Astronomy

AstroSat view of spectral transition in the changing-look active galaxy NGC1566 during the declining phase of the 2018 outburst

By Prakash Tripathi, Gulab C. Dewangan
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

NGC1566 is a changing-look active galaxy that exhibited an outburst during 2017-2018 with a peak in June 2018. We triggered AstroSat observations of NGC 1566 twice in August and October 2018 during its declining phase. Using the AstroSat observations along-with two XMM-Newton observations in 2015 (pre-outburst) and June 2018 (peak-outburst), we...

Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Measurement-induced entanglement phase transitions in variational quantum circuits

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs), which classically optimize a parametrized quantum circuit to solve a computational task, promise to advance our understanding of quantum many-body systems and improve machine learning algorithms using near-term quantum computers. Prominent challenges associated with this family of quantum-classical hybrid algorithms are the control of quantum entanglement and quantum gradients linked to their classical optimization. Known as the barren plateau phenomenon, these quantum gradients may rapidly vanish in the presence of volume-law entanglement growth, which poses a serious obstacle to the practical utility of VQAs. Inspired by recent studies of measurement-induced entanglement transition in random circuits, we investigate the entanglement transition in variational quantum circuits endowed with intermediate projective measurements. Considering the Hamiltonian Variational Ansatz (HVA) for the XXZ model and the Hardware Efficient Ansatz (HEA), we observe a measurement-induced entanglement transition from volume-law to area-law with increasing measurement rate. Moreover, we provide evidence that the transition belongs to the same universality class of random unitary circuits. Importantly, the transition coincides with a "landscape transition" from severe to mild/no barren plateaus in the classical optimization. Our work paves an avenue for greatly improving the trainability of quantum circuits by incorporating intermediate measurement protocols in currently available quantum hardware.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Periodic modulations during a long outburst in V363 Lyr

I analyzed the Kepler long and short cadence data of V363 Lyr. A period of 0.185723(8) d was persistently detected and this is identified as the orbital period. V363 Lyr showed one long outburst accompanied by an "(embedded) precursor" during Kepler observations and modulations with a period of 0.1956(2) d, longer than the orbital one, were detected during this outburst. There are two possible interpretations of this period. The first one is superhumps despite that V363 Lyr is far above the period gap. This interpretation requires an evolved, undermassive secondary enabling a low mass ratio of q=0.15. The evolution of this long-period variations, however, does not follow the standard evolution of superhumps. The second one is that the precursor occurred when the disk reached the tidal truncation radius, as inferred from observations of IW And stars. In this case, the long-period variations could be interpreted as a variable stream impact on a precessing eccentric disk, which may have been formed by disturbances at the tidal truncation radius. This might lead to effective removal of the angular momentum which resulted in 0.3-0.4 mag brightening following the precursor. The fractional period excess suggests that q is just above the stability limit of the 3:1 resonance. In either cases, the nature of the secondary and the mass ratio need to be verified by spectroscopic observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

AstroSat observations of long-duration X-ray superflares on active M-dwarf binary EQ Peg

We present a comprehensive study of three large long-duration flares detected on an active M-dwarf binary EQ Peg using the Soft X-Ray Telescope of the AstroSat observatory. The peak X-ray luminosities of the flares in the 0.3 - 7 keV band are found to be within ~5 - 10 x 10^{30} erg s^{-1}. The e-folding rise- and decay-times of the flares are derived to be in the range of 3.4 - 11 and 1.6 - 24 ks, respectively. Spectral analysis indicates the presence of three temperature corona with the first two plasma temperatures remain constant during all the flares and the post-flare observation at ~3 and ~9 MK. The flare temperature peaked at 26, 16, and 17 MK, which are 2, 1.3, and 1.4 times more than the minimum value, respectively. The peak emission measures are found to be 3.9 - 7.1 x 10^{53} cm^{-3}, whereas the abundances peaked at 0.16-0.26 times the solar abundances. Using quasi-static loop modeling, we derive loop-lengths for all the flares as 2.5+/-0.5 x 10^{11}, 2.0+/-0.5 x 10^{11}, and 2.5+/-0.9 x 10^{11} cm, respectively. The density of the flaring plasma is estimated to be 4.2+/-0.8 x 10^{10}, 3.0+/-0.7 x 10^{10}, 2.2+/-0.8 x 10^{10} cm^{-3) for flares F1, F2, and F3, respectively. Whereas the magnetic field for all three flares is estimated to be <100 G. The estimated energies of all three flares are ~10^{34-35} erg, putting them in a category of superflare. All three superflares are also found to be the longest duration flares ever observed on EQ Peg.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

First-order transition between the plaquette valence bond solid and antiferromagnetic phases of the Shastry-Sutherland model

We study the ground state phase diagram of the Shastry-Sutherland model by using the variational optimization of the infinite tensor network states, and find a weakly first-order transition between the plaquette and the antiferromagnetic states. The full plaquette state strongly competes with the empty plaquette ground state, with an energy difference less than $10^{-4}J$. We show a staggered ring exchange interaction that preserves the Shastry-Sutherland lattice symmetry can stabilize the full plaquette ground state. In light of this, we propose the triple point where the full plaquette, empty plaquette, and antiferromagnetic phases meet as a deconfined quantum critical point.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in the logarithmic Maxwell O(3)-sigma model

We investigate the presence of topological structures and multiple phase transitions in the O(3)-sigma model with the gauge field governed by Maxwell's term and subject to a so-called Gausson's self-dual potential. To carry out this study, it is numerically shown that this model supports topological solutions in 3-dimensional spacetime. In fact, to obtain the topological solutions, we assume a spherically symmetrical ansatz to find the solutions, as well as some physical behaviors of the vortex, as energy and magnetic field. It is presented a planar view of the magnetic field as an interesting configuration of a ring-like profile. To calculate the differential configurational complexity (DCC) of structures, the spatial energy density of the vortex is used. In fact, the DCC is important because it provides us with information about the possible phase transitions associated with the structures located in the Maxwell-Gausson model in 3D. Finally, we note from the DCC profile an infinite set of kink-like solutions associated with the parameter that controls the vacuum expectation value.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Fully analytical framework for non-equilibrium phase transition to Bose--Einstein condensate

The theoretical description of non-equilibrium Bose--Einstein condensate (BEC) is one of the main challenges in modern statistical physics and kinetics. The non-equilibrium nature of BEC makes it impossible to employ the well-established formalism of statistical mechanics. We develop a framework for the analytical description of a non-equilibrium phase transition to BEC that, in contrast to previously developed approaches, takes into account the infinite number of the states. We consider the limit of fast thermalization and obtain an analytical expression for the full density matrix of a non-equilibrium BEC which also covers the equilibrium case. For the particular cases of 2D and 3D, we investigate the non-equilibrium formation of BEC by finding the temperature dependence of the ground state occupation and second-order coherence function. We show that for a given pumping rate, the macroscopic occupation of the ground state and buildup of coherence occur at different temperatures. Moreover, the buildup of coherence strongly depends on the pumping scheme. We also investigate the condensate linewidth and show that the Schawlow--Townes law holds for BEC in 3D and does not hold for BEC in 2D.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stability and phase transition of rotating Kaluza-Klein black holes

In this paper, we investigate thermodynamics and phase transitions of a 4-dimensional rotating Kaluza-Klein black hole solution in the presence of Maxwell electrodynamics. Calculating the conserved and thermodynamical quantities shows that the first law of thermodynamics is satisfied. To find the stable black hole' s criteria, we check the stability in the canonical ensemble by analyzing the behavior of the heat capacity. We also consider a massive scalar perturbation minimally coupled to the background geometry of the 4-dimensional static Kaluza-Klein black hole and investigate the quasinormal modes by employing the WKB approximation. The anomalous decay rate of the quasinormal modes spectrum is investigated by using the sixth-order WKB formula and quasi-resonance modes of the black hole are studied with averaging of Pade approximations as well.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New powerful method to explore phase transitions in strongly correlated quantum systems

Researchers from Aalto University and Tampere University have developed a new theoretical method to study dynamical phase transitions in strongly correlated quantum systems. Far-from-equilibrium dynamics of quantum many-body systems is one of the most active research areas in physics. The breakthrough work was recently published in Physical Review X. Besides...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase transitions for deformations of JT supergravity and matrix models

We analyze deformations of $\mathcal{N}=1$ Jackiw-Teitelboim (JT) supergravity by adding a gas of defects, equivalent to changing the dilaton potential. We compute the Euclidean partition function in a topological expansion and find that it matches the perturbative expansion of a random matrix model to all orders. The matrix model implements an average over the Hamiltonian of a dual holographic description and provides a stable non-perturbative completion of these theories of $\mathcal{N}=1$ dilaton-supergravity. For some range of deformations, the supergravity spectral density becomes negative, yielding an ill-defined topological expansion. To solve this problem, we use the matrix model description and show the negative spectrum is resolved via a phase transition analogous to the Gross-Witten-Wadia transition. The matrix model contains a rich and novel phase structure that we explore in detail, using both perturbative and non-perturbative techniques.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chiral Phase Change Nanomaterials

Joshua A. Burrow, Md Shah Alam, Evan M. Smith, Riad Yahiaoui, Ryan Laing, Piyush J. Shah, Thomas A. Searles, Shivashankar Vangala, Joshua R. Hendrickson, Andrew Sarangan, Imad Agha. Chiral nanostructures offer the ability to respond to the vector nature of a light beam at the nanoscale. While naturally chiral materials...
CHEMISTRY
Massive Science

A failed star known as "The Accident" is changing the way we look at the galaxy

There's a newly observed object in the sky called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 — more affectionately known as "The Accident." The Accident is a brown dwarf, a ball of gas that never quite grew large enough to start nuclear fusion and become a star — but it’s cold, strange, and unlike any other brown dwarf we’ve seen. This weird brown dwarf is the first of its kind that we’ve detected, and it’s changing the way astronomers search for the smallest stars in our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phase Transitions of Euler-Heisenberg AdS Black Hole Under the high-order QED Correction and Quintessence Dark Energy Context

Two phase transitions are found in the Euler-Heisenberg-AdS (EHAdS) black hole (BH) in the extended phase space. Their physical origins are an unclear. By considering the high-order quantum electrodynamics (QED) correction and introducing the quintessence dark energy, we find that the phase transitions do not violate the first thermodynamics law, the first phase transition disappears when the high-order QED correction is considered, and the second phase transition shows similar characteristics to the phase transition of the charged AdS BH under the influence of the quintessence dark energy. These results suggest that the first phase transition of the EHAdS BH in the extended phase space is induced by the nonlinear electric field, and the second phase transition corresponds to a gravitational phase transition, which follows the Maxwell behavior.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revealing nature of GRB 210205A, ZTF21aaeyldq (AT2021any), and follow-up observations with the 4K$\times$4K CCD Imager+3.6m DOT

Rahul Gupta, Amit Kumar, Shashi Bhushan Pandey, A. J. Castro-Tirado, Ankur Ghosh, Dimple, Y.-D. Hu, E. Fernández-García, M. D. Caballero-García, M. Á. Castro-Tirado, R. P. Hedrosa, I. Hermelo, I. Vico, Kuntal Misra, Brajesh Kumar, Amar Aryan, Sugriva Nath Tiwari. Optical follow-up observations of optical afterglows of gamma-ray bursts are crucial...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Physical and geometrical parameters of CVBS XIV: The two nearby systems HIP 19206 and HIP 84425

Mashhoor A. Al-Wardat, Enas Abu-Alrob, Abdallah M. Hussein, Mohammad K. Mardini, Ali A. Taani, Hatem S. Widyan, Zahraa T. Yousef, Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Nihad A. Yusuf. The data release DR2 of Gaia mission was of great help in precise determination of fundamental parameters of Close Visual Binary and Multiple Systems (CVBMSs), especially masses of their components, which are crucial parameters in understating formation and and evolution of stars and galaxies. This article presents the complete set of fundamental parameters of two nearby (CVBSs), these are HIP 19206 and HIP 84425. We used a combination of two methods; the first one is Tokovinin's dynamical method to solve the orbit of the system and to estimate orbital elements and the dynamical mass sum, and the second one is Al-Wardat's method for analyzing CVBMSs to estimate the physical parameters of the individual components. The latest method employs grids of Kurucz line-blanketed plane parallel model atmospheres to build synthetic Spectral Energy Distributions (SED) of the individual components. Trigonometric parallax measurements given by Gaia DR2 and Hipparcos catalogues are used to analyse the two systems. The difference in these measurements yielded slight discrepancies in the fundamental parameters of the individual components especially masses. So, a new dynamical parallax is suggested in this work based on the most convenient mass sum as given by each of the two methods. The new dynamical parallax for the system Hip 19205 as $22.97\pm 0.95$ mas coincides well with the trigonometric one given recently (in December 2020) by Gaia DR3 as $22.3689\pm 0.4056$ mas.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Pressure induced phase transitions in Sm-doped BiFeO3 in the morphotropic phase boundary

A. Pakalniškis, R. Skaudžius, D.V. Zhaludkevich, S.I. Latushka, V. Sikolenko, A.V.Sysa, M.Silibin, K. Mažeika, D. Baltrūnas, G. Niaura, M. Talaikis, D.V. Karpinsky, A. Kareiva. Sm-doped BiFeO3 compacted powders with composition across the morphotropic phase boundary region were prepared by sol-gel method. Crystal structure, morphology and magnetic state of the compounds...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Astrosat: Forecasting satellite transits for optical astronomical observations

The impact of large-scale constellations of satellites, is a concern for ground-based astronomers. In recent years there has been a significant increase in the number of satellites in Low-Earth Orbit and this trend is set to continue. The large number of satellites increases the probability that one will enter the field of view of a ground-based telescope at the right solar angle to appear bright enough that it can corrupt delicate measurements. We present a new tool Astrosat that will project satellite orbits onto the RA/DEC coordinate system for a given observer location and time and field of view. This enables observers to mitigate the effects of satellite trails through their images by either avoiding the intersection, post-processing using the information as a prior or shuttering the observation for the duration of the transit. We also provide some analysis on the apparent brightness of the largest of the constellations, Starlink, as seen by a typical observatory and as seen with the naked eye. We show that a naked eye observer can typically expect to see a maximum of 5 Starlink satellites at astronomical twilight, when the sky is dark. With the intended 40000 satellites in the constellation, that number would increase to 30.
ASTRONOMY

