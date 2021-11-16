ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Non-periodic type I Be/X-ray binary outbursts

By Rebecca G. Martin, Alessia Franchini
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Type I Be/X-ray binary outbursts are driven by mass transfer from a Be star decretion disc to a neutron star companion during each orbital period. Treiber et al. (2021) recently observed non-periodic type I outbursts in RX...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

An environment analysis of the Type Ib SN 2019yvr and the possible presence of an inflated binary companion

Ning-Chen Sun, Justyn R. Maund, Paul A. Crowther, Ryosuke Hirai, Amir Kashapov, Ji-Feng Liu, Liang-Duan Liu, Emmanouil Zapartas. SN 2019yvr is the second Type Ib supernova (SN) with a direct detection of its progenitor (system); however, the spectral energy distribution (SED) of the pre-explosion source appears much cooler and overluminous than an expected helium-star progenitor. Using Hubble Space Telescope (HST) images and MUSE integral-field-unit (IFU) spectroscopy, we find the SN environment contains three episodes of star formation; the low ejecta mass suggests the SN progenitor is most likely from the oldest population, corresponding to an initial mass of 10.4$^{+1.5}_{-1.3}$ $M_\odot$. The pre-explosion SED can be reproduced by two components, one for the hot and compact SN progenitor and one for a cool and inflated yellow hypergiant (YHG) companion that dominates the brightness. Thus, SN 2019yvr could possibly be the first Type Ib/c SN for which the progenitor's binary companion is directly detected on pre-explosion images. Both the low progenitor mass and the YHG companion suggest significant binary interaction during their evolution. Similar to SN 2014C, SN 2019yvr exhibits a metamorphosis from Type Ib to Type IIn, showing signatures of interaction with hydrogen-rich circumstellar material (CSM) at >150 days; our result supports enhanced pre-SN mass loss as an important process for hydrogen-poor stars at the low mass end of core-collapse SN progenitors.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Periodic modulations during a long outburst in V363 Lyr

I analyzed the Kepler long and short cadence data of V363 Lyr. A period of 0.185723(8) d was persistently detected and this is identified as the orbital period. V363 Lyr showed one long outburst accompanied by an "(embedded) precursor" during Kepler observations and modulations with a period of 0.1956(2) d, longer than the orbital one, were detected during this outburst. There are two possible interpretations of this period. The first one is superhumps despite that V363 Lyr is far above the period gap. This interpretation requires an evolved, undermassive secondary enabling a low mass ratio of q=0.15. The evolution of this long-period variations, however, does not follow the standard evolution of superhumps. The second one is that the precursor occurred when the disk reached the tidal truncation radius, as inferred from observations of IW And stars. In this case, the long-period variations could be interpreted as a variable stream impact on a precessing eccentric disk, which may have been formed by disturbances at the tidal truncation radius. This might lead to effective removal of the angular momentum which resulted in 0.3-0.4 mag brightening following the precursor. The fractional period excess suggests that q is just above the stability limit of the 3:1 resonance. In either cases, the nature of the secondary and the mass ratio need to be verified by spectroscopic observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A $p$-Adic Characterization of the Periodic Points of a Class of Collatz-Type Maps on the Integers

Fix an integer $\varrho\geq2$. We consider maps $H:\mathbb{Z}\rightarrow\mathbb{Z}$ so that for any $n\in\mathbb{Z}$, the value of $H\left(n\right)$ is the image of one of \varrho distinct affine-linear maps, the choice of which is determined by the value of $n$ mod $\varrho$; these maps generalize the infamous Collatz or $3x+1$ map. This paper introduces a $p$-adic formalism for studying the sets of periodic points of $H$, applicable to the case where $H$ is the Collatz map, as well as a large family of generalizations thereof. When applicable, this approach yields a function $\chi_{H}:\mathbb{Z}_{\varrho}\rightarrow\mathbb{Z}_{q}$ (where $q$ is an integer $\geq2$ associated to $H$ and where $q$ is an integer depending on $H$) with the property that every element of $\chi_{H}\left(\mathbb{Z}_{\varrho}\right)\cap\mathbb{Z}$ is a periodic point of $\chi_{H}$, and that every cycle of $H$ of length $\geq2$ contains an element of $\chi_{H}\left(\mathbb{Z}_{\varrho}\right)\cap\mathbb{Z}$. The $\chi_{H}$ formalism simplifies, unifies, and generalizes previous work by other authors on Collatz-type maps (both old and recent), and establishes a foundation for future work on the periodic points of Collatz-type maps using methods of $p$-adic Fourier analysis, Complex analysis, and Probability theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The non-thermal emission from the colliding-wind binary Apep

The recently discovered massive binary system Apep is the most powerful synchrotron emitter among the known Galactic colliding-wind binaries. This makes this particular system of great interest to investigate stellar winds and the non-thermal processes associated with their shocks. This source was detected at various radio bands, and in addition the wind-collision region was resolved by means of very-long baseline interferometric observations. We use a non-thermal emission model for colliding-wind binaries to derive physical properties of this system. The observed morphology in the resolved maps allows us to estimate a value of $\psi \approx 85^\circ$ for the system projection angle on the sky. The observed radio fluxes also allow us to characterise both the intrinsic synchrotron spectrum of the source and its modifications due to free--free absorption in the stellar winds at low frequencies; from this we derive mass-loss rates of the stars of $\dot{M}_\mathrm{WN} \approx 4\times10^{-5}$ $\mathrm{M}_\odot$ yr$^{-1}$ and $\dot{M}_\mathrm{WC} \approx 2.9\times10^{-5}$ $\mathrm{M}_\odot$ yr$^{-1}$. Finally, the broadband spectral energy distribution is calculated for different combinations of the remaining free parameters, namely the intensity of the magnetic field and the injected power in non-thermal particles. We show that the degeneracy of these two parameters can be solved with observations in the high-energy domain, most likely in the hard X-rays but also possibly in $\gamma$-rays under favourable conditions.
ASTRONOMY
#Orbital Eccentricity#X Ray Binary#Treiber Et Al#Rx
arxiv.org

Determination of spin chirality using x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

A 3-fold symmetric kagome lattice that has negative spin chirality can give a non-zero x-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) signal, despite that the total spin moment amounts to zero. This is explained by a hitherto unnoticed rule for the rotational symmetry invariance of the XMCD signal. A necessary condition is the existence of an anisotropic XMCD signal for the local magnetic atom, which can arise from a spin anisotropy either in the ground state or the final state. The angular dependence of the XMCD as a function of the beam direction has an unusual behavior. The maximum dichroism is not aligned along the spin direction, but depends on the relative orientation of the spin with respect to the atomic orientation. Therefore, different geometries can result in the same angular dependence, and the spin direction can only be determined if the atomic orientation is known. The consequences for the x-ray magneto-optical sum rules are given. The integrated XMCD signals are proportional to the anisotropy in the orbital moment and the magnetic dipole term, where the isotropic spin moment drops out.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High-energy neutrinos from X-rays flares of blazars frequently observed by the Swift X-Ray Telescope

Blazar flares have been suggested as ideal candidates for enhanced neutrino production. While the neutrino signal of $\gamma$-ray flares has been widely discussed, the neutrino yield of X-ray flares has received less attention. Here, we compute the predicted neutrino signal from X-ray flares detected in 66 blazars observed more than 50 times with the X-ray Telescope (XRT) on board the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. We consider a scenario where X-ray flares are powered by synchrotron radiation of relativistic protons, and neutrinos are produced through photomeson interactions between protons with their own synchrotron X-ray photons. Using the 1 keV X-ray light curves for flare identification, the 0.5-10 keV fluence of each flare as a proxy for the all-flavour neutrino fluence, and the IceCube point-source effective area for different detector configurations, we calculate the number of muon and antimuon neutrinos above 100 TeV expected for IceCube from each flaring source. The bulk of the neutrino events from the sample originates from flares with durations $\sim 1-10$ d. Accounting for the X-ray flare duty cycle of the sources in the sample, which ranges between $\sim2$ and 24 per cent, we compute an average yearly neutrino rate for each source. The median of the distribution (in logarithm) is $\sim0.03$ yr$^{-1}$, with Mkn 421 having the highest predicted rate $1.2\pm 0.3$ yr$^{-1}$, followed by 3C 273 $(0.33\pm0.03$ yr$^{-1})$ and PG 1553+113 ($0.25\pm0.02$ yr$^{-1}$). Next-generation neutrino detectors together with regular X-ray monitoring of blazars could constrain the duty cycle of hadronic X-ray flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Hosts of X-ray Absorption Lines Toward AGNs

Most baryonic matter in the universe exists in gaseous form and can be found in structures such as galactic halos and the low-density intergalactic medium. proposed-ray spectroscopy missions such as Athena, Arcus, and Lynx will have the capability to identify absorption lines in spectra toward bright active galactic nuclei (AGNs), which can be used as a tool to probe this missing matter. In this study, we examine the optical fields surrounding 15 primary observing targets and identify the foreground galaxies and galaxy groups that are potential hosts of absorption. We record the basic properties of the potential host and their angular and physical separation from the AGN line of sight. This process is done by marking the location of various galaxies and groups in optical images of the field surrounding the target and plotting their angular separation vs. redshift to gauge physical proximity to the background source. We identify the surrounding objects according to those which have measured redshifts and those that require them.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Astrometric Identification of Nearby Binary Stars I: Predicted Astrometric Signals

We examine the capacity to identify binary systems from astrometric deviations alone. We generate a broad catalog of simulated binary systems within 100 pc, and examine synthetic observations matching the \textit{Gaia} survey's scanning law and astrometric data processing routine. We show how the Unit Weight Error (UWE) and Proper Motion Anomaly (PMA) vary as a function of period, and the properties of the binary. Both UWE and PMA peak for systems with a binary period close to the time baseline of the survey. Thus UWE can be expected to increase or remain roughly constant as we observe the same system over a longer baseline, and we suggest $UWE_{eDR3}>1.25$ and $\Delta UWE/UWE_{eDR3}>-0.25$ as criteria to select astrometric binaries whilst excluding other sources of astrometric noise. We show that for stellar binaries we would expect to detect significant astrometric deviations for 80-90\% of our simulated systems with periods ranging from months to decades. We confirm that for systems with periods less than the survey's baseline the observed $UWE$ scales $\propto \ \varpi$ (parallax), $a$ (semi-major axis) and $\Delta =\frac{|q-l|}{(1+q)(1+l)}$ where $q$ and $l$ are the mass and light ratio respectively, with a modest dependence on viewing angle. We show that for longer periods the signal is suppressed by a factor of roughly $\propto P^{-2}$ (period). PMA is largest in orbits with slightly longer periods but obeys the same approximate scaling relationships. We are able to predict the distribution of multiple observable astrometric indicators and show that binary systems in the above period range will be distinct and differentiable from single stars.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arxiv.org

Physical and geometrical parameters of CVBS XIV: The two nearby systems HIP 19206 and HIP 84425

Mashhoor A. Al-Wardat, Enas Abu-Alrob, Abdallah M. Hussein, Mohammad K. Mardini, Ali A. Taani, Hatem S. Widyan, Zahraa T. Yousef, Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Nihad A. Yusuf. The data release DR2 of Gaia mission was of great help in precise determination of fundamental parameters of Close Visual Binary and Multiple Systems (CVBMSs), especially masses of their components, which are crucial parameters in understating formation and and evolution of stars and galaxies. This article presents the complete set of fundamental parameters of two nearby (CVBSs), these are HIP 19206 and HIP 84425. We used a combination of two methods; the first one is Tokovinin's dynamical method to solve the orbit of the system and to estimate orbital elements and the dynamical mass sum, and the second one is Al-Wardat's method for analyzing CVBMSs to estimate the physical parameters of the individual components. The latest method employs grids of Kurucz line-blanketed plane parallel model atmospheres to build synthetic Spectral Energy Distributions (SED) of the individual components. Trigonometric parallax measurements given by Gaia DR2 and Hipparcos catalogues are used to analyse the two systems. The difference in these measurements yielded slight discrepancies in the fundamental parameters of the individual components especially masses. So, a new dynamical parallax is suggested in this work based on the most convenient mass sum as given by each of the two methods. The new dynamical parallax for the system Hip 19205 as $22.97\pm 0.95$ mas coincides well with the trigonometric one given recently (in December 2020) by Gaia DR3 as $22.3689\pm 0.4056$ mas.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stellar Loci V: Photometric Metallicities of 27 Million FGK Stars based on Gaia Early Data Release 3

We combine LAMOST DR7 spectroscopic data and Gaia EDR3 photometric data to construct high-quality giant (0.7 $< (BP-RP) <$ 1.4) and dwarf (0.5 $< (BP-RP) < $ 1.5) samples in the high Galactic latitude region, with precise corrections for magnitude-dependent systematic errors in the Gaia photometry and careful reddening corrections using empirically determined color- and reddening-dependent coefficients. We use the two samples to build metallicity-dependent stellar loci of Gaia colors for giants and dwarfs, respectively. For a given $(BP-RP)$ color, a one dex change in [Fe/H] results in about a 5 mmag change in $(BP-G)$ color for solar-type stars. These relations are used to determine metallicity estimates from EDR3 colors. Despite the weak sensitivity, the exquisite data quality of these colors enables a typical precision of about $\delta$\,[Fe/H] = 0.2 dex. Our method is valid for FGK stars with $G \leq 16$, [Fe/H] $\geq -2.5$, and $E(B-V) \leq 0.5$. Stars with fainter $G$ magnitudes, lower metallicities, or larger reddening suffer from higher metallicity uncertainties. With the enormous data volume of Gaia, we have measured metallicity estimates for about 27 million stars with 10 $< G \leq 16$ across almost the entire sky, including over 6 million giants and 20 million dwarfs, which can be used for a number of studies. These include investigations of Galactic formation and evolution, the identification of candidate stars for subsequent high-resolution spectroscopic follow-up, the identification of wide binaries, and to obtain metallicity estimates of stars for asteroseismology and exoplanet research.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Construct the emission line galaxy-host halo connection through auto and cross correlations

We investigate the [O\,II] emission line galaxy (ELG)-host halo connection via auto and cross correlations, and propose a concise and effective method to populate ELGs in dark matter halos without assuming a parameterized halo occupation distribution (HOD) model. Using the observational data from VIMOS Public Extragalactic Redshift Survey (VIPERS), we measure the auto and cross correlation functions between ELGs selected by [O\,II] luminosity and normal galaxies selected by stellar mass. Combining the stellar-halo mass relation (SHMR) derived for the normal galaxies and the fraction of ELGs observed in the normal galaxy population, we demonstrate that we can establish an accurate ELG-halo connection. With the ELG-halo connection, we can accurately reproduce the auto and cross correlation functions of ELGs and normal galaxies both in real-space and in redshift-space, once the satellite fraction is properly reduced. Our method provides a novel strategy to generate ELG mock catalogs for ongoing and upcoming galaxy redshift surveys. We also provide a simple description for the HOD of ELGs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revealing nature of GRB 210205A, ZTF21aaeyldq (AT2021any), and follow-up observations with the 4K$\times$4K CCD Imager+3.6m DOT

Rahul Gupta, Amit Kumar, Shashi Bhushan Pandey, A. J. Castro-Tirado, Ankur Ghosh, Dimple, Y.-D. Hu, E. Fernández-García, M. D. Caballero-García, M. Á. Castro-Tirado, R. P. Hedrosa, I. Hermelo, I. Vico, Kuntal Misra, Brajesh Kumar, Amar Aryan, Sugriva Nath Tiwari. Optical follow-up observations of optical afterglows of gamma-ray bursts are crucial...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Shock-in-Jet Synchrotron Mirror Model for Blazars

Reinhard Schlickeiser has made groundbreaking contributions to various aspects of blazar physics, including diffusive shock acceleration, the theory of synchrotron radiation, the production of gamma-rays through Compton scattering in various astrophysical sources, etc. This paper, describing the development of a self-consistent shock-in-jet model for blazars with a synchrotron mirror feature, is therefore an appropriate contribution to a Special Issue in honor of Reinhard Schlickeiser's 70th birthday. The model is based on our previous development of a self-consistent shock-in-jet model with relativistic thermal and non-thermal particle distributions evaluated via Monte-Carlo simulations of diffusive shock acceleration, and time-dependent radiative transport. This model has been very successful in modeling spectral variability patterns of several blazars, but has difficulties describing orphan flares, i.e., high-energy flares without a significant counterpart in the low-frequency (synchrotron) radiation component. As a solution, this paper investigates the possibility of a synchrotron mirror component within the shock-in-jet model. It is demonstrated that orphan flares result naturally in this scenario. The model's applicability to a recently observed orphan gamma-ray flare in the blazar 3C279 is discussed and it is found that only orphan flares with mild ($\lesssim$ a factor of 2 - 3) enhancements of the Compton dominance can be reproduced in a synchrotron-mirror scenario, if no additional parameter changes are invoked.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Lifetime of skyrmions in discrete systems with infinitesimal lattice constant

Topological protection of chiral magnetic structures is investigated by taking a two-dimensional magnetic skyrmion as an example. The skyrmion lifetime is calculated based on harmonic transition state theory for a discrete lattice model using various values of the ratio of the lattice constant and the skyrmion size. Parameters of the system corresponding to exchange, anisotropy and Dzyaloshinsky-Moriya interaction are chosen in such a way as to keep the energy and size of the skyrmion unchanged for small values of the lattice constant, using scaling relations derived from continuous micromagnetic description. The number of magnetic moments included in the calculations reaches more than a million. The results indicate that in the limit of infinitesimal lattice constant, the energy barrier for skyrmion collapse approaches the Belavin-Polyakov lower bound of the energy of a topological soliton in the $\sigma$-model, the entropy contribution to the pre-exponential factor in the Arrhenius rate expression for collapse approaches a constant and the skyrmion lifetime can, for large enough number of spins, correspond to thermally stable skyrmion at room temperature even without magnetic dipole-dipole interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Effects of Metallicity on Convective Overshoot Behaviour in Models of delta Scuti Variable Stars

Delta Scuti variables are stars which exhibit periodic changes in their luminosity through radial and non-radial pulsations. Internally, these stars have relatively small convective cores, and convective overshoot can significantly affect the size. Recently, models of radial pulsation in delta Scuti stars found a strong correlation between the pulsation constant (Q) as a function of effective temperature and the amount of convective overshoot within the star. However, only models with metallicities of Z = 0.02 were examined, leaving the dependence of this relationship on chemical composition unknown. In this work, we have extended the models' pulsation properties using GYRE. By varying the models' mass, rotation speed, convective overshoot, and metallicity, we studied the behaviour of Q at low temperature. We found that the updated convective boundary treatment in MESA changes the overshoot dependence found previously, and the value of the slope depends on both rotation and overshoot. We also found that there is a metallicity dependence in the Q values. The lowest metallicity models in our grid reached higher temperatures than previously studied, revealing a parabolic relation between log Q and log Teff.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Weight Pruning and Uncertainty in Radio Galaxy Classification

In this work we use variational inference to quantify the degree of epistemic uncertainty in model predictions of radio galaxy classification and show that the level of model posterior variance for individual test samples is correlated with human uncertainty when labelling radio galaxies. We explore the model performance and uncertainty calibration for a variety of different weight priors and suggest that a sparse prior produces more well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using the posterior distributions for individual weights, we show that signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) ranking allows pruning of the fully-connected layers to the level of 30\% without significant loss of performance, and that this pruning increases the predictive uncertainty in the model. Finally we show that, like other work in this field, we experience a cold posterior effect. We examine whether adapting the cost function in our model to accommodate model misspecification can compensate for this effect, but find that it does not make a significant difference. We also examine the effect of principled data augmentation and find that it improves upon the baseline but does not compensate for the observed effect fully. We interpret this as the cold posterior effect being due to the overly effective curation of our training sample leading to likelihood misspecification, and raise this as a potential issue for Bayesian deep learning approaches to radio galaxy classification in future.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Galaxy Population of the Core of Coma Cluster

In this paper we present the structural properties and morphology of galaxies in the central region of the Coma Cluster brighter than $19.5^m$ in the $F814W$ band. from the HST/ACS Coma Cluster Treasury Survey. Using mainly spectroscopic redshifts, we find 132 members from our sample of 219 galaxies. In our sample of 132 members, we find 51 non-dwarfs and 81 dwarfs and amongst our 32 non-members, we find 4 dwarfs and 28 non dwarfs. We do not have redshifts for the remaining 55 galaxies. We present bulge-disc decomposition of the sample using GALFIT and obtain parameters for our sample. Using visual inspection of residuals, we do a a morphological classification of the galaxies. We studied the relation of morphological types with Bulge to Total Light Ratio ($B/T$), color magnitude relation (CMR), Sérsic index ($n$), Kormendy relation and cross-correlations between these parameters for the bulges and galaxies. %Of the members, six galaxies have been classified as E/SBO on the basis of their residuals and contour maps which show a boxy/peanut bulge at the center of galaxy. So we have little confusion to classify the elliptical or SBO, we have given E/SBO. This work helps us understand important relations between various parameters like $B/T$, color and $n$ as well as insights into the merger history of these galaxies in terms of their positions in the Kormendy Diagram and their Sérsic indices. Using statistical methods, we find that the there are significantly more E/SO, ESOs galaxies in the member population compared to non-members.
ASTRONOMY

