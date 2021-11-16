ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Direct observation of an extended X-ray jet at $z$=6.1

By L. Ighina, A. Moretti, F. Tavecchio, A. Caccianiga, S. Belladitta, D. Dallacasa, R. Della Ceca, T. Sbarrato, C. Spingola
 8 days ago

We report on the direct observation of an extended X-ray jet in the $z$=6.1 radio-loud Active Galactic Nucleus PSO J030947.49+271757.31 from a deep Chandra X-ray observation (128 ksec). This detection represents the most distant kpc off-nuclear emission resolved in the X-rays to date. The angular distance...

Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

X-Ray Evidence Against the Hypothesis that the Hyper-Luminous z=6.3 Quasar J0100+2802 is Lensed

The $z=6.327$ quasar SDSS J010013.02+280225.8 (hereafter J0100+2802) is believed to be powered by a black hole more massive than $10^{10}\ {\rm M}_\odot$, making it the most massive black hole known in the first billion years of the Universe. However, recent high-resolution ALMA imaging shows four structures at the location of this quasar, potentially implying that it is lensed with a magnification of $\mu\sim450$ and thus its black hole is significantly less massive. Furthermore, for the underlying distribution of magnifications of $z\gtrsim6$ quasars to produce such an extreme value, theoretical models predict that a larger number of quasars in this epoch should be lensed, implying further overestimates of early black hole masses. To provide an independent constraint on the possibility that J0100+2802 is lensed, we re-analyzed archival XMM-Newton observations of the quasar and compared the expected ratios of X-ray luminosity to rest-frame UV and IR luminosities. For both cases, J0100+2802's X-ray flux is consistent with the no-lensing scenario; while this could be explained by J0100+2802 being X-ray faint, we find it does not have the X-ray or optical spectral features expected for an X-ray faint quasar. Finally, we compare the overall distribution of X-ray fluxes for known, typical $z\gtrsim6$ quasars. We find a $3\sigma$ tension between the observed and predicted X-ray-to-UV flux ratios when adopting the magnification probability distribution required to produce a $\mu=450$ quasar.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Utilizing cosmic-ray positron and electron observations to probe the averaged properties of Milky Way pulsars

Pulsars have long been studied in the electromagnetic spectrum. Their environments are rich in high-energy cosmic-ray electrons and positrons likely enriching the interstellar medium with such particles. In this work we use recent cosmic-ray observations from the AMS-02, CALET and DAMPE collaborations to study the averaged properties of the local Milky Way pulsar population. We perform simulations of the local Milky Way pulsar population, for interstellar medium assumptions in agreement with a range of cosmic-ray nuclei measurements. Each such simulation contains $\sim 10^{4}$ pulsars of unique age, location, initial spin-down power and cosmic-ray electron/positron spectra. We produce more than $7\times 10^{3}$ such Milky Way pulsar simulations. We account for and study i) the pulsars' birth rates and the stochastic nature of their birth, ii) their initial spin-down power distribution, iii) their time evolution in terms of their braking index and characteristic spin-down timescale, iv) the fraction of spin-down power going to cosmic-ray electrons and positrons and v) their propagation through the interstellar medium and the Heliosphere. We find that pulsars of ages $\sim 10^{5}-10^{7}$ yr, have a braking index that on average has to be 3 or larger. Given that electromagnetic spectrum observations of young pulsars find braking indices lower than 3, our work provides strong hints that pulsars' braking index increases on average as they age, allowing them to retain some of their rotational energy. Moreover, we find that pulsars have relatively uniform properties as sources of cosmic-ray electrons and positrons in terms of the spectra they produce and likely release O($10\%$) of their rotational energy to cosmic-rays in the ISM. Finally, we find at $\simeq$12 GeV positrons a spectral feature that suggests a new subpopulation of positron sources contributing at these energies.
ASTRONOMY
skyatnightmagazine.com

How to observe and photograph lunar ray ejecta systems

Receive your own Essential Stargazing kit worth £35 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. The face of the Moon records hundreds of millions of years’ worth of asteroid and comet impacts. Its disc is peppered with countless craters and large basins, where immense collisions punched deep into the lunar crust.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

AstroSat observations of long-duration X-ray superflares on active M-dwarf binary EQ Peg

We present a comprehensive study of three large long-duration flares detected on an active M-dwarf binary EQ Peg using the Soft X-Ray Telescope of the AstroSat observatory. The peak X-ray luminosities of the flares in the 0.3 - 7 keV band are found to be within ~5 - 10 x 10^{30} erg s^{-1}. The e-folding rise- and decay-times of the flares are derived to be in the range of 3.4 - 11 and 1.6 - 24 ks, respectively. Spectral analysis indicates the presence of three temperature corona with the first two plasma temperatures remain constant during all the flares and the post-flare observation at ~3 and ~9 MK. The flare temperature peaked at 26, 16, and 17 MK, which are 2, 1.3, and 1.4 times more than the minimum value, respectively. The peak emission measures are found to be 3.9 - 7.1 x 10^{53} cm^{-3}, whereas the abundances peaked at 0.16-0.26 times the solar abundances. Using quasi-static loop modeling, we derive loop-lengths for all the flares as 2.5+/-0.5 x 10^{11}, 2.0+/-0.5 x 10^{11}, and 2.5+/-0.9 x 10^{11} cm, respectively. The density of the flaring plasma is estimated to be 4.2+/-0.8 x 10^{10}, 3.0+/-0.7 x 10^{10}, 2.2+/-0.8 x 10^{10} cm^{-3) for flares F1, F2, and F3, respectively. Whereas the magnetic field for all three flares is estimated to be <100 G. The estimated energies of all three flares are ~10^{34-35} erg, putting them in a category of superflare. All three superflares are also found to be the longest duration flares ever observed on EQ Peg.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Looking inside ephemeral ultrabright X-ray laser pulses

National University of Singapore scientists co-led an international collaboration to resolve the elusive wavefronts of X-ray free-electron lasers, paving the way towards high-throughput, high-resolution, machine-learning-enabled imaging. Bright, ultrafast X-ray Free-electron Laser (XFEL) pulsed sources can interrogate millions of single particles in mere hours. By imaging each particle separately, XFELs open...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SRG/eROSITA view of X-ray reflection in the Central Molecular Zone: a snapshot in September-October 2019

X-ray reflection off dense molecular clouds in the Galactic Centre region has established itself as a powerful probe for the past activity record of the supermassive black hole Sgr A* on a timescale of a few hundred years. Detailed studies of the reflection signal from individual clouds allow us to estimate parameters of the brightest flare(s) and explore properties of the dense gas distribution inside and around them. On the other hand, wide area surveys covering the full Central Molecular Zone (CMZ) are crucial to spot brightening of the new clouds and long-term decay of the flux from the once bright ones. Here we present and discuss the data obtained by the SRG/eROSITA telescope in the course of its commissioning observations in late 2019 in regard to the X-ray reflection off CMZ clouds located to the East of Sgr A*. We measure the hard X-ray (4-8 keV) flux from the currently brightest (in reflected emission) molecular complex Sgr A and derive upper limits for other molecular complexes. We confirm that the Sgr A complex keeps being bright at the level of $4\times10^{-13}\, {\rm erg\,s^{-1}\,cm^{-2}\,arcmin^{-2}}$, making it an excellent candidate for the deep forthcoming high resolution imaging and polarimetric observations. We also discuss distinct features of the reflected emission from the clouds for which the primary illumination front has already passed away and the signal is dominated by multiply scattered radiation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

High-energy neutrinos from X-rays flares of blazars frequently observed by the Swift X-Ray Telescope

Blazar flares have been suggested as ideal candidates for enhanced neutrino production. While the neutrino signal of $\gamma$-ray flares has been widely discussed, the neutrino yield of X-ray flares has received less attention. Here, we compute the predicted neutrino signal from X-ray flares detected in 66 blazars observed more than 50 times with the X-ray Telescope (XRT) on board the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. We consider a scenario where X-ray flares are powered by synchrotron radiation of relativistic protons, and neutrinos are produced through photomeson interactions between protons with their own synchrotron X-ray photons. Using the 1 keV X-ray light curves for flare identification, the 0.5-10 keV fluence of each flare as a proxy for the all-flavour neutrino fluence, and the IceCube point-source effective area for different detector configurations, we calculate the number of muon and antimuon neutrinos above 100 TeV expected for IceCube from each flaring source. The bulk of the neutrino events from the sample originates from flares with durations $\sim 1-10$ d. Accounting for the X-ray flare duty cycle of the sources in the sample, which ranges between $\sim2$ and 24 per cent, we compute an average yearly neutrino rate for each source. The median of the distribution (in logarithm) is $\sim0.03$ yr$^{-1}$, with Mkn 421 having the highest predicted rate $1.2\pm 0.3$ yr$^{-1}$, followed by 3C 273 $(0.33\pm0.03$ yr$^{-1})$ and PG 1553+113 ($0.25\pm0.02$ yr$^{-1}$). Next-generation neutrino detectors together with regular X-ray monitoring of blazars could constrain the duty cycle of hadronic X-ray flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral and Temporal Properties of Ultra-luminous X-ray Source NGC 55 ULX1

We investigate the spectral and temporal properties of ultra-luminous X-ray source (ULX) NGC~55~ULX1 using {\it Swift}, {\it XMM-Newton} and {\it NuSTAR} observations conducted during 2013--2021. In these observations, the source flux varies by a factor of $\sim 5-6$, and we identify the source mainly in the $soft~ultraluminous$ (SUL) state of ULXs. We fit the X-ray spectra with a two thermal component model consisting of a blackbody (for the soft component) and a disc (for the hard component), and the soft component dominates in these observations. The soft component in the SUL state shows properties similar to that of ultraluminous supersoft sources, for example, an anti-correlation between the characteristic radius and temperature of the blackbody component. In addition, we observe a positive correlation between the blackbody and inner disc temperatures when the X-ray spectra are fitted with the two-thermal component model. The source exhibits marginal evidence of X-ray flux dips in the {\it Swift} and {\it XMM-Newton} observations at different intensity levels. We explain the observed spectral and temporal properties of the source by invoking the supercritical radiatively driven outflow mechanism.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the nature of the X-ray pulsar XTE J1859+083 and its broadband properties

Alexander Salganik, Sergey S. Tsygankov, Anlaug A. Djupvik, Dmitri I. Karasev, Alexander A. Lutovinov, David A. H. Buckley, Mariusz Gromadzki, Juri Poutanen. This work is devoted to the study of the broadband 0.8-79 keV spectral and timing properties of the poorly studied X-ray pulsar XTE J1859+083 during its 2015 outburst based on the data from the NuSTAR and Swift observatories. We show that the source pulse profile has complex shape that depends on the energy band. Pulse fraction of XTE J1859+083 has constant value around 35% in the broad energy band, this behaviour is atypical for X-ray pulsars. At the same time its energy spectrum is typical of this class of objects and has a power-law shape with an exponential cutoff at high energies. No cyclotron absorption line was discovered in the source spectrum. On the basis of indirect method and the absence of a cyclotron line, an estimation was made for the magnetic field strength as less than $5\times10^{11}$ G or belonging to the interval from $5\times10^{12}$ to $2.0^{+0.9}_{-1.2}\times10^{13}$ G. Data from the NOT and SALT telescopes as well as optical and IR sky surveys allowed us also to study the nature of its optical companion. We have proposed and studied new possible candidates for the optical companion of XTE J1859+083 and the most likely candidate was identified. The results of the optical and IR photometry and spectroscopy of these possible companions showed that the system is a Be X-ray binary, showing Br$\gamma$, He I and strong H$\alpha$ spectral lines.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

In situ Bragg coherent X-ray diffraction imaging of corrosion in a Co-Fe alloy microcrystal

David Yang, Nicholas W. Phillips, Kay Song, Clara Barker, Ross J. Harder, Wonsuk Cha, Wenjun Liu, Felix Hofmann. Corrosion is a major concern for many industries, as corrosive environments can induce structural and morphological changes that lead to material dissolution and accelerate material failure. The progression of corrosion depends on nanoscale morphology, stress, and defects present. Experimentally monitoring this complex interplay is challenging. Here we implement in situ Bragg coherent X-ray diffraction imaging (BCDI) to probe the dissolution of a Co-Fe alloy microcrystal exposed to hydrochloric acid (HCl). By measuring five Bragg reflections from a single isolated microcrystal at ambient conditions, we compare the full three-dimensional (3D) strain state before corrosion and the strain along the [111] direction throughout the corrosion process. We find that the strained surface layer of the crystal dissolves to leave a progressively less strained surface. Interestingly, the average strain closer to the centre of the crystal increases during the corrosion process. We determine the localised corrosion rate from BCDI data, revealing the preferential dissolution of facets more exposed to the acid stream, highlighting an experimental geometry effect. These results bring new perspectives to understanding the interplay between crystal strain, morphology, and corrosion; a prerequisite for the design of more corrosion-resistant materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Probing the polar-nonpolar oxide interfaces using resonant x-ray standing wave techniques

Transition metal (TM) oxide heterostructure superlattices have attracted great attention in research communities because of their emergent interfacial phenomena that do not exist in the bulk form. In order to understand the mechanisms that cause these phenomena, it is important to use depth-resolved spectroscopies to study the electronic structure across the buried oxide interfaces. In this review, we focus on the recent applications of standing wave (SW) photoemission (SW-XPS) and resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (SW-RIXS) spectroscopy to study the depth profiles of electronic structure or carriers around the polar-nonpolar oxide interfaces. Using the incident photon energies near the TM x-ray absorption resonance, the created SW excitation can enhance the spectral response and certain electronic transitions, providing important insight into the interfacial electronic structure in the energy and real space regimes. Following the background introductions, we describe two SW experiments and demonstrate that the combination of SW-XPS and SW-RIXS has the potential to obtain the depth distribution of electronic/orbital states around the buried interfaces with Angstrom precision.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

LeMMINGs IV: The X-ray properties of a statistically-complete sample of the nuclei in active and inactive galaxies from the Palomar sample

D. R. A. Williams (1, 2 and 3), M. Pahari (4 and 3), R. D. Baldi (5 and 3), I. M. McHardy (3), S. Mathur (6, 7 and 8), R. J. Beswick (1), A. Beri (9 and 3), P. Boorman (10), S. Aalto (11), A. Alberdi (12), M. K. Argo (13), B. T. Dullo (14), D. M. Fenech (15), D. A. Green (15), J. H. Knapen (16 and 17), I. Martí-Vidal (18 and 19), J. Moldon (12 and 1), C. G. Mundell (20), T. W. B. Muxlow (1), F. Panessa (21), M. Pérez-Torres (12), P. Saikia (22), F. Shankar (3), I. R. Stevens (23), P. Uttley (24) ((1) Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, The University of Manchester, UK, (2) University of Oxford, UK, (3) University of Southampton, Southampton, UK, (4) Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, India, (5) INAF - Istituto di Radioastronomia, Bologna, Italy, (6) The Ohio State University, USA, (7) Center for Astronomy and Astro-particle Physics, The Ohio State University, USA, (8) Eureka Scientific, Oakland, USA, (9) DST-INSPIRE Faculty, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), India, (10) Astronomical Institute, Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic, (11) Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, (12) Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), Spain, (13) Jeremiah Horrocks Institute, University of Central Lancashire, UK, (14) Departamento de Física de la Tierra y Astrofísica, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain, (15) Astrophysics Group, Cavendish Laboratory, UK, (16) Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, Spain, (17) Departamento de Astrofísica, Universidad de La Laguna, Spain, (18) Observatori Astronómic, Universitat de València, Spain, (19) Departament d'Astronomia i Astrofísica, Universitat de València, Spain, (20) University of Bath, UK, (21) INAF - Istituto di Astrofisica e Planetologia Spaziali, Roma, Italy, (22) Center for Astro, Particle and Planetary Physics, New York University Abu Dhabi, UAE, (23) University of Birmingham, UK, (24) Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy (API), University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fitting XMM-Newton Observations of the AXP 1RXS J170849.0-400910 with four magnetar surface emission models, and predictions for X-ray polarization observations with IXPE

Henric Krawczynski (1), Roberto Taverna (2,3), Roberto Turolla (3,4), Sandro Mereghetti (5), Michela Rigoselli (5) ((1) Washington University in St. Louis, Physics Department and McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, (2) University of Roma Tre, Department of Mathematics and Physics, (3) University of Padova, Department of Physics and Astronomy, (4) University College London, Mullard Space Science Laboratory, (5) INAF, Istituto di Astrofisica Spaziale e Fisica Cosmica Milano)
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Determination of spin chirality using x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

A 3-fold symmetric kagome lattice that has negative spin chirality can give a non-zero x-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) signal, despite that the total spin moment amounts to zero. This is explained by a hitherto unnoticed rule for the rotational symmetry invariance of the XMCD signal. A necessary condition is the existence of an anisotropic XMCD signal for the local magnetic atom, which can arise from a spin anisotropy either in the ground state or the final state. The angular dependence of the XMCD as a function of the beam direction has an unusual behavior. The maximum dichroism is not aligned along the spin direction, but depends on the relative orientation of the spin with respect to the atomic orientation. Therefore, different geometries can result in the same angular dependence, and the spin direction can only be determined if the atomic orientation is known. The consequences for the x-ray magneto-optical sum rules are given. The integrated XMCD signals are proportional to the anisotropy in the orbital moment and the magnetic dipole term, where the isotropic spin moment drops out.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Deep uGMRT observations of the ELAIS-North 1 field: statistical properties of radio--infrared relations up to $z \sim$2

The radio emission from faint extra-galactic sources hugely improves the study of cosmic evolution of star-forming galaxies (SFGs) and active galactic nuclei (AGN). Here, we study the faint sources in the ELAIS-N1 field using deep uGMRT observations in the 300--500 MHz frequency range, covering an area of 1.8 deg$^2$ with a sensitivity of $15 \mu$Jy beam$^{-1}$. Using a host of multi-waveband data in the infrared and spectroscopy in the optical, we broadly classify the sources as SFGs and AGN, and study the statistical properties of the radio--infrared relations up to redshift $z =$ 2 by $k$-correcting the observed data to rest-frame. We study the redshift variation of the monochromatic $q$ parameters at 24 and $70\mu$m, $q_{\rm 24\mu m}$ and $q_{\rm 70\mu m}$, respectively, and of bolometric $q_{\rm TIR}$ after integrating the infrared spectrum between 8 and $1000\mu$m. In our study $q_{24\mu m}$ is found to increase with $z$ caused by an increase in dust temperature ($T_{\rm dust}$) of the flux-limited sample at mid-infrared wavelengths. The $q_{\rm 70\mu m}$ and $q_{\rm TIR}$ are largely unaffected by $T_{\rm dust}$ variation in the sample and show a mild decrease with $z$ given as $q_{\rm 70\mu m} = (2.34 \pm 0.03)(1+z)^{-0.13 \pm 0.03}$ and $q_{\rm TIR} = (2.60 \pm 0.03)(1+z)^{-0.11 \pm 0.02}$. We observe tight correlations between the radio luminosity at 1.4GHz ($L_{\rm 1.4GHz}$) with monochromatic infrared luminosities at $24\mu$m ($L_{\rm 24\mu m}$) and at $70\mu$m ($L_{\rm 70\mu m}$), and with bolometric infrared luminosity ($L_{\rm TIR}$) having scatter less than a factor of 2 for SFGs up to $z=2$. All the radio--infrared relations have significant non-linear slopes. Such non-linearity could result in the $q$ parameters varying with redshift making it a complication for using them to study the evolution of the radio--infrared relations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

GRB 191016A: A highly collimated gamma-ray burst jet with magnetised energy injection

M. Shrestha, I. A. Steele, S. Kobayashi, N. Jordana-Mitjans, R. J. Smith, H. Jermak, D. Arnold, C. G. Mundell, A. Gomboc, C. Guidorzi. Long gamma-ray burst GRB 191016A was a bright and slow rising burst that was detected by the \textit{Swift} satellite and followed up by ground based Liverpool Telescope (LT). LT follow-up started $2411$-s after the \textit{Swift} Burst Alert Telescope (BAT) trigger using imager IO:O around the time of the late optical peak. From $3987-7687$-s, we used the LT polarimeter RINGO3 to make polarimetric and photometric observations of the GRB simultaneously in the $V,R$ and $I$ bands. The combined optical light curve shows an initial late peak followed by a decline until 6147-s, 6087-s, and 5247-s for $I,R$ and $V$ filters respectively followed by a flattening phase. There is evidence of polarization at all phases including polarization ($P = 14.6 \pm 7.2 \%$) which is coincident with the start of the flattening phase. The combination of the light curve morphology and polarization measurement favours an energy injection scenario where slower magnetised ejecta from the central engine catches up with the decelerating blast wave. We calculate the minimum energy injection to be $\Delta E / E>0.36$. At a later time combining the optical light curve from BOOTES (reported via GCN) and IO:O we see evidence of a jet break with jet opening angle 2 \degree.
SCIENCE

