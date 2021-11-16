ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computational tools for assessing gene therapy under branching process models of mutation

By Timothy C Stutz, Janet S. Sinsheimer, Mary Sehl, Jason Xu
 8 days ago

Multitype branching processes are ideal for studying the population dynamics of stem cell populations undergoing mutation accumulation over the years following transplant. In such stochastic models, several quantities are of clinical interest as insertional mutagenesis carries the potential threat of leukemogenesis following gene therapy with autologous stem cell transplantation. In this...

outsourcing-pharma.com

Gene-edited cell replacement therapy for diabetes set to enter the clinic

CRISPR Therapeutics and ViaCyte, Inc. have received the green light from Health Canada for their Clinical Trial Application for VCTX210: an allogeneic, gene-edited, immune-evasive, stem cell-derived therapy for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D). The Phase 1 trial is expected to start enrolling patients by the end of the...
HEALTH
spectrumnews.org

Reversing mutations in top autism-linked gene makes adult mice more social

Treatments that counteract the effects of a mutation in a top autism-linked gene in mice increase the animals’ sociability in adulthood, according to a new unpublished study. Researchers presented the findings virtually at the 2021 Society for Neuroscience annual meeting. The results are based on mice deficient in SCN2A, a...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Diseases

The FDA approval of voretigene neparvovec (Luxturna) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy almost 4 years ago marked a turning point in gene therapy. Since then, clinicians have witnessed the positive impact that gene therapy has had on the lives of patients and their...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

Sanofi invests $40m in UK gene therapy company Gyroscope Therapeutics

London, UK-based gene therapy company Gyroscope Therapeutics has announced investment from Sanofi totalling up to $60m, with $40m to be invested initially. Following the initial $40m investment, the remaining $20m will be invested contingent on a future qualifying investment round and subject to the satisfaction of ‘certain closing conditions’. Gyroscope...
BUSINESS
spectrumnews.org

Gene therapy for rare form of autism may treat another

Increasing expression of the gene that is faulty in Rett syndrome lowers repetitive behaviors in a mouse model of a different autism-linked condition called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, a new unpublished study demonstrates. Researchers presented the findings virtually at the 2021 Society for Neuroscience annual meeting. Pitt-Hopkins syndrome results from mutations in...
COLUMBUS, OH
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop novel mouse model for A-T mutations

The Lundquist Institute's investigators have developed a novel mouse model that displays the most comprehensive set of A-T symptoms which provides for the very first time a resource to not only clarify the mechanisms of this neurological dysfunction but also gives researchers a critically needed in vivo model to test future A-T therapeutics. The investigators also demonstrated that Small Molecule Read-Through (SMRT) compounds can restore ATM production. The disease results from a mutation in the A-T mutated gene (ATM). This gene provides instructions for making a protein that helps control the rate at which cells grow and divide. Defects in this gene can lead to abnormal cell death around the body, including the part of the brain that helps coordinate movement. The complete study is published in the journal eLife.
SCIENCE
POZ

Researchers Test Two Gene Therapy Approaches for Curing HIV

Clinical trials exploring novel gene therapy approaches could pave the way for a functional cure, or long-term HIV remission. American Gene Technologies (AGT) is testing genetically modified HIV-specific CD4 T cells that are resistant to viral entry, while Excision BioTherapeutics is developing a method to remove HIV DNA from the chromosomes of infected cells.
SCIENCE
umassmed.edu

Flotte lab to develop gene therapy models for genetic lung disease

Researchers from UMass Chan Medical School have received a five-year, $13.6 million program project grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to develop new gene therapy models for alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, a chronic, debilitating genetic lung disease that shortens the lifespan. Individuals with AAT deficiency, an inherited...
WORCESTER, MA
MedPage Today

Hemophilia Gene Therapy Looks Like a Winner

An investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A showed good results in 16 of 18 patients treated in a phase I/II study and followed for up to 4 years, researchers said. Levels of factor VIII (the clotting factor missing in hemophilia A) were boosted rapidly after administration of the vector-delivered agent, called SPK-8011, and remained elevated in these responders, according to Lindsey A. George, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
spectrumnews.org

New gene-editing tools delete long stretches of DNA

Two new methods make it possible to delete long sections of the genome, expanding the capabilities of the gene editor CRISPR. The techniques could lead to therapies that excise large insertions or duplications tied to autism, such as the DNA repeats that underlie fragile X syndrome. To remove a segment...
SCIENCE
stateofreform.com

Video: Gene therapy and the promise for rare disease

Groundbreaking gene therapy treatments have tremendous potential to provide treatment to the around one in ten Americans living with rare diseases. But these game-changing therapies also bring with them new challenges, including how the individuals who need them most will get access to and be able to pay for these expensive treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

The Limits of Computer Modeling and the Limits of Science

Computer models are the mainstay of modern science. They comprise the lion’s share of the explosion of scientific literature in the 21st Century. Before computer models, quantitative science was limited to the simplest systems, those that could be described by a few equations and for which the equations happened to have analytic solutions*. This led to distortions of science. Since science is a very human endeavor, practicing scientists behaved like the drunk looking for his keys under the lamppost. We spent all our time on the systems of equations that we could solve (by hand, on paper), and this led to the illusion that the tiny corner of nature we were able to illuminate in this way was representative of the rest. It wasn’t.
COMPUTERS
Genetic Engineering News

Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial Achieves Sustained Clotting Factor Levels

The bleeding disorder hemophilia A, inherited by one in 5000 males, is caused by the lack or malfunction of a blood coagulating factor, factor VIII, encoded by a gene on the X chromosome. The clotting factor is mainly synthesized in cells lining blood-filled vessels in the liver. Spontaneous and life-threatening...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Data Quarantine Model to Secure Data in Edge Computing

Edge computing provides an agile data processing platform for latency-sensitive and communication-intensive applications through a decentralized cloud and geographically distributed edge nodes. Gaining centralized control over the edge nodes can be challenging due to security issues and threats. Among several security issues, data integrity attacks can lead to inconsistent data and intrude edge data analytics. Further intensification of the attack makes it challenging to mitigate and identify the root cause. Therefore, this paper proposes a new concept of data quarantine model to mitigate data integrity attacks by quarantining intruders. The efficient security solutions in cloud, ad-hoc networks, and computer systems using quarantine have motivated adopting it in edge computing. The data acquisition edge nodes identify the intruders and quarantine all the suspected devices through dimensionality reduction. During quarantine, the proposed concept builds the reputation scores to determine the falsely identified legitimate devices and sanitize their affected data to regain data integrity. As a preliminary investigation, this work identifies an appropriate machine learning method, Linear Discriminant Analysis (LDA), for dimensionality reduction. The LDA results in 72.83% quarantine accuracy and 0.9 seconds training time, which is efficient than other state-of-the-art methods. In future, this would be implemented and validated with ground truth data.
SOFTWARE
Genetic Engineering News

New Facility Offers Quality Control for Gene and Cell Therapies

A Swedish bioanalytical services company is poised to open a Good Laboratory Practice-compliant laboratory for gene and cell therapies. TATAA Biocenter says the new facility will be among the first in the world to specialize in quality control (QC) analytics for nucleic acid-based therapies. To meet the sensitivities required for molecular analysis, the new 2,000m2 facility has custom-built laboratory spaces.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

PremPLI: a machine learning model for predicting the effects of missense mutations on protein-ligand interactions

Resistance to small-molecule drugs is the main cause of the failure of therapeutic drugs in clinical practice. Missense mutations altering the binding of ligands to proteins are one of the critical mechanisms that result in genetic disease and drug resistance. Computational methods have made a lot of progress for predicting binding affinity changes and identifying resistance mutations, but their prediction accuracy and speed are still not satisfied and need to be further improved. To address these issues, we introduce a structure-based machine learning method for quantitatively estimating the effects of single mutations on ligand binding affinity changes (named as PremPLI). A comprehensive comparison of the predictive performance of PremPLI with other available methods on two benchmark datasets confirms that our approach performs robustly and presents similar or even higher predictive accuracy than the approaches relying on first-principle statistical mechanics and mixed physics- and knowledge-based potentials while requires much less computational resources. PremPLI can be used for guiding the design of ligand-binding proteins, identifying and understanding disease driver mutations, and finding potential resistance mutations for different drugs. PremPLI is freely available at https://lilab.jysw.suda.edu.cn/research/PremPLI/ and allows to do large-scale mutational scanning.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New findings on the link between CRISPR gene-editing and mutated cancer cells

A protein that protects cells from DNA damage, p53, is activated during gene editing using the CRISPR technique. Consequently, cells with mutated p53 have a survival advantage, which can cause cancer. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found new links between CRISPR, p53 and other cancer genes that could prevent the accumulation of mutated cells without compromising the gene scissors' effectiveness. The study, published in Cancer Research, can contribute to tomorrow's precision medicine.
CANCER

