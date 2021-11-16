ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Optical sensing of magnons via the magnetoelastic displacement

By Zhi-Yuan Fan, Rui-Chang Shen, Yi-Pu Wang, Jie Li, J. Q. You
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We show how to measure a steady-state magnon population in a magnetostatic mode of a ferrimagnet, such as yttrium iron garnet. We adopt an optomechanical approach and utilize the magnetoelasticity of the ferrimagnet. The magnetostrictive force dispersively couples magnons...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Light propagation and magnon-photon coupling in optically dispersive magnetic media

Achieving strong coupling between light and matter excitations in hybrid systems is a benchmark for the implementation of quantum technologies. We recently proposed [arXiv:2110.02984] that strong single-particle coupling between magnons and light can be realized in a magnetized epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) medium, in which magneto-optical effects are enhanced. Here we present a detailed derivation of the magnon-photon coupling Hamiltonian in dispersive media both for degenerate and non-degenerate optical modes, and show the enhancement of the coupling near the ENZ frequency. Moreover, we show that the coupling of magnons to plane-wave non-degenerate Voigt modes vanishes at specific frequencies due to polarization selection rules tuned by dispersion. Finally, we present specific results using a Lorentz dispersion model. Our results pave the way for the design of dispersive optomagnonic systems, providing a general theoretical framework for describing engineering ENZ-based optomagnonic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Evidence for spin current driven Bose-Einstein condensation of magnons

B. Divinskiy, H. Merbouche, V. E. Demidov, K. O. Nikolaev, L. Soumah, D. Gouéré, R. Lebrun, V. Cros, Jamal Ben Youssef, P. Bortolotti, A. Anane, S. O. Demokritov. The quanta of magnetic excitations - magnons - are known for their unique ability to undergo Bose-Einstein condensation at room temperature. This fascinating phenomenon reveals itself as a spontaneous formation of a macroscopic coherent state under the influence of incoherent stimuli. Spin currents have been predicted to offer electronic control of magnon Bose-Einstein condensates, but this phenomenon has not been experimentally evidenced up to now. Here we experimentally show that current-driven Bose-Einstein condensation can be achieved in nanometer-thick films of magnetic insulators with tailored dynamic magnetic nonlinearities and minimized magnon-magnon interactions. We demonstrate that, above a certain threshold, magnons injected by the spin current overpopulate the lowest-energy level forming a highly coherent spatially extended state. By accessing magnons with essentially different energies, we quantify the chemical potential of the driven magnon gas and show that, at the critical current, it reaches the energy of the lowest magnon level. Our results pave the way for implementation of integrated microscopic quantum magnonic and spintronic devices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnon Bose-Einstein condensate based qubit calculus

We propose to enable a set of room-temperature quantum computing functionalities using two room-temperature magnon Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) existing at two distinct wavevectors in a Yttrium-Iron-Garnet ferrimagnetic film. The macroscopic wavefunctions of the two BECs, which have a group velocity of zero and are therefore stationary, serve as the two orthonormal basis states that form a qubit. Using the Gross-Pitaevskii equation and numerical simulations based on the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation, we first show how to initialize the qubit in one of the basis states: using wavevector-selective parallel parametric pumping enables the formation of only a single magnon BEC in one of the two lowest energy states of the system. Next, by translating the concept of Rabi-oscillations into the wavevector domain, we demonstrate how to manipulate the qubit state along the polar axis in the Bloch sphere representation. We also discuss the manipulation regarding the azimuthal angle.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optics#Optical Field#Optical Cavity#Magnometer#Magnon Excitation#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Phase function estimation from a diffuse optical image via deep learning

The phase function is a key element of a light propagation model for Monte Carlo (MC) simulation, which is usually fitted with an analytic function with associated parameters. In recent years, machine learning methods were reported to estimate the parameters of the phase function of a particular form such as the Henyey-Greenstein phase function but, to our knowledge, no studies have been performed to determine the form of the phase function. Here we design a convolutional neural network to estimate the phase function from a diffuse optical image without any explicit assumption on the form of the phase function. Specifically, we use a Gaussian mixture model as an example to represent the phase function generally and learn the model parameters accurately. The Gaussian mixture model is selected because it provides the analytic expression of phase function to facilitate deflection angle sampling in MC simulation, and does not significantly increase the number of free parameters. Our proposed method is validated on MC-simulated reflectance images of typical biological tissues using the Henyey-Greenstein phase function with different anisotropy factors. The effects of field of view (FOV) and spatial resolution on the errors are analyzed to optimize the estimation method. The mean squared error of the phase function is 0.01 and the relative error of the anisotropy factor is 3.28%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LEXT: a lobster eye optic for Gamow

Charlotte Feldman, Paul O'Brien, Nicholas White, Wayne Baumgartner, Nicholas Thomas, Alexander Lodge, Marshall Bautz, Erik Hinrichsen. The Lobster Eye X-ray Telescope (LEXT) is one of the payloads on-board the Gamow Explorer, which will be proposed to the 2021 NASA Explorer MIDEX opportunity. If approved, it will be launched in 2028, and is optimised to identify high-z Gamma Ray Bursts (GRBs) and enable rapid follow-up. The LEXT is a two module, CCD focal plane, large field of view telescope utilising Micro Pore Optics (MPOs) over a bandpass of 0.2 - 5 keV. The geometry of the MPOs comprises a square packed array of microscopic pores with a square cross-section, arranged over a spherical surface with a radius of curvature of 600 mm, twice the focal length of the optic, 300 mm. Working in the photon energy range 0.2 - 5 keV, the optimum L/d ratio (length of pore L and pore width d) is 60, and is constant across the whole optic aperture. This paper details the baseline design for the LEXT optic in order to full the science goals of the Gamow mission. Extensive ray-trace analysis has been undertaken and we present the development of the optic design along with the optimisation of the field of view, effective area and focal length using this analysis. Investigations as to the ideal MPO characteristics, e.g. coatings, pore size, etc., and details of avenues for further study are also given.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

All-optical switching via coherent control of plasmon resonances

A novel ultrafast all-optical switching mechanism is demonstrated theoretically and experimentally based on a plasmonic analog of the effect of \textit{Enhancement of Index of Refraction}(EIR) in quantum optics. In the quantum optical EIR the atomic systems are rendered by coherence and quantum interference to exhibit orders of magnitude higher index of refraction with vanishing or even negative absorption near their resonances. Similarly, in the plasmon-induced EIR, a probe signal can experience positive, zero or negative extinction while strongly interacting with a metallic nanorod in a metamolecule that is coherently excited by a control beam. The same mechanism is observed in the collective response of a square array of such metamolecules in the form of a metasurface to modulate the amplitude of a signal by coherent control of absorption from positive to negative values without implementing gain materials or nonlinear processes. This novel approach can be used for challenging the control of light by light at the extreme levels of space, time, and intensity by applying ultra-short pulses interacting with ultrafast surface plasmons or extremely low-intensity pulses at the level of single photon to a nanoscale single plasmonic metamolecule. The scheme also introduces an effective tool for improving the modulation strength of optical modulators and switches through the amplification of the input signal.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
APS Physics

Quantum Correlations Generate an Optical Lattice

Measuring one photon’s polarization dictates the spatial structure of its entangled partner. Beams of light with phase-structured wave fronts provide a robust, high-dimensional medium for metrology and communication applications (see Synopsis: Twisting Light Beams on Demand). Optical lattices formed from single-photon versions of those structured beams have attracted attention as a tool for quantum-memory devices. However, such lattices have so far only been generated using classical light. Now, taking the phenomenon to the quantum regime, Andrew Cameron and his colleagues at the University of Waterloo, Canada, demonstrate a protocol for creating optical lattices from entangled photon pairs [1].
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Wavelet-resolved coherence beats in the Overhauser field of a thermal nuclear spin ensemble

This work introduces the so-called, synchrosqueezed wavelet transform, to shed light on the dipolar fluctuations of a thermal ensemble of nuclear spins in a diamond crystal structure, hyperfine-coupled to a central spin. The raw time series of the nuclear spin bath coherent dynamics is acquired through the two-point correlation function computed using the cluster correlation expansion method. The dynamics can be conveniently analyzed according to zero-, single-, and double-quantum transitions derived from the dipolar pairwise spin flips. We show that in the early-time behavior when the coherence is preserved in the spin ensemble, the Overhauser field fluctuations are modulated by dipole-dipole-induced small inhomogeneous detunings of nearly resonant transitions within the bath. The resulting beats extending over relatively longer time intervals are featured on the scalograms where both temporal and spectral behaviors of nuclear spin noise are unveiled simultaneously. Moreover, a second kind of beating that affects faster dynamics is readily discernible, originating from the inhomogeneous spread of the hyperfine coupling of each nucleus with the central spin. Additionally, any quadrupolar nuclei within the bath imprint as beats residing in the zero-quantum channel. The nuclear spin environment can be directionally probed by orienting the hyperfine axis. Thereby, crucial spatial information about the closely-separated spin clusters surrounding the central spin are accessible. Overall, a wavelet-based post-processing can facilitate the identification of proximal nuclear spins as revealed by their unique beat patterns on the scalograms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Microscopic Theory of Magnetic Disorder-Induced Decoherence in Superconducting Nb Films

Evan Sheridan, Thomas F. Harrelson, Eric Sivonxay, Kristin A. Persson, M. Virginia P. Altoé, Irfan Siddiqi, D. Frank Ogletree, David I. Santiago, Sinéad M. Griffin. The performance of superconducting qubits is orders of magnitude below what is expected from theoretical estimates based on the loss tangents of the constituent bulk materials. This has been attributed to the presence of uncontrolled surface oxides formed during fabrication which can introduce defects and impurities that create decoherence channels. Here, we develop an ab initio Shiba theory to investigate the microscopic origin of magnetic-induced decoherence in niobium thin film superconductors and the formation of native oxides. Our ab initio calculations encompass the roles of structural disorder, stoichiometry, and strain on the formation of decoherence-inducing local spin moments. With parameters derived from these first-principles calculations we develop an effective quasi-classical model of magnetic-induced losses in the superconductor. We identify d-channel losses (associated with oxygen vacancies) as especially parasitic, resulting in a residual zero temperature surface impedance. This work provides a route to connecting atomic scale properties of superconducting materials and macroscopic decoherence channels affecting quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Dot-Based Parametric Amplifiers

Laurence Cochrane, Theodor Lundberg, David J. Ibberson, Lisa Ibberson, Louis Hutin, Benoit Bertrand, Nadia Stelmashenko, Jason W. A. Robinson, Maud Vinet, Ashwin A. Seshia, M. Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba. Josephson parametric amplifiers (JPAs) approaching quantum-limited noise performance have been instrumental in enabling high fidelity readout of superconducting qubits and, recently, semiconductor quantum...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hidden Breathing Kagome Topology in Hexagonal Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

A Kagome lattice, formed by triangles of two different directions, is known to have many emergent quantum phenomena. Under the breathing anisotropy of bond strengths, this lattice can become a higher-order topological insulator (HOTI), which hosts topologically protected corner states. Experimental realizations of HOTI on breathing Kagome lattices have been reported for various artificial systems, but not for simple natural materials with an electronic breathing Kagome lattice. Here we prove that a breathing Kagome lattice and HOTI are hidden inside the electronic structure of hexagonal transition metal dichalcogenides (h-TMD). Due to the trigonal prismatic symmetry, $sp^2$-like hybrid d-orbitals create an electronic Kagome lattice with anisotropic inter-site and on-site hopping interactions. We demonstrate that HOTI h-TMD triangular nanoflakes host topologically protected corner states, which could be quantum-mechanically entangled with triple degeneracy. Because h-TMDS are easily synthesizable and stable at ambient conditions, our findings open new avenue for quantum physics based on simple condensed matter systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy