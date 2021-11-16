ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Heat rectification through single and coupled quantum dots

By Ludovico Tesser, Bibek Bhandari, Paolo Andrea Erdman, Elisabetta Paladino, Rosario Fazio, Fabio Taddei
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We study heat rectification through quantum dots in the Coulomb blockade regime using a master equation approach. We consider both cases of two-terminal and four-terminal devices. In the two-terminal configuration, we analyze the case of a single quantum dot with either a doubly-degenerate level or two non-degenerate levels, and the case...

arxiv.org

#Quantum Dots#Quantum Physics#Rectification#Temperature#N Coulomb#Nanoscale Physics
