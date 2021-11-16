Translating questions to estimands in randomized clinical trials with intercurrent events

Toni Choueiri, MD: Dr. Braun, what about KEYNOTE-426 in a minute?. David A. Braun, MD, PhD: KEYNOTE-426 really was a landmark study. It really was the leader of the pack in terms of combining IO [immuno-oncology] with TKI therapies, as Dr. Orenstein mentioned. So, it was a phase three randomized trial of the combination of pembrolizumab, the anti-PD-1 antibody, with axitinib, a very specific VEGF/RTKI. So, that combination against sunitinib. And really demonstrated in the initial findings, superiority across the board. So, complete in terms of response rate, progression free survival, overall survival really led the field in terms of bringing IO plus TKI combinations to the forefront in kidney cancer. Now, as time has gone on, I think one of the interesting things, just as many have observed is, whereas for CheckMate-214 there's this really durable response, there definitely is benefit of pembrolizumab plus axitinib. But at least numerically, some of those seeming benefits have gotten a little bit smaller over time. Whereas the initial publication from Dr. Rini in New England Journal, there was really- What was a jaw dropping hazard ratio for overall survival of 0.53. As the follow up has increased, that hazard ratio has gone a little bit higher, and it's gone closer and closer to within the range of benefit but currently 0.73 for overall survival. So, the question in my mind is, is that a bit of a canary in a coalmine for IO [immuno-oncology] plus TKI in general in terms of whether there's that same durability that we see with the IO/IO ipi [ipilimumab] based combination. But nevertheless, still a landmark study. It's a really attractive first line option for many with advanced clear cell kidney cancer.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO