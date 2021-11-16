ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Exploiting Term Sparsity in Moment-SOS hierarchy for Dynamical Systems

By Jie Wang, Corbinian Schlosser, Milan Korda, Victor Magron
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this paper we present term sparsity sum-of-squares (TSSOS) methods applied to several problems from dynamical systems, such as region of attraction, maximum positively invariant sets and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Integrability, conservation laws and solitons of a many-body dynamical system associated with the half-wave maps equation

We consider the half-wave maps (HWM) equation which is a continuum limit of the classical version of the Haldane-Shastry spin chain. In particular, we explore a many-body dynamical system arising from the HWM equation under the pole ansatz. The system is shown to be completely integrable by demonstrating that it exhibits a Lax pair and relevant conservation lows. Subsequently, the analytical multisoliton solutions of the HWM equation are constructed by means of the pole expansion method. The properties of the one- and two-soliton solutions are then investigated in detail as well as their pole dynamics. Last, an asymptotic analysis of the $N$-soliton solution reveals that no phase shifts appear after the collision of solitons. This intriguing feature is worth noting since it is the first example observed in the head-on collision of rational solitons. A number of problems remain open for the HWM equation, some of which are discussed in concluding remarks.
MATHEMATICS
infosecwriteups.com

Exploiting Password Reset Poisoning

To date, one of my most lucrative bug bounties came from a password reset poisoning vulnerability. This post walks through the process of finding, exploiting, and fixing this bug to help you earn a max payout in your own disclosures!. Overview. Password reset poisoning is a header based attack, where...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Generalised moment closure for discrete-state dynamics on networks

In this paper, we present a general method to obtain and truncate moment equations, applicable to any model of dynamics on networks with at most interactions between nearest neighbours and for arbitrary approximation order. We first obtain the moment equations in their general form, via a derivation from the master equation. Then, we show that closure schemes can be systematically obtained via a decomposition of the largest subgraphs into their smaller-diameter components, and, that this decomposition is exact when these components form a tree and there is independence at distances beyond their graph diameter, offering a theoretical justification for moment closure on non-tree networks. Applying our method to the SIS epidemic model on lattices and random networks, we find that the well-known long-range correlation near the epidemic threshold due to a continuous phase transition only leads to considerable bias in lower-order moment closures for low-dimensional lattices, because here, presence of loops of all sizes prevent decomposition of larger-distance correlations in terms of smaller-distance ones, unlike in random networks. Our method extends the practical applicability of moment closure to networks in which clustering due to a high density of short loops is particularly important. A Mathematica script that automates the moment closure is made available for download.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sos#Hierarchy#Dynamical Systems#Tssos#Oc#90c22
arxiv.org

Electromagnetically induced transparency from first-order dynamical systems

We show how a strongly driven single-mode oscillator coupled to a first-order dynamical system gives rise to induced absorption or gain of a weak probe beam, and associated fast or slow light depending on the detuning conditions. We derive the analytic solutions to the dynamic equations of motion, showing that the electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) like response is a general phenomenology, potentially occurring in any nonlinear oscillator coupled to first-order dynamical systems. The resulting group delay (or advance) of the probe is fundamentally determined by the system damping rate. To illustrate the practical impact of this general theoretical framework, we quantitatively assess the observable consequences of either thermo-optic or free-carrier dispersion effects in conventional semiconductor microcavities in control/probe experiments, highlighting the generality of this physical mechanism and its potential for the realization of EIT-like phenomena in integrated and cost-effective photonic devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unified stability criteria for perturbed LTV systems with unstable instantaneous dynamics

In this work the stability of perturbed linear time-varying systems is studied. The main features of the problem are threefold. Firstly, the time-varying dynamics is not required to be continuous but allowed to have jumps. Also the system matrix is not assumed to be always Hurwitz. In addition, there is nonlinear time-varying perturbation which may be persistent. We first propose several mild regularity assumptions, under which the total variations of the system matrix and its abscissa are well-defined over arbitrary time interval. We then state our main result of the work, which requires the combined assessment of the total variation of the system matrix, the measure when the system is not sufficiently "stable" and the estimate of the perturbation to be upper bounded by a function affine in time. When this condition is met, we prove that the neighborhood of the origin, whose size depends on the magnitude of the perturbation, is uniformly globally exponentially stable for the system. We make several remarks, connecting our results with the known stability theory from continuous linear time-varying systems and switched systems. Finally, a numerical example is included to further illustrate the application of the main result.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Phase diagram and post-quench dynamics in a double spin-chain system in transverse fields

We propose and explore the physics of a toy multiferroic model by coupling two distinct dipolar XXZ models in transverse fields. We determine first the rich ground-state phase diagram of the model using density matrix renormalization group techniques. Then, we explore the dynamics of the system after global and local quenches, using the time-evolving block decimation algorithm. After a global quench, the system displays decaying coupled oscillations of the electric and magnetic spins, in agreement with the Eigenstate Thermalization Hypothesis (ETH) for many-body interacting quantum systems. Notably, the spin-spin interactions lead to a sizeable quadratic shift in the oscillation frequency as the inter-chain coupling is increased. Local quenches lead to a light-cone-like propagation of excitations. In this case, the inter-chain coupling drives a transfer of energy between the chains that generates a novel fast spin-wave mode along the 'magnetic' chain at the speed of the 'electric' spin-wave. This suggests a limited control mechanism for faster information transfer in magnetic spin chains using electric fields that harnesses the electric dipoles as intermediaries.
SCIENCE
High Point Enterprise

Exploiting the true value of data

In 2006, British mathematician Clive Robert Humby coined the now-ubiquitous phrase, “Data is the new oil.” Speaking at a time when data largely functioned as an operational byproduct (rather than an asset that could be packaged, leveraged, or sold), he essentially predicted a future wherein information would serve as a basis for a new type of digital economy. Over the following 15 years, there would indeed be numerous parallels between how the two resources would shape global environments.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

The role of attraction-repulsion dynamics in simulating the emergence of inflectional class systems

Dynamic models of paradigm change can elucidate how the simplest of processes may lead to unexpected outcomes, and thereby can reveal new potential explanations for observed linguistic phenomena. Ackerman & Malouf (2015) present a model in which inflectional systems reduce in disorder through the action of an attraction-only dynamic, in which lexemes only ever grow more similar to one another over time. Here we emphasise that: (1) Attraction-only models cannot evolve the structured diversity which characterises true inflectional systems, because they inevitably remove all variation; and (2) Models with both attraction and repulsion enable the emergence of systems that are strikingly reminiscent of morphomic structure such as inflection classes. Thus, just one small ingredient -- change based on dissimilarity -- separates models that tend inexorably to uniformity, and which therefore are implausible for inflectional morphology, from those which evolve stable, morphome-like structure. These models have the potential to alter how we attempt to account for morphological complexity.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cosmological dynamics of f(R) models in dynamical system analysis

In this work we try to understand the late time acceleration of the universe by assuming some modification in the geometry of the space and using dynamical system analysis. This technique allows to understand the behavior of the universe without analytically solving the field equations. We study the acceleration phase of the universe and stability properties of the critical points which could be compared with observational results. We consider an asymptotic behavior of two particular models $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \frac{(R/R_c)^{2n}}{(R/R_c)^{2n} + 1}$ and $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \left[ 1 - (1 + R^2/R_{c}^2)^{-n} \right]$ with $n,\mu, R_c >0$ for the study. As a first case we fix the value of $\mu$ and analyzed for all $n$. Later as second case, we fix the value of $n$ and calculation are done for all $\mu$. At the end all the calculations for the generalized case have been shown and results have been discussed in detail.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local Mutual Exclusion for Dynamic, Anonymous, Bounded Memory Message Passing Systems

Mutual exclusion is a classical problem in distributed computing that provides isolation among concurrent action executions that may require access to the same shared resources. Inspired by algorithmic research on distributed systems of weakly capable entities whose connections change over time, we address the local mutual exclusion problem that tasks each node with acquiring exclusive locks for itself and the maximal subset of its "persistent" neighbors that remain connected to it over the time interval of the lock request. Using the established time-varying graphs model to capture adversarial topological changes, we propose and rigorously analyze a local mutual exclusion algorithm for nodes that are anonymous and communicate via asynchronous message passing. The algorithm satisfies mutual exclusion (non-intersecting lock sets) and lockout freedom (eventual success) under both semi-synchronous and asynchronous concurrency. It requires $\mathcal{O}(\Delta\log\Delta)$ memory per node and messages of size $\mathcal{O}(\log\Delta)$, where $\Delta$ is the maximum number of connections per node. For systems of weak entities, $\Delta$ is often a small constant, reducing the memory and message size requirements to $\mathcal{O}(1)$. We conclude by describing how our algorithm can be used to implement the schedulers assumed by population protocols and the concurrency control operations assumed by the canonical amoebot model, demonstrating its utility in both passively and actively dynamic distributed systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning To Estimate Regions Of Attraction Of Autonomous Dynamical Systems Using Physics-Informed Neural Networks

When learning to perform motor tasks in a simulated environment, neural networks must be allowed to explore their action space to discover new potentially viable solutions. However, in an online learning scenario with physical hardware, this exploration must be constrained by relevant safety considerations in order to avoid damage to the agent's hardware and environment. We aim to address this problem by training a neural network, which we will refer to as a "safety network", to estimate the region of attraction (ROA) of a controlled autonomous dynamical system. This safety network can thereby be used to quantify the relative safety of proposed control actions and prevent the selection of damaging actions. Here we present our development of the safety network by training an artificial neural network (ANN) to represent the ROA of several autonomous dynamical system benchmark problems. The training of this network is predicated upon both Lyapunov theory and neural solutions to partial differential equations (PDEs). By learning to approximate the viscosity solution to a specially chosen PDE that contains the dynamics of the system of interest, the safety network learns to approximate a particular function, similar to a Lyapunov function, whose zero level set is boundary of the ROA. We train our safety network to solve these PDEs in a semi-supervised manner following a modified version of the Physics Informed Neural Network (PINN) approach, utilizing a loss function that penalizes disagreement with the PDE's initial and boundary conditions, as well as non-zero residual and variational terms. In future work we intend to apply this technique to reinforcement learning agents during motor learning tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Simultaneous mixed-integer dynamic scheduling of processes and their energy systems

Increasingly volatile electricity prices make simultaneous scheduling optimization for production processes and their energy supply systems desirable. Simultaneous scheduling needs to account for both process dynamics and binary on/off-decisions in the energy system and thus leads to challenging mixed-integer dynamic optimization problems. In this contribution, we propose an efficient scheduling formulation that consists of three parts: a linear scale-bridging model for the closed-loop process output dynamics, a data-driven model for the process energy demand, and a mixed-integer linear model for the energy system. Process dynamics are discretized by collocation yielding a mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) formulation. We apply the scheduling method to a single-product reactor, with 5.6% economic improvement compared to steady-state operation, and a multi-product reactor, with 5.2% improvement compared to sequential scheduling. While capturing 85% and 96% of the improvement realized by a nonlinear optimization, the MILP formulation achieves optimization runtimes sufficiently fast for real-time scheduling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cell.com

Multi-layer CRISPRa/i circuits for dynamic genetic programs in cell-free and bacterial systems

Integration of CRISPRa with CRISPRi greatly expands genetic circuit design space. Level-matching of multi-layer circuits is achieved via regulated expression of gRNAs. Rational tuning of gRNA expression levels programs distinct gene expression dynamics. Multi-guide circuit functions highlight the potential for scalable circuit design. CRISPR-Cas transcriptional circuits hold great promise as...
SCIENCE
Creative Bloq

Typographic hierarchy: what is it and how can you use it?

Typography is like a second language communicating on a subtler level beyond your actual words. The actual content is what you say, but typography is the first impression of how you say it. Typography creates an experience before users have even read a single word or clicked a menu button....
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Tailoring Luminescent Properties of SrS:Ce by Modulating Defects: Sr-Deficiency and Na+ Doping

Shuqin Chang, Jipeng Fu, Xuan Sun, Guangcan Bai, Guoquan Liu, Kaina Wang, Ligang Xu, Qi Wei, Thomas Meier, Mingxue Tang. Ce3+ doped SrS phosphors with a charge-compensating Na+ for light-emitting diode (LED) applications have been successfully synthesized via a solid-state reaction method, which can be indexed to rock-salt-like crystal structures of Fm-3m space group. SrS:(Ce3+)x(x=0.005-0.05) and SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)y(y=0.005-0.030) phosphors were excited by 430nm UV-VIS light, associated to the 5d1-4f1 transition of Ce3+. The composition-optimized SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)0.015 phosphors showed an intense broad emission band at 430-700nm. The doping of Na+ was probed by solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance. The 430 nm pumped with white LED (w-LED) combining SrS:(Ce3+)0.01,(Na+)0.015 phosphors and Sr2Si5N8:Eu2+ phosphors shows a color-rendering index (Ra) of 89.7. The proposed strategy provides new avenues for design and realization of novel high color quality solid-state lighting emitting diodes (SS-LEDS).
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Impact of Spatial and Technology Aggregation on Optimal Energy System Design

Designing an optimal energy system with large shares of renewable energy sources is computationally challenging. Considering greater spatial horizon and level of detail, during the design, exacerbates this challenge. This paper investigates spatial and technology aggregation of energy system model, as a complexity-reduction technique. To that end, a novel two-step aggregation scheme based on model parameters such as Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) time series and capacities, transmission capacities and distances, etc, is introduced. First, model regions are aggregated to obtain reduced region set. The aggregation is based on a holistic approach that considers all model parameters and spatial contiguity of regions. Next, technology aggregation is performed on each VRES, present in each newly-defined region. Each VRES is aggregated based on the temporal profiles to obtain a representative set. The impact of these aggregations on accuracy and computational complexity of a cost-optimal energy system design is analyzed for a European energy system scenario.The aggregations are performed to obtain different combinations of number of regions and VRES types, and the results are benchmarked against initial spatial resolution of 96 regions and 68 VRES types in each region. The results show that the system costs deviate significantly when lower number of regions and/or VRES types are considered. As the spatial resolution is increased in terms of both number of regions and VRES types, the system cost fluctuates at first and stabilizes at some point, approaching the benchmark value. Optimal combination can be determined based on an acceptable cost deviation and the point of stabilization. For instance, if <5% deviation is acceptable, 33 regions and 38 VRES types in each region is optimal. With this setting, the system cost is under-estimated by 4.42% but the run time is reduced by 92.95%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Invariant Gibbs dynamics for the two-dimensional Zakharov-Yukawa system

We study the Gibbs dynamics for the Zakharov-Yukawa system on the two-dimensional torus $\mathbb{T}^2$, namely a Schrödinger-wave system with a Zakharov-type coupling $(-\Delta)^\gamma$. We first construct the Gibbs measure in the weakly nonlinear coupling case ($0 \leq \gamma<1$). Combined with the non-construction of the Gibbs measure in the strongly nonlinear coupling case ($\gamma=1$) by Oh, Tolomeo, and the author (2020), this exhibits a phase transition at $\gamma = 1$. We also study the dynamical problem and prove almost sure global well-posedness of the Zakharov-Yukawa system and invariance of the Gibbs measure under the resulting dynamics for the range $ 0 \leq \gamma < \frac 12$. In this dynamical part, the main step is to prove local well-posedness. Our argument is based on the first order expansion and the operator norm approach via the random matrix/tensor estimate from a recent work Deng, Nahmod, and Yue (2020). In the appendix, we briefly discuss the Hilbert-Schmidt norm approach and compare it with the operator norm approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hierarchy Decoder is All You Need To Text Classification

Hierarchical text classification (HTC) to a taxonomy is essential for various real applications butchallenging since HTC models often need to process a large volume of data that are severelyimbalanced and have hierarchy dependencies. Existing local and global approaches use deep learningto improve HTC by reducing the time complexity and incorporating the hierarchy dependencies.However, it is difficult to satisfy both conditions in a single HTC model. This paper proposes ahierarchy decoder (HiDEC) that uses recursive hierarchy decoding based on an encoder-decoderarchitecture. The key idea of the HiDEC involves decoding a context matrix into a sub-hierarchysequence using recursive hierarchy decoding, while staying aware of hierarchical dependenciesand level information. The HiDEC is a unified model that incorporates the benefits of existingapproaches, thereby alleviating the aforementioned difficulties without any trade-off. In addition, itcan be applied to both single- and multi-label classification with a minor modification. The superiorityof the proposed model was verified on two benchmark datasets (WOS-46985 and RCV1) with anexplanation of the reasons for its success.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy