extended X-ray jet in the $z$=6.1 radio-loud Active Galactic Nucleus PSO J030947.49+271757.31 from a deep Chandra X-ray observation (128 ksec). This detection represents the most distant kpc off-nuclear emission resolved in the X-rays to date. The angular distance of the emission is $\sim$4" (corresponding to $\sim$20 kpc at $z$=6.1), along the same direction of the jet observed at parsec scales in previous VLBA high-resolution radio observations. Moreover, the 0.5-7.0 keV isophotes coincide with the extended radio emission as imaged by the VLA Sky Survey at 3 GHz. The rest-frame 2-10 keV luminosity of the extended component is L$_{2-10keV}$=5.9$\times$10$^{44}$ erg s$^{-1}$, about 8% of the core: this makes it one of the most luminous jets resolved in the X-rays so far. Through Spectral Energy Distribution modelling we find that this emission can be explained by the Inverse Compton interaction with the photons of the Cosmic Microwave Background assuming that the jet's physical parameters are similar to those in the local Universe. At the same time, we find that the radiation produced by a putative population of high-energetic electrons through the synchrotron process observed at low redshift is quenched at high redshift, hence becoming negligible.
ASTRONOMY
Sampling To Improve Predictions For Underrepresented Observations In Imbalanced Data

Data imbalance is common in production data, where controlled production settings require data to fall within a narrow range of variation and data are collected with quality assessment in mind, rather than data analytic insights. This imbalance negatively impacts the predictive performance of models on underrepresented observations. We propose sampling to adjust for this imbalance with the goal of improving the performance of models trained on historical production data. We investigate the use of three sampling approaches to adjust for imbalance. The goal is to downsample the covariates in the training data and subsequently fit a regression model. We investigate how the predictive power of the model changes when using either the sampled or the original data for training. We apply our methods on a large biopharmaceutical manufacturing data set from an advanced simulation of penicillin production and find that fitting a model using the sampled data gives a small reduction in the overall predictive performance, but yields a systematically better performance on underrepresented observations. In addition, the results emphasize the need for alternative, fair, and balanced model evaluations.
SCIENCE
Persistent $γ$-ray emission of the blazar PKS 1510-089 in its low state: Fermi-LAT data analysis and theoretical modelling

Blazars may accelerate protons and/or nuclei as well as electrons. The hadronic component of accelerated particles in blazars may constitute the bulk of their high-energy budget; nevertheless, this component is elusive due to a high value of the energy threshold of proton interaction with photon fields inside the source. However, broad line regions (BLRs) of some flat spectrum radio quasars (FSRQs) may contain a sufficient amount of matter to render primary protons "visible" in $\gamma$ rays via hadronuclear interactions. In the present paper we study the persistent $\gamma$-ray emission of the FSRQ PKS 1510-089 in its low state utilizing the publicly-available Fermi-LAT data, as well as using the spectrum measured with the MAGIC imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes. We find an indication for an excess of $\gamma$ rays at the energy range $\gtrsim$10 GeV with respect to a simple baseline log-parabolic intrinsic spectral model. The statistical significance of the excess is $\approx$5.5$\sigma$, but it drops to $\approx$2.7$\sigma$ after the account of the systematic uncertainty of the MAGIC measurements. This excess could be explained in a scenario invoking hadronuclear interactions of primary protons on the BLR material with the subsequent development of electromagnetic cascades in photon fields. We present a Monte Carlo calculation of the spectrum of this cascade component, taking as input the BLR photon field spectrum calculated with the Cloudy code. To our knowledge, this is the first calculation of electromagnetic cascade spectrum inside a blazar based on a direct calculation of the photon field spectrum with a spectral synthesis code.
PHYSICS
EVN observations of 6.7 GHz methanol maser polarization in massive star-forming regions. V. Completion of the flux-limited sample

Although the role of magnetic fields in launching molecular outflows in massive YSOs has been convincingly demonstrated by theoretical arguments, observationally, the alignment of the magnetic field lines with the molecular outflows is still under debate. We aim to complete the measurements of the direction of the magnetic fields at mas resolution around a sample of massive star-forming regions (MSFRs) to determine whether the magnetic field and outflows are aligned. In 2012, we started a large VLBI campaign with the EVN to measure the magnetic field orientation and strength toward a sample of 31 MSFRs (the flux-limited sample) by analyzing the polarized emission of 6.7GHz CH3OH masers. In the previous papers of the series, we have presented 80% of the sample. Here, we report the linearly and circularly polarized emission of 6.7GHz CH3OH masers toward the last five MSFRs of the flux-limited sample. The sources are G30.70-0.07, G30.76-0.05, G31.28+0.06, G32.03+0.06, and G69.52-0.97. We detected a total of 209 masers, 15% of which show linearly polarized emission (0.07%-16.7%), and 2% of which show circularly polarized emission (0.2%-4.2%). Zeeman splitting was measured toward G30.70-0.07, G32.03+0.06, and G69.52-0.97. The statistical analysis of the entire flux-limited sample shows that the observations are consistent with a bimodal distribution in the difference between the 3D magnetic field direction and the outflow axis, with half the magnetic field directions being perpendicular and the other half being parallel to the outflow. In addition, we determined that typical values of the linear and circular polarization fractions for 6.7 GHz CH3OH masers are Pl=1.0%-2.5% and Pv=0.5%-0.75%, respectively. We found that a typical Zeeman splitting is in the range between 0.5 m/s and 2.0 m/s. This would correspond to 9 mG<$|B_{||}|$<40 mG if F=3->4 is the most favored hyperfine transition.
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

Strange quantum effect predicted 30 years ago has now been observed

If you get a dense quantum gas cloud cold enough, you can see right through it. This phenomenon, called Pauli blocking, happens because of the same effects that give atoms their structure, and now it has been observed for the first time. “This has been a theoretical prediction for more...
SCIENCE
Modelling high-resolution ALMA observations of strongly lensed dustystar forming galaxies detected by Herschel

Jacob Maresca, Simon Dye, Aristeidis Amvrosiadis, George Bendo, Asantha Cooray, Gianfranco De Zotti, Loretta Dunne, Stephen Eales, Cristina Furlanetto, Joaquin González-Nuevo, Michael Greener, Robert Ivison, Andrea Lapi, Mattia Negrello, Dominik Riechers, Stephen Serjeant, Mônica Tergolina, Julie Wardlow. We present modelling of ~0.1arcsec resolution Atacama Large Millimetre/sub-millimeter Array imaging of seven...
ASTRONOMY
Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
High-energy neutrinos from X-rays flares of blazars frequently observed by the Swift X-Ray Telescope

Blazar flares have been suggested as ideal candidates for enhanced neutrino production. While the neutrino signal of $\gamma$-ray flares has been widely discussed, the neutrino yield of X-ray flares has received less attention. Here, we compute the predicted neutrino signal from X-ray flares detected in 66 blazars observed more than 50 times with the X-ray Telescope (XRT) on board the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. We consider a scenario where X-ray flares are powered by synchrotron radiation of relativistic protons, and neutrinos are produced through photomeson interactions between protons with their own synchrotron X-ray photons. Using the 1 keV X-ray light curves for flare identification, the 0.5-10 keV fluence of each flare as a proxy for the all-flavour neutrino fluence, and the IceCube point-source effective area for different detector configurations, we calculate the number of muon and antimuon neutrinos above 100 TeV expected for IceCube from each flaring source. The bulk of the neutrino events from the sample originates from flares with durations $\sim 1-10$ d. Accounting for the X-ray flare duty cycle of the sources in the sample, which ranges between $\sim2$ and 24 per cent, we compute an average yearly neutrino rate for each source. The median of the distribution (in logarithm) is $\sim0.03$ yr$^{-1}$, with Mkn 421 having the highest predicted rate $1.2\pm 0.3$ yr$^{-1}$, followed by 3C 273 $(0.33\pm0.03$ yr$^{-1})$ and PG 1553+113 ($0.25\pm0.02$ yr$^{-1}$). Next-generation neutrino detectors together with regular X-ray monitoring of blazars could constrain the duty cycle of hadronic X-ray flares.
ASTRONOMY
Observation of re-entrant correlated insulators and interaction driven Fermi surface reconstructions at one magnetic flux quantum per moiré unit cell in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

Ipsita Das, Cheng Shen, Alexandre Jaoui, Jonah Herzog-Arbeitman, Aaron Chew, Chang-Woo Cho, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Benjamin A. Piot, B. Andrei Bernevig, Dmitri K. Efetov. The discovery of flat bands with non-trivial band topology in magic angle twisted bi-layer graphene (MATBG) has provided a unique platform to study strongly correlated...
PHYSICS
Confronting quantum-corrected teleparallel cosmology with observations

It has been shown that at the semi-classical order, gravitational theories with quantum fluctuations can be effectively recast as modified theories of gravity with non-minimal gravity-matter couplings. We proceed from an observational perspective and see whether such quantum fluctuations can leave imprints on the late Universe. Within the teleparallel formulation, we investigate a representative model in this general class of modified gravitational theories inlaid with quantum fluctuations, and determine the cosmological parameters by using compiled late-time data sets. Furthermore, we assess the statistical significance of such quantum corrections compared to the standard cosmological model. The results mildly favor the inclusion of quantum corrections with a negative density parameter supporting a phantom-like dark energy. This edge is not sufficient to rule out either models but it supports the consideration of quantum corrections in a cosmological setting.
SCIENCE
Performance of a focal plane detector for soft X-ray imaging spectroscopy based on back-illuminated sCMOS

Can Chen, Yusa Wang, Yupeng Xu, Zijian Zhao, Hongyun Qiu, Dongjie Hou, Xiongtao Yang, Jia Ma, Yong Chen, Yang Zhao, Hua Liu, Xiaofan Zhao, Yuxuan Zhu. Spectroscopy focusing array (SFA) and Polarimetry focusing array (PFA) are the two major payloads of enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry mission (eXTP). Nested Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module is implemented in SFA and PFA to achive high effective area. When evaluating the properties of the mirror module, the alignment of the optical axis of the X-ray mirror module and a quasi-parallel X-ray beam is a prerequisite to ensure the accuracy of the results. Hence, to assist the alignment of the X-ray mirror module, an X-ray focal plane detector is designed based on the back-illuminated scientific Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor (sCMOS) sensor GSENSE6060BSI, one of the largest detection areas, is produced by \textit{Gpixel Inc}. Then the characteristics of readout noise, dark current, and split-pixel event properties of the detector are studied with the self-developed multi-target fluorescence X-ray source in a 100 m long X-ray test facility. The energy calibration is carried out with the single-pixel event and the energy non-linearity of the detector is also obtained. Eventually, the simulation of the eXTP mirror module based on the optical model is conducted and the alignment test of the Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module designed for \textit{EP/FXT} (Einstein Probe/Follow-up X-ray Telescope) with "Burkert test" method is shown.
SCIENCE

