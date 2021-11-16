A generalized lever rule for shear banding of yield stress fluids

Although evidence of inter-valley attraction-mediated by phonon or topological fluctuations is accumulating, the origin of superconductivity in the flat-band quantum moiré materials remains an open question. Here, instead of attempting to pinpoint the origin of the superconductivity, we aim at identifying nontrivial phenomena that emerge in the presence of inter-valley attractions, in addition to the superconducting dome. We show that by matching the interaction strength of inter-valley attraction with intra-valley repulsion, the flat-band limit becomes exactly solvable. Away from the flat-band limit, the system can be simulated via quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) methods without sign problem for any fillings. Combining analytic solutions with large-scale numerical simulations, we show that upon increasing temperature, the superconducting phase melts into a bosonic fluid phase with large/diverging compressibility. In this phase, all fermions form Cooper pairs and single-particle excitations remain fully gapped, although superconductivity order is destroyed. In addition, due to an emergent SU(2) symmetry, large superconducting fluctuations in this phase lead to large particle-number fluctuations, and thus a large/diverging compressibility. At higher temperature, the boson fluid phase gives its way to a pseudo gap phase, where some Cooper pairs are teared apart by thermal fluctuations, resulting in some fermion density of states inside the gap. The relevance of these phases with experimental discoveries in the flat band quantum moiré materials is discussed.
Comments / 0