ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Deep uGMRT observations of the ELAIS-North 1 field: statistical properties of radio--infrared relations up to $z \sim$2

By Akriti Sinha, Aritra Basu, Abhirup Datta, Arnab Chakraborty
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

The radio emission from faint extra-galactic sources hugely improves the study of cosmic evolution of star-forming galaxies (SFGs) and active galactic nuclei (AGN). Here, we study the faint sources in the ELAIS-N1 field using deep uGMRT observations in the 300--500 MHz frequency range, covering an area of 1.8 deg$^2$ with a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Crustal properties of the neutron star within effective relativistic mean-field model

We use the effective relativistic mean-field (E-RMF) model to study the crustal properties of the neutron star. The unified equations of state (EoS) are constructed using recently developed E-RMF parameter sets, such as FSUGarnet, IOPB-I, and G3. The outer crust composition is determined using the Atomic Mass Evaluation 2020 data [\textbf{Chinese Physics C 45, 030002 (2021)}] along with the available Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov mass models [\textbf{bf Phys. Rev. C 88, 024308 (2013)}] for neutron-rich nuclei. The structure of the inner crust is estimated by performing the compressible liquid drop model calculations using the same E-RMF functional as that for the uniform nuclear matter in the liquid core. Various neutron star properties such as mass-radius ($M-R$) relation, the moment of inertia ($I$), the fractional crustal moment of inertia ($I_{crust}/I$), mass ($M_{crust})$ and thickness ($l_{crust}$) of the crust are calculated with three unified EoSs. The crustal properties are found to be sensitive to the density-dependent symmetry energy and slope parameter advocating the importance of the unified treatment of neutron star EoS. The three unified EoSs, IOPB-I-U, FSUGarnet-U, and G3-U, reproduced the observational data obtained with different pulsars, NICER, and glitch activity and are found suitable for further description of the structure of the neutron star.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

North America Favored for This Week's Deep Partial Lunar Eclipse

North American observers can watch the Moon turn a reddish hue as it flirts with Earth’s shadow on the night of November 18–19 in the longest partial eclipse of the century. Contacts:. +1 617-500-6793 x22100, diana@skyandtelescope.org. Susanna Kohler, Communications Manager and Press Officer, American Astronomical Society. +1 202-328-2010 x127, susanna.kohler@aas.org.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Infrared#Sim#Elais North 1
arxiv.org

Chemical abundance scaling relations for multiple elements in z~2-3 star-forming galaxies

The chemical abundance patterns of gas and stars in galaxies are powerful probes of galaxies' star formation histories and the astrophysics of galaxy assembly but are challenging to measure with confidence in distant galaxies. In this paper, we report the first measurements of the correlation between stellar mass and multiple tracers of chemical enrichment (including O, N, and Fe) in individual z~2-3 galaxies, using a sample of 195 star-forming galaxies from the Keck Baryonic Structure Survey (KBSS). The galaxies' chemical abundances are inferred using photoionization models capable of reconciling high-redshift galaxies' observed extreme rest-UV and rest-optical spectroscopic properties. We find that the stellar mass-O/H relation for our sample is relatively shallow, with moderately large scatter, and is offset ~0.35 dex higher than the corresponding stellar mass-Fe/H relation. The two relations have very similar slopes, indicating a high level of alpha-enhancement -- with O/Fe approximately 2.2 times higher than solar O/Fe -- across two decades in stellar mass. The stellar mass-N/H relation has the steepest slope and largest intrinsic scatter, which likely results from the fact that many z~2 galaxies are observed near or past the transition from "primary" to "secondary" N production and may reflect uncertainties in the astrophysical origin of N. Together, these results suggest that z~2 galaxies are old enough to have seen substantial enrichment from intermediate mass stars, but are still young enough that Type Ia supernovae have not had time to contribute significantly to their enrichment.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Toward Improved Understanding of Magnetic Fields Participating in Solar Flares: Statistical Analysis of Magnetic Field within Flare Ribbons

Violent solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are magnetic phenomena. However, how magnetic fields reconnecting in the flare differ from non-flaring magnetic fields remains unclear owing to the lack of studies of the flare magnetic properties. Here we present a first statistical study of flaring (highlighted by flare-ribbons) vector magnetic fields in the photosphere. Our systematic approach allows us to describe key physical properties of solar flare magnetism, including distributions of magnetic flux, magnetic shear, vertical current and net current over flaring versus non-flaring parts of the active region, and compare these with flare/CME properties. Our analysis suggests that while flares are guided by the physical properties that scale with AR size, like the total amount of magnetic flux that participates in the reconnection process and the total current (extensive properties), CMEs are guided by mean properties, like the fraction of the AR magnetic flux that participates (intensive property), with little dependence on the amount of shear at polarity inversion line (PIL) or the net current. We find that the non-neutralized current is proportional to the amount of shear at PIL, providing direct evidence that net vertical currents are formed as a result of any mechanism that could generate magnetic shear along PIL. We also find that eruptive events tend to have smaller PIL fluxes and larger magnetic shears than confined events. Our analysis provides a reference for more realistic solar and stellar flare models. The database is available online and can be used for future quantitative studies of flare magnetism.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The polarization angle in the wings of Ca i 4227: A new observable for diagnosing unresolved photospheric magnetic fields

When observed in quiet regions close to the solar limb, many strong resonance lines show conspicuous linear polarization signals, produced by scattering processes, with extended wing lobes. Recent studies indicate that, contrary to what was previously believed, the wing lobes are sensitive to the presence of relatively weak longitudinal magnetic fields through magneto-optical (MO) effects. We theoretically investigate the sensitivity of the scattering polarization wings of the Ca I 4227 Å line to the MO effects, and we explore its diagnostic potential for inferring information on the longitudinal component of the photospheric magnetic field. We calculate the intensity and polarization profiles of the Ca I 4227 Å line by numerically solving the problem of the generation and transfer of polarized radiation under non-local thermodynamic equilibrium conditions in one-dimensional semi-empirical models of the solar atmosphere, taking into account the joint action of the Hanle, Zeeman, and MO effects. We consider volume-filling magnetic fields as well as magnetic fields occupying a fraction of the resolution element. In contrast to the circular polarization signals produced by the Zeeman effect, we find that the linear polarization angle in the scattering polarization wings of Ca I 4227 presents a clear sensitivity, through MO effects, not only to the flux of the photospheric magnetic field, but also to the fraction of the resolution element that the magnetic field occupies. We identify the linear polarization angle in the wings of strong resonance lines as a valuable observable for diagnosing unresolved magnetic fields. Used in combination with observables that encode information on the magnetic flux and other properties of the observed atmospheric region, it can provide constraints on the filling factor of the magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

CAHA/PPAK Integral-field Spectroscopic Observations of M81 -- I. Circumnuclear ionized gas

Galactic circumnuclear environments of nearby galaxies provide unique opportunities for our understanding of the co-evolution between super-massive black holes and their host galaxies. Here we present a detailed study of ionized gas in the central kiloparsec region of M81, which hosts the closest prototype low-luminosity active galactic nucleus, based on optical integral-field spectroscopic observations taken with the CAHA 3.5m telescope. It is found that much of the circumnuclear ionized gas is concentraed within a bright core of $\sim$200 pc in extent and a surrounding spiral-like structure known as the nuclear spiral. The total mass of the ionized gas is estimated to be $\sim2\times10^5\rm~M_\odot$, which corresponds to a few percent of the cold gas mass in this region, as traced by co-spatial dust extinction features. A broad velocity component with FWHM $>$ 1000 km s$^{-1}$ in H$\alpha$ and [O\,{\sc iii}] lines is detected in the central $\sim$50 pc, which might be tracing a nuclear outflow. Additionally, plausible signature of a bi-conical outflow along the disk plane is suggested by a pair of blueshifted/redshifted low-velocity features, symmetrically located at $\sim$ 120 -- 250 pc from the nucleus. The spatially-resolved line ratios of [N\,{\sc ii}]/H$\alpha$ and [O\,{\sc iii}]/H$\beta$ demonstrate that much of the circumnuclear region can be classified as LINER (low-ionization nuclear emission-line region). However, substantial spatial variations in the line intensities and line ratios strongly suggest that different ionization/excitation mechanisms, rather than just a central dominant source of photoionization, are simultaneously at work to produce the observed line signatures.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Magnetogenesis and the Cosmic Web: a joint challenge for radio observations and numerical simulations

Franco Vazza, Nicola Locatelli, Kamlesh Rajpurohit, Serena Banfi, Paola Domínguez-Fernández, Denis Wittor, Matteo Angelinelli, Giannandrea Inchingolo, Marisa Brienza, Stefan Hackstein, Daniele Dallacasa, Claudio Gheller, Marcus Brüggen, Gianfranco Brunetti, Annalisa Bonafede, Stefano Ettori, Chiara Stuardi, Daniela Paoletti, Fabio Finelli. The detection of the radio signal from filaments in the cosmic web...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effective Field Theory for Gravitational Radiation in General Relativity and beyond

The topic of this thesis is the so-called Non-Relativistic General Relativity, an effective field theory approach proposed by Goldberger and Rothstein to study the conservative and dissipative dynamics of binary systems of compact objects in the post-Newtonian expansion. In the first part of the thesis we review this approach in...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast modulation of vibrational polaritons for controlling the quantum field statistics at mid-infrared frequencies

Controlling the quantum field statistics of confined light is a long-standing goal in integrated photonics. We show that by coupling molecular vibrations with a confined mid-infrared cavity vacuum, the photocount and quadrature field statistics of the cavity field can be reversibly manipulated over sub-picosecond timescales. The mechanism involves changing the cavity resonance frequency through a modulation of the dielectric response of the cavity materials using femtosecond UV pulses. For a single anharmonic molecular vibration in an infrared cavity under ultrastrong coupling conditions, the pulsed modulation of the cavity frequency can adiabatically produce mid-infrared light that is simultaneously sub-Poissonian and quadrature squeezed, depending on the dipolar behavior of the vibrational mode. For a vibration-cavity system in strong coupling, non-adiabatic polariton excitations can be produced after the frequency modulation pulse is over, when the system is initially prepared in the lower polariton state. We propose design principles for the generation of mid-infrared quantum light by analyzing the dependence of the cavity field statistics on the shape of the electric dipole function of the molecule, the cavity detuning at the modulation peak and the anharmonicity of the Morse potential. Feasible experimental implementations of the modulation scheme are suggested. This work paves the way for the development of molecule-based mid-infrared quantum optical devices at room temperature.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Radio Frequency Interference Mitigation and Statistics in the Spectral Observations of FAST

In radio astronomy, radio frequency interference (RFI) becomes more and more serious for radio observational facilities. The RFI always influences the search and study of the interesting astronomical objects. Mitigating the RFI becomes an essential procedure in any survey data processing. Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) is an extremely sensitive radio telescope. It is necessary to find out an effective and precise RFI mitigation method for FAST data processing. In this work, we introduce a method to mitigate the RFI in FAST spectral observation and make a statistics for the RFI using around 300 hours FAST data. The details are as follows. Firstly, according to the characteristics of FAST spectra, we propose to use the ArPLS algorithm for baseline fitting. Our test results show that it has a good performance. Secondly, we flag the RFI with four strategies, which are to flag extremely strong RFI, flag long-lasting RFI, flag polarized RFI, and flag beam-combined RFI, respectively. The test results show that all the RFI above a preset threshold could be flagged. Thirdly, we make a statistics for the probabilities of polarized XX and YY RFI in FAST observations. The statistical results could tell us which frequencies are relatively quiescent. With such statistical data, we are able to avoid using such frequencies in our spectral observations. Finally, based on the around 300 hours FAST data, we got an RFI table, which is the most complete database currently for FAST.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Searching an optimal experiment observation sequence to estimate the thermal properties of a multilayer wall under real climate conditions

The \emph{in situ} estimation of the thermal properties of existing building wall materials is a computationally expensive procedure. Its cost is highly proportional to the duration of measurements. To decrease the computational cost a methodology using a D-optimum criterion to select an optimal experiment duration is proposed. This criterion allows to accurately estimate the thermal properties of the wall using a reduced measurement plan. The methodology is applied to estimate the thermal conductivity of the three-layer wall of a historical building in France. Three different experiment sequences (one, three and seven days) and three spatial distributions of the thermal conductivity are investigated. Then using the optimal duration of observations the thermal conductivity is estimated using the hybrid optimization method. Results show a significant reduction of computational time; and reliable simulation of physical phenomena using the estimated values.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

LeMMINGs IV: The X-ray properties of a statistically-complete sample of the nuclei in active and inactive galaxies from the Palomar sample

D. R. A. Williams (1, 2 and 3), M. Pahari (4 and 3), R. D. Baldi (5 and 3), I. M. McHardy (3), S. Mathur (6, 7 and 8), R. J. Beswick (1), A. Beri (9 and 3), P. Boorman (10), S. Aalto (11), A. Alberdi (12), M. K. Argo (13), B. T. Dullo (14), D. M. Fenech (15), D. A. Green (15), J. H. Knapen (16 and 17), I. Martí-Vidal (18 and 19), J. Moldon (12 and 1), C. G. Mundell (20), T. W. B. Muxlow (1), F. Panessa (21), M. Pérez-Torres (12), P. Saikia (22), F. Shankar (3), I. R. Stevens (23), P. Uttley (24) ((1) Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, The University of Manchester, UK, (2) University of Oxford, UK, (3) University of Southampton, Southampton, UK, (4) Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, India, (5) INAF - Istituto di Radioastronomia, Bologna, Italy, (6) The Ohio State University, USA, (7) Center for Astronomy and Astro-particle Physics, The Ohio State University, USA, (8) Eureka Scientific, Oakland, USA, (9) DST-INSPIRE Faculty, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), India, (10) Astronomical Institute, Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic, (11) Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, (12) Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), Spain, (13) Jeremiah Horrocks Institute, University of Central Lancashire, UK, (14) Departamento de Física de la Tierra y Astrofísica, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain, (15) Astrophysics Group, Cavendish Laboratory, UK, (16) Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, Spain, (17) Departamento de Astrofísica, Universidad de La Laguna, Spain, (18) Observatori Astronómic, Universitat de València, Spain, (19) Departament d'Astronomia i Astrofísica, Universitat de València, Spain, (20) University of Bath, UK, (21) INAF - Istituto di Astrofisica e Planetologia Spaziali, Roma, Italy, (22) Center for Astro, Particle and Planetary Physics, New York University Abu Dhabi, UAE, (23) University of Birmingham, UK, (24) Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy (API), University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

HI in and behind the Hubble Frontier Field Clusters: A Deep MeerKAT Pilot Search out to $z\sim 0.5$

The Hubble Frontier Fields (HFF) are a selection of well-studied galaxy clusters used to probe dense environments and distant gravitationally lensed galaxies. We explore the 21cm neutral hydrogen (HI) content of galaxies in three of the HFF clusters, Abell 2744 ($z = 0.308$), Abell S1063 ($z = 0.346$) and Abell 370 ($z = 0.375$), to investigate the evolution of gas in galaxies within intermediate redshift clusters. Using Early Science MeerKAT observations, we perform spectral-line stacking with HI cubes and make a 3$\sigma$ stacked detection for blue galaxies in Abell S1063 ($M_\mathrm{HI} = 1.22^{+0.38}_{-0.36}\times 10^{10} \mathrm{M}_\odot$). We determine the 3$\sigma$ HI mass detection limits of Abell 2744 and Abell 370 to be at the knee of the HI Mass Function. A final, more ambitious objective of this work is to search for gravitationally lensed HI emission behind these clusters, enabled by MeerKAT's wide instantaneous bandwidth. We find no evidence of highly magnified HI emission at $0.33<z<0.58$. The low thermal noise levels achieved in these pilot observations, despite short integration times, highlights the enormous potential of future MeerKAT HI observations of dense environments and the intermediate-redshift Universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Construct the emission line galaxy-host halo connection through auto and cross correlations

We investigate the [O\,II] emission line galaxy (ELG)-host halo connection via auto and cross correlations, and propose a concise and effective method to populate ELGs in dark matter halos without assuming a parameterized halo occupation distribution (HOD) model. Using the observational data from VIMOS Public Extragalactic Redshift Survey (VIPERS), we measure the auto and cross correlation functions between ELGs selected by [O\,II] luminosity and normal galaxies selected by stellar mass. Combining the stellar-halo mass relation (SHMR) derived for the normal galaxies and the fraction of ELGs observed in the normal galaxy population, we demonstrate that we can establish an accurate ELG-halo connection. With the ELG-halo connection, we can accurately reproduce the auto and cross correlation functions of ELGs and normal galaxies both in real-space and in redshift-space, once the satellite fraction is properly reduced. Our method provides a novel strategy to generate ELG mock catalogs for ongoing and upcoming galaxy redshift surveys. We also provide a simple description for the HOD of ELGs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Direct observation of an extended X-ray jet at $z$=6.1

We report on the direct observation of an extended X-ray jet in the $z$=6.1 radio-loud Active Galactic Nucleus PSO J030947.49+271757.31 from a deep Chandra X-ray observation (128 ksec). This detection represents the most distant kpc off-nuclear emission resolved in the X-rays to date. The angular distance of the emission is $\sim$4" (corresponding to $\sim$20 kpc at $z$=6.1), along the same direction of the jet observed at parsec scales in previous VLBA high-resolution radio observations. Moreover, the 0.5-7.0 keV isophotes coincide with the extended radio emission as imaged by the VLA Sky Survey at 3 GHz. The rest-frame 2-10 keV luminosity of the extended component is L$_{2-10keV}$=5.9$\times$10$^{44}$ erg s$^{-1}$, about 8% of the core: this makes it one of the most luminous jets resolved in the X-rays so far. Through Spectral Energy Distribution modelling we find that this emission can be explained by the Inverse Compton interaction with the photons of the Cosmic Microwave Background assuming that the jet's physical parameters are similar to those in the local Universe. At the same time, we find that the radiation produced by a putative population of high-energetic electrons through the synchrotron process observed at low redshift is quenched at high redshift, hence becoming negligible.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A fast radio burst source at a complex magnetised site in a barred galaxy

H. Xu, J. R. Niu, P. Chen, K. J. Lee, W. W. Zhu, S. Dong, B. Zhang, J. C. Jiang, B. J. Wang, J. W. Xu, C. F. Zhang, H. Fu, A. V. Filippenko, E. W. Peng, D. J. Zhou, Y. K. Zhang, P. Wang, Y. Feng, Y. Li, T. G. Brink, D. Z. Li, W. Lu, Y. P. Yang, R. N. Caballero, C. Cai, M. Z. Chen, Z. G. Dai, S. G. Djorgovski, A. Esamdin, H. Q. Gan, P. Guhathakurta, J. L. Han, L. F. Hao, Y. X. Huang, P. Jiang, C. K. Li, D. Li, H. Li, X. Q. Li, Z. X. Li, Z. Y. Liu, R. Luo, Y. P. Men, C. H. Niu, W. X. Peng, L. Qian, L. M. Song, D. Stern, A. Stockton, J. H. Sun, F. Y. Wang, M. Wang, N. Wang, W. Y. Wang, X. F. Wu, S. Xiao, S. L. Xiong, Y. H. Xu, R. X. Xu, J. Yang, X. Yang, R. Yao, Q. B. Yi, Y. L. Yue, D. J. Yu, W. F. Yu, J. P. Yuan, B. B. Zhang, S. B. Zhang, S. N. Zhang, Y. Zhao, W. K. Zheng, Y. Zhu, J. H. Zou.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy