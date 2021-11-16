End of the Road: New York Islanders Lines, Matchups & More vs. Panthers

The New York Islanders are back in action tonight as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time since being eliminated by them in Game 7 of the 2021 SemiFinals. Puck drop for the first leg of the Florida back-to-back is at 7 pm as the Islanders look to snap their two-game slide. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks to be making a major change ahead of tonight’s game as Zach Parise practiced with the first line on Saturday. Christian Arnold sat down for an exclusive interview with Islanders co-owner Jon Lededcky in the latest episode of Hockey Night in New York. Leo Komarov officially leaves the Islanders.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO