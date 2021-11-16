ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Multi-Parameter Regression Survival Modelling with Random Effects

By Fatima-Zahra Jaouimaa, Il Do Ha, Kevin Burke
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We consider a parametric modelling approach for survival data where covariates are allowed to enter the model through multiple distributional parameters, i.e., scale and shape. This is in contrast with the standard convention of having a single covariate-dependent parameter, typically the scale. Taking...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Multi-attribute Controllable Generative Model for Histopathology Image Synthesis

Generative models have been applied in the medical imaging domain for various image recognition and synthesis tasks. However, a more controllable and interpretable image synthesis model is still lacking yet necessary for important applications such as assisting in medical training. In this work, we leverage the efficient self-attention and contrastive learning modules and build upon state-of-the-art generative adversarial networks (GANs) to achieve an attribute-aware image synthesis model, termed AttributeGAN, which can generate high-quality histopathology images based on multi-attribute inputs. In comparison to existing single-attribute conditional generative models, our proposed model better reflects input attributes and enables smoother interpolation among attribute values. We conduct experiments on a histopathology dataset containing stained H&E images of urothelial carcinoma and demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed model via comprehensive quantitative and qualitative comparisons with state-of-the-art models as well as different variants of our model. Code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accurate confidence interval estimation for non-centrality parameters and effect size indices

We recently proposed a robust effect size index (RESI) that is related to the non-centrality parameter of a test statistic. RESI is advantageous over common indices because (1) it is widely applicable to many types of data; (2) it can rely on a robust covariance estimate; (3) it can accommodate the existence of nuisance parameters. We provided a consistent estimator for the RESI, however, there is no established confidence interval (CI) estimation procedure for the RESI. Here, we use statistical theory and simulations to evaluate several CI estimation procedures for three estimators of the RESI. Our findings show (1) in contrast to common effect sizes, the robust estimator is consistent for the true effect size; (2) common CI procedures for effect sizes that are non-centrality parameters fail to cover the true effect size at the nominal level. Using the robust estimator along with the proposed bootstrap CI is generally accurate and applicable to conduct consistent estimation and valid inference for the RESI, especially when model assumptions may be violated. Based on the RESI, we propose a general framework for the analysis of effect size (ANOES), such that effect sizes and confidence intervals can be easily reported in an analysis of variance (ANOVA) table format for a wide range of models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Functional Mixed-effect Model for Bilevel Repeated Measurements

The bilevel functional data under consideration has two sources of repeated measurements. One is to densely and repeatedly measure a variable from each subject at a series of regular time/spatial points, which is named as functional data. The other is to repeatedly collect one functional data at each of the multiple visits. Compared to the well-established single-level functional data analysis approaches, those that are related to high-dimensional bilevel functional data are limited. In this article, we propose a high-dimensional functional mixed-effect model (HDFMM) to analyze the association between the bilevel functional response and a large scale of scalar predictors. We utilize B-splines to smooth and estimate the infinite-dimensional functional coefficient, a sandwich smoother to estimate the covariance function and integrate the estimation of covariance-related parameters together with all regression parameters into one framework through a fast updating MCMC procedure. We demonstrate that the performance of the HDFMM method is promising under various simulation studies and a real data analysis. As an extension of the well-established linear mixed model, the HDFMM model extends the response from repeatedly measured scalars to repeatedly measured functional data/curves, while maintaining the ability to account for the relatedness among samples and control for confounding factors.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Analysis of stepped wedge cluster randomized trials in the presence of a time-varying treatment effect

Stepped wedge cluster randomized controlled trials are typically analyzed using models that assume the full effect of the treatment is achieved instantaneously. We provide an analytical framework for scenarios in which the treatment effect varies as a function of exposure time (time since the start of treatment) and define the "effect curve" as the magnitude of the treatment effect on the linear predictor scale as a function of exposure time. The "time-averaged treatment effect", (TATE) and "long-term treatment effect" (LTE) are summaries of this curve. We analytically derive the expectation of the estimator resulting from a model that assumes an immediate treatment effect and show that it can be expressed as a weighted sum of the time-specific treatment effects corresponding to the observed exposure times. Surprisingly, although the weights sum to one, some of the weights can be negative. This implies that the estimator may be severely misleading and can even converge to a value of the opposite sign of the true TATE or LTE. We describe several models that can be used to simultaneously estimate the entire effect curve, the TATE, and the LTE, some of which make assumptions about the shape of the effect curve. We evaluate these models in a simulation study to examine the operating characteristics of the resulting estimators and apply them to two real datasets.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parameter#Lung Cancer#Bladder Cancer#Mpr
arxiv.org

variable selection and missing data imputation in categorical genomic data analysis by integrated ridge regression and random forest

Genomic data arising from a genome-wide association study (GWAS) are often not only of large-scale, but also incomplete. A specific form of their incompleteness is missing values with non-ignorable missingness mechanism. The intrinsic complications of genomic data present significant challenges in developing an unbiased and informative procedure of phenotype-genotype association analysis by a statistical variable selection approach. In this paper we develop a coherent procedure of categorical phenotype-genotype association analysis, in the presence of missing values with non-ignorable missingness mechanism in GWAS data, by integrating the state-of-the-art methods of random forest for variable selection, weighted ridge regression with EM algorithm for missing data imputation, and linear statistical hypothesis testing for determining the missingness mechanism. Two simulated GWAS are used to validate the performance of the proposed procedure. The procedure is then applied to analyze a real data set from breast cancer GWAS.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Disentangling Physical Parameters for Anomalous Sound Detection Under Domain Shifts

To develop a sound-monitoring system for machines, a method for detecting anomalous sound under domain shifts is proposed. A domain shift occurs when a machine's physical parameters change. Because a domain shift changes the distribution of normal sound data, conventional unsupervised anomaly detection methods can output false positives. To solve this problem, the proposed method constrains some latent variables of a normalizing flows (NF) model to represent physical parameters, which enables disentanglement of the factors of domain shifts and learning of a latent space that is invariant with respect to these domain shifts. Anomaly scores calculated from this domain-shift-invariant latent space are unaffected by such shifts, which reduces false positives and improves the detection performance. Experiments were conducted with sound data from a slide rail under different operation velocities. The results show that the proposed method disentangled the velocity to obtain a latent space that was invariant with respect to domain shifts, which improved the AUC by 13.2% for Glow with a single block and 2.6% for Glow with multiple blocks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Effects of Design and Hydrodynamic Parameters on Optimized Swimming for Simulated, Fish-inspired Robots

In this work we developed a mathematical model and a simulation platform for a fish-inspired robotic template, namely Magnetic, Modular, Undulatory Robotics ($\mu$Bots). Through this platform, we systematically explored the effects of design and fluid parameters on the swimming performance via reinforcement learning. The mathematical model was composed of two interacting subsystems, the robot dynamics and the hydrodynamics, and the hydrodynamic model consisted of reactive components (added-mass and pressure forces) and resistive components (drag and friction forces), which were then nondimensionalized for deriving key "control parameters" of robot-fluid interaction. The $\mu$Bot was actuated via magnetic actuators controlled with harmonic voltage signals, which were optimized via EM-based Policy Hyper Parameter Exploration (EPHE) to maximize swimming speed. By varying the control parameters, total 36 cases with different robot template variations (Number of Actuation (NoA) and stiffness) and hydrodynamic parameters were simulated and optimized via EPHE. Results showed that wavelength of optimized gaits (i.e., traveling wave along body) was independent of template variations and hydrodynamic parameters. Higher NoA yielded higher speed but lower speed per body length however with diminishing gain and lower speed per body length. Body and caudal-fin gait dynamics were dominated by the interaction among fluid added-mass, spring, and actuation torque, with negligible contribution from fluid resistive drag. In contrast, thrust generation was dominated by pressure force acting on caudal fin, as steady swimming resulted from a balance between resistive force and pressure force, with minor contributions from added-mass and body drag forces. Therefore, added-mass force only indirectly affected the thrust generation and swimming speed via the caudal fin dynamics.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Distributed Sparse Regression via Penalization

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph (with no centralized node). The estimation problem is formulated as the minimization of the sum of the local LASSO loss functions plus a quadratic penalty of the consensus constraint -- the latter being instrumental to obtain distributed solution methods. While penalty-based consensus methods have been extensively studied in the optimization literature, their statistical and computational guarantees in the high dimensional setting remain unclear. This work provides an answer to this open problem. Our contribution is two-fold. First, we establish statistical consistency of the estimator: under a suitable choice of the penalty parameter, the optimal solution of the penalized problem achieves near optimal minimax rate $\mathcal{O}(s \log d/N)$ in $\ell_2$-loss, where $s$ is the sparsity value, $d$ is the ambient dimension, and $N$ is the total sample size in the network -- this matches centralized sample rates. Second, we show that the proximal-gradient algorithm applied to the penalized problem, which naturally leads to distributed implementations, converges linearly up to a tolerance of the order of the centralized statistical error -- the rate scales as $\mathcal{O}(d)$, revealing an unavoidable speed-accuracy dilemma.Numerical results demonstrate the tightness of the derived sample rate and convergence rate scalings.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Interquantile Shrinkage in Spatial Quantile Autoregressive Regression models

Spatial dependent data frequently occur in many fields such as spatial econometrics and epidemiology. To deal with the dependence of variables and estimate quantile-specific effects by covariates, spatial quantile autoregressive models (SQAR models) are introduced. Conventional quantile regression only focuses on the fitting models but ignores the examination of multiple conditional quantile functions, which provides a comprehensive view of the relationship between the response and covariates. Thus, it is necessary to study the different regression slopes at different quantiles, especially in situations where the quantile coefficients share some common feature. However, traditional Wald multiple tests not only increase the burden of computation but also bring greater FDR. In this paper, we transform the estimation and examination problem into a penalization problem, which estimates the parameters at different quantiles and identifies the interquantile commonality at the same time. To avoid the endogeneity caused by the spatial lag variables in SQAR models, we also introduce instrumental variables before estimation and propose two-stage estimation methods based on fused adaptive LASSO and fused adaptive sup-norm penalty approaches. The oracle properties of the proposed estimation methods are established. Through numerical investigations, it is demonstrated that the proposed methods lead to higher estimation efficiency than the traditional quantile regression.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SWIPT-Enabled Multiple Access Channel: Effects of Decoding Cost and Non-linear EH Model

We studied power splitting-based simultaneous wireless information and power transfer (PS-SWIPT) in multiple access channels (MAC), considering the decoding cost and non-linear energy harvesting (EH) constraints at the receiving nodes to study practical limitations of an EH communication system. Under these restrictions, we formulated and analyzed the achievable rate and maximum departure regions in two well-studied scenarios, i.e., a classical PS-SWIPT MAC and a PS-SWIPT MAC with user cooperation. In the classical PS-SWIPT MAC setting, closed-form expressions for the optimal values of the PS factors are derived for two fundamental decoding schemes: simultaneous decoding and successive interference cancellation. In the PS-SWIPT MAC with user cooperation, the joint optimal power allocation for users as well as the optimal PS factor are derived. This reveals that one decoding scheme outperforms the other in the classical PS-SWIPT MAC, depending on the function type of the decoding cost. Finally, it is shown that the cooperation between users can potentially boost the performance of a PS-SWIPT MAC under decoding cost and non-linear EH constraints. Moreover, effects of the decoding cost functions, non-linear EH model and channel quality between the users are studied, and performance characteristics of the system are discussed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On Effective Scheduling of Model-based Reinforcement Learning

Model-based reinforcement learning has attracted wide attention due to its superior sample efficiency. Despite its impressive success so far, it is still unclear how to appropriately schedule the important hyperparameters to achieve adequate performance, such as the real data ratio for policy optimization in Dyna-style model-based algorithms. In this paper, we first theoretically analyze the role of real data in policy training, which suggests that gradually increasing the ratio of real data yields better performance. Inspired by the analysis, we propose a framework named AutoMBPO to automatically schedule the real data ratio as well as other hyperparameters in training model-based policy optimization (MBPO) algorithm, a representative running case of model-based methods. On several continuous control tasks, the MBPO instance trained with hyperparameters scheduled by AutoMBPO can significantly surpass the original one, and the real data ratio schedule found by AutoMBPO shows consistency with our theoretical analysis.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A simple model of epidemic dynamics with memory effects

We introduce a modified SIR model with memory for the dynamics of epidemic spreading in a constant population of individuals. Each individual is in one of the states susceptible (${\bf S}$), infected (${\bf I}$) or recovered (${\bf R}$). In the state ${\bf R}$ an individual is assumed to stay immune within a finite time interval. In the first part, we introduce a random life time or duration of immunity which is drawn from a certain probability density function. Once the time of immunity is elapsed an individual makes an instantaneous transition to the susceptible state. By introducing a random duration of immunity a memory effect is introduced into the process which crucially determines the epidemic dynamics. In the second part, we investigate the influence of the memory effect on the space-time dynamics of the epidemic spreading by implementing this approach into computer simulations and employ a multiple random walker's model. If a susceptible walker meets an infectious one on the same site, then the susceptible one gets infected with a certain probability. The computer experiments allow us to identify relevant parameters for spread or extinction of an epidemic. In both parts, the finite duration of immunity causes persistent oscillations in the number of infected individuals with ongoing epidemic activity preventing the system from relaxation to a steady state solution. Such oscillatory behavior is supported by real-life observations and cannot be captured by standard SIR models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Point detection through multi-instance deep heatmap regression for sutures in endoscopy

Lalith Sharan, Gabriele Romano, Julian Brand, Halvar Kelm, Matthias Karck, Raffaele De Simone, Sandy Engelhardt. Purpose: Mitral valve repair is a complex minimally invasive surgery of the heart valve. In this context, suture detection from endoscopic images is a highly relevant task that provides quantitative information to analyse suturing patterns, assess prosthetic configurations and produce augmented reality visualisations. Facial or anatomical landmark detection tasks typically contain a fixed number of landmarks, and use regression or fixed heatmap-based approaches to localize the landmarks. However in endoscopy, there are a varying number of sutures in every image, and the sutures may occur at any location in the annulus, as they are not semantically unique. Method: In this work, we formulate the suture detection task as a multi-instance deep heatmap regression problem, to identify entry and exit points of sutures. We extend our previous work, and introduce the novel use of a 2D Gaussian layer followed by a differentiable 2D spatial Soft-Argmax layer to function as a local non-maximum suppression. Results: We present extensive experiments with multiple heatmap distribution functions and two variants of the proposed model. In the intra-operative domain, Variant 1 showed a mean F1 of +0.0422 over the baseline. Similarly, in the simulator domain, Variant 1 showed a mean F1 of +0.0865 over the baseline. Conclusion: The proposed model shows an improvement over the baseline in the intra-operative and the simulator domains. The data is made publicly available within the scope of the MICCAI AdaptOR2021 Challenge this https URL, and the code at this https URL. DOI:10.1007/s11548-021-02523-w. The link to the open access article can be found here: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

3D modelling of survey scene from images enhanced with a multi-exposure fusion

In current practice, scene survey is carried out by workers using total stations. The method has high accuracy, but it incurs high costs if continuous monitoring is needed. Techniques based on photogrammetry, with the relatively cheaper digital cameras, have gained wide applications in many fields. Besides point measurement, photogrammetry can also create a three-dimensional (3D) model of the scene. Accurate 3D model reconstruction depends on high quality images. Degraded images will result in large errors in the reconstructed 3D model. In this paper, we propose a method that can be used to improve the visibility of the images, and eventually reduce the errors of the 3D scene model. The idea is inspired by image dehazing. Each original image is first transformed into multiple exposure images by means of gamma-correction operations and adaptive histogram equalization. The transformed images are analyzed by the computation of the local binary patterns. The image is then enhanced, with each pixel generated from the set of transformed image pixels weighted by a function of the local pattern feature and image saturation. Performance evaluation has been performed on benchmark image dehazing datasets. Experimentations have been carried out on outdoor and indoor surveys. Our analysis finds that the method works on different types of degradation that exist in both outdoor and indoor images. When fed into the photogrammetry software, the enhanced images can reconstruct 3D scene models with sub-millimeter mean errors.
SOFTWARE
APS Physics

1D Random-Field Ising Model Experimentally Realized

Researchers accurately replicate the predictions of the 1D random-field Ising model in an artificial spin ice. The 1D random-field Ising model (1D-RFIM) is, for many, the go-to model for approximating avalanche phenomena in systems ranging from granular materials to electrical circuits. But most of the systems approximated by the model are 2D or 3D, and the results and predictions don’t always match. Now, Peter Schiffer of Yale University, Karin Dahmen of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and colleagues show that they can accurately realize the 1D model in an artificial spin ice (ASI) [1]. Schiffer says that their experimental demonstration could allow for better modeling of more complex avalanching systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Covariate Shift in High-Dimensional Random Feature Regression

A significant obstacle in the development of robust machine learning models is covariate shift, a form of distribution shift that occurs when the input distributions of the training and test sets differ while the conditional label distributions remain the same. Despite the prevalence of covariate shift in real-world applications, a theoretical understanding in the context of modern machine learning has remained lacking. In this work, we examine the exact high-dimensional asymptotics of random feature regression under covariate shift and present a precise characterization of the limiting test error, bias, and variance in this setting. Our results motivate a natural partial order over covariate shifts that provides a sufficient condition for determining when the shift will harm (or even help) test performance. We find that overparameterized models exhibit enhanced robustness to covariate shift, providing one of the first theoretical explanations for this intriguing phenomenon. Additionally, our analysis reveals an exact linear relationship between in-distribution and out-of-distribution generalization performance, offering an explanation for this surprising recent empirical observation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rethinking Keypoint Representations: Modeling Keypoints and Poses as Objects for Multi-Person Human Pose Estimation

In keypoint estimation tasks such as human pose estimation, heatmap-based regression is the dominant approach despite possessing notable drawbacks: heatmaps intrinsically suffer from quantization error and require excessive computation to generate and post-process. Motivated to find a more efficient solution, we propose a new heatmap-free keypoint estimation method in which individual keypoints and sets of spatially related keypoints (i.e., poses) are modeled as objects within a dense single-stage anchor-based detection framework. Hence, we call our method KAPAO (pronounced "Ka-Pow!") for Keypoints And Poses As Objects. We apply KAPAO to the problem of single-stage multi-person human pose estimation by simultaneously detecting human pose objects and keypoint objects and fusing the detections to exploit the strengths of both object representations. In experiments, we observe that KAPAO is significantly faster and more accurate than previous methods, which suffer greatly from heatmap post-processing. Moreover, the accuracy-speed trade-off is especially favourable in the practical setting when not using test-time augmentation. Our large model, KAPAO-L, achieves an AP of 70.6 on the Microsoft COCO Keypoints validation set without test-time augmentation, which is 2.5x faster and 4.0 AP more accurate than the next best single-stage model. Furthermore, KAPAO excels in the presence of heavy occlusion. On the CrowdPose test set, KAPAO-L achieves new state-of-the-art accuracy for a single-stage method with an AP of 68.9.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

4 Metrics to Evaluate your Regression Models

Regression problems are one of the most common problems to solve with Data Science and Machine Learning. When you want to predict a target with a (theoretical) number of infinite values, you are dealing with a regression problem — some examples are:. Predicting the income of some person based on...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modular Networks Prevent Catastrophic Interference in Model-Based Multi-Task Reinforcement Learning

In a multi-task reinforcement learning setting, the learner commonly benefits from training on multiple related tasks by exploiting similarities among them. At the same time, the trained agent is able to solve a wider range of different problems. While this effect is well documented for model-free multi-task methods, we demonstrate a detrimental effect when using a single learned dynamics model for multiple tasks. Thus, we address the fundamental question of whether model-based multi-task reinforcement learning benefits from shared dynamics models in a similar way model-free methods do from shared policy networks. Using a single dynamics model, we see clear evidence of task confusion and reduced performance. As a remedy, enforcing an internal structure for the learned dynamics model by training isolated sub-networks for each task notably improves performance while using the same amount of parameters. We illustrate our findings by comparing both methods on a simple gridworld and a more complex vizdoom multi-task experiment.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Channel Modeling for Multi-Receiver Molecular Communication Systems

Molecular Communication via Diffusion (MCvD) is a prominent small-scale technology, which roots from the nature. Molecular single-input-single-output (SISO) topology is one of the most studied molecular networks in the literature, with solid analytical foundations on channel behavior and advanced modulation techniques. Although molecular SISO topologies are well-studied, the literature is yet to provide sufficient analytical modeling on multiple-output systems with fully absorbing receivers. In this paper, a comprehensive recursive model for channel estimation and modeling of molecular single-input-multiple-output (SIMO) systems is proposed as a sufficiently accurate channel approximation method. With its recursive nature, the model is used to estimate the channel behavior of molecular SIMO systems. A simplified approximation model is also presented with reduced computational requirements, resulting in slightly less accurate channel estimation. Analytical expressions for both models are derived. The performance of the proposed methods are evaluated via topological analysis and error metrics, and the methods show promising results on channel estimation compared to computer-simulated data. Furthermore, the approximation matches quite well with the comprehensive model, which indicates significant success in terms of model performance.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy