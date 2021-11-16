ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Measurements of the diffuse Galactic synchrotron spectral index and curvature from MeerKLASS pilot data

By Melis O. Irfan, Philip Bull, Mario G. Santos, Jingying Wang, Keith Grainge, Yichao Li, Isabella P. Carucci, Marta Spinelli, Steven Cunnington
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Melis O. Irfan, Philip Bull, Mario G. Santos, Jingying Wang, Keith Grainge, Yichao Li, Isabella P. Carucci, Marta Spinelli, Steven Cunnington. 21cm intensity mapping experiments are bringing an influx of high spectral resolution observational data in the $\sim100$ MHz $- 1$ GHz regime. We use pilot $971-1075$...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Measurements of the Expansion Velocities of Ionized-Gas Superbubbles in Nearby Galaxies Based on Integral Field Spectroscopy Data

The study of the dynamic properties of bubbles in the interstellar medium is important for understanding the feedback mechanisms from star-formation processes in galaxies. The ongoing integral field spectroscopy of nearby star-forming galaxies reveals many expanding bubbles and superbubbles identified by the local increase in gas velocity dispersion. The limited angular resolution often prevents bona fide measures of the expansion velocities in galaxies outside the Local Group, even despite sufficient spectroscopic resolution. We present a method that makes it possible to measure the expansion velocity of bubbles surrounding massive stars and clusters based on the data about local variations in gas velocity dispersion. We adapt the method for the Fabry-Perot interferometers used with the 6-m telescope of the Special Astrophysical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as for any integral field spectrograph with a Gaussian line spread function. We apply the method described to analyze the kinematics of ionized superbubbles gas and the only known supernova remnant in the IC 1613 galaxy. The estimate of the kinematic age of the supernova remnant (on the order of 3100 years) agrees well with the previously obtained independent estimate based on X-ray data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Analytic model of the spectral properties of gravitational waves from neutron star merger remnants

We present a new analytic model describing gravitational wave emission in the post-merger phase of binary neutron star mergers. The model is described by a number of physical parameters that are related to various oscillation modes, quasi-linear combination tones or non-linear features that appear in the post-merger phase. The time evolution of the main post-merger frequency peak is taken into account and it is described by a two-segment linear expression. The effectiveness of the model, in terms of the fitting factor or, equivalently, the reduction in the detection rate, is evaluated along a sequence of equal-mass simulations of varying mass. We find that all parameters of the analytic model correlate with the total binary mass of the system. For high masses, we identify new spectral features originating from the non-linear coupling between the quasi-radial oscillation and the antipodal tidal deformation, the inclusion of which significantly improves the fitting factors achieved by the model. We can thus model the post-merger gravitational-wave emission with an analytic model that achieves high fitting factors for a wide range of total binary masses. Our model can be used for the detection and parameter estimation of the post-merger phase in upcoming searches with upgraded second-generation detectors, such as aLIGO+ and aVirgo+, with future, third-generation detectors (Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer) or with dedicated, high-frequency detectors.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synchrotron#Curvature#Galactic#Spectral Index#Meerkat#Meerklass#Maipu#Mnras
arxiv.org

Vacuum Energy Density Measured from Cosmological Data

Within the $\Lambda$CDM cosmological model, the absolute value of Einstein's cosmological constant $\Lambda$, sometimes expressed as the gravitating mass-energy density $\rho_\Lambda$ of the physical vacuum, is a fundamental constant of nature, whose accurate measurement plays a central role in testing some proposed theories of quantum gravity. Several combinations of currently public cosmological data and an assumed flat $\Lambda$CDM cosmological model are used here to make a joint Bayesian inference on the combination of conventional parameters $\Omega_\Lambda h^2$ that corresponds to the absolute physical density $\rho_\Lambda$. In physical units, we obtain $\rho_\Lambda = \left(60.3\pm{1.3}\right)\times 10^{-31}{\rm g/cm^3}$, the most accurate constraint to date, with an absolute calibration of cosmological measurements based on CMB temperature. Significantly different values are obtained with calibrations that use a local distance scale, mainly connected to systematic differences in the value of the Hubble constant. It is suggested that future comprehensive cosmological parameter studies include constraints on the vacuum density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase function estimation from a diffuse optical image via deep learning

The phase function is a key element of a light propagation model for Monte Carlo (MC) simulation, which is usually fitted with an analytic function with associated parameters. In recent years, machine learning methods were reported to estimate the parameters of the phase function of a particular form such as the Henyey-Greenstein phase function but, to our knowledge, no studies have been performed to determine the form of the phase function. Here we design a convolutional neural network to estimate the phase function from a diffuse optical image without any explicit assumption on the form of the phase function. Specifically, we use a Gaussian mixture model as an example to represent the phase function generally and learn the model parameters accurately. The Gaussian mixture model is selected because it provides the analytic expression of phase function to facilitate deflection angle sampling in MC simulation, and does not significantly increase the number of free parameters. Our proposed method is validated on MC-simulated reflectance images of typical biological tissues using the Henyey-Greenstein phase function with different anisotropy factors. The effects of field of view (FOV) and spatial resolution on the errors are analyzed to optimize the estimation method. The mean squared error of the phase function is 0.01 and the relative error of the anisotropy factor is 3.28%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Stability of Cylindrical Singularities of the Mean Curvature Flow

We study the rescaled mean curvature flow (MCF) of hypersurfaces that are global graphs over a fixed cylinder of arbitrary dimensions. We construct an explicit stable manifold for the rescaled MCF of finite codimensions in a suitable configuration space. For any initial hypersurface from this stable manifold, we construct a unique global solution to the rescaled MCF, and derive precise asymptotics for these solutions that are valid for all time. Using these asymptotics, we prove asymptotic stability of cylindrical singularities of arbitrary dimensions under generic initial perturbations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On a Class of Fully Nonlinear Curvature Flows in Hyperbolic Space

In this paper, we study a class of flows of closed, star-shaped hypersurfaces in hyperbolic space $\mathbb{H}^{n+1}$ with speed $(\sinh r)^{{\alpha}/{\beta}} \sigma_{k}^{{1}/{\beta}}$, where $\sigma_{k}$ is the $k$-th elementary symmetric polynomial of the principal curvatures, $\alpha$, $ \beta $ are positive constants and $r$ is the distance from points on the hypersurface to the origin. We obtain convergence results under some assumptions of $k$, $\alpha$ and $ \beta $. When $k = 1 , \alpha > 1 + \beta$, and the initial hypersurface is mean convex, we prove that the mean convex solution to the flow for $ k=1 $ exists for all time and converges smoothly to a sphere. When $1\leq k \leq n, \alpha > k+\beta$, and the initial hypersurface is uniformly convex, we prove that the uniformly convex solution to the flow exists for all time and converges smoothly to a sphere. In particular, we generalize Li-Sheng-Wang's results from Euclidean space to hyperbolic space.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Construct the emission line galaxy-host halo connection through auto and cross correlations

We investigate the [O\,II] emission line galaxy (ELG)-host halo connection via auto and cross correlations, and propose a concise and effective method to populate ELGs in dark matter halos without assuming a parameterized halo occupation distribution (HOD) model. Using the observational data from VIMOS Public Extragalactic Redshift Survey (VIPERS), we measure the auto and cross correlation functions between ELGs selected by [O\,II] luminosity and normal galaxies selected by stellar mass. Combining the stellar-halo mass relation (SHMR) derived for the normal galaxies and the fraction of ELGs observed in the normal galaxy population, we demonstrate that we can establish an accurate ELG-halo connection. With the ELG-halo connection, we can accurately reproduce the auto and cross correlation functions of ELGs and normal galaxies both in real-space and in redshift-space, once the satellite fraction is properly reduced. Our method provides a novel strategy to generate ELG mock catalogs for ongoing and upcoming galaxy redshift surveys. We also provide a simple description for the HOD of ELGs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stellar Loci V: Photometric Metallicities of 27 Million FGK Stars based on Gaia Early Data Release 3

We combine LAMOST DR7 spectroscopic data and Gaia EDR3 photometric data to construct high-quality giant (0.7 $< (BP-RP) <$ 1.4) and dwarf (0.5 $< (BP-RP) < $ 1.5) samples in the high Galactic latitude region, with precise corrections for magnitude-dependent systematic errors in the Gaia photometry and careful reddening corrections using empirically determined color- and reddening-dependent coefficients. We use the two samples to build metallicity-dependent stellar loci of Gaia colors for giants and dwarfs, respectively. For a given $(BP-RP)$ color, a one dex change in [Fe/H] results in about a 5 mmag change in $(BP-G)$ color for solar-type stars. These relations are used to determine metallicity estimates from EDR3 colors. Despite the weak sensitivity, the exquisite data quality of these colors enables a typical precision of about $\delta$\,[Fe/H] = 0.2 dex. Our method is valid for FGK stars with $G \leq 16$, [Fe/H] $\geq -2.5$, and $E(B-V) \leq 0.5$. Stars with fainter $G$ magnitudes, lower metallicities, or larger reddening suffer from higher metallicity uncertainties. With the enormous data volume of Gaia, we have measured metallicity estimates for about 27 million stars with 10 $< G \leq 16$ across almost the entire sky, including over 6 million giants and 20 million dwarfs, which can be used for a number of studies. These include investigations of Galactic formation and evolution, the identification of candidate stars for subsequent high-resolution spectroscopic follow-up, the identification of wide binaries, and to obtain metallicity estimates of stars for asteroseismology and exoplanet research.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Timing and Spectral Analysis of HMXB OAO 1657-415 with NuSTAR

Prince Sharma (1), Rahul Sharma (1), Chetana Jain (2), Anjan Dutta (1) ((1) Department of Physics and Astrophysics, University of Delhi, Delhi, (2) Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Delhi) This work presents a comprehensive timing and spectral analysis of high-mass X-ray binary pulsar, OAO 1657-415 by using the observation made...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Low Frequency Pilot Survey of Southern HII Regions in the Vela Constellation

Atomic ionised regions with strong continuum emission are often associated with regions of high-mass star formation and low-frequency (<2GHz) observations of these regions are needed to help build star formation models. The region toward the Vela Supernova Remnant is particularly interesting as it is a complex structure of recent supernova explosions and molecular clouds containing a number of HII regions that are not well characterised. We searched publicly available catalogues for HII regions, both candidate and identified, which also have low-frequency emission. In the area of ~400 square degrees toward the Vela Supernova remnant, we found 10 such HII regions, some of which have multiple components in catalogues. In this work we use data from the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder and previously unpublished data from the Murchison Widefield Array and the Australian Telescope Compact Array to analyse these sources. The high-mass star forming region RCW 38, with observations specifically targeted on the source, is used as a pilot study to demonstrate how low-frequency, wide-field continuum observations can identify and study HII regions in our Galaxy. For the 9 other HII regions, we discuss their properties; including information about which clouds are interacting, their ages, whether they are dominated by infrared or optical H$\alpha$ lines, distances, ionising photon flux, and upper limits on the infrared luminosity. In future work, these 9 regions will be analysed in more detail, similar to the result for RCW 38 presented here.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Magnetospheric curvature radiation by bunches as emission mechanism for repeating fast radio bursts

Coherent curvature radiation as the radiation mechanism for fast radio bursts (FRBs) has been discussed since FRBs were discovered. We study the spectral and polarization properties of repeating FRBs within the framework of coherent curvature radiation by charged bunches in the magnetosphere of a highly magnetized neutron star. The spectra can be generally characterized by multisegment broken power laws, and evolve as bunches move and the line of sight sweeps. Emitted waves are highly linear polarized if the line of sight is confined to the beam within an angle of $1/\gamma$, while circular polarized degree becomes strong for off-beam cases. The spectro-temporal pulse-to-pulse properties can be a natural consequence due to the magnetospheric geometry. We investigate the relationship between drift rate, central frequency and their temporal duration. The radius-to-frequency mapping is derived and simulated within the assumptions of both dipolar and quadrupolar magnetic configurations. The geometric results show that FRBs are emitted in field lines more curved than open field lines for a dipolar geometry. This suggests that there are most likely existing multipolar magnetic configurations in the emission region.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Li-ion diffusion in single crystal LiFePO$_4$ measured by muon spin spectroscopy

Ola Kenji Forslund, Rasmus Toft-Petersen, David Vaknin, Natalija van Well, Mark Telling, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson, Fanni Juranyi. Muon spin spectroscopy ($\mu^+$SR) is now an established method to measure atomic scale diffusion coefficients of ions in oxides. This is achieved via the ion hopping rate, which causes periodic change in the local magnetic field at the muon site(s). We present here the first systematic study on a single crystalline sample. The highly anisotropic diffusion of Li-ions in the battery cathode material LiFePO$_4$, combined with the extensive investigation of this material with $\mu^+$SR and other techniques make it a perfect model compound for this study. With this experiment we can confirm that Li diffusion in the bulk LiFePO$_4$ is measurable with $\mu^+$SR. Hence, surface/interface effects, which might play a crucial role in case of powders/nano crystals, are less significant for macroscopic single crystals where bulk diffusion is in fact present. We observe that the internal magnetic field fluctuations caused by the diffusing Li-ions are different depending on the crystal orientation. This is not obviously expected based on theoretical considerations. Such fluctuation rates were used to estimate the diffusion coefficient, which agrees well with values estimated by first principle calculations considering anisotropic diffusion.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Muons as a tool for background rejection in Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescope arrays

The presence of muons in air-showers initiated by cosmic ray protons and nuclei is well established as a powerful tool to separate such showers from those initiated by gamma rays. However, so far this approach has been fully exploited only for ground level particle detecting arrays. We explore the feasibility of using Cherenkov light from muons as a background rejection tool for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays at the highest energies. We adopt an analytical model of the Cherenkov light from individual muons to allow rapid simulation of a large number of showers in a hybrid mode. This allows us to explore the very high background rejection power regime at acceptable cost in terms of computing time. We show that for very large ($\gtrsim$20 m mirror diameter) telescopes, efficient identification of muon light can potentially lead to background rejection levels up to 10$^{-5}$ whilst retaining high efficiency for gamma rays. While many challenges remain in the effective exploitation of the muon Cherenkov light in the data analysis for imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays, our study indicates that for arrays containing at least one large telescope, this is a very worthwhile endeavor.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A first look at the topology of reionization redshifts in models of the Epoch of the Reionization

During the EoR, the first stars and galaxies appear while creating ionized bubbles that will eventually percolate near z=6. These ionized bubbles and percolation process are nowadays under a lot of scrutiny since observations of the HI gas will be carried on in the next decade with e.g. the SKA radiotelescope. Studies of the EoR are performed on semi-analytical and fully numerical cosmological simulations to investigate e.g. the topology of the process. We analyse the topology of EoR models through regions that are under the radiative influence of ionization sources. They are associated with peak patches of reionization redshift (zreion) field, for which we measure their general properties (e.g. number, size, shape, orientation). We aim at gaining insights on the geometry of the reionization process and how it relates to the matter distribution for example. We also assess how such measurements can be used to quantify the influence of physical parameters on the reionization models or the differences between fully numerical simulations and semi-analytical models. We use the DisPerSE framework (which applies the Morse theory and the persistent homology) on different EoR scenarios through gas density and zreion maps. We find that we can distinguish between EoR models with different sources using simple analyses on the number, shape and size distributions of the peak patches. For every model, we statistically show that they are rather prolate and aligned with the gas filaments. We briefly highlight that the percolation process can be followed studying zreion fields with different persistence thresholds. We show that fully numerical EMMA simulations can be made consistent with 21cmFAST models in this topological framework as long as the source distribution is diffuse enough.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Asteroid Flyby Cycler Trajectory Design Using Deep Neural Networks

Asteroid exploration has been attracting more attention in recent years. Nevertheless, we have just visited tens of asteroids while we have discovered more than one million bodies. As our current observation and knowledge should be biased, it is essential to explore multiple asteroids directly to better understand the remains of planetary building materials. One of the mission design solutions is utilizing asteroid flyby cycler trajectories with multiple Earth gravity assists. An asteroid flyby cycler trajectory design problem is a subclass of global trajectory optimization problems with multiple flybys, involving a trajectory optimization problem for a given flyby sequence and a combinatorial optimization problem to decide the sequence of the flybys. As the number of flyby bodies grows, the computation time of this optimization problem expands maliciously. This paper presents a new method to design asteroid flyby cycler trajectories utilizing a surrogate model constructed by deep neural networks approximating trajectory optimization results. Since one of the bottlenecks of machine learning approaches is to generate massive trajectory databases, we propose an efficient database generation strategy by introducing pseudo-asteroids satisfying the Karush-Kuhn-Tucker conditions. The numerical result applied to JAXA's DESTINY+ mission shows that the proposed method can significantly reduce the computational time for searching asteroid flyby sequences.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Shock-in-Jet Synchrotron Mirror Model for Blazars

Reinhard Schlickeiser has made groundbreaking contributions to various aspects of blazar physics, including diffusive shock acceleration, the theory of synchrotron radiation, the production of gamma-rays through Compton scattering in various astrophysical sources, etc. This paper, describing the development of a self-consistent shock-in-jet model for blazars with a synchrotron mirror feature, is therefore an appropriate contribution to a Special Issue in honor of Reinhard Schlickeiser's 70th birthday. The model is based on our previous development of a self-consistent shock-in-jet model with relativistic thermal and non-thermal particle distributions evaluated via Monte-Carlo simulations of diffusive shock acceleration, and time-dependent radiative transport. This model has been very successful in modeling spectral variability patterns of several blazars, but has difficulties describing orphan flares, i.e., high-energy flares without a significant counterpart in the low-frequency (synchrotron) radiation component. As a solution, this paper investigates the possibility of a synchrotron mirror component within the shock-in-jet model. It is demonstrated that orphan flares result naturally in this scenario. The model's applicability to a recently observed orphan gamma-ray flare in the blazar 3C279 is discussed and it is found that only orphan flares with mild ($\lesssim$ a factor of 2 - 3) enhancements of the Compton dominance can be reproduced in a synchrotron-mirror scenario, if no additional parameter changes are invoked.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy