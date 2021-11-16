ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A quantitative assessment of completeness correction methods and public release of a versatile simulation code

By Nicha Leethochawalit, Michele Trenti, Takahiro Morishita, Guido Roberts-Borsani, Tommaso Treu
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Having accurate completeness functions is crucial to the determination of the rest-frame ultraviolet luminosity functions (UVLFs) all the way back to the epoch of reionization. Most studies use injection-recovery simulations to determine completeness functions. Although conceptually similar, published approaches have subtle but important differences in their definition of the completeness function....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Time-linear scaling NEGF methods for real-time simulations of interacting electrons and bosons. II. Dynamics of polarons and doublons

Nonequilibrium dynamics of the open chain Holstein-Hubbard model is studied using the linear time-scaling GKBA+ODE scheme developed in the preceeding paper. We focus on the set of parameters relevant for photovoltaic materials, i.\,e., a pair of electrons interacting with phonons at the cross-over between the adiabatic and anti-adiabatic regimes and at moderately large electron-electron interaction. By comparing with exact solutions for two corner cases, we demonstrate the accuracy of the $T$-matrix (in the $pp$ channel) and the second-order Fan ($GD$) approximations for the treatment of electronic ($e$-$e$) and electron-phonon ($e$-ph) correlations, respectively. The feedback of electron on phonons is consistently included and is shown to be mandatory for the total energy conservation. When two interactions are simultaneously present, our simulations offer a glimpse into the dynamics of doublons and polarons unveiling the formation, propagation and decay of these quasiparticles, energy redistribution between them and self-trapping of electrons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Simple and Efficient Lattice Summation Method for Metallic Electrodes in Constant Potential Molecular Dynamics Simulation

This work extends a well-known constant potential simulation method (SR-CPM) in the LAMMPS MD simulation package. The SR-CPM method has been widely applied to investigate the metallic electrolyte/electrode interface, especially for conducting nanochannels with complex connectivity, e.g., carbide-derived carbon or graphene assembled membrane. Compared with this seminal work, the computational efficiency of our work has drastically improved by about one order of magnitude. It can be attributed to several newly developed techniques in this work (e.g., preconditioning) and the employment of mesh-based Ewald summation method (P3M). First, a general method has been proposed to efficiently calculate the Ewald interaction matrix $\mathbf{E}$ using existing highly optimized electrostatic codes. Second, we introduce a preconditioning technique into the conjugate gradient (PCG) method to considerably increase computational efficiency of a linear equation system that determines electrode atomic charges. As a result, our SR-CPM code can handle extra-large systems, e.g., with over 8.1 million electrode atoms. Moreover, the importance of the electroneutrality condition is demonstrated. We propose a general method to enforce electroneutrality in CPM. In the end, the choice of adjustable parameter $\alpha_{i}$, namely the atomic Hubbard-U $U_{i}^{0}$, is an unsolved issue in SR-CPM. We found that the optimized $\alpha_{i}$ or $U_{i}^{0}$ compensates for the gaps in energy between the discrete atom model and the continuum limit. As a result, a series of analytical $\alpha_{i}^{0}$ values for some typical 2D lattices are derived, which excellently resembles the behaviour of a metallic surface.
COMPUTERS
CSO

4 tools to prevent leaks in public code repositories

Secrets stored in Git repositories have been a thorn in the side of developers and a go-to source for attackers for a long time. Ensuring that sensitive information is stored appropriately and scrubbed from repositories has become a necessity to reduce the likelihood of software being compromised, often in very public ways. While this seems obvious, it’s easy to overlook hardcoded connection strings, passwords, and even plaintext credentials stored by the development tool itself. Visual Studio, for instance, can store SQL connection credentials in plaintext unless told otherwise.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Magrathea-Pathfinder: a 3D adaptive-mesh code for geodesic ray-tracing in $N$-body simulations

We present \textsc{Magrathea-Pathfinder}, a ray-tracing framework which accurately reconstructs the past light-cone of an observer in numerical simulations. Our code directly computes the 3D trajectory of light rays through the null geodesic equations, with the weak-field limit as its only approximation. Therefore, it does not rely on any other standard ray-tracing approximations such as plane-parallel, Born or multiple-lens.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Completeness#Simulations#Sigma#Statistics#Hlf#Mag#Uvlf#Mnras
arxiv.org

A method for preserving nominally-resolved flow patterns in low-resolution ocean simulations: Constrained dynamics

Inability of low-resolution ocean models to simulate many important aspects of the large-scale general circulation is a common problem. In the view of physics, the main reason for this failure are the missed dynamical effects of the unresolved small scales of motion on the explicitly resolved large scale motions. Complimentary to this mainstream physics-based perspective, we propose to address this failure from the dynamical systems point of view, namely, as the persistent tendency of phase space trajectories representing the low-resolution solution to escape the right region of the corresponding phase space, which is occupied by the reference eddy-resolving solution. Based on this concept, we propose to use methods of constrained optimization to confine the low-resolution solution to remain within the correct phase space region, without attempting to amend the eddy physics by introducing a process-based parameterisation. This approach is advocated as a novel framework for data-driven hyper-parameterisation of mesoscale oceanic eddies in non-eddy-resolving models. We tested the idea in the context of classical, baroclinic beta-plane turbulence model and showed that non-eddy-resolving solution can be substantially improved towards the reference eddy-resolving benchmark.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulated LiDAR Repositioning: a novel point cloud data augmentation method

We address a data augmentation problem for LiDAR. Given a LiDAR scan of a scene from some position, how can one simulate new scans of that scene from different, secondary positions? The method defines criteria for selecting valid secondary positions, and then estimates which points from the original point cloud would be acquired by a scanner from these positions. We validate the method using synthetic scenes, and examine how the similarity of generated point clouds depends on scanner distance, occlusion, and angular resolution. We show that the method is more accurate at short distances, and that having a high scanner resolution for the original point clouds has a strong impact on the similarity of generated point clouds. We also demonstrate how the method can be applied to natural scene statistics: in particular, we apply our method to reposition the scanner horizontally and vertically, separately consider points belonging to the ground and to non-ground objects, and describe the impact on the distributions of distances to these two classes of points.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Computation of the self-diffusion coefficient with low-rank tensor methods: application to the simulation of a cross-diffusion system

Cross-diffusion systems arise as hydrodynamic limits of lattice multi-species interacting particle models. The objective of this work is to provide a numerical scheme for the simulation of the cross-diffusion system identified in [J. Quastel, Comm. Pure Appl. Math., 45 (1992), pp. 623--679]. To simulate this system, it is necessary to provide an approximation of the so-called self-diffusion coefficient matrix of the tagged particle process. Classical algorithms for the computation of this matrix are based on the estimation of the long-time limit of the average mean square displacement of the particle. In this work, as an alternative, we propose a novel approach for computing the self-diffusion coefficient using deterministic low-rank approximation techniques, as the minimum of a high-dimensional optimization problem. This approach is then used for the simulation of the cross-diffusion system using an implicit finite volume scheme.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces: Performance Assessment Through a System-Level Simulator

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) are considered a promising technology for boosting the coverage and for enhancing the spectral efficiency of wireless systems, as well as for taming the wireless environment. The potential benefits of RISs are currently being analyzed and various approaches are being proposed to address some challenges for their integration in wireless networks. Currently available studies to quantify the potential gains of deploying RISs in wireless networks are limited to simple network topologies, while no system-level assessments have been reported to date. Network-level, e.g., on the scale of hundreds of square meters, simulations are, however, the first step to quantify the actual value of emerging technologies and the steppingstone before considering large scale system-level experimental evaluations and network deployments. Towards this direction, this article reports the first system-level simulation results and analysis of an RIS deployment in a typical urban city that is served by a fifth-generation cellular network. The obtained system-level simulation results unveil that the benefits of RISs vary depending on the operating frequency and the size of the surfaces. Specifically, we investigate the performance improvement that RISs can provide, in terms of outdoor and indoor coverage and ergodic rate, when deployed in mid (C-band) and high (millimeter-wave) frequency bands. For example, the obtained results unveil that the deployment of RISs enhances the coverage of cell-edge users from 77% to 95% in the C-band and from 46% to 95% in the millimeter-wave band.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Factorizing Wormholes in a Partially Disorder-Averaged SYK Model

In this paper, we introduce a "partially disorder-averaged" SYK model. This model has a real parameter that smoothly interpolates between the ordinary totally disorder-averaged SYK model and the totally fixed-coupling model. For the large $N$ effective description, in addition to the usual bi-local collective fields, we also introduce a new additional set of local collective fields. These local fields can be understood as "half" of the bi-local collective fields, and in the totally fixed-coupling limit, they represent the "half-wormholes" which were found in recent studies. We find that the large $N$ saddles of these local fields vanish in the total-disorder-averaged limit, while they develop nontrivial profiles as we gradually fix the coupling constants. We argue that the bulk picture of these local collective fields represents a correlation between a spacetime brane and the asymptotic AdS boundary. This illuminates how the half-wormhole saddles emerge in the SYK model with fixed couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-tunneling transitions and exact statistical mechanics of bistable systems with parametrized Dikandé-Kofané double-well potentials

We consider a one-dimensional system of interacting particles, in which particles are subjected to a bistable potential the double-well shape of which is tunable via a shape deformability parameter. Our objective is to examine the impact of shape deformability on the order of transition in quantum tunneling in the bistable system, and on the possible existence of exact solutions to the transfer-integral operator associated with the partition function of the system. The bistable potential is represented by a class composed of three families of parametrized double-well potentials, whose minima and barrier height can be tuned distinctly. It is found that the extra degree of freedom, introduced by the shape deformability parameter, favors a first-order transition in quantum tunneling, in addition to the second-order transition predicted with the $\phi^4$ model. This first-order transition in quantum tunneling, which is consistent with Chudnovsky's conjecture of the influence of the shape of the potential barrier on the order of thermally-assisted transitions in bistable systems, is shown to occur at a critical value of the shape-deformability parameter which is the same for the three families of parametrized double-well potentials. Concerning the statistical mechanics of the system, the associate partition function is mapped onto a spectral problem by means of the transfer-integral formalism. The condition that the partition function can be exactly integrable, is determined by a criterion enabling exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions for the transfer-integral operator. Analytical expressions of some of these exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions are given, and the corresponding ground-state wavefunctions are used to compute the probability density which is relevant for calculations of thermodynamic quantities such as the correlation functions and the correlation lengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Confronting quantum-corrected teleparallel cosmology with observations

It has been shown that at the semi-classical order, gravitational theories with quantum fluctuations can be effectively recast as modified theories of gravity with non-minimal gravity-matter couplings. We proceed from an observational perspective and see whether such quantum fluctuations can leave imprints on the late Universe. Within the teleparallel formulation, we investigate a representative model in this general class of modified gravitational theories inlaid with quantum fluctuations, and determine the cosmological parameters by using compiled late-time data sets. Furthermore, we assess the statistical significance of such quantum corrections compared to the standard cosmological model. The results mildly favor the inclusion of quantum corrections with a negative density parameter supporting a phantom-like dark energy. This edge is not sufficient to rule out either models but it supports the consideration of quantum corrections in a cosmological setting.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear conjugate gradient for smooth convex functions

The method of nonlinear conjugate gradients (NCG) is widely used in practice for unconstrained optimization, but it satisfies weak complexity bounds at best when applied to smooth convex functions. In contrast, Nesterov's accelerated gradient (AG) method is optimal up to constant factors for this class. However, when specialized to quadratic function, conjugate gradient is optimal in a strong sense among function-gradient methods. Therefore, there is seemingly a gap in the menu of available algorithms: NCG, the optimal algorithm for quadratic functions that also exhibits good practical performance for general functions, has poor complexity bounds compared to AG. We propose an NCG method called C+AG ("conjugate plus accelerated gradient") to close this gap, that is, it is optimal for quadratic functions and still satisfies the best possible complexity bound for more general smooth convex functions. It takes conjugate gradient steps until insufficient progress is made, at which time it switches to accelerated gradient steps, and later retries conjugate gradient. The proposed method has the following theoretical properties: (i) It is identical to linear conjugate gradient (and hence terminates finitely) if the objective function is quadratic; (ii) Its running-time bound is $O(\eps^{-1/2})$ gradient evaluations for an $L$-smooth convex function, where $\eps$ is the desired residual reduction, (iii) Its running-time bound is $O(\sqrt{L/\ell}\ln(1/\eps))$ if the function is both $L$-smooth and $\ell$-strongly convex. In computational tests, the function-gradient evaluation count for the C+AG method typically behaves as whichever is better of AG or classical NCG. In most test cases it outperforms both.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Performance of a focal plane detector for soft X-ray imaging spectroscopy based on back-illuminated sCMOS

Can Chen, Yusa Wang, Yupeng Xu, Zijian Zhao, Hongyun Qiu, Dongjie Hou, Xiongtao Yang, Jia Ma, Yong Chen, Yang Zhao, Hua Liu, Xiaofan Zhao, Yuxuan Zhu. Spectroscopy focusing array (SFA) and Polarimetry focusing array (PFA) are the two major payloads of enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry mission (eXTP). Nested Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module is implemented in SFA and PFA to achive high effective area. When evaluating the properties of the mirror module, the alignment of the optical axis of the X-ray mirror module and a quasi-parallel X-ray beam is a prerequisite to ensure the accuracy of the results. Hence, to assist the alignment of the X-ray mirror module, an X-ray focal plane detector is designed based on the back-illuminated scientific Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor (sCMOS) sensor GSENSE6060BSI, one of the largest detection areas, is produced by \textit{Gpixel Inc}. Then the characteristics of readout noise, dark current, and split-pixel event properties of the detector are studied with the self-developed multi-target fluorescence X-ray source in a 100 m long X-ray test facility. The energy calibration is carried out with the single-pixel event and the energy non-linearity of the detector is also obtained. Eventually, the simulation of the eXTP mirror module based on the optical model is conducted and the alignment test of the Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module designed for \textit{EP/FXT} (Einstein Probe/Follow-up X-ray Telescope) with "Burkert test" method is shown.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy