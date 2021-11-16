Heat rectification through single and coupled quantum dots

The correspondence principle plays a fundamental role in quantum mechanics. It provides us with a bridge to relate and somehow explain the dynamical behavior shown by quantum systems in terms of the dynamics exhibited by their classical counterparts. This naturally leads to inquire whether it is possible to define close classical analogs of quantum states in phase space, since this is a common meeting point to both classical and quantum density statistical descriptors. A reasonable option to introduce such classical analogs seems to be the use of phase-space classical distributions that arise upon removal of the interference traits in the Wigner distribution functions associated with the quantum state to be analyzed. To evaluate the feasibility of this option, here the dynamical evolution of the linear and von Neumann entropies is numerically computed for a continuous-variable bipartite system, and compared with the corresponding classical counterparts. More specifically, the system consists of two quartic oscillators nonlinearly coupled under regular and chaos conditions. Three quantum states for the full system are thus considered, namely, a Gaussian state, a cat state, and a Bell-type state. As it is known in the literature, for pure states, such entropy measures are a signature of the production of entanglement, which is also regarded to have no classical analog. By comparing the quantum and classical counterparts, and particularly the trends observed in them for the various states investigated, it will be shown that instead of entanglement production, such entropies rather provide us with information on the system (either quantum or classical) delocalization. This gradual loss of information ...

