Translating questions to estimands in randomized clinical trials with intercurrent events

By Mats J. Stensrud, Oliver Dukes
 8 days ago

Intercurrent (post-treatment) events occur frequently in randomized trials, and investigators often express interest in treatment effects that suitably take account of these events. A naive conditioning on intercurrent events does not have a straight-forward causal interpretation, and the practical relevance of other commonly used approaches is debated. In this...

IN THIS ARTICLE
