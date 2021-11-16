ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relativistic Orbital Optimized Density Functional Theory for Accurate Core-Level Spectroscopy

By Leonardo A. Cunha, Diptarka Hait, Richard Kang, Yuezhi Mao, Martin Head-Gordon
 8 days ago

Core-level spectra of 1s electrons (K-edge) of elements heavier than Ne show significant relativistic effects. We combine recent advances in orbital optimized density functional theory (OO-DFT) with the spin-free exact two-component (X2C) model for scalar relativistic effects, to study K-edge spectra of...

scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Architecture for microcomb-based GHz-mid-infrared dual-comb spectroscopy

Dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) offers high sensitivity and wide spectral coverage without the need for bulky spectrometers or mechanical moving parts. And DCS in the mid-infrared (mid-IR) is of keen interest because of inherently strong molecular spectroscopic signatures in these bands. We report GHz-resolution mid-IR DCS of methane and ethane that is derived from counter-propagating (CP) soliton microcombs in combination with interleaved difference frequency generation. Because all four combs required to generate the two mid-IR combs rely upon stability derived from a single high-Q microcavity, the system architecture is both simplified and does not require external frequency locking. Methane and ethane spectra are measured over intervals as short as 0.5 ms, a time scale that can be further reduced using a different CP soliton arrangement. Also, tuning of spectral resolution on demand is demonstrated. Although at an early phase of development, the results are a step towards mid-IR gas sensors with chip-based architectures for chemical threat detection, breath analysis, combustion studies, and outdoor observation of trace gases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Raman spectroscopy in open world learning settings using the Objectosphere approach

Raman spectroscopy in combination with machine learning has significant promise for applications in clinical settings as a rapid, sensitive, and label-free identification method. These approaches perform well in classifying data that contains classes that occur during the training phase. However, in practice, there are always substances whose spectra have not yet been taken or are not yet known and when the input data are far from the training set and include new classes that were not seen at the training stage, a significant number of false positives are recorded which limits the clinical relevance of these algorithms. Here we show that these obstacles can be overcome by implementing recently introduced Entropic Open Set and Objectosphere loss functions. To demonstrate the efficiency of this approach, we compiled a database of Raman spectra of 40 chemical classes separating them into 20 biologically relevant classes comprised of amino acids, 10 irrelevant classes comprised of bio-related chemicals, and 10 classes that the Neural Network has not seen before, comprised of a variety of other chemicals. We show that this approach enables the network to effectively identify the unknown classes while preserving high accuracy on the known ones, dramatically reducing the number of false positives while preserving high accuracy on the known classes, which will allow this technique to bridge the gap between laboratory experiments and clinical applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A functional central limit theorems for triangular arrays via variance regularization with close to optimal mixing rates

We obtain a functional central limit theorem for sums of triangular arrays satisfying some mixing conditions. The main innovation is that the results are obtained without the standard assumption that the sum of the individual variances has the same order as the variance of the underlying sum. The price for omitting this assumption is that we assume slightly stronger mixing conditions and some growth assumptions (like non-uniform boundedness). The (essentially) optimal mixing condition is $\sum_{n}\rho(2^n)<\infty$ (see \cite[Theorem 4.1]{MPU}) and, instead, we assume that $\sum_n\rho(e^{G(n)})<\infty$ where $G(n)$ grows sub-linearly (e.g. $G(n)=n/\ln(\ln n)$) and $\rho(\cdot)$ are the maximal correlation mixing coefficients. The proof is based on a reduction to the case that the standard aforementioned condition holds true, which is carried out by a new type of decomposition of the underlying sums into blocks which are "governed" by an essentially arbitrary sub-exponential sequence $a_j=e^{G(j)}$. We will also discuss results for sufficiently fast strongly (i.e. $\alpha$) mixing arrays, whose main purpose is to avoid the assumption in \cite[Corollary 2.2]{MP}, that the sum of the squares of the individual $\|\cdot\|_{2+\delta}$-norms has the same order as the variance of the sum. These results will be proven using a reduction to the conditions of \cite[Corollary 2.2]{MP}.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orbital#Density Functional Theory#Spectroscopy#Chemical Physics#Hybrid Functional#Rmse#Tddft#Oo Dft X2c#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Modeling general-relativistic plasmas with collisionless moments and dissipative two-fluid magnetohydrodynamics

Relativistic plasmas are central to the study of black hole accretion, jet physics, neutron star mergers, and compact object magnetospheres. Despite the need to accurately capture the dynamics of these plasmas and the implications for relativistic transients, their fluid modeling is typically done using a number of (overly) simplifying assumptions, which do not hold in general. This is especially true when the mean free path in the plasma is large compared to the system size, and kinetic effects start to become important. Going beyond common approaches used in the literature, we describe a fully relativistic covariant 14-moment based two-fluid system appropriate for the study of electron-ion or electron-positron plasmas. This generalized Israel-Stewart-like system of equations of motion is obtained directly from the relativistic Boltzmann-Vlasov equation. Crucially, this new formulation can account for non-ideal effects, such as anisotropic pressures and heat fluxes. We show that a relativistic two-fluid plasma can be recast as a single fluid coupled to electromagnetic fields with (potentially large) out-of-equilibrium corrections. In particular, we keep all electron degrees of freedom, which provide self-consistent evolution equations for electron temperature and momentum. The equations outlined in this paper are able to capture the full two-fluid character of collisionless plasmas found in black hole accretion and flaring processes around compact objects, as well Braginskii-like two-fluid magnetohydrodynamics applicable to weakly collisional plasmas inside accretion disks. This new formulation will be instrumental in the construction of a large class of next-generation simulations of relativistic transient phenomena produced around black holes and neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Particle Acceleration by Pickup Process Upstream of Relativistic Shocks

Particle acceleration at magnetized purely perpendicular relativistic shocks in electron-ion plasmas are studied by means of two-dimensional particle-in-cell simulations. Magnetized shocks with the upstream bulk Lorentz factor $\gamma_1 \gg 1$ are known to emit intense electromagnetic waves from the shock front, which induce electrostatic plasma waves (wakefield) and transverse filamentary structures in the upstream region via the stimulated/induced Raman scattering and the filamentation instability, respectively. The wakefield and filaments inject a fraction of incoming particles into a particle acceleration process, in which particles are once decoupled from the upstream bulk flow by the wakefield, and are piked up again by the flow. The picked-up particles are accelerated by the motional electric field. The maximum attainable Lorentz factor is estimated as $\gamma_{max,e} \sim \alpha\gamma_1^3$ for electrons and $\gamma_{max,i} \sim (1+m_e\gamma_1/m_i)\gamma_1^2$ for ions, where $\alpha \sim 10$ is determined from our simulation results. $\alpha$ can increase up to $\gamma_1$ for weakly magnetized shock if $\gamma_1$ is sufficiently large. This result indicates that highly relativistic astrophysical shocks such as external shocks of gamma-ray bursts can be an efficient particle accelerator.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Global stability of the plane wave solutions to the relativistic string with non-small perturbations

This paper is concerned with the global stability of the plane wave solutions to the relativistic string equation with non-small perturbations. Under certain decay assumptions on the plane wave, we conclude that the perturbed system admits a globally smooth solution if the perturbation is non-small along the travelling direction of the plane wave, while the perturbation along the transversal direction is sufficiently small. By choosing a gauge adapted to the plane wave solution, we deduce an equivalent Euler-Lagrangian equation for the perturbation whose quasilinear structure is reflected precisely in the induced geometry of the relativistic string. It then helps to proceed a geometrically adapted and weighted energy argument for which robust estimates suffice. Moreover, due to the non-trivial background solutions, the induced metric of the relativistic string involves linear perturbations with undetermined signs, and hence a key observation is needed to guarantee that the energies associated to the multipliers are positive up to lower order terms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Density theorems with applications in quantum signal processing

We study the approximation capabilities of two families of univariate polynomials that arise in applications of quantum signal processing. Although approximation only in the domain $[0,1]$ is physically desired, these polynomial families are defined by bound constraints not just in $[0,1]$, but also with additional bound constraints outside $[0,1]$. One might wonder then if these additional constraints inhibit their approximation properties within $[0,1]$. The main result of this paper is that this is not the case -- the additional constraints do not hinder the ability of these polynomial families to approximate arbitrarily well any continuous function $f:[0,1] \rightarrow [0,1]$ in the supremum norm, provided $f$ also matches any polynomial in the family at $0$ and $1$. We additionally study the specific problem of approximating the step function on $[0,1]$ (with the step from $0$ to $1$ occurring at $x=\frac{1}{2}$) using one of these families, and propose two subfamilies of monotone and non-monotone approximations. For the non-monotone case, under some additional assumptions, we provide an iterative heuristic algorithm that finds the optimal polynomial approximation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

turboEELS -- A code for the simulation of the electron energy loss and inelastic X-ray scattering spectra using the Liouville-Lanczos approach to time-dependent density-functional perturbation theory

We introduce turboEELS, an implementation of the Liouville-Lanczos approach to linearized time-dependent density-functional theory, designed to simulate electron energy loss and inelastic X-ray scattering spectra in periodic solids. turboEELS is open-source software distributed under the terms of the GPL as a component of Quantum ESPRESSO. As with other components, turboEELS is optimized to run on a variety of different platforms, from laptops to massively parallel architectures, using native mathematical libraries (LAPACK and FFTW) and a hierarchy of custom parallelization layers built on top of MPI.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A signature invariant geometric algebra framework for spacetime physics and its applications in relativistic dynamics of a massive particle and gyroscopic precession

A signature invariant geometric algebra framework for spacetime physics is formulated. By following the original idea of David Hestenes in the spacetime algebra of signature $(+,-,-,-)$, the techniques related to relative vector and spacetime split are built up in the spacetime algebra of signature $(-,+,+,+)$. The even subalgebras of the spacetime algebras of signatures $(\pm,\mp,\mp,\mp)$ share the same operation rules, so that they could be treated as one algebraic formalism, in which spacetime physics are described in a signature invariant form. Based on the two spacetime algebras and their ``common'' even subalgebra, rotor techniques on Lorentz transformation and relativistic dynamics of a massive particle in curved spacetime are constructed. A signature invariant treatment of the general Lorentz boost with velocity in an arbitrary direction and the general spatial rotation in an arbitrary plane is presented. For a massive particle, the spacetime splits of the velocity, acceleration, momentum, and force four-vectors with the normalized four-velocity of the fiducial observer, at rest in the coordinate system of the spacetime metric, are given, where the proper time of the fiducial observer is identified, and the contribution of the bivector connection is considered, and with these results, a three-dimensional analogue of Newton's second law for this particle in curved spacetime is achieved. Finally, as a comprehensive application of the techniques constructed in this paper, a geometric algebra approach to gyroscopic precession is given under the weak-field and slow-motion approximation, where for a gyroscope moving in the Lense-Thirring spacetime, the precessional angular velocity of its spin is derived in a signature invariant manner.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Ion Channel Density Surprisingly Different for Human Neurons

In a surprising new finding, neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much lower density of ion channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals. Ion channels produce electrical impulses, which is how neurons communicate. The researchers hypothesize that this reduction in channel density may have helped the human brain evolve to operate more efficiently, allowing it to divert resources to other energy-intensive processes that are required to perform complex cognitive tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ground-state properties of the narrowest zigzag graphene nanoribbon from quantum Monte Carlo and comparison with density functional theory

By means of quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) calculations from first principles, we study the ground-state properties of the narrowest zigzag graphene nanoribbon, with an infinite linear acene structure. We show that this quasi-one-dimensional system is correlated and its ground state is made of localized $\pi$ electrons whose spins are antiferromagnetically (AFM) ordered. The AFM stablization energy (36(3) meV per carbon atom) and the absolute magnetization (1.13(1) $\mu_\textrm{B}$ per unit cell) predicted by QMC are sizable, and they suggest the survival of antiferromagnetic correlations above room temperature. These values can be reproduced to some extent by density functional theory (DFT) only by assuming strong interactions, either within the DFT+U framework or using hybrid functionals. Based on our QMC results, we then provide the strength of Hubbard repulsion in DFT+U suitable for this class of systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Failure of standard density functional theory to describe the phase behavior of a fluid of hard right isosceles triangles

A fluid of hard right isosceles triangles was studied using an extension of Scaled-Particle Density-Functional Theory which includes the exact third virial coefficient. We show that the only orientationally ordered stable liquid-crystal phase predicted by the theory is the uniaxial nematic phase, in agreement with the second-order virial theory. By contrast, Monte Carlo simulations predict exotic liquid-crystal phases exhibiting tetratic and octatic correlations, with orientational distribution functions having four and eight equivalent peaks, respectively. This demonstrates the failure of the standard Density Functional Theory based on two and three-body correlations to describe high-symmetry orientational phases in two-dimensional hard right-triangle fluids, and points to the necessity to reformulate the theory to take into account high-order body correlations and ultimately particle self-assembling and clustering effects. This avenue may represent a great challenge for future research, and we discuss some fundamental ideas to construct a modified version of Density-Functional Theory to account for these clustering effects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

PDMP Monte Carlo methods for piecewise-smooth densities

There has been substantial interest in developing Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithms based on piecewise-deterministic Markov processes. However existing algorithms can only be used if the target distribution of interest is differentiable everywhere. The key to adapting these algorithms so that they can sample from to densities with discontinuities is defining appropriate dynamics for the process when it hits a discontinuity. We present a simple condition for the transition of the process at a discontinuity which can be used to extend any existing sampler for smooth densities, and give specific choices for this transition which work with popular algorithms such as the Bouncy Particle Sampler, the Coordinate Sampler and the Zig-Zag Process. Our theoretical results extend and make rigorous arguments that have been presented previously, for instance constructing samplers for continuous densities restricted to a bounded domain, and we present a version of the Zig-Zag Process that can work in such a scenario. Our novel approach to deriving the invariant distribution of a piecewise-deterministic Markov process with boundaries may be of independent interest.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Computing f-Divergences and Distances of High-Dimensional Probability Density Functions -- Low-Rank Tensor Approximations

Very often, in the course of uncertainty quantification tasks or data analysis, one has to deal with high-dimensional random variables (RVs). A high-dimensional RV can be described by its probability density (pdf) and/or by the corresponding probability characteristic functions (pcf), or by a polynomial chaos (PCE) or similar expansion. Here the interest is mainly to compute characterisations like the entropy, or relations between two distributions, like their Kullback-Leibler divergence. These are all computed from the pdf, which is often not available directly, and it is a computational challenge to even represent it in a numerically feasible fashion in case the dimension $d$ is even moderately large. In this regard, we propose to represent the density by a high order tensor product, and approximate this in a low-rank format. We show how to go from the pcf or functional representation to the pdf. This allows us to reduce the computational complexity and storage cost from an exponential to a linear. The characterisations such as entropy or the $f$-divergences need the possibility to compute point-wise functions of the pdf. This normally rather trivial task becomes more difficult when the pdf is approximated in a low-rank tensor format, as the point values are not directly accessible any more. The data is considered as an element of a high order tensor space. The considered algorithms are independent of the representation of the data as a tensor. All that we require is that the data can be considered as an element of an associative, commutative algebra with an inner product. Such an algebra is isomorphic to a commutative sub-algebra of the usual matrix algebra, allowing the use of matrix algorithms to accomplish the mentioned tasks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

The RayGalGroupSims cosmological simulation suite for the study of relativistic effects: an application to lensing-matter clustering statistics

Y. Rasera, M-A. Breton, P-S. Corasaniti, J. Allingham, F. Roy, V. Reverdy, T.Pellegrin, S. Saga, A. Taruya, S. Agarwal, S. Anselmi. General Relativistic effects on the clustering of matter in the universe provide a sensitive probe of cosmology and gravity theories that can be tested with the upcoming generation of galaxy surveys. Here, we present a suite of large volume high-resolution N-body simulations specifically designed to generate light-cone data for the study of relativistic effects on lensing-matter observables. RayGalGroupSims (or in short RayGal) consists of two N-body simulations of $(2625\,h^{-1}\,{\rm Mpc})^3$ volume with $4096^3$ particles of a standard flat $\Lambda$CDM model and a non-standard $w$CDM phantom dark energy model. Light-cone data from the simulations have been generated using a parallel ray-tracing algorithm that has accurately solved billion geodesic equations. Catalogues and maps with relativistic weak-lensing which include post-Born effects, magnification bias (MB) and redshift space distortions (RSD) due to gravitational redshift, Doppler, transverse Doppler, Integrated Sachs-Wolfe/Rees-Sciama effects, are publicly released. Using this dataset, we are able to reproduce the linear and quasi-linear predictions from the Class relativistic code for the 10 (cross-)power spectra (3$\times$2 points) of the matter density fluctuation field and the gravitational convergence at $z=0.7$ and $z=1.8$. We find 1-30\% level contribution from both MB and RSD to the matter power spectrum, while the Fingers-of-God effect is visible at lower redshift in the non-linear regime. MB contributes at the $10-30\%$ level to the convergence power spectrum leading to a deviation between the shear power-spectrum and the convergence power-spectrum. MB also plays a significant role in the galaxy-galaxy lensing by decreasing the density-convergence spectra by $20\%$, while coupling non-trivial configurations (such as the one with the convergence at the same or even lower redshift than the density field).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Functionalized few-layer silicene nanosheets: density functional theory on stability, structural, and electronic properties

Using density functional theory calculations, we investigated the properties of few-layer silicene nanosheets, namely bilayers and trilayers, functionalized with group-III or group-V atoms of the periodic table. We considered the Si$_2$X$_2$ bilayers and the Si$_2$X$_4$ trilayers, X = B, N, Al, P. We computed the structural, energetic, dynamic, elastic, and electronic properties of those systems in several stacking configurations, labeled as AA$'$, AB, AA$'$A$''$, and ABC. The results revealed that AA$'$-Si$_2$N$_2$, AB-Si$_2$N$_2$, AA$'$-Si$_2$P$_2$, AB-Si$_2$P$_2$, ABC-Si$_4$B$_2$, ABC-Si$_4$Al$_2$, AA$'$A$''$-Si$_4$P$_2$, and ABC-Si$_4$P$_2$ nanosheets are all dynamically stable, according to their respective phonon dispersion spectra. Additionally, by comparing the standard enthalpies of formation of doped few-layer silicene systems with the ones of the pristine silicene monolayer, bilayer, and trilayer nanosheets, we found that those structures could be experimentally accessed. Exploring the electronic properties of those stable systems, we discovered that the silicene bilayers and trilayers functionalized with N or P atoms change from a metallic to a semiconducting behavior. However, the metallic behavior is kept when the nanosheets are functionalized with B or Al atoms. Finally, by placing our results within the context of silicon-based systems previous investigations, we could envision potential applications for those nanosheets in van der Waals heterostructures, alkali-metal ion batteries, UV-light devices, and thermoelectric materials.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph theory-based structural analysis on density anomaly of silica glass

Understanding the structure of glassy materials represents a tremendous challenge for both experiments and computations. Despite decades of scientific research, for instance, the structural origin of the density anomaly in silica glasses is still not well understood. Atomistic simulations based on molecular dynamics (MD) produce atomically resolved structure, but extracting insights about the role of disorder in the density anomaly is challenging. Here, we propose to quantify the topological differences between structural arrangements from MD trajectories using a graph-theoretical approach, such that structural differences in silica glasses that exhibit density anomaly can be captured. To balance the accuracy and speed of the MD simulations, we utilized force matching potentials to generate the silica glass structures. This approach involves casting all-atom glass configurations as networks, and subsequently applying a graph-similarity metric (D-measure). Calculated D-measure values are then taken as the topological distances between two configurations. By measuring the topological distances of configurations in silica glass simulated structures across a range of temperatures, distinct structural features could be observed at temperatures higher than the fictive temperature. In addition to quantifying structural changes in the full simulation box, we compared topological distances between local atomic environments in the glass and crystalline silica phases. Evidence from this approach suggests that more coesite-like local structures, which are less symmetric, emerge in silica glasses when density is at a minimum during the heating process.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dynamics of relativistic electrons in non-uniform magnetic fields and its applications in quantum computing and astrophysics

We explore the two-dimensional motion of relativistic electrons when they are trapped in magnetic fields having spatial power-law variation. Its impacts include lifting of degeneracy that emerged in the case of the constant magnetic field, special alignment of Landau levels of spin-up and spin-down electrons depending on whether the magnetic field is increasing or decreasing from the centre, splitting of Landau levels of electrons with zero angular momentum from that of positive one and the change in the equation of state of matter. Landau quantization (LQ) in variable magnetic fields has interdisciplinary applications in a variety of disciplines ranging from condensed matter to quantum information. As examples, we discuss the increase in quantum speed of the electron in presence of spatially increasing magnetic field; and the attainment of super Chandrasekhar mass of white dwarfs by taking into account LQ and Lorentz force simultaneously.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

LibSC: Library for Scaling Correction Methods in Density Functional Theory

In recent years, a series of scaling correction (SC) methods have been developed in the Yang laboratory to reduce and eliminate the delocalization error, which is an intrinsic and systematic error existing in conventional density functional approximations (DFAs) within density functional theory (DFT). Based on extensive numerical results, the SC methods have been demonstrated to be capable of reducing the delocalization error effectively and producing accurate descriptions for many critical and challenging problems, including the fundamental gap, photoemission spectroscopy, charge transfer excitations and polarizability. In the development of SC methods, the SC methods were mainly implemented in the QM4D package that was developed in the Yang laboratory for research development. The heavy dependency on the QM4D package hinders the SC methods from access by researchers for broad applications. In this work, we developed a reliable and efficient implementation , LibSC for the global scaling correction (GSC) method and the localized orbital scaling correction (LOSC) method. LibSC will serve as a light-weight and open-source library that can be easily accessed by the quantum chemistry community. The implementation of LibSC is carefully modularized to provide the essential functionalities for conducting calculations of the SC methods. In addition, LibSC provides simple and consistent interfaces to support multiple popular programing languages, including C, C++ and Python. In addition to the development of the library, we also integrated LibSC with two popular and open-source quantum chemistry packages, the Psi4 package and the PySCF package, which provides immediate access for general users to perform calculations with SC methods.
MATHEMATICS

