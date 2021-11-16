ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Analytic model of the spectral properties of gravitational waves from neutron star merger remnants

By Theodoros Soultanis, Andreas Bauswein, Nikolaos Stergioulas
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We present a new analytic model describing gravitational wave emission in the post-merger phase of binary neutron star mergers. The model is described by a number of physical parameters that are related to various oscillation modes, quasi-linear combination tones or non-linear features that appear in the post-merger phase. The time evolution...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

