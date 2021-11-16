ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General solution vs spin invariant eigenstates of the Dirac equation with the Coulomb potential

By L.S. Brizhik, A.A. Eremko, V.M. Loktev
 8 days ago

Solutions of the Dirac equation for an electron in the Coulomb potential are obtained using operator invariants of the equation, namely the Dirac, Johnson-Lippmann and recently found new invariant. It is demonstrated that these operators are the spin invariants. The generalized invariant is constructed...

