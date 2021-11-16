ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A generalized lever rule for shear banding of yield stress fluids

By Michela Geri, Brice Saint-Michel, Thibaut Divoux, Gareth H. McKinley, Sebastien Manneville
We study the local dynamics of a yield stress fluid that shows a pronounced non-monotonic flow curve. Such a mechanically unstable behavior generally leads to the coexistence of a flowing band with an arrested region below a critical shear rate...

Instabilities in freely expanding sheets of associating viscoelastic fluids

We use the impact of drops on a small solid target as a tool to investigate the behavior of viscoelastic fluids under extreme deformation rates. We study two classes of transient networks: semidilute solutions of supramolecular polymers and suspensions of spherical oil droplets reversibly linked by polymers. The two types of samples display very similar linear viscoelastic properties, which can be described with a Maxwell fluid model, but contrasting nonlinear properties due to different network structure. Upon impact, weakly viscoelastic samples exhibit a behavior qualitatively similar to that of Newtonian fluids: A smooth and regular sheet forms, expands, and then retracts. By contrast, for highly viscoelastic fluids, the thickness of the sheet is found to be very irregular, leading to instabilities and eventually formation of holes. We find that material rheological properties rule the onset of instabilities. We first provide a simple image analysis of the expanding sheets to determine the onset of instabilities. We then demonstrate that a Deborah number related to the shortest relaxation time associated to the sample structure following a high shear is the relevant parameter that controls the heterogeneities in the thickness of the sheet, eventually leading to the formation of holes. When the sheet tears-up, data suggest by contrast that the opening dynamics depends also on the expansion rate of the sheet.
SCIENCE
Modeling general-relativistic plasmas with collisionless moments and dissipative two-fluid magnetohydrodynamics

Relativistic plasmas are central to the study of black hole accretion, jet physics, neutron star mergers, and compact object magnetospheres. Despite the need to accurately capture the dynamics of these plasmas and the implications for relativistic transients, their fluid modeling is typically done using a number of (overly) simplifying assumptions, which do not hold in general. This is especially true when the mean free path in the plasma is large compared to the system size, and kinetic effects start to become important. Going beyond common approaches used in the literature, we describe a fully relativistic covariant 14-moment based two-fluid system appropriate for the study of electron-ion or electron-positron plasmas. This generalized Israel-Stewart-like system of equations of motion is obtained directly from the relativistic Boltzmann-Vlasov equation. Crucially, this new formulation can account for non-ideal effects, such as anisotropic pressures and heat fluxes. We show that a relativistic two-fluid plasma can be recast as a single fluid coupled to electromagnetic fields with (potentially large) out-of-equilibrium corrections. In particular, we keep all electron degrees of freedom, which provide self-consistent evolution equations for electron temperature and momentum. The equations outlined in this paper are able to capture the full two-fluid character of collisionless plasmas found in black hole accretion and flaring processes around compact objects, as well Braginskii-like two-fluid magnetohydrodynamics applicable to weakly collisional plasmas inside accretion disks. This new formulation will be instrumental in the construction of a large class of next-generation simulations of relativistic transient phenomena produced around black holes and neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
Propagating irreversibility fronts in cyclically-sheared suspensions

The interface separating a liquid from its vapor phase is diffuse: the composition varies continuously from one phase to the other over a finite length. Recent experiments on dynamic jamming fronts in two dimensions [Waitukaitis et al., Europhysics Letters 102, 44001 (2013)] identified a diffuse interface between jammed and unjammed discs. In both cases, the thickness of the interface diverges as a critical transition is approached. We investigate the generality of this behavior using a third system: a model of cyclically-sheared non-Brownian suspensions. As we sediment the particles towards a boundary, we observe a diffuse traveling front that marks the interface between irreversible and reversible phases. We argue that the front width is linked to a diverging correlation lengthscale in the bulk, which we probe by studying avalanches near criticality. Our results show how diffuse interfaces may arise generally when an incompressible phase is brought to a critical point.
SCIENCE
Network-based analysis of fluid flows: Progress and outlook

The network of interactions among fluid elements and coherent structures gives rise to the incredibly rich dynamics of vortical flows. These interactions can be described with the use of mathematical tools from the emerging field of network science, which leverages graph theory, dynamical systems theory, data science, and control theory. The blending of network science and fluid mechanics facilitates the extraction of the key interactions and communities in terms of vortical elements, modal structures, and particle trajectories. Phase-space techniques and time-delay embedding enable network-based analysis in terms of visibility, recurrence, and cluster transitions leveraging available time-series measurements. Equipped with the knowledge of interactions and communities, the network-theoretic approach enables the analysis, modeling, and control of fluid flows, with a particular emphasis on interactive dynamics. In this article, we provide a brief introduction to network science and an overview of the progress on network-based strategies to study the complex dynamics of fluid flows. Case studies are surveyed to highlight the utility of network-based techniques to tackle a range of problems from fluid mechanics. Towards the end of the paper, we offer an outlook on network-inspired approaches.
SCIENCE
Shear Flow in Cylindrical Open Channel Under Precession

The study of forced oscillations in open cylindrical channel under precession is extended to include the shear effect, that is induced by inertial waves in such systems. The linear part of the problem led to two equations for stability one for the viscous part similar to Orr- Sommerfeld equation and one for the inviscid part similar to Rayleigh equation, the second was solved and discussed depending on the stream function observation. The linear part also led to relationship that connects between the stream velocity and the disturbance one is derived in a form similar to Burns conditions for open flows under normal conditions. Experimentally measuring the horizontal velocity distribution with depth showed that this distribution is sinusoidal one. Burns condition was solved based on this assumption. The nonlinear part of the problem led to a new version of Koteweg De-Vries (KdV) equation that is solved numerically by applying the leapfrog method for time discretization, Fourier transformation for the space one, and the trapezoidal rule for solving the integrals with depth, the results showed that the shear has no specific impact on the wave form which is similar to the classical results obtained by the theories under normal conditions.
SCIENCE
Stochastic Hydrodynamics of Complex Fluids: Discretisation and Entropy Production

Many complex fluids can be described by continuum hydrodynamic field equations, to which noise must be added in order to capture thermal fluctuations. In almost all cases, the resulting coarse-grained stochastic partial differential equations carry a short-scale cutoff -- which is also reflected in numerical discretisation schemes. We draw together our recent findings concerning the construction of such schemes and the interpretation of their continuum limits, focusing for simplicity on models with a purely diffusive scalar field, such as `Model B' which describes phase separation in binary fluid mixtures. We address the requirement that the steady state entropy production rate (EPR) must vanish for any stochastic hydrodynamic model in thermal equilibrium. Only if this is achieved can the given discretisation scheme be relied upon to correctly calculate the nonvanishing EPR for `active field theories' in which new terms are deliberately added to the fluctuating hydrodynamic equations that break detailed balance. To compute the correct probabilities of forward and time-reversed paths (whose ratio determines the EPR) we must make a careful treatment of so-called `spurious drift' and other closely related terms that depend on the discretisation scheme. We show that such subtleties can arise not only in the temporal discretisation (as is well documented for stochastic ODEs with multiplicative noise) but also from spatial discretisation, even when noise is additive, as most active field theories assume. We then review how such noise can become multiplicative, via off-diagonal couplings to additional fields that encode thermodynamically the underlying chemical processes responsible for activity. In this case the spurious drift terms need careful accounting, not just to evaluate correctly the EPR, but also to numerically implement the Langevin dynamics itself.
SCIENCE
Hydrodynamization times of a holographic fluid far from equilibrium

We investigate several hydrodynamization times for an ensemble of different far-from-equilibrium solutions of the strongly coupled $\mathcal{N}=4$ Supersymmetric Yang-Mills plasma undergoing Bjorken flow. For the ensemble of initial data analyzed in the present work, we find that, with typical tolerances between $3\%$ to $5\%$, the average hydrodynamization time associated with the late time convergence of the pressure anisotropy to the corresponding Borel resummed hydrodynamic attractor is approximately equal to the average hydrodynamization time associated with the Navier-Stokes result, while both are shorter than the average hydrodynamization time associated with second-order hydrodynamics. On the other hand, we find that the entropy density of the different solutions coalesces to second-order hydrodynamics long before entering in the Navier-Stokes regime. A clear hierarchy between the different average hydrodynamization times of the Bjorken expanding fluid is established for the set of analyzed initial data, comprising also some solutions which, whilst satisfying the dominant and the weak energy conditions at the initial time, evolve such as to transiently violate one or both conditions when the fluid is still far from equilibrium. In particular, solutions violating the weak energy condition are generally found to take a longer time to enter in the hydrodynamic regime than the other solutions.
PHYSICS
Parabolic interface reconstruction for 2D volume of fluid methods

For capillary driven flow the interface curvature is essential in the modelling of surface tension via the imposition of the Young-Laplace jump condition. We show that traditional geometric volume of fluid (VoF) methods, that are based on a piecewise linear approximation of the interface, do not lead to an interface curvature which is convergent under mesh refinement in time-dependent problems.
MATHEMATICS
Science
Chemistry
Superconductivity and bosonic fluid emerging from Moiré flat bands

Although evidence of inter-valley attraction-mediated by phonon or topological fluctuations is accumulating, the origin of superconductivity in the flat-band quantum moiré materials remains an open question. Here, instead of attempting to pinpoint the origin of the superconductivity, we aim at identifying nontrivial phenomena that emerge in the presence of inter-valley attractions, in addition to the superconducting dome. We show that by matching the interaction strength of inter-valley attraction with intra-valley repulsion, the flat-band limit becomes exactly solvable. Away from the flat-band limit, the system can be simulated via quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) methods without sign problem for any fillings. Combining analytic solutions with large-scale numerical simulations, we show that upon increasing temperature, the superconducting phase melts into a bosonic fluid phase with large/diverging compressibility. In this phase, all fermions form Cooper pairs and single-particle excitations remain fully gapped, although superconductivity order is destroyed. In addition, due to an emergent SU(2) symmetry, large superconducting fluctuations in this phase lead to large particle-number fluctuations, and thus a large/diverging compressibility. At higher temperature, the boson fluid phase gives its way to a pseudo gap phase, where some Cooper pairs are teared apart by thermal fluctuations, resulting in some fermion density of states inside the gap. The relevance of these phases with experimental discoveries in the flat band quantum moiré materials is discussed.
PHYSICS
A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
PHYSICS
New Equations of State describing both the Dynamic Viscosity and Self-Diffusion Coefficient for Potassium and Thallium in their fluid phases

Experimental data on the viscosity and self-diffusion coefficient of two metallic compounds in their fluid phases, i.e. potassium and thallium, are modeled using the translational elastic mode theory which has been successfully applied to the case of water. It is shown that this theory allows the experimental data to be accounted for in accordance with their uncertainties and, above all, it allows the different variations observed between the different authors to be explained. Particularly in the case of thallium, this theory makes it possible to represent viscosity data with much better precision than the so-called reference equation of state. The dilute-gas limit laws connecting various parameters of the theory obtained in the case of water are confirmed here and thus give them a universal character. The elastic mode theory is accompanied by the development of new equations of state, mainly to describe properties along the saturated vapor pressure curve, which greatly extend the temperature range of application of these equations compared to those found in the literature. The whole analysis thus makes it possible to propose precise values of various thermodynamic parameters at the melting and boiling temperature corresponding to atmospheric pressure.
MATHEMATICS
Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
Probing ultracold gases using photoionization fine structure

Photoionization of atoms immersed in an environment such as an ultracold gas is investigated. We show that the interference of two ionization pathways, one passing directly to the continuum and one accounting for scattering processes between the photoelectron and a neighboring atom, produces a fine structure in the photoionization cross-section over an energy range less than 1 eV above threshold. This fine structure includes all the details of the corresponding three-body system, e.g. the interatomic distance or the scattering information of the electron-atom subsystem; therefore, photoelectrons produced in a multi-particle environment can be utilized as structural probes. As an illustration, for experimentally relevant parameters, we propose a scheme based on the photoionization of a Rydberg molecule where the low-energy electron-atom phase shifts are extracted from the fine structure spectra using neural networks.
PHYSICS
Weight Pruning and Uncertainty in Radio Galaxy Classification

In this work we use variational inference to quantify the degree of epistemic uncertainty in model predictions of radio galaxy classification and show that the level of model posterior variance for individual test samples is correlated with human uncertainty when labelling radio galaxies. We explore the model performance and uncertainty calibration for a variety of different weight priors and suggest that a sparse prior produces more well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using the posterior distributions for individual weights, we show that signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) ranking allows pruning of the fully-connected layers to the level of 30\% without significant loss of performance, and that this pruning increases the predictive uncertainty in the model. Finally we show that, like other work in this field, we experience a cold posterior effect. We examine whether adapting the cost function in our model to accommodate model misspecification can compensate for this effect, but find that it does not make a significant difference. We also examine the effect of principled data augmentation and find that it improves upon the baseline but does not compensate for the observed effect fully. We interpret this as the cold posterior effect being due to the overly effective curation of our training sample leading to likelihood misspecification, and raise this as a potential issue for Bayesian deep learning approaches to radio galaxy classification in future.
ASTRONOMY
Eliminating Delocalization Error to Improve Heterogeneous Catalysis Predictions with Molecular DFT+U

Approximate semi-local density functional theory (DFT) is known to underestimate surface formation energies yet paradoxically overbind adsorbates on catalytic transition-metal oxide surfaces due to delocalization error. The low-cost DFT+U approach only improves surface formation energies for early transition-metal oxides or adsorption energies for late transition-metal oxides. In this work, we demonstrate that this inefficacy arises due to the conventional usage of metal-centered atomic orbitals as projectors within DFT+U. We analyze electron density rearrangement during surface formation and O atom adsorption on rutile transition-metal oxides to highlight that a standard DFT+U correction fails to tune properties when the corresponding density rearrangement is highly delocalized across both metal and oxygen sites. To improve both surface properties simultaneously while retaining the simplicity of a single-site DFT+U correction, we systematically construct multi-atom-centered molecular-orbital-like projectors for DFT+U. We demonstrate this molecular DFT+U approach for tuning adsorption energies and surface formation energies of minimal two-dimensional models of representative early (i.e., TiO2) and late (i.e., PtO2) transition-metal oxides. Molecular DFT+U simultaneously corrects adsorption energies and surface formation energies of multi-layer models of rutile TiO2(110) and PtO2(110) to resolve the paradoxical description of surface stability and surface reactivity of semi-local DFT.
CHEMISTRY
Mobility of screw dislocation in BCC tungsten at high temperature in presence of carbon

The interplay of screw dislocations with carbon atoms is investigated in tungsten at high temperature using in situ straining experiments in a transmission electron microscope (TEM) and through ab initio calculations. When the temperature is high enough to activate carbon diffusion, above 1373 K, carbon segregates in the core of screw dislocations and modifies their mobility, even for a carbon concentration as low as 1 appm. TEM observations reveal the reappearance of a Peierls mechanism at these high temperatures, with screw dislocations gliding viscously through nucleation and propagation of kink-pairs. The mobility of screw dislocations saturated with carbon atoms is then investigated with ab initio calculations to determine kink-pair formation, nucleation and migration energies. These energies are used in kinetic Monte-Carlo simulations and in an analytical model to obtain the velocity of screw dislocations as a function of the temperature, the applied stress and the dislocation length. The obtained mobility law parametrised on ab initio calculations compares well with experiments.
CHEMISTRY
Li-ion diffusion in single crystal LiFePO$_4$ measured by muon spin spectroscopy

Ola Kenji Forslund, Rasmus Toft-Petersen, David Vaknin, Natalija van Well, Mark Telling, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson, Fanni Juranyi. Muon spin spectroscopy ($\mu^+$SR) is now an established method to measure atomic scale diffusion coefficients of ions in oxides. This is achieved via the ion hopping rate, which causes periodic change in the local magnetic field at the muon site(s). We present here the first systematic study on a single crystalline sample. The highly anisotropic diffusion of Li-ions in the battery cathode material LiFePO$_4$, combined with the extensive investigation of this material with $\mu^+$SR and other techniques make it a perfect model compound for this study. With this experiment we can confirm that Li diffusion in the bulk LiFePO$_4$ is measurable with $\mu^+$SR. Hence, surface/interface effects, which might play a crucial role in case of powders/nano crystals, are less significant for macroscopic single crystals where bulk diffusion is in fact present. We observe that the internal magnetic field fluctuations caused by the diffusing Li-ions are different depending on the crystal orientation. This is not obviously expected based on theoretical considerations. Such fluctuation rates were used to estimate the diffusion coefficient, which agrees well with values estimated by first principle calculations considering anisotropic diffusion.
PHYSICS
Atomic and mesoscopic structure of Dy-based surface alloys on noble metals

Sina Mousavion, Ka Man Yu, Mahalingam Maniraj, Lu Lyu, Johannes Knippertz, Benjamin Stadtmüller, Martin Aeschlimann. Surface alloys are a highly tunable class of low dimensional materials with the opportunity to tune and control the spin and charge carrier functionalities on the nanoscale. Here, we focus on the atomic and mesoscopic structural details of three distinctive binary rare-earth-noble metals (RE/NM) surface alloys by employing scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and low energy electron diffraction (LEED). Using Dysprosium as the guest element on fcc(111) noble metal substrates, we identify the formation of non-commensurate surface alloy superstructures which exhibit homogeneous moiré patterns for DyCu2/Cu (111) and DyAu2/Au(111), while an inhomogeneous one is found for DyAg2/Ag(111). The variations in the local structure are analyzed for all three surface alloys and the observed differences are discussed in the light of the lattice mismatches of the alloy layer with respect to the underlying substrate. For the particularly intriguing case of a Dy-Ag surface alloy, the surface alloy layer does not show a uniform long-range periodic structure, but consists of local hexagonal tiles separated by extended domain walls. These domain walls exist to relief the in-plane strain within the DyAg2 surface alloy layer. Our findings clearly demonstrate that surface alloying is an intriguing tool to tailor both the local atomic, but also the mesoscopic moiré structures of metallic heterostructures.
PHYSICS
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS

