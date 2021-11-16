ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Impacts of Jets and Winds From Primordial Black Holes

By Volodymyr Takhistov, Philip Lu, Kohta Murase, Yoshiyuki Inoue, Graciela B. Gelmini
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Primordial black holes (PBHs) formed in the early Universe constitute an attractive candidate for dark matter. Within the gaseous environment of the interstellar medium, PBHs with accretion disks naturally launch outflows such as...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Black Holes#Primordial#Universe#Ligo#Virgo Collaborations#Nongalactic Astrophysics#Riken
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Will Be Surrounded By “Rings” Similar to Those of Saturn

Saturn is practically an icon of our Solar System due to its unmistakable rings made of rock and ice. But another planet could be featuring a similar characteristic, and that one planet is our own beloved Earth. However, the “rings” will be made of an entirely different material. According to...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Space.com

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

How a powerful telescope found a tiny black hole

Just over two and a half years ago, headlines around the world exploded with news of the first-ever photographed black hole, a monster at the heart of the M87 galaxy, with a mass about 6.5 billion times that of our Sun. As a comparison, the black hole lurking at the heart of our own Milky Way galaxy is “only” about 4.3 million solar masses. Even more mind-boggling, the giant in M87 is really far from us, about 53.5 million light-years away. Capturing these photos took an array of eight radio telescopes working together over Earth’s surface, effectively turning our planet into a giant cosmic eye. It is truly a technological wonder.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

At Dawn of the Human Species –Milky Way’s Central Black Hole Slingshotted a Star at a Blistering 6 Million KPH

“Seeing this star is really amazing as we know it must have formed in the galactic center, a place very different to our local environment. It is a visitor from a strange land,” said NASA Hubble Fellow Ting Li with the Carnegie Observatories and Princeton University, about the discovery of the ultrafast star, S5-HVS1 in 2019, traveling at a blistering 6 million km/h. The doomed star was slingshotted by the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way five million years ago at the dawn of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers May Have Discovered the First Extragalactic Planet

Until now, astronomers have found all other known exoplanets and exoplanet candidates in the Milky Way galaxy, almost all less than about 3,000 light-years from Earth. Signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy may have been detected for the first time. This intriguing result, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before.
ASTRONOMY
Legit Reviews

Asteroid Possibly 230 Meters In Diameter To Zoom Past Earth Next Month

Asteroids are flying through space all the time, and some of them occasionally come very close to our planet. A large asteroid believed to be between 100 and 230 meters in diameter will fly by the Earth on Christmas Eve. The asteroid is called 2016 TR54. The asteroid will pass...
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Expanding black holes could be playing Pac Man with the universe

Pac Man‘s a simple protagonist. He doesn’t have a scruffy beard or a worried look in his eyes. He’s doesn’t sling out quips or one-liners. He eats dots. That’s it. That’s sort of how black holes work. They only do one thing: gobble up literally everything. But, just like Pac Man, they can only eat the stuff that’s right next to them.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Using machine learning to derive black hole motion from gravitational waves

The announcement that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) had detected gravitational waves during the merger of two black holes sent ripples throughout the scientific community in 2016. The earthshaking news not only confirmed one of Albert Einstein's key predictions in his general theory of relativity, but also opened a door to a better understanding of the motion of black holes and other spacetime-warping phenomena.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fokker-Planck equation for black holes in thermal potential

We construct a kind of thermal potential and then put the black hole thermodynamic system in it. In this regard, some thermodynamic properties of the black hole are related to the geometric characteristics of the thermal potential. Driven by the intrinsic thermodynamic fluctuations, the behavior of the black hole in the thermal potential is stochastic. With the help of solving the Fokker-Planck equation analytically, we obtain the discrete energy spectrum of Schwarzschild and Banados-Teitelboim-Zanelli (BTZ) black holes in the thermal potential. For Schwarzschild black hole, the energy spectrum is proportional to the temperature of the ensemble, which is an external parameter, and the ground state is non-zero. For BTZ black hole, the energy spectrum only depends on the AdS radius, which is the intrinsic parameter. Moreover, the ground state of BTZ black hole in thermal potential is zero. This also reflects the difference between three-dimensional gravity and four-dimensional gravity.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy