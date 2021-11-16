ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correlation between optical flux and polarization variations in Flat Spectrum Radio Quasars on diverse timescales

By Ashwani Pandey, Bhoomika Rajput, C. S. Stalin
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Study of the polarization behaviour in blazars is a powerful tool to discern the role of magnetic field in the variable emission process in their relativistic jets. We present here results of our systematic investigation on the correlation between optical flux and polarization variations for eight flat-spectrum radio quasars on various...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Test of Nuclear Decay Rate Variation due to an Antineutrino Flux

Shih-Chieh Liu (1), David Koltick (1), Haoyu Wang (1), Jonathan Nistor (2), Jordan Heim (2), Thomas Ward (2) ((1) Department of Physics and Astronomy, Purdue University (2) TechSource Inc, Los Alamos) Unexplained variations of the decay rate for weak interaction decays such as $\beta^{\pm}$-decay, electron capture, as well as strong...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The relationship between FR0 radio galaxies and GPS sources

We present the results of our study of the relationship between FR0 radio galaxies and GPS sources. Quasi-simultaneous radio spectra of 34 FR0s were obtained at 2.25-22.3 GHz with the radio telescope RATAN-600 in 2020-2021 during 2-6 epochs. Most FR0s have flat radio spectra, but we found many spectra with a peaked shape. Due to this fact and the compact nature of FR0s, we suggest their possible relationship with CSS/GPS radio sources. We analyzed broadband radio spectra of the 34 FR0s using the RATAN-600 measurements and available literature data. There are 14 FR0 objects which can be CSS/GPS radio source candidates. Most FR0s have broader radio spectra than those of genuine GPS sources, with FWHM > 2 like in blazars. Most spectral indices at the frequencies below and above the peak do not correspond to the values typical of canonical GPS sources. We classified 3 FR0s as low-power GPS sources according to the canonical criteria. The key issue is the variability properties of FR0s. Some FR0s demonstrate a variability level of up to 25 % on a time scale of one year according to the RATAN-600 measurements. The flare phenomena in FR0 objects can imply a relationship between them and blazars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Vacuum correlators at short distances from lattice QCD

We propose a method to help control cutoff effects in the short-distance contribution to integrated correlation functions, such as the hadronic vacuum polarization (HVP), using the corresponding screening correlators computed at finite temperature. The strategy is investigated with Wilson fermions at leading order, which reveals a logarithmically-enhanced lattice artifact in the short-distance contribution, whose coefficient is determined at this order. We then perform a numerical study with $N_\mathrm{f}=2$ O($a$)-improved Wilson fermions and a temperature $T\approx250~\mathrm{MeV}$, with lattice spacings down to $a\approx0.03~\mathrm{fm}$, which suggests good control can be achieved on the short-distance contribution to the HVP and the Adler function at large virtuality. Finally, we put forward a scheme to compute the complete HVP function at arbitrarily large virtualities using a step-scaling in the temperature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SDSS J1451+2709 a normal blue quasar but mis-classified as a HII galaxy in the BPT diagram by flux ratios of narrow emission lines

In the manuscript, we discuss properties of SDSS J1451+2709, a normal blue quasar but mis-classified as a HII galaxy in the BPT diagram (called as a mis-classified quasar). The emission lines around H$\alpha$ and H$\beta$ are well measured by different model functions with broad Balmer lines being described by Gaussian or Lorentz functions, in the SDSS spectrum in 2007 and in the KPNO spectrum in 1990. After considering variations of broad emission lines, different model functions lead to different fluxes of narrow emission lines, but the different narrow emission line flux ratios lead the SDSS J1451+2709 to be classified as a HII galaxy in the BPT diagram. In order to explain the unique properties of the mis-classified quasar SDSS J1451+2709 in the BPT diagram, two methods are proposed, the starforming contributions and compressed NLRs with high electron densities near to critical densities of forbidden emission lines. Unfortunately, the two methods cannot be preferred in the SDSS J1451+2709, further efforts are necessary to find the physical origin of the unique properties of the mis-classified quasar SDSS J1451+2709 in the BPT diagram. Meanwhile, there are not quite different long-term variabilities of SDSS J1451+2709 from the normal quasars. The mis-classified quasar SDSS J1451+2709, an extremely unique case or a special case among the normal quasars, could provide further clues on the applications of BPT diagrams to the normal broad line AGN and to narrow emission line objects, indicating part of narrow emission line HII galaxies actually harbouring central AGN activities.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Comparison between Time Shifting Deviation and Cross-correlation Methods

Time delay estimation (TDE) is an important step to identify and locate vibration source. The TDE result can be obtained by cross-correlation method through seeking the maximum correlation peak of two signals. However, the cross-correlation method will induce random error when dealing with the nonstationary signal. We propose a novel time shifting deviation (TSDEV) method to solve this problem, which has been proved to achieve ultrahigh precision localization result in the fiber vibration monitoring system. This paper compares TSDEV method with cross-correlation in detail by simulating TDE process in different conditions, such as signals with arbitrary intercepted length, nonstationary drift and correlated noise. Besides, experimental demonstration has been carried out on 60 km fiber to localize a wide band vibration signal. The typical localization error is 2 m with standard deviation of 21.4 m using TSDEV method. It stands in clear contrast to the result of cross-correlation method, whose localization error is 70 m and the standard deviation is 208.4 m. Compared with cross-correlation method, TSDEV has the same resistance to white noise, but has fewer boundary conditions and better suppression on linear drift or common noise, which leads to more precise TDE results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Weiss variation for general boundaries

The Weiss variation of the Einstein-Hilbert action with an appropriate boundary term has been studied for general boundary surfaces; the boundary surfaces can be spacelike, timelike, or null. To achieve this we introduce an auxiliary reference connection and find that the resulting Weiss variation yields the Einstein equations as expected, with additional boundary contributions. Among these boundary contributions, we obtain the dynamical variable and the associated conjugate momentum, irrespective of the spacelike, timelike or, null nature of the boundary surface. We also arrive at the generally non-vanishing covariant generalization of the Einstein energy-momentum pseudotensor. We study this tensor in the Schwarzschild geometry and find that the pseudotensorial ambiguities translate into ambiguities in the choice of coordinates on the reference geometry. Moreover, we show that from the Weiss variation, one can formally derive a gravitational Schr{ö}dinger equation, which may, despite ambiguities in the definition of the Hamiltonian, be useful as a tool for studying the problem of time in quantum general relativity. Implications have been discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Probing the \textit{Kepler} hottest small planets via homogeneous search and analysis of optical secondary eclipses and phase variations

We perform a homogeneous search for and analysis of optical occultations and phase variations of the most favorable ultra-short-period (USP) ($P<1$~d) sub-Neptunes ($R_{p}<4 R_{\oplus}$) observed by $\textit{Kepler}$ and K2, with the aim of better understanding their nature. We first selected 16 $\textit{Kepler}$ and K2 USP sub-Neptunes, based on the expected occultation signal. We filtered out stellar variability in the $\textit{Kepler}$ light curves, using a sliding linear fitting and, when required, a more sophisticated approach based on Gaussian Process regression. We simultaneously modeled the primary transit, secondary eclipse, and phase variations in a Bayesian framework, by using information from previous studies and knowledge of the Gaia parallaxes. We confirm the optical secondary eclipses for Kepler-10b ($13\sigma$), Kepler-78b ($9.5\sigma$), and K2-141b ($6.9\sigma$), with marginal evidence for K2-312b ($2.2\sigma$). We report new detections for K2-106b ($3.3\sigma$), K2-131b (3.2$\sigma$), Kepler-407b ($3.0\sigma$), and hints for K2-229b (2.5$\sigma$). For all targets with the exception of K2-229b and K2-312b, we also find phase curve variations with confidence level higher than $2\sigma$. Two USP planets, namely Kepler-10b and Kepler-78b, show non-negligible night-side emission. This questions the scenario of magma-ocean worlds with inefficient heat redistribution to the night-side for both planets. Due to the youth of the Kepler-78 system and the small planetary orbital separation, the planet may still retain a collisional secondary atmosphere capable of conducting heat from the day to the night side. Instead, the presence of an outgassing magma ocean on the day-side and the low high-energy irradiation of the old host star may have enabled Kepler-10b to build up and retain a recently-formed collisional secondary atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Continuum reverberation mapping of the quasar PG 2130+099

We present the results of an intensive six-month optical continuum reverberation mapping campaign of the Seyfert 1 galaxy PG 2130+099 at redshift z=0.063. The ground-based photometric monitoring was conducted on a daily basis with the robotic 46cm telescope of the Wise observatory located in Israel. Specially designed narrowband filters were used to observe the central engine of the active galactic nucleus (AGN), avoiding line contamination from the broad-line region (BLR). We aim to measure inter-band continuum time lags across the optical range and determine the size-wavelength relation for this system. We used two methods, the traditional point-spread function (PSF) photometry and the recently developed proper image subtraction technique, to independently perform the extraction of the continuum light curves. The inter-band time lags are measured with several methods, including the interpolated cross-correlation function, the z-transformed discrete correlation function, a von Neumann estimator, JAVELIN (in spectroscopic mode), and MICA. PG 2130+099 displays correlated variability across the optical range, and we successfully detect significant time lags of up to 3 days between the multiband light curves. Using the flux variation gradient (FVG) method, we determined the AGN's host-galaxy-subtracted rest-frame 5100Å luminosity at the time of our monitoring campaign with an uncertainty of 18%. While a continuum reprocessing model can fit the data reasonably well, our derived disk sizes are a factor of 2-6 larger than the theoretical disk sizes predicted from the AGN luminosity estimate of PG 2130+099. This result is in agreement with previous studies of AGN/quasars and suggests that the standard Shakura-Sunyaev disk theory has limitations in describing AGN accretion disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Asymmetric longitudinal optical binding force between two identical dual dipolar dielectric particels

In general,the optical binding force between identical particles is thought to be symmetric.However,we demonstrate analytically a counter-intuitively asymmetric longitudinal optical binding force between two identical dual dipolar dielectric particles.This homodimer is confined in two counter-propagating incoherent plane waves along the dimer's axis.The force consists of the electric dipolar,magnetic dipolar,and electric-magnetic dipolar coupling interactions.The combined effect of these interactions is markedly different than the expected behavior in the Rayleigh approximation.The asymmetric force is a result of the asymmetric forward and backward scattering of the particles due to the dipolar hybridization and coupling interactions.Consequently,it leads to a harmonic driving force on the pair,which decays with the interparticle distance to the first power.We show the rich nonequilibrium dynamics of the dimer and of the two particles impelled by the driving and binding forces and discuss the ranges of particle refractive index and size in which the asymmetric binding force arises.Our results open perspectives for nonequilibrium light-driven multiparticle transport and self-assembly.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The hydrodynamic theory of dynamical correlation functions in the XX chain

By the hydrodynamic linear response theory, dynamical correlation functions decay as power laws along certain velocities, determined by the flux Jacobian. Such correlations are obtained by hydrodynamic projections, and physically, they are due to propagating "sound waves" or generalisation thereof, transporting conserved quantities between the observables. However, some observables do not emit sound waves, such as order parameters associated to symmetry breaking. In these cases correlation functions decay exponentially everywhere, a behaviour not captured by the hydrodynamic linear response theory. Focussing on spin-spin correlation functions in the XX quantum chain, we first review how hydrodynamic linear response works, emphasising that the necessary fluid cell averaging washes out oscillatory effects. We then show how, beyond linear response, Euler hydrodynamics can still predict the exponential decay of correlation functions of order parameters. This is done by accounting for the large-scale fluctuations of domain walls, via the recently developed ballistic fluctuation theory. We use the framework of generalised hydrodynamics, which is particularly simple in this model due to its free fermion description. In particular, this reproduces, by elementary calculations, the exponential decay in the celebrated formulae by A.R. Its, A.G. Izergin, V.E. Korepin, N.A. Slavnov (1993) and by X. Jie (1998), which were originally obtained by intricate Fredholm determinant analysis; and gives a new formula in a parameter domain where no result was obtained before. We confirm the results by numerical simulations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detecting Differences Between Correlation-Matrix Populations due to Single-variable Perturbations, with Application to Resting State fMRI

Correlation matrices provide a useful way to characterize variable dependencies in many real-world problems. Often, a perturbation in few variables can lead to small differences in multiple correlation coefficients related to these variables. In this paper we propose a low-dimensional representation of these differences as a product of single-variable perturbations that can efficiently characterize such effects; We develop methods for point estimation, confidence intervals and hypothesis tests for this model. Importantly, our methods are tailored for comparing samples of correlation matrices, in that they account for both the inherent variability in correlation matrices and for the variation between matrices in each sample. In simulations, our model shows a substantial increase in power compared to mass univariate approaches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The impact and mitigation of broad absorption line quasars in Lyman$-α$ forest correlations

Correlations in and with the flux transmission of the Lyman$-\alpha$ (Ly$\alpha$) forest in the spectra of high-redshift quasars are powerful cosmological tools, yet these measurements can be compromised if the intrinsic quasar continuum is significantly uncertain. One particularly problematic case is broad absorption line (BAL) quasars, which exhibit blueshifted absorption associated with many spectral features that are consistent with outflows of up to $\sim0.1c$. As these absorption features can both fall in the forest region and be difficult to distinguish from Ly$\alpha$ absorption, cosmological analyses eliminate the 12 - 16% of quasars that exhibit BALs. In this paper we explore an alternate approach that includes BALs in the Ly$\alpha$ auto correlation function, with the exception of the expected locations of the BAL absorption troughs. This procedure returns over 95% of the pathlength that is lost by the exclusion of BALs, as well as increases the density of sightlines. We show that including BAL quasars reduces the fractional uncertainty in the covariance matrix and correlation function and does not significantly change the shape of the correlation function relative to analyses that exclude BAL quasars. We also evaluate different definitions of BALs, masking strategies, and potential differences in the quasar continuum in the forest region for BALs with different amounts of absorption.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Examining Two-Dimensional Luminosity-time Correlations for Gamma Ray Burst Radio Afterglows with VLA and ALMA

Delina Levine, Maria Dainotti, Kevin J. Zvonarek, Nissim Fraija, Donald C. Warren, Poonam Chandra, Nicole Lloyd-Ronning. Gamma-ray burst (GRB) afterglow emission can be observed from sub-TeV to radio wavelengths, though only 6.6\% of observed GRBs present radio afterglows. We examine GRB radio light curves (LCs) to look for the presence of radio plateaus, resembling the plateaus observed in X-ray and optical. We analyze 404 GRBs from the literature with observed radio afterglow and fit 82 GRBs with at least 5 data points with a broken power law (BPL) model, requiring 4 parameters. From these, we find 18 GRBs that present a break feature resembling a plateau. We conduct the first multi-wavelength study of the Dainotti correlation between the luminosity $L_a$ and the rest-frame time of break $T_a^*$ for those 18 GRBs, concluding that the correlation exists and resembles the corresponding correlation in X-ray and optical wavelengths after correction for evolutionary effects. We compare the $T_a^*$ for the radio sample with $T_a^*$ values in X-ray and optical data (Dainotti et al. 2013, 2020b), finding significantly later break times in radio. We propose that this late break time and compatibility in slope suggests either a long-lasting plateau or the passage of a spectral break in the radio band. We also correct the distribution of the isotropic energy $E_{\rm iso}$ vs. the rest-frame burst duration $T^*_{90}$ for evolutionary effects and conclude that there is no significant difference between the $T^*_{90}$ distribution for the radio LCs with a break and those without.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermal and nonthermal emission in the optical-UV spectrum of PSR B0950+08

Based on recent Hubble Space Telescope (HST) observations in far-UV and groundbased observations in optical bands, Pavlov and colleagues have revealed a thermal component in the spectrum of the old pulsar B0950+08 (spin-down age 17.5 Myr) and estimated a neutron star (NS) surface temperature of $(1$--$3)\times 10^5$ K. Our new HST observations in the optical have allowed us to resolve the pulsar from a close-by galaxy and measure the optical fluxes more accurately. Using the newly measured fluxes and a new calibration of the HST's far-UV detector, we fit the optical-UV pulsar's spectrum with a model that consists of a nonthermal power-law ($f_\nu\propto \nu^\alpha$) and a thermal blackbody components. We obtained the spectral slope $\alpha=-0.3\pm 0.3$, considerably flatter than found from groundbased observations, and the best-fit temperature in the range of $(6$--$12)\times 10^4$ K (as seen by a distant observer), depending on interstellar extinction and NS radius. The temperature is lower than reported previously, but still much higher than predicted by NS passive cooling scenarios for such an old pulsar. This means that some heating mechanisms operate in NSs, e.g., caused by interaction of the faster rotating neutron superfluid with the slower rotating normal matter in the inner crust of the NS.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Confirming the trilinear form of the optical magnetoelectric effect in the polar honeycomb antiferromagnet Co$_{2}$Mo$_3$O$_8$

S. Reschke, D. G. Farkas, A. Strinić, S. Ghara, K. Guratinder, O. Zaharko, L. Prodan, V. Tsurkan, D. Szaller, S. Bordács, J. Deisenhofer, I. Kézsmárki. Magnetoelectric phenomena are intimately linked to relativistic effects and also require the material to break spatial inversion symmetry and time reversal invariance. Magnetoelectric coupling can substantially affect light-matter interaction and lead to non-reciprocal light propagation. Here, we confirm on a fully experimental basis, without invoking either symmetry-based or material-specific assumptions, that the optical magnetoelectric effect in materials with non-parallel magnetization ($\boldsymbol{M}$) and electric polarization ($\boldsymbol{P}$) generates a trilinear term in the refractive index, $\delta n\propto\boldsymbol{k}\cdot(\boldsymbol{P}\times\boldsymbol{M})$, where $\boldsymbol{k}$ is the propagation vector of light. Its sharp magnetoelectric resonances, that are simultaneously electric and magnetic dipole active excitations, make Co$_{2}$Mo$_3$O$_8$ an ideal compound to demonstrate this fundamental relation via independent variation of $\boldsymbol{M}$, $\boldsymbol{P}$ and $\boldsymbol{k}$. Remarkably, the material shows almost perfect one-way transparency in moderate magnetic fields at some of the magnetoelectric resonances.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Evidence for the connection between star formation rate and evolutionary phases of quasars

Both theory and observations suggest that outflows driven by an active central supermassive black hole (SMBH) has a feedback effect on shaping the global properties of the host galaxy. However, whether feedback from the outflow is effective, and if so, whether it is positive or negative, has long been controversial. Here, using the latest catalog from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), we use the flux ratio of the [O II] to [Ne V] emission lines as a proxy to compare the star formation rate (SFR) in the hosts of quasars with different types of broad absorption lines (BALs): low-ionization (Lo)BAL, high-ionization (Hi)BAL, and non-BAL. We find that SFR decreases from LoBAL to HiBAL quasars, and then increases from HiBAL to non-BAL quasars. Assuming that the sequence of LoBAL to HiBAL to non-BAL represents evolution, our results are consistent with a quenching and subsequent rebound of star formation in quasar host galaxies. This phenomenon can be explained that the SFR is suppressed by the outflow, which then rebounds once the outflow disappears as the quasars evolve from HiBALs to non-BALs. Our result suggests that the quasar outflow has a negative global feedback on galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Seconds-scale coherence on nuclear spin transitions of ultracold polar molecules in 3D optical lattices

Ultracold polar molecules (UPMs) are emerging as a novel and powerful platform for fundamental applications in quantum science. Here, we report characterization of the coherence between nuclear spin levels of ultracold ground-state sodium-rubidium molecules loaded into a 3D optical lattice with a nearly photon scattering limited trapping lifetime of 9(1) seconds. After identifying and compensating the main sources of decoherence, we achieve a maximum nuclear spin coherence time of $T_2^* = 3.3(6)$~s with two-photon Ramsey spectroscopy. Furthermore, based on the understanding of the main factor limiting the coherence of the two-photon Rabi transition, we obtain a Rabi lineshape with linewidth below 0.8 Hz. The simultaneous realization of long lifetime and coherence time, and ultra-high spectroscopic resolution in our system unveils the great potentials of UPMs in quantum simulation, computation, and metrology.
PHYSICS

