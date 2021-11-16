ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finite Action Principle and wormholes

By Jan Chojnacki, Jan Henryk Kwapisz
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Comments: Contribution to the Proceedings of the Sixteenth Marcel Grossmann Meeting...

arxiv.org

Electronic Engineering Times

Quantum Adiabatic Theorem Now Holds for Finite Temperatures

Absolute zero is the best temperature for quantum computing because it allows the system to be controlled more easily, thanks to several fundamental properties in quantum mechanics. The quantum adiabatic theorem, for example, implies that quantum systems have simpler dynamics provided there is a gradual change in external parameters. Absolute zero is physically impossible to achieve. Hence, expanding the range of control strategies to include non-zero temperatures is a hot research topic.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the soluble graph of a finite group

Let $G$ be a finite insoluble group with soluble radical $R(G)$. In this paper we investigate the soluble graph of $G$, which is a natural generalisation of the widely studied commuting graph. Here the vertices are the elements in $G \setminus R(G)$, with $x$ adjacent to $y$ if they generate a soluble subgroup of $G$. Our main result states that this graph is always connected and its diameter, denoted $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G)$, is at most $5$. More precisely, we show that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G) \leqslant 3$ if $G$ is not almost simple and we obtain stronger bounds for various families of almost simple groups. For example, we will show that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(S_n) = 3$ for all $n \geqslant 6$. We also establish the existence of simple groups with $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G) \geqslant 4$. For instance, we prove that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(A_{2p+1}) \geqslant 4$ for every Sophie Germain prime $p \geqslant 5$, which demonstrates that our general upper bound of $5$ is close to best possible. We conclude by briefly discussing some variations of the soluble graph construction and we present several open problems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalised Ellis-Bronnikov wormholes embedded in warped braneworld background and energy conditions

Ellis-Bronnikov (EB) wormholes require violation of null energy conditions at the `throat'. This problem was cured by a simple modification of the `shape function', which introduces a new parameter $m\ge 2$ ($m=2$ corresponds to the EB model). This leads to a generalised (GEB) version. In this work, we consider a model where the GEB wormhole geometry is embedded in a five dimensional warped background. We studied the status of all the energy conditions in detail for both EB and GEB embedding. We present our results analytically (wherever possible) and graphically. Remarkably, the presence of decaying warp factor leads to satisfaction of weak energy conditions even for the EB geometry, while the status of all the other energy conditions are improved compared to the four dimensional scenario. Besides inventing a new way to avoid the presence of exotic matter, in order to form a wormhole passage, our work reveals yet another advantage of having a warped extra dimension.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards the Finite-$N$ Twisted Holography from the Geometry of Phase Space

We study a certain subalgebra of functions on the phase space of $2d$ BF theory with the gauge group $\mathrm{GL}_N$ coupled to a $1d$ quantum mechanics with global symmetry $\mathrm{GL}_K$ and its quantization. These functions are gauge-invariant local observables of the coupled theory, which appears as boundary side of an early example of twisted holography involving stacks of $N$ D2-branes and $K$ D4-branes intersecting along a real line. We give a geometric proof that the quantization of this subalgebra in the large-$N$ limit is the Yangian. The finite-$N$ subalgebra is a quotient of its large-$N$ limit by a certain ideal. We compute this ideal for $N=1$ and give an abstract characterization of the ideal for any $N$. Furthermore, we study the full algebra of functions on the phase space and prove that in the large-$N$ limit, it is the algebra of functions on the based loop group of $\mathrm{GL}_K\times \mathrm{GL}_1$. Similar to its subalgebra, the full finite-$N$ algebra is a quotient of the large-$N$ limit algebra by a certain ideal. We compute this ideal for $N=1$ and give an abstract characterization of the ideal for any $N$. Finally, we compute the Hilbert series of the full finite-$N$ algebra.
MATHEMATICS
#Finite Action Principle
arxiv.org

Geometry of Liouville sectors and the maximum principle

We introduce a new package of Floer data of $\lambda$-sectorial almost complex structures $J$ and \emph{sectorial Hamiltonians} $H$ on the Liouville sectors introduced in \cite{gps, gps-2} the pairs of which are amenable to the maximum principle for the analysis of pseudoholomorphic curves relevant to the studies of wrapped Fukaya categories and of symplectic cohomology. It is also amenable to the strong maximum principle in addition when paired with cylindrical Lagrangian boundary conditions. The present work answers to a question raised in \cite{gps} concerning a characterization of almost complex structures and Hamiltonians in that all the relevant confinement results in the studies of wrapped Fukaya category, symplectic cohomology and closed-open (and open-closed) maps between them can be uniformly established via the maximum principle through tensorial calculations, Hamiltonian calculus and sign considerations without making any estimates. Along the way, we prove the existence of a pseudoconvex pair $(\psi,J)$ such that \emph{$J$ is $d\lambda$-tame and $\psi$ is an exhaustion function of $\operatorname{nbhd}(\partial_\infty M \cup \partial M)$ that also satisfies the equation $-d\psi \circ J = \lambda$ thereon for any Liouville sector with corners $(M,\lambda)$}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

BROTOCs and Quantum Information Scrambling at Finite Temperature

Out-of-time-ordered correlators (OTOCs) have been extensively studied in recent years as a diagnostic of quantum information scrambling. In this paper, we study quantum information-theoretic aspects of the regularized finite-temperature OTOC. We introduce analytical results for the bipartite regularized OTOC (BROTOC): the regularized OTOC averaged over random unitaries supported over a bipartition. We show that the BROTOC has several interesting properties, for example, it quantifies the purity of the associated thermofield double state and the ``operator purity'' of the analytically continued time-evolution operator. At infinite-temperature, it reduces to one minus the operator entanglement of the time-evolution operator. In the zero-temperature limit and for nondegenerate Hamiltonians, the BROTOC probes the groundstate entanglement. In fact, the equilibration value of the BROTOC is intimately related to eigenstate entanglement. Finally, we study the equilibration value of the BROTOC in various physically relevant Hamiltonian models and comment on its ability to distinguish integrable and chaotic dynamics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On Affine Hilbert Functions of Unions of Layers in Finite Grids

The affine Hilbert function is a classical algebraic object that has been central, among other tools, to the development of the polynomial method in combinatorics. Owing to its concrete connections with Gröbner basis theory, as well as its applicability in several areas like computational complexity, combinatorial geometry, and coding theory, an important line of enquiry is to understand the affine Hilbert function of structured sets of points in the affine space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Phases at finite winding number of an Abelian lattice gauge theory

Pure gauge theories are rather different from theories with pure scalar and fermionic matter, especially in terms of the nature of excitations. For example, in scalar and fermionic theories, one can create ultra-local excitations. For a gauge theory, such excitations need to be closed loops that do not violate gauge invariance. In this proceedings, we present a study on the condensation phenomenon associated with the string-like excitations of an Abelian lattice gauge theory. These phenomena are studied through numerical simulations of a $U(1)$ quantum link model in 2+1 dimensions in a ladder geometry using matrix product states. In this proceedings, we show the existence of ground states characterized by the presence of such string-like excitations. These are caused due to the condensation of torelons. We also study the relationship between the properties of the plaquettes in the ground state and the presence of such condensation phenomenon.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

An explicit predictor/multicorrector time marching with automatic adaptivity for finite-strain elastodynamics

We propose a time-adaptive predictor/multi-corrector method to solve hyperbolic partial differential equations, based on the generalized-$\alpha$ scheme that provides user-control on the numerical dissipation and second-order accuracy in time. Our time adaptivity uses an error estimation that exploits the recursive structure of the variable updates. The predictor/multicorrector method explicitly updates the equation system but computes the residual of the system implicitly. We analyze the method's stability and describe how to determine the parameters that ensure high-frequency dissipation and accurate low-frequency approximation. Subsequently, we solve a linear wave equation, followed by non-linear finite strain deformation problems with different boundary conditions. Thus, our method is a straightforward, stable and computationally efficient approach to simulate real-world engineering problems. Finally, to show the performance of our method, we provide several numerical examples in two and three dimensions. These challenging tests demonstrate that our predictor/multicorrector scheme dynamically adapts to sudden energy releases in the system, capturing impacts and boundary shocks. The method efficiently and stably solves dynamic equations with consistent and under-integrated mass matrices conserving the linear and angular momenta as well as the system's energy for long-integration times.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Principle of equal Probabilities of Quantum States

The statistical problem of the distribution of $s$ quanta of equal energy $\epsilon_0$ and total energy $E$ among $N$ distinguishable particles is resolved using the conventional theory based on Boltzmann's principle of equal probabilities of configurations of particles distributed among energy levels and the concept of average state. In particular, the probability that a particle is in the \k{appa}-th energy level i.e. contains \k{appa} quanta, is given by.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spin transport at finite temperatures: A first-principles study for ferromagnetic$|$nonmagnetic interfaces

Symmetry lowering at an interface leads to an enhancement of the effect of spin-orbit coupling and to a discontinuity of spin currents passing through the interface. This discontinuity is characterized by a "spin-memory loss" (SML) parameter $\delta$ that has only been determined directly at low temperatures. Although $\delta$ is believed to be significant in experiments involving interfaces between ferromagnetic and nonmagnetic metals, especially heavy metals like Pt, it is more often than not neglected to avoid introducing too many unknown interface parameters in addition to often poorly known bulk parameters like the spin-flip diffusion length $l_{\rm sf}$. In this work, we calculate $\delta$ along with the interface resistance $AR_{\rm I}$ and the spin-asymmetry parameter $\gamma$ as a function of temperature for Co$|$Pt and Py$|$Pt interfaces where Py is the ferromagnetic Ni$_{80}$Fe$_{20}$ alloy, permalloy. We use first-principles scattering theory to calculate the conductance as well as local charge and spin currents, modeling temperature-induced disorder with frozen thermal lattice and, for ferromagnetic materials, spin disorder within the adiabatic approximation. The bulk and interface parameters are extracted from the spin currents using a Valet-Fert model generalized to include SML.
CHEMISTRY
LiveScience

What are wormholes?

A wormhole is a special solution to the equations describing Einstein's theory of general relativity that connects two distant points in space or time via a tunnel. Ideally, the length of this tunnel is shorter than the distance between those two points, making the wormhole a kind of shortcut. Though they are a staple of science fiction and have captured the popular imagination, wormholes are, as far as we know, only hypothetical. They are legitimate solutions to general relativity, but scientists have never figured out a way to maintain a stable wormhole in the real universe.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Nodal Immersed Finite Element-Finite Difference Method

The immersed finite element-finite difference (IFED) method is a computational approach to modeling interactions between a fluid and an immersed structure. This method uses a finite element (FE) method to approximate the stresses and forces on a structural mesh and a finite difference (FD) method to approximate the momentum of the entire fluid-structure system on a Cartesian grid. The fundamental approach used by this method follows the immersed boundary framework for modeling fluid-structure interaction (FSI), in which a force spreading operator prolongs structural forces to a Cartesian grid, and a velocity interpolation operator restricts a velocity field defined on that grid back onto the structural mesh. Force spreading and velocity interpolation both require projecting data onto the finite element space. Consequently, evaluating either coupling operator requires solving a matrix equation at every time step. Mass lumping, in which the projection matrices are replaced by diagonal approximations, has the potential to accelerate this method considerably. Constructing the coupling operators also requires determining the locations on the structure mesh where the forces and velocities are sampled. Here we show that sampling the forces and velocities at the nodes of the structural mesh is equivalent to using lumped mass matrices in the coupling operators. A key theoretical result of our analysis is that if both of these approaches are used together, the IFED method permits the use of lumped mass matrices derived from nodal quadrature rules for any standard interpolatory element. This is different from standard FE methods, which require specialized treatments to accommodate mass lumping with higher-order shape functions. Our theoretical results are confirmed by numerical benchmarks, including standard solid mechanics tests and examination of a dynamic model of a bioprosthetic heart valve.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum approach to the thermalization of the toppling pencil interacting with a finite bath

We investigate the longstanding problem of thermalization of quantum systems coupled to an environment by focusing on a bistable quartic oscillator interacting with a finite number of harmonic oscillators. In order to overcome the exponential wall that one usually encounters in grid based approaches to solve the time-dependent Schrödinger equation of the extended system, methods based on the time-dependent variational principle are best suited. Here we will apply the method of coupled coherent states [D. V. Shalashilin and M. S. Child, J. Chem. Phys. {\bf 113}, 10028 (2000)]. By investigating the dynamics of an initial wavefunction on top of the barrier of the double well, it will be shown that only a handful of oscillators with suitably chosen frequencies, starting in their ground states, is enough to drive the bistable system close to its uncoupled ground state. The long-time average of the double-well energy is found to be a monotonously decaying function of the number of environmental oscillators in the parameter range that was numerically accessible.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Memory erasure with finite-sized spin reservoir

Landauer's erasure principle puts a fundamental constraint on the amount of work required to erase information using thermal reservoirs. Recently this bound was improved to include corrections for finite-sized thermal reservoirs. In conventional information-erasure schemes, conservation of energy plays a key role with the cost of erasure. However, it has been shown that erasure can be achieved through the manipulation of spin angular momentum rather than energy, using a reservoir composed of energy-degenerate spin particles under the constraint of the conservation of spin angular momentum, in the limit of an \emph{infinite} number of particles. In this case the erasure cost is in terms of dissipation of spin angular momentum. Here we analyze the erasure of memory using a \emph{finite-sized} spin reservoir. We compute the erasure cost to compare it with its infinite counterpart and determine what size of finite reservoir gives similar erasure cost statistics using the Jensen-Shannon Divergence as the measure of difference. Our findings show that erasure with finite-sized reservoirs results in the erasure of less information compared to the infinite reservoir counterpart when compared on this basis. In addition we discuss the cost of resetting the state of the ancillary spin particles used in the erasure process, and we investigate the degradation in erasure performance when a finite reservoir is repeatedly reused to erase a sequence of memories.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confronting quantum-corrected teleparallel cosmology with observations

It has been shown that at the semi-classical order, gravitational theories with quantum fluctuations can be effectively recast as modified theories of gravity with non-minimal gravity-matter couplings. We proceed from an observational perspective and see whether such quantum fluctuations can leave imprints on the late Universe. Within the teleparallel formulation, we investigate a representative model in this general class of modified gravitational theories inlaid with quantum fluctuations, and determine the cosmological parameters by using compiled late-time data sets. Furthermore, we assess the statistical significance of such quantum corrections compared to the standard cosmological model. The results mildly favor the inclusion of quantum corrections with a negative density parameter supporting a phantom-like dark energy. This edge is not sufficient to rule out either models but it supports the consideration of quantum corrections in a cosmological setting.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Imprints of decaying dark matter on cosmic voids

The Standard Cosmological Model assumes that more than 85\% of matter is in the form of collisionless and pressureless dark matter. Unstable decaying dark matter has been proposed in the literature as an extension to the standard cold dark matter model. In this paper we investigate a scenario when dark matter decays and the resultant particle moves with respect to the dark matter. A covariant hydrodynamical model is developed in which the decay is modeled by the transfer of energy-momentum between two dark dust fluid components. We parameterise the model in terms of the decay rate $\Gamma$ and injection velocity $v_i$ of the resultant dark matter particles. We apply the framework to study the evolution of cosmic voids which are environments with low content of baryonic matter. Thus, unlike baryon-rich environments, voids provide an opportunity to measure dark matter signals that are less contaminated by complex baryonic processes. We find that the growth of S-type voids is modified by the dark matter decay, leading to imprints at the present day. This paper serves as a proof-of-concept that cosmic voids can be used to study dark mater physics. We argue that future cosmological observations of voids should focus on signs of reported features to either confirm or rule out the decaying dark matter scenario. Lack of presence of reported features could put constraints of the decay of dark matter in terms of $\Gamma > H_0^{-1}$ and $v_i<10$ km/s.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS

