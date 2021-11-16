ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Change-point detection for density sequence extracted from SHM data, with application to distributional information break diagnosis encountered in structural condition assessment

By Xinyi Lei, Zhicheng Chen, Hui Li, Shiyin Wei
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Diagnosing the changes of structural behaviors using monitoring data is an important objective of structural health monitoring (SHM). The changes in structural behaviors are usually manifested as the feature changes in monitored structural responses; thus, developing effective methods for automatically detecting such changes is of considerable significance. Existing methods for change...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

