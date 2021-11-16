ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joint Estimation of Extreme Precipitation at Different Spatial Scales through Mixture Modelling

By Jordan Richards, Jonathan A. Tawn, Simon J. Brown
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Parsimonious and effective models for the extremes of precipitation aggregates that can capture their joint behaviour at different spatial resolutions must be built with knowledge of the underlying spatial process. Precipitation is driven by a mixture of processes acting at different scales and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Environmental variation compensated damage classification and localization in ultrasonic guided wave SHM using self-learnt features and Gaussian mixture models

Conventional damage localization algorithms used in ultrasonic guided wave-based structural health monitoring (GW-SHM) rely on physics-defined features of GW signals. In addition to requiring domain knowledge of the interaction of various GW modes with various types of damages, they also suffer from errors due to variations in environmental and operating conditions (EOCs) in practical use cases. While several machine learning tools have been reported for EOC compensation, they need to be custom-designed for each combination of damage and structure due to their dependence on physics-defined feature extraction. In this work, we propose a CNN-based automated feature extraction framework coupled with Gaussian mixture model (GMM) based EOC compensation and damage classification and localization method. Features learnt by the CNNs are used for damage classification and localization of damage by modeling the probability distribution of the features using GMMs. The Kullback-Leibler (KL) divergence of these GMMs with respect to corresponding baseline GMMs are used as signal difference coefficients (SDCs) to compute damage indices (DIs) along various GW sensor paths, and thus for damage localization. The efficacy of the proposed method is demonstrated using FE generated GW-data for an aluminum plate with a network of six lead zirconate titanate (PZT) sensors, for three different types of damages (rivet hole, added mass, notch) at various temperatures, with added white noise and pink noise to incorporate errors due to EOCs. We also present experimental validation of the method through characterization of notch damage in an aluminum panel under varying and non-uniform temperature profiles, using a portable custom-designed field programmable gate array (FPGA) based signal transduction and data acquisition system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Nonlocal Spectral Transfer Model and New Scaling Law for Scalar Turbulence

In this study, we revisit the spectral transfer model for the turbulent intensity in the passive scalar transport (under large-scale anisotropic forcing), and a subsequent modification to the scaling of scalar variance cascade is presented. From the modified spectral transfer model, we obtain a revised scalar transport model using fractional-order Laplacian operator that facilitates the robust inclusion of the nonlocal effects originated from large-scale anisotropy transferred across the multitude of scales in the turbulent cascade. We provide an $\textit{a priori}$ estimate for the nonlocal model based on the scaling analysis of scalar spectrum, and later examine our developed model through direct numerical simulation. We present a detailed analysis on the evolution of the scalar variance, high-order statistics of scalar gradient, and important two-point statistical metrics of the turbulent transport to make a comprehensive comparison between the nonlocal model and its standard version. Finally, we present an analysis that seamlessly reconciles the similarities between the developed model with the fractional-order subgrid-scale scalar flux model for the large-eddy simulation (Akhavan-Safaei et al. 2021) when the filter scale approaches the dissipative scales of turbulent transport. In order to perform this task, we employ a Gaussian process regression model to predict the model coefficient for the fractional-order subgrid model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

FINO: Flow-based Joint Image and Noise Model

One of the fundamental challenges in image restoration is denoising, where the objective is to estimate the clean image from its noisy measurements. To tackle such an ill-posed inverse problem, the existing denoising approaches generally focus on exploiting effective natural image priors. The utilization and analysis of the noise model are often ignored, although the noise model can provide complementary information to the denoising algorithms. In this paper, we propose a novel Flow-based joint Image and NOise model (FINO) that distinctly decouples the image and noise in the latent space and losslessly reconstructs them via a series of invertible transformations. We further present a variable swapping strategy to align structural information in images and a noise correlation matrix to constrain the noise based on spatially minimized correlation information. Experimental results demonstrate FINO's capacity to remove both synthetic additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) and real noise. Furthermore, the generalization of FINO to the removal of spatially variant noise and noise with inaccurate estimation surpasses that of the popular and state-of-the-art methods by large margins.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Improving Experience Replay through Modeling of Similar Transitions' Sets

Daniel Eugênio Neves, João Pedro Oliveira Batisteli, Eduardo Felipe Lopes, Lucila Ishitani, Zenilton Kleber Gonçalves do Patrocínio Júnior (Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil) In this work, we propose and evaluate a new reinforcement learning method, COMPact Experience Replay (COMPER), which uses temporal difference learning with predicted...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixture#Extremes#Spatial#Modelling#Precipitation#Ap#Stat
arxiv.org

A Time-Series Scale Mixture Model of EEG with a Hidden Markov Structure for Epileptic Seizure Detection

In this paper, we propose a time-series stochastic model based on a scale mixture distribution with Markov transitions to detect epileptic seizures in electroencephalography (EEG). In the proposed model, an EEG signal at each time point is assumed to be a random variable following a Gaussian distribution. The covariance matrix of the Gaussian distribution is weighted with a latent scale parameter, which is also a random variable, resulting in the stochastic fluctuations of covariances. By introducing a latent state variable with a Markov chain in the background of this stochastic relationship, time-series changes in the distribution of latent scale parameters can be represented according to the state of epileptic seizures. In an experiment, we evaluated the performance of the proposed model for seizure detection using EEGs with multiple frequency bands decomposed from a clinical dataset. The results demonstrated that the proposed model can detect seizures with high sensitivity and outperformed several baselines.
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

Characterization Of An Instrument Model For Exoplanet Transit Spectrum Estimation through Wide Scale Analysis on HST Data

Top: Distribution of the delay and τ parameters across the three instruments. Bottom: Residuals of the previous naive starting value compared to the new single parameter starting value estimator. Instrument models (IMs) enable the reduction of systematic error in transit spectroscopy light curve data, but, since the model formulation can...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cardiac Electrophysiology Meshfree Modeling through the Mixed Collocation Method

Meshfree methods for in silico modelling and simulation of cardiac electrophysiology are gaining more and more popularity. These methods do not require a mesh and are more suitable than the Finite Element Method (FEM) to simulate the activity of complex geometrical structures like the human heart. However, challenges such as numerical integration accuracy and time efficiency remain and limit their applicability. Recently, the Fragile Points Method (FPM) has been introduced in the meshfree methods family. It uses local, simple, polynomial, discontinuous functions to construct trial and test functions in the Galerkin weak form. This allows for accurate integration and improved efficiency while enabling the imposition of essential and natural boundary conditions as in the FEM. In this work, we consider the application of FPM for cardiac electrophysiology simulation. We derive the cardiac monodomain model using the FPM formulation and we solve several benchmark problems in 2D and 3D. We show that FPM leads to solutions of similar accuracy and efficiency with FEM while alleviating the need for a mesh. Additionally, FPM demonstrates better convergence than FEM in the considered benchmarks.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

A Comparative Study on Basic Elements of Deep Learning Models for Spatial-Temporal Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting plays a crucial role in intelligent transportation systems. The spatial-temporal complexities in transportation networks make the problem especially challenging. The recently suggested deep learning models share basic elements such as graph convolution, graph attention, recurrent units, and/or attention mechanism. In this study, we designed an in-depth comparative study for four deep neural network models utilizing different basic elements. For base models, one RNN-based model and one attention-based model were chosen from previous literature. Then, the spatial feature extraction layers in the models were substituted with graph convolution and graph attention. To analyze the performance of each element in various environments, we conducted experiments on four real-world datasets - highway speed, highway flow, urban speed from a homogeneous road link network, and urban speed from a heterogeneous road link network. The results demonstrate that the RNN-based model and the attention-based model show a similar level of performance for short-term prediction, and the attention-based model outperforms the RNN in longer-term predictions. The choice of graph convolution and graph attention makes a larger difference in the RNN-based models. Also, our modified version of GMAN shows comparable performance with the original with less memory consumption.
arxiv.org

Mathematical models to explain the origin of urban scaling laws: a synthetic review

The quest for a theory of cities that could offer a quantitative and systematic approach to manage cities is at the top priority, given the challenges humanity faces due to the increasing urbanization and densification of cities. If such a theory is feasible, then its formulation must be in a mathematical way. As a contribution to organizing the mathematical ideas that deal with such a systematic way of understanding urban phenomena, we present this material, concentrating on one important aspect of what recently has been called the new science of cities. In this paper, we review the main mathematical models present in the literature that aim at explaining the origin and emergence of urban scaling. We intend to present the models, identify similarities and connections between them, and find situations in which different models lead to the same output. In addition, we report situations in which some ideas initially introduced in a particular model can also be introduced in another model, generating more diversification and increasing the scope of the models. The models treated in this paper explain urban scaling from different premises: from gravity ideas, passing through densification ideas and cites' geometry, to a hierarchical organization and socio-network properties. We also investigate scenarios in which these different fundamental ideas could be interpreted as similar -- where the similarity is likely but not obvious. Furthermore, in what concerns the gravity idea, we propose a general framework that includes all gravity models analyzed as a particular case.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improving the robustness and accuracy of biomedical language models through adversarial training

Deep transformer neural network models have improved the predictive accuracy of intelligent text processing systems in the biomedical domain. They have obtained state-of-the-art performance scores on a wide variety of biomedical and clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) benchmarks. However, the robustness and reliability of these models has been less explored so far. Neural NLP models can be easily fooled by adversarial samples, i.e. minor changes to input that preserve the meaning and understandability of the text but force the NLP system to make erroneous decisions. This raises serious concerns about the security and trust-worthiness of biomedical NLP systems, especially when they are intended to be deployed in real-world use cases. We investigated the robustness of several transformer neural language models, i.e. BioBERT, SciBERT, BioMed-RoBERTa, and Bio-ClinicalBERT, on a wide range of biomedical and clinical text processing tasks. We implemented various adversarial attack methods to test the NLP systems in different attack scenarios. Experimental results showed that the biomedical NLP models are sensitive to adversarial samples; their performance dropped in average by 21 and 18.9 absolute percent on character-level and word-level adversarial noise, respectively. Conducting extensive adversarial training experiments, we fine-tuned the NLP models on a mixture of clean samples and adversarial inputs. Results showed that adversarial training is an effective defense mechanism against adversarial noise; the models robustness improved in average by 11.3 absolute percent. In addition, the models performance on clean data increased in average by 2.4 absolute present, demonstrating that adversarial training can boost generalization abilities of biomedical NLP systems.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Rethinking Keypoint Representations: Modeling Keypoints and Poses as Objects for Multi-Person Human Pose Estimation

In keypoint estimation tasks such as human pose estimation, heatmap-based regression is the dominant approach despite possessing notable drawbacks: heatmaps intrinsically suffer from quantization error and require excessive computation to generate and post-process. Motivated to find a more efficient solution, we propose a new heatmap-free keypoint estimation method in which individual keypoints and sets of spatially related keypoints (i.e., poses) are modeled as objects within a dense single-stage anchor-based detection framework. Hence, we call our method KAPAO (pronounced "Ka-Pow!") for Keypoints And Poses As Objects. We apply KAPAO to the problem of single-stage multi-person human pose estimation by simultaneously detecting human pose objects and keypoint objects and fusing the detections to exploit the strengths of both object representations. In experiments, we observe that KAPAO is significantly faster and more accurate than previous methods, which suffer greatly from heatmap post-processing. Moreover, the accuracy-speed trade-off is especially favourable in the practical setting when not using test-time augmentation. Our large model, KAPAO-L, achieves an AP of 70.6 on the Microsoft COCO Keypoints validation set without test-time augmentation, which is 2.5x faster and 4.0 AP more accurate than the next best single-stage model. Furthermore, KAPAO excels in the presence of heavy occlusion. On the CrowdPose test set, KAPAO-L achieves new state-of-the-art accuracy for a single-stage method with an AP of 68.9.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scalable Intervention Target Estimation in Linear Models

This paper considers the problem of estimating the unknown intervention targets in a causal directed acyclic graph from observational and interventional data. The focus is on soft interventions in linear structural equation models (SEMs). Current approaches to causal structure learning either work with known intervention targets or use hypothesis testing to discover the unknown intervention targets even for linear SEMs. This severely limits their scalability and sample complexity. This paper proposes a scalable and efficient algorithm that consistently identifies all intervention targets. The pivotal idea is to estimate the intervention sites from the difference between the precision matrices associated with the observational and interventional datasets. It involves repeatedly estimating such sites in different subsets of variables. The proposed algorithm can be used to also update a given observational Markov equivalence class into the interventional Markov equivalence class. Consistency, Markov equivalency, and sample complexity are established analytically. Finally, simulation results on both real and synthetic data demonstrate the gains of the proposed approach for scalable causal structure recovery. Implementation of the algorithm and the code to reproduce the simulation results are available at \url{this https URL}.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning a Shared Model for Motorized Prosthetic Joints to Predict Ankle-Joint Motion

Control strategies for active prostheses or orthoses use sensor inputs to recognize the user's locomotive intention and generate corresponding control commands for producing the desired locomotion. In this paper, we propose a learning-based shared model for predicting ankle-joint motion for different locomotion modes like level-ground walking, stair ascent, stair descent, slope ascent, and slope descent without the need to classify between them. Features extracted from hip and knee joint angular motion are used to continuously predict the ankle angles and moments using a Feed-Forward Neural Network-based shared model. We show that the shared model is adequate for predicting the ankle angles and moments for different locomotion modes without explicitly classifying between the modes. The proposed strategy shows the potential for devising a high-level controller for an intelligent prosthetic ankle that can adapt to different locomotion modes.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Joint Models for Cause-of-Death Mortality in Multiple Populations

We investigate jointly modeling Age-specific rates of various causes of death in a multinational setting. We apply Multi-Output Gaussian Processes (MOGP), a spatial machine learning method, to smooth and extrapolate multiple cause-of-death mortality rates across several countries and both genders. To maintain flexibility and scalability, we investigate MOGPs with Kronecker-structured kernels and latent factors. In particular, we develop a custom multi-level MOGP that leverages the gridded structure of mortality tables to efficiently capture heterogeneity and dependence across different factor inputs. Results are illustrated with datasets from the Human Cause-of-Death Database (HCD). We discuss a case study involving cancer variations in three European nations, and a US-based study that considers eight top-level causes and includes comparison to all-cause analysis. Our models provide insights into the commonality of cause-specific mortality trends and demonstrate the opportunities for respective data fusion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interpreting Language Models Through Knowledge Graph Extraction

Transformer-based language models trained on large text corpora have enjoyed immense popularity in the natural language processing community and are commonly used as a starting point for downstream tasks. While these models are undeniably useful, it is a challenge to quantify their performance beyond traditional accuracy metrics. In this paper, we compare BERT-based language models through snapshots of acquired knowledge at sequential stages of the training process. Structured relationships from training corpora may be uncovered through querying a masked language model with probing tasks. We present a methodology to unveil a knowledge acquisition timeline by generating knowledge graph extracts from cloze "fill-in-the-blank" statements at various stages of RoBERTa's early training. We extend this analysis to a comparison of pretrained variations of BERT models (DistilBERT, BERT-base, RoBERTa). This work proposes a quantitative framework to compare language models through knowledge graph extraction (GED, Graph2Vec) and showcases a part-of-speech analysis (POSOR) to identify the linguistic strengths of each model variant. Using these metrics, machine learning practitioners can compare models, diagnose their models' behavioral strengths and weaknesses, and identify new targeted datasets to improve model performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

JMSNAS: Joint Model Split and Neural Architecture Search for Learning over Mobile Edge Networks

The main challenge to deploy deep neural network (DNN) over a mobile edge network is how to split the DNN model so as to match the network architecture as well as all the nodes' computation and communication capacity. This essentially involves two highly coupled procedures: model generating and model splitting. In this paper, a joint model split and neural architecture search (JMSNAS) framework is proposed to automatically generate and deploy a DNN model over a mobile edge network. Considering both the computing and communication resource constraints, a computational graph search problem is formulated to find the multi-split points of the DNN model, and then the model is trained to meet some accuracy requirements. Moreover, the trade-off between model accuracy and completion latency is achieved through the proper design of the objective function. The experiment results confirm the superiority of the proposed framework over the state-of-the-art split machine learning design methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Inference for extreme spatial temperature events in a changing climate with application to Ireland

We investigate the changing nature of the frequency, magnitude and spatial extent of extreme temperature in Ireland from 1960 to 2019. We develop an extreme value model that captures spatial and temporal non-stationarity in extreme daily maximum temperature data. We model the tails of the marginal variables using the generalised Pareto distribution and the spatial dependence of extreme events by a semi-parametric Brown-Resnick r-generalised Pareto process, with parameters of each model allowed to change over time. We use weather station observations for modelling extreme events since data from climate models involves abstraction and can over-smooth these events. However, climate models do provide valuable information about the detailed physiography over Ireland. We propose novel methods which exploit the climate model data to overcome issues linked to the sparse and biased sampling of the observations. Our analysis identifies a substantial temporal change in the marginal behaviour, but not the dependence structure, of extreme temperature events over the study domain. We illustrate how these characteristics result in an increased spatial coverage of the events that exceed critical temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy