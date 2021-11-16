ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen incorporation into amorphous indium gallium zinc oxide thin-film transistors

By George W. Mattson, Kyle T. Vogt, John F. Wager, Matt W. Graham
 8 days ago

George W. Mattson (1), Kyle T. Vogt (1), John F. Wager (2), Matt W. Graham (1) ((1) Department of Physics, Oregon State University, (2) School of EECS, Oregon State University) Within the subgap of amorphous oxide semiconductors like amorphous indium gallium zinc oxide (a-IGZO) are donor-like and acceptor-like states...

Dependence of magnetic domain patterns on plasma-induced differential oxidation of CoPd thin films

We demonstrate the evolution of the micro-patterned magnetic domains in CoPd thin films pretreated with e-beam lithography and O2 plasma. During the days-long oxidation, significantly different behaviors of the patterned magnetic domains under magnetization reversal are observed via magneto-optic Kerr effect microscopy on different days. The evolution of the magnetic behaviors indicate critical changes in the local magnetic anisotropy energies due to the Co oxides that evolve into different oxide forms, which are characterized by micro-area X-ray absorption spectroscopy and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The coercive field of the area pre-exposed to plasma can decrease to a value 10 Oe smaller than that unexposed to plasma, whereas after a longer duration of oxidation the coercive field can instead become larger in the area pre-exposed to plasma than that unexposed, leading to an opposite magnetic pattern. Various forms of oxidation can therefore provide an additional dimension for magnetic-domain engineering to the current conventional lithographies.
Magnetic oxides for water oxidation: magnetization, pinning effect and pH dependence

Join the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. EST on 15 December 2021 exploring recent progress in investigating the OER on magnetic oxides. The slow kinetics of the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) limits the overall efficiency of water electrolysis for hydrogen production. As spin-dependent kinetics exist in triplet oxygen production, the spin alignment in active OER catalysts is critical for reducing the kinetic barriers in OER.
A high-gain cladded waveguide amplifier on erbium doped thin-film lithium niobate fabricated using photolithography assisted chemo-mechanical etching

Youting Liang, Junxia Zhou, Zhaoxiang Liu, Haisu Zhang, Zhiwei Fang, Yuan Zhou, Difeng Yin, Jintian Lin, Jianping Yu, Rongbo Wu, Min Wang, Ya Cheng. Erbium doped integrated waveguide amplifier and laser prevail in power consumption, footprint, stability and scalability over the counterparts in bulk materials, underpinning the lightwave communication and large-scale sensing. Subject to the highly confined mode and moderate propagation loss, gain and power scaling in such integrated micro-to-nanoscale devices prove to be more challenging compared to their bulk counterparts. In this work, stimulated by the prevalent success of double-cladding optical fiber in high-gain/power operation, a Ta2O5 cladding is employed in the erbium doped lithium niobate (LN) waveguide amplifier fabricated on the thin film lithium niobate on insulator (LNOI) wafer by the photolithography assisted chemomechanical etching (PLACE) technique. Above 20 dB small signal internal net gain is achieved at the signal wavelength around 1532 nm in the 10 cm long LNOI amplifier pumped by the diode laser at ~980 nm. Experimental characterizations reveal the advantage of Ta2O5 cladding in higher optical gain compared with the air-clad amplifier, which is further explained by the theoretical modeling of the LNOI amplifier including the guided mode structures and the steady-state response of erbium ions.
P-type behavior of CrN thin films by control of point defects

Arnaud le Febvrier, Davide Gambino, Fabien Giovannelli, Babak Bakhit, Simon Hurand, Gregory Abadias, Björn Alling, Per Eklund. We report the results of a combined experimental and theoretical study on nonstoichiometric CrN1+d thin films grown by reactive magnetron sputtering on c-plane sapphire, MgO (100) and LaAlO3 (100) substrates in a Ar/N2 gas mixture using different percentage of N2. There is a transition from n-type to p-type behavior in the layers as a function of nitrogen concentration varying from 48 at. % to 52 at. % in CrN films. The compositional change follows a similar trend for all substrates, with a N/Cr ratio increasing from approximately 0.7 to 1.06-1.10 by increasing percentage of N2 in the gas flow ratio. As a result of the change in stoichiometry, the lattice parameter and the Seebeck coefficient increase together with the increase of N in CrN1+d; in particular, the Seebeck value coefficient transitions from -50 uV.K-1 for CrN0.97 to +75 uV.K-1 for CrN1.1. Density functional theory calculations show that Cr vacancies can account for the change in Seebeck coefficient, since they push the Fermi level down in the valence band, whereas N interstitial defects in the form of N2 dumbbells are needed to explain the increasing lattice parameter. Calculations including both types of defects, which have a strong tendency to bind together, reveal a slight increase in the lattice parameter and a simultaneous formation of holes in the valence band. To explain the experimental trends, we argue that both Cr vacancies and N2 dumbbells, possibly in combined configurations, are present in the films. We demonstrate the possibility of controlling the semiconducting behavior of CrN with intrinsic defects from n- to p-type, opening possibilities to integrate this compound in energy-harvesting thermoelectric devices.
MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets incorporated α-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite with enhanced photocatalytic dye degradation and hydrogen production ability

We have synthesized MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites by the hydrothermal process. The effect of incorporating ultrasonically exfoliated MoS$_{2}$ on the photocatalytic performance of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites has been demonstrated. Structural, morphological and optical characteristics of the nanomaterials are investigated by performing Rietveld refinement of powder X-ray diffraction patterns, field emission scanning electron microscopy and UV-visible spectroscopy. The photoluminescence spectra of the nanocomposites show that the recombination of photogenerated electron-hole pairs is suppressed due to incorporating MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets. The ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite shows 91% and 83% efficiency to degrade RhB dye and antibiotic ciprofloxacin under solar illumination. Active species trapping experiments reveal that the hydroxyl radicals play a significant role in RhB degradation. Likewise, the dye degradation efficiency, the amount of hydrogen produced by this nanocomposite via photocatalytic water splitting is also higher as compared to non-ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO and $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites as well as Degussa P25 titania nanoparticles. This indicates the promising potential of the incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ with $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite for generation of carbon-free hydrogen by water splitting. The substantial increase in the photocatalytic efficiency of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO after incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ can be attributed to its favorable band structure, large surface to volume ratio, effective segregation and migration of photogenerated electron-hole pairs at the interface of heterojunction and the active edge sites provided by few-layer MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets.
A new oxide layer enhancement for perovskite electronic materials

As our lifestyles become ingrained in flexible electronics, smart devices, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, etc., high performance, electronic components that can perform high speed data collection, processing, and execution become a necessity. Certain perovskites are crystal structures that can be promising alternatives to silicon-based components for these next generation electronic applications. Their cubic-like lattice makes them ideal for use as a base for growing oxide films to form heterostructures with unique electrical properties. The properties of these heterostructures depend on the charge transfer in the interfacial layer between the perovskite substrate and oxide overlayer. This charge transfer can be manipulated via either doping or through the fabrication process.
Two-step metal-insulator transition in conducting metal oxide nanocrystal films

Corey M. Staller, Stephen L. Gibbs, Xing Yee Gan, Jay T. Bender, Karalee Jarvis, Gary K. Ong, Delia J. Milliron. Colloidal nanocrystals are attractive as solution-processible precursors for electronic and optoelectronic devices, but the conditions for achieving metallic conductivity remain unclear. While homogeneous materials can exhibit a direct transition from insulating to classical metal conduction, conductivity in nanocrystalline films typically remains thermally activated even as the electron concentration exceeds the threshold for an insulator to metal transition. Using transparent conducting films of tin-doped indium oxide (ITO) as a model system, we show that nanocrystal films undergo two well-defined transitions, from insulating to thermally activated metallic transport and finally to classical metal conduction. The transition criteria are theoretically defined as a function of the nanocrystal contact conductance. Our results establish a phase diagram that quantitatively describes electron transport behavior across nanocrystal size, dopant concentration, and inter-nanocrystal contact area. This understanding enables the design and fabrication of metallic conducting materials from nanocrystal building blocks.
Searching for Superconductivity in High Entropy Oxide Ruddlesden-Popper Cuprate Films

Alessandro R. Mazza, Xingyao Gao, Daniel J. Rossi, Brianna L. Musico, Tyler W. Valentine, Zachary Kennedy, Jie Zhang, Jason Lapano, Veerle Keppens, Robert G. Moore, Matthew Brahlek, Christina M. Rost, Thomas Zac Ward. In this work, the high entropy oxide A2CuO4 Ruddlesden-Popper (La0.2Pr0.2Nd0.2Sm0.2Eu0.2)2CuO4 is explored by charge doping with Ce+4...
Room temperature two terminal tunnel magnetoresistance in lateral graphene transistor

C. I. L. de Araujo, H. A. Teixeira, O. O. Toro, C. Liao, J. Borme, L. C. Benetti, D. Schafer, I. S. Brandt, R. Ferreira, P. Alpuim, P. P. Freitas, A. A. Pasa. We investigate the behavior of both pure spin and spin-polarized currents measured with four probe non-local and two probe local configurations up to room temperature and under external gate voltage in a lateral graphene transistor, produced using a standard large-scale microfabrication process. The high spin diffusion length of pristine graphene in the channel, measured both directly and by the Hanle effect, and the tuning of relation between electrode resistance area present in the device architecture, allowed us to observe local tunnel magnetoresistance at room temperature, a new finding for this type of device. Results also indicate that while pure spin currents are less sensitive to temperature variations, spin-polarized current switching by external voltage is more efficient, due to a combination of the Rashba effect and change in carrier mobility by Fermi level shift.
Novel Concepts for Organic Transistors: Physics, Device Design, and Applications

Beyond conventional organic thin-film transistors, this thesis explores possible paths for the fourth wave of organic electronics. In this context, mixed ionic-electronic conductors and organic electro-chemical transistors (OECTs) are identified as highly promising approaches for electronic bio-interfaces enabling ultra-sensitive detection of biological signals. Furthermore, these systems show fundamental properties of biological synapses, namely the synaptic plasticity, which renders the possibility to build brain-inspired, neuromorphic networks enabling highly efficient computing. In particular, the combination of OECTs acting as sensor units and self-learning neural networks at once enables the development of intelligent tags for medical applications. Overall, this thesis adds substantially new insight into the field of organic electronics and draws a vision towards further research and applications. The advancements in the field of vertical organic transistors open new perspectives for the implementation of organic transistors in high-resolution AMOLED displays or radio-frequency identification tags. Furthermore, the exploration of OECTs for neuromorphic computing will create a whole new research field across the disciplines of physics, material, and computer science.
Skyrmionics in correlated oxides

While chiral magnets, metal-based magnetic multilayers or Heusler compounds have been considered as the material workhorses in the field of skyrmionics, oxides are now emerging as promising alternatives, as they host special correlations between the spin-orbital-charge-lattice degrees of freedom and/or coupled ferroic order parameters. These interactions open new possibilities for practically exploiting skyrmionics. In this article, we review the recent advances in the observation and control of topological spin textures in various oxide systems. We start with the discovery of skyrmions and related quasi-particles in bulk and heterostructure ferromagnetic oxides. Next, we emphasize the shortcomings of implementing ferromagnetic textures, which have led to the recent explorations of ferrimagnetic and antiferromagnetic oxide counterparts, with higher Curie temperatures, stray-field immunity, low Gilbert damping, ultrafast magnetic dynamics, and/or absence of skyrmion deflection. Then, we highlight the development of novel pathways to control the stability, motion and detection of topological textures using electric fields and currents. Finally, we present the outstanding challenges that need to be overcome to achieve all-electrical, non-volatile, low-power oxide skyrmionic devices.
Nanoscale Texture and Microstructure in NdFeAs(O,F)/IBAD-MgO Superconducting Thin Film with Superior Critical Current Properties

Zimeng Guo, Hongye Gao, Keisuke Kondo, Takafumi Hatano, Kazumasa Iida, Jens Hänisch, Hiroshi Ikuta, Satoshi Hata. This paper reports the nanoscale texture and microstructure of a high-performance NdFeAs(O,F) superconducting thin film grown by molecular beam epitaxy on a textured MgO/Y$_2$O$_3$/Hastelloy substrate. The NdFeAs(O,F) film forms a highly textured columnar grain structure by epitaxial growth on the MgO template. Although the film contains stacking faults along the $ab$-plane as well as grain boundaries perpendicular to the $ab$-plane, good superconducting properties are measured: a critical temperature, $T _{\rm c}$, of 46 K and a self-field critical current density, $J_{\rm c}$, of $2 \times 10^6 \,{\rm A/cm^2}$ at 4.2 K. Automated crystal orientation mapping by scanning precession electron diffraction in transmission electron microscopy is employed to analyze the misorientation angles between adjacent grains in a large ensemble (247 grains). 99% of the grain boundaries show in-plane misorientation angles ($\Delta \gamma$) less than the critical angle $\theta_{\rm c}$, which satisfies one of the necessary conditions for the high $J_{\rm c}$. Comparing the columnar grain size distribution with the mean distance of the flux line lattice, the triple junctions of low-angle grain boundaries are found to be effective pinning centers, even at high temperatures ($\ge$35 K) and/or low magnetic fields.
Spatial effect on the external radiative recombination in thin-film near-field radiative energy converters

Following the trend of miniaturization, thin-film radiative energy converters are preferred as high-performance technologies for energy conversion and harvesting. Accurate modeling of the external radiative recombination is crucial to predict the performance of a thin-film near-field radiative energy converters. In this work, we demonstrate that the total external radiative recombination coefficient calculated by fluctuational electrodynamics apparently diverges from that by van Roosbroeck-Shockley when the cell thickness is less than 10 microns. A 400 nm InAs cell is configured with different geometric structures to illustrate the spatial effect on the external radiative recombination. The spatial profile of the local external radiative recombination coefficient can be significantly modified due to photon recycling in the far field and photon tunneling in the near field. In addition, the local external radiative recombination coefficient reduces as the local doping level approaches that of a degenerate semiconductor. Intrinsic internal quantum efficiency (IIQE) is newly defined to distinguish the thermal radiation and nonthermal radiation quantitatively. The ideal IIQE assumption leads to an overprediction of the maximum power density and maximum efficiency of a near-field thin-film thermoradiative cell for more than 10% compared to the result by using a real IIQE.
Eliminating Delocalization Error to Improve Heterogeneous Catalysis Predictions with Molecular DFT+U

Approximate semi-local density functional theory (DFT) is known to underestimate surface formation energies yet paradoxically overbind adsorbates on catalytic transition-metal oxide surfaces due to delocalization error. The low-cost DFT+U approach only improves surface formation energies for early transition-metal oxides or adsorption energies for late transition-metal oxides. In this work, we demonstrate that this inefficacy arises due to the conventional usage of metal-centered atomic orbitals as projectors within DFT+U. We analyze electron density rearrangement during surface formation and O atom adsorption on rutile transition-metal oxides to highlight that a standard DFT+U correction fails to tune properties when the corresponding density rearrangement is highly delocalized across both metal and oxygen sites. To improve both surface properties simultaneously while retaining the simplicity of a single-site DFT+U correction, we systematically construct multi-atom-centered molecular-orbital-like projectors for DFT+U. We demonstrate this molecular DFT+U approach for tuning adsorption energies and surface formation energies of minimal two-dimensional models of representative early (i.e., TiO2) and late (i.e., PtO2) transition-metal oxides. Molecular DFT+U simultaneously corrects adsorption energies and surface formation energies of multi-layer models of rutile TiO2(110) and PtO2(110) to resolve the paradoxical description of surface stability and surface reactivity of semi-local DFT.
Atomic and mesoscopic structure of Dy-based surface alloys on noble metals

Sina Mousavion, Ka Man Yu, Mahalingam Maniraj, Lu Lyu, Johannes Knippertz, Benjamin Stadtmüller, Martin Aeschlimann. Surface alloys are a highly tunable class of low dimensional materials with the opportunity to tune and control the spin and charge carrier functionalities on the nanoscale. Here, we focus on the atomic and mesoscopic structural details of three distinctive binary rare-earth-noble metals (RE/NM) surface alloys by employing scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and low energy electron diffraction (LEED). Using Dysprosium as the guest element on fcc(111) noble metal substrates, we identify the formation of non-commensurate surface alloy superstructures which exhibit homogeneous moiré patterns for DyCu2/Cu (111) and DyAu2/Au(111), while an inhomogeneous one is found for DyAg2/Ag(111). The variations in the local structure are analyzed for all three surface alloys and the observed differences are discussed in the light of the lattice mismatches of the alloy layer with respect to the underlying substrate. For the particularly intriguing case of a Dy-Ag surface alloy, the surface alloy layer does not show a uniform long-range periodic structure, but consists of local hexagonal tiles separated by extended domain walls. These domain walls exist to relief the in-plane strain within the DyAg2 surface alloy layer. Our findings clearly demonstrate that surface alloying is an intriguing tool to tailor both the local atomic, but also the mesoscopic moiré structures of metallic heterostructures.
New Equations of State describing both the Dynamic Viscosity and Self-Diffusion Coefficient for Potassium and Thallium in their fluid phases

Experimental data on the viscosity and self-diffusion coefficient of two metallic compounds in their fluid phases, i.e. potassium and thallium, are modeled using the translational elastic mode theory which has been successfully applied to the case of water. It is shown that this theory allows the experimental data to be accounted for in accordance with their uncertainties and, above all, it allows the different variations observed between the different authors to be explained. Particularly in the case of thallium, this theory makes it possible to represent viscosity data with much better precision than the so-called reference equation of state. The dilute-gas limit laws connecting various parameters of the theory obtained in the case of water are confirmed here and thus give them a universal character. The elastic mode theory is accompanied by the development of new equations of state, mainly to describe properties along the saturated vapor pressure curve, which greatly extend the temperature range of application of these equations compared to those found in the literature. The whole analysis thus makes it possible to propose precise values of various thermodynamic parameters at the melting and boiling temperature corresponding to atmospheric pressure.
Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
Microscopic Theory of Magnetic Disorder-Induced Decoherence in Superconducting Nb Films

Evan Sheridan, Thomas F. Harrelson, Eric Sivonxay, Kristin A. Persson, M. Virginia P. Altoé, Irfan Siddiqi, D. Frank Ogletree, David I. Santiago, Sinéad M. Griffin. The performance of superconducting qubits is orders of magnitude below what is expected from theoretical estimates based on the loss tangents of the constituent bulk materials. This has been attributed to the presence of uncontrolled surface oxides formed during fabrication which can introduce defects and impurities that create decoherence channels. Here, we develop an ab initio Shiba theory to investigate the microscopic origin of magnetic-induced decoherence in niobium thin film superconductors and the formation of native oxides. Our ab initio calculations encompass the roles of structural disorder, stoichiometry, and strain on the formation of decoherence-inducing local spin moments. With parameters derived from these first-principles calculations we develop an effective quasi-classical model of magnetic-induced losses in the superconductor. We identify d-channel losses (associated with oxygen vacancies) as especially parasitic, resulting in a residual zero temperature surface impedance. This work provides a route to connecting atomic scale properties of superconducting materials and macroscopic decoherence channels affecting quantum systems.
Li-ion diffusion in single crystal LiFePO$_4$ measured by muon spin spectroscopy

Ola Kenji Forslund, Rasmus Toft-Petersen, David Vaknin, Natalija van Well, Mark Telling, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson, Fanni Juranyi. Muon spin spectroscopy ($\mu^+$SR) is now an established method to measure atomic scale diffusion coefficients of ions in oxides. This is achieved via the ion hopping rate, which causes periodic change in the local magnetic field at the muon site(s). We present here the first systematic study on a single crystalline sample. The highly anisotropic diffusion of Li-ions in the battery cathode material LiFePO$_4$, combined with the extensive investigation of this material with $\mu^+$SR and other techniques make it a perfect model compound for this study. With this experiment we can confirm that Li diffusion in the bulk LiFePO$_4$ is measurable with $\mu^+$SR. Hence, surface/interface effects, which might play a crucial role in case of powders/nano crystals, are less significant for macroscopic single crystals where bulk diffusion is in fact present. We observe that the internal magnetic field fluctuations caused by the diffusing Li-ions are different depending on the crystal orientation. This is not obviously expected based on theoretical considerations. Such fluctuation rates were used to estimate the diffusion coefficient, which agrees well with values estimated by first principle calculations considering anisotropic diffusion.
Superconductivity and parity preservation in as-grown In islands on InAs nanowires

Martin Saurbrey Bjergfelt, Damon J. Carrad, Thomas Kanne, Erik Johnson, Elisabetta M. Fiordaliso, Thomas Sand Jespersen, Jesper Nygård. We report in-situ synthesis of crystalline indium islands on InAs nanowires grown by molecular beam epitaxy. Structural analysis by transmission electron microscopy showed that In crystals grew in a tetragonal body-centred crystal structure within two families of orientations relative to wurtzite InAs. The crystalline islands had lengths < 500 nm and low-energy surfaces, suggesting that growth was driven mainly by surface energy minimization. Electrical transport through In/InAs devices exhibited Cooper pair charging, evidencing charge parity preservation and a pristine In/InAs interface, with an induced superconducting gap ~ 0.45 meV. Cooper pair charging persisted to temperatures > 1.2 K and magnetic fields ~ 0.7 T, demonstrating that In/InAs hybrids belong to an expanding class of semiconductor/superconductor hybrids operating over a wider parameter space than state-of-the-art Al-based hybrids. Engineering crystal morphology while isolating single islands using shadow epitaxy provides an interesting alternative to previous semiconductor/superconductor hybrid morphologies and device geometries.
