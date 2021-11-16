ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensing the shape of a cell: reaction-diffusion and energy minimization

By Amit R. Singh, Travis Leadbetter, Brian A. Camley
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Some dividing cells sense their shape by becoming polarized along their long axis. Cell polarity is controlled in part by polarity proteins like Rho GTPases cycling between active membrane-bound forms and inactive cytosolic forms, modeled as a "wave-pinning" reaction-diffusion process. Does shape sensing emerge from wave-pinning? We...

ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

After 70 years, advanced carbon-based magnetic material finally synthesized

Since the first reported production in 2004, researchers have been hard at work using graphene and similar carbon-based materials to revolutionize electronics, sports, and many other disciplines. Now, researchers from Japan have made a discovery that will advance the long-elusive field of nanographene magnets. In a study recently published in...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Palette: Image-to-Image Diffusion Models

Chitwan Saharia, William Chan, Huiwen Chang, Chris A. Lee, Jonathan Ho, Tim Salimans, David J. Fleet, Mohammad Norouzi. We introduce Palette, a simple and general framework for image-to-image translation using conditional diffusion models. On four challenging image-to-image translation tasks (colorization, inpainting, uncropping, and JPEG decompression), Palette outperforms strong GAN and regression baselines, and establishes a new state of the art. This is accomplished without task-specific hyper-parameter tuning, architecture customization, or any auxiliary loss, demonstrating a desirable degree of generality and flexibility. We uncover the impact of using $L_2$ vs. $L_1$ loss in the denoising diffusion objective on sample diversity, and demonstrate the importance of self-attention through empirical architecture studies. Importantly, we advocate a unified evaluation protocol based on ImageNet, and report several sample quality scores including FID, Inception Score, Classification Accuracy of a pre-trained ResNet-50, and Perceptual Distance against reference images for various baselines. We expect this standardized evaluation protocol to play a critical role in advancing image-to-image translation research. Finally, we show that a single generalist Palette model trained on 3 tasks (colorization, inpainting, JPEG decompression) performs as well or better than task-specific specialist counterparts.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Polarity#Energy Minimization#Diffusion#The Cell#Physics#Subcellular Processes
Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
Equivalence of definitions of solutions for some class of fractional diffusion equations

We study the unique existence of weak solutions for initial boundary value problems associated with different class of fractional diffusion equations including variable order, distributed order and multiterm fractional diffusion equations. So far, different definitions of weak solutions have been considered for these class of problems. This includes definition of solutions in a variational sense and definition of solutions from properties of their Laplace transform in time. The goal of the present article is to unify these two approaches by showing the equivalence of these two definitions. Such property allows also to show that the weak solutions under consideration combine the advantage of these two class of solutions which include representation of solutions by a Duhamel type of formula, suitable properties of Laplace transform of solutions, resolution of the equation in the sense of distributions and explicit link with the initial condition.
MATHEMATICS
Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Lifecycle of a Cell

Lifecycle of a biological cell: cell (in centre) before mitosis (cell division) takes place. From bottom left and then clockwise: the cells become rounder and the shell thickens as the insides of the cell change - soften and fluidify. The genetic material is shared out to create two new daughter cells. (Image taken with a confocal microscope, research carried out using optical tweezers).
SCIENCE
An inverse problem for a quasilinear convection--diffusion equation

We study the inverse problem of recovering a semilinear diffusion term $a(t,\lambda)$ as well as a quasilinear convection term $\mathcal B(t,x,\lambda,\xi)$ in a nonlinear parabolic equation $$\partial_tu-\textrm{div}(a(t,u) \nabla u)+\mathcal B(t,x,u,\nabla u)\cdot\nabla u=0, \quad \mbox{in}\ (0,T)\times\Omega,$$ given the knowledge of the flux of the moving quantity associated with different sources applied at the boundary of the domain. This inverse problem that is modeled by the solution dependent parameters $a$ and $\mathcal B$ has many physical applications related to various classes of cooperative interactions or complex mixing in diffusion processes. Our main result states that, under suitable assumptions, it is possible to fully recover the nonlinear diffusion term $a$ as well as the nonlinear convection term $\mathcal B$. The recovery of the diffusion term is based on the idea of solutions to the linearized equation with singularities near the boundary $\partial \Omega$. Our proof of the recovery of the convection term is based on the idea of higher order linearization to reduce the inverse problem to a density property for certain anisotropic products of solutions to the linearized equation. We show this density property by constructing sufficiently smooth geometric optic solutions concentrating on rays in $\Omega$.
MATHEMATICS
cuanschutz.edu

CU Anschutz Researchers Examine How a Viral RNA Changes Shape to Hijack Host Cells

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus researchers have observed how an RNA molecule from a virus forms a complex, three-dimensional structure, and is able to change its shape to hijack host proteins. The details of this process, elusive to scientists for decades, were revealed by using cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The root meristem is shaped by brassinosteroid control of cell geometry

Growth extent and direction determine cell and whole-organ architecture. How they are spatio-temporally modulated to control size and shape is not well known. Here we tackled this question by studying the effect of brassinosteroid (BR) signalling on the structure of the root meristem. Quantification of the three-dimensional geometry of thousands of individual meristematic cells across different tissue types showed that the modulation of BR signalling yields distinct changes in growth rate and anisotropy, which affects the time that cells spend in the meristem and has a strong impact on the final root form. By contrast, the hormone effect on cell volume was minor, establishing cell volume as invariant to the effect of BR. Thus, BR has the highest effect on cell shape and growth anisotropy, regulating the overall longitudinal and radial growth of the meristem, while maintaining a coherent distribution of cell sizes. Moving from single-cell quantification to the whole organ, we developed a computational model of radial growth. The simulation demonstrates how differential BR-regulated growth between the inner and outer tissues shapes the meristem and thus explains the non-intuitive outcomes of tissue-specific perturbation of BR signalling. The combined experimental data and simulation suggest that the inner and outer tissues have distinct but coordinated roles in growth regulation.
SCIENCE
Simulating Diffusion Bridges with Score Matching

We consider the problem of simulating diffusion bridges, i.e. diffusion processes that are conditioned to initialize and terminate at two given states. Diffusion bridge simulation has applications in diverse scientific fields and plays a crucial role for statistical inference of discretely-observed diffusions. This is known to be a challenging problem that has received much attention in the last two decades. In this work, we first show that the time-reversed diffusion bridge process can be simulated if one can time-reverse the unconditioned diffusion process. We introduce a variational formulation to learn this time-reversal that relies on a score matching method to circumvent intractability. We then consider another iteration of our proposed methodology to approximate the Doob's $h$-transform defining the diffusion bridge process. As our approach is generally applicable under mild assumptions on the underlying diffusion process, it can easily be used to improve the proposal bridge process within existing methods and frameworks. We discuss algorithmic considerations and extensions, and present some numerical results.
Phys.org

Mechanism that allows cells to sense the curvature of tissue around them

Cells in your body cannot see, but they can sense their surroundings and their own shape. Scientists at the University of Mons and the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria now showed via both—experiments and theory—how cells can sense the curvature of tissue around them and how this influences their inner workings. The study was published in Nature Physics.
SCIENCE
Modeling the diffusion-erosion crossover dynamics in drug release

Márcio Sampaio Gomes-Filho, Fernando Albuquerque Oliveira, Marco Aurélio Alves Barbosa. A computational model is proposed to investigate drug delivery systems in which erosion and diffusion mechanisms are participating in the drug release process. Our approach allowed us to analytically estimate the crossover point between those mechanisms through the value of the parameter $b$ ($b_c = 1$) and the scaling behavior of parameter $\tau$ on the Weibull function, $\exp[-(t/\tau)^b]$, used to adjust drug release data in pharmaceutical literature. Numerical investigations on the size dependence of the characteristic release time $\tau$ found it to satisfy either linear or quadratic scaling relations on either erosive or diffusive regimes. Along the crossover the characteristic time scales with the average coefficient observed on the extreme regimes ({\it i.e.}, $\tau \sim L^{3/2}$), and we show that this result can be derived analytically by assuming an Arrhenius relation for the diffusion coefficient inside the capsule. Based on these relations a phenomenological expression for the characteristic release in terms of size $L$ and erosion rate $\kappa$ is proposed, which can be useful for predicting the crossover erosion rate $\kappa_c$. We applied this relation to the experimental literature data for the release of acetaminophen immersed in a wax matrix and found them to be consistent with our numerical results.
INDUSTRY
Calibrated Diffusion Tensor Estimation

It is highly desirable to know how uncertain a model's predictions are, especially for models that are complex and hard to understand as in deep learning. Although there has been a growing interest in using deep learning methods in diffusion-weighted MRI, prior works have not addressed the issue of model uncertainty. Here, we propose a deep learning method to estimate the diffusion tensor and compute the estimation uncertainty. Data-dependent uncertainty is computed directly by the network and learned via loss attenuation. Model uncertainty is computed using Monte Carlo dropout. We also propose a new method for evaluating the quality of predicted uncertainties. We compare the new method with the standard least-squares tensor estimation and bootstrap-based uncertainty computation techniques. Our experiments show that when the number of measurements is small the deep learning method is more accurate and its uncertainty predictions are better calibrated than the standard methods. We show that the estimation uncertainties computed by the new method can highlight the model's biases, detect domain shift, and reflect the strength of noise in the measurements. Our study shows the importance and practical value of modeling prediction uncertainties in deep learning-based diffusion MRI analysis.
SCIENCE
Computation of the self-diffusion coefficient with low-rank tensor methods: application to the simulation of a cross-diffusion system

Cross-diffusion systems arise as hydrodynamic limits of lattice multi-species interacting particle models. The objective of this work is to provide a numerical scheme for the simulation of the cross-diffusion system identified in [J. Quastel, Comm. Pure Appl. Math., 45 (1992), pp. 623--679]. To simulate this system, it is necessary to provide an approximation of the so-called self-diffusion coefficient matrix of the tagged particle process. Classical algorithms for the computation of this matrix are based on the estimation of the long-time limit of the average mean square displacement of the particle. In this work, as an alternative, we propose a novel approach for computing the self-diffusion coefficient using deterministic low-rank approximation techniques, as the minimum of a high-dimensional optimization problem. This approach is then used for the simulation of the cross-diffusion system using an implicit finite volume scheme.
SCIENCE
scottsdale.org

Liv24 operates a gym for energy cells

After he was forced to shut down his chiropractic studio for two months, Jeff Woolston felt devastated. He admits that during that time he “got soft” and gained a couple of pounds. What kept him moving forward was taking his dog for a walk and listening to podcasts and YouTube...
FITNESS
Li-ion diffusion in single crystal LiFePO$_4$ measured by muon spin spectroscopy

Ola Kenji Forslund, Rasmus Toft-Petersen, David Vaknin, Natalija van Well, Mark Telling, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson, Fanni Juranyi. Muon spin spectroscopy ($\mu^+$SR) is now an established method to measure atomic scale diffusion coefficients of ions in oxides. This is achieved via the ion hopping rate, which causes periodic change in the local magnetic field at the muon site(s). We present here the first systematic study on a single crystalline sample. The highly anisotropic diffusion of Li-ions in the battery cathode material LiFePO$_4$, combined with the extensive investigation of this material with $\mu^+$SR and other techniques make it a perfect model compound for this study. With this experiment we can confirm that Li diffusion in the bulk LiFePO$_4$ is measurable with $\mu^+$SR. Hence, surface/interface effects, which might play a crucial role in case of powders/nano crystals, are less significant for macroscopic single crystals where bulk diffusion is in fact present. We observe that the internal magnetic field fluctuations caused by the diffusing Li-ions are different depending on the crystal orientation. This is not obviously expected based on theoretical considerations. Such fluctuation rates were used to estimate the diffusion coefficient, which agrees well with values estimated by first principle calculations considering anisotropic diffusion.
PHYSICS

