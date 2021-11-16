ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Peter Kalmus: What needs to happen with climate

By Peter Kalmus Los Angeles Times
Pantagraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one thing the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, made clear is that human society remains in business-as-usual mode, with no meaningful curb on fossil fuel use. The soft pledges made at COP26 might have been acceptable decades ago, but not now. The world needs to shift into climate...

Related
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

The Tragedy of Stopping Climate Change

As nations everywhere struggle to decide how best to salvage Earth, perhaps it’s only to be expected that our global generalized anxiety disorder has reached the fever pitch of a writer under deadline: How should the plot to save the world proceed?. The 2051 Munich Climate Conference, organized by the...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

This one image illustrates the severity of climate change

Tuvalu representative Simon Kofe delivered a speech to delegates at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in a memorable way this week by standing in the rising seawater he was warning the world about. In the four-minute-long video, Kofe, the Tuvalu minister of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, explained there is no time left for speeches because coastal areas are flooding, and not just in small island nations like his.
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

Need a refresher on what’s happening in the final days of COP26? Watch this

Pressure has been building on the streets of Glasgow, and Tuesday there was a call for meaningful change from activists to go beyond the rhetoric of these gatherings. William Brangham is at the climate summit all week and shared this dispatch last night about former President Barack Obama’s address, a new Washington Post investigation about the erroneous reporting of emissions reductions and the young protesters demanding that wealthy nations do more now.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

The Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26: What you need to know

The UN's annual climate summit, COP26, came to a close on Saturday with the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact by nearly 200 countries. Some of those present at COP26, like US climate envoy John Kerry, saw the agreement as a "good deal." Others, like climate activist Greta Thunberg, weren't quite as pleased with the final result.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

The failure at Glasgow and what needs to happen next

The one thing the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, made clear is that human society remains in business-as-usual mode, with no meaningful curb on fossil fuel use. The soft pledges made at COP26 might have been acceptable decades ago, but not now. The world needs to shift into climate emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
Press Democrat

Kalmus: After failure in Glasgow, climate emergency is here

The one thing the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, made clear is that human society remains in business-as-usual mode, with no meaningful curb on fossil fuel use. The soft pledges made at COP26 might have been acceptable decades ago, but not now. The world needs to shift into climate emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
stljewishlight.org

The Jewish response to climate change: Back from COP26, Hazon’s CEO reflects on what’s needed to combat the threat

(Baltimore Jewish Times via JTA) — Tens of thousands of leaders and activists from around the world, representing world governments, NGOs and environmental organizations, gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this month for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. Among those present for the talks was Jakir Manela, CEO...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100. Renewed pledges from large emitters such as India would have a negligible effect on warming this century, the UN said during COP26, and were still worlds away from the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5C of warming. But the apparent precision of these estimates is misleading, according to a new study, written by several contributors to the UN reports it calls into question.
ENVIRONMENT
Autoblog

EV credit, methane fees: What $555 billion Biden climate plan would do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The White House has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Experts Mapping Out the Ocean Floor Unearthed Historic and Shocking Discovery

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently discovered a historic find while scanning the ocean floor: a World War II-era oil ship. The SS Bloody Marsh is the name of the lost oil ship. Its construction was finished in 1943, and it met its demise the following year when it was hit by a torpedo fired by a German U-boat. During the war, it was constructed as part of an attempt to move more oil ships into the Atlantic and toward Europe.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE

