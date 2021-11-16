ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Effect of a weak magnetic field on ductile-brittle transition in micro-cutting of single-crystal calcium fluoride

By Yunfa Guo, Yan Jin Lee, Yu Zhang, Anastassia Sorkin, Sergei Manzhos, Hao Wang
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Magneto-plasticity occurs when a weak magnetic field alters material plasticity and offers a viable solution to enhance ductile-mode cutting of brittle materials. This study demonstrates the susceptibility of non-magnetic single-crystal calcium fluoride (CaF2) to the magneto-plastic effect. The influence of magneto-plasticity on CaF2 was confirmed in micro-deformation tests under a weak...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

After 70 years, advanced carbon-based magnetic material finally synthesized

Since the first reported production in 2004, researchers have been hard at work using graphene and similar carbon-based materials to revolutionize electronics, sports, and many other disciplines. Now, researchers from Japan have made a discovery that will advance the long-elusive field of nanographene magnets. In a study recently published in...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetic Field#Calcium Fluoride#Materials Science#Brittle#Caf2#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

Towards understanding the magnetic properties of the breathing pyrochlore compound Ba3Yb2Zn5O11: A single crystal study

Sachith Dissanayake, Zhenzhong Shi, Jeffrey G. Rau, Rabindranath Bag, William Steinhardt, Nicholas P. Butch, Matthias Frontzek, Andrey Podlesnyak, David Graf, Casey Marjerrison, Jue Liu, Michel J.P. Gingras, Sara Haravifard. Ba3Yb2Zn5O11 is unique among breathing pyrochlore compounds for being in the nearly decoupled limit where inter-tetrahedron interactions are weak, hosting isolated...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge states in proximitized graphene ribbons and flakes in a perpendicular magnetic field: emergence of lone pseudohelical pairs and pure spin-current states

We investigate the formation of edge states in graphene ribbons and flakes with proximity induced valley-Zeeman and Rashba spin-orbit couplings in the presence of a perpendicular magnetic field $B$. Two types of edges states appear in the spin-orbit gap at the Fermi level at zero field: strongly localized pseudohelical (intervalley) states and weakly localized intravalley states. We show that if the magnetic field is stronger than a crossover field $B_c$, which is a few mT for realistic systems such as graphene/WSe$_2$, only the pseudohelical edge states remain in zigzag graphene ribbons; the intravalley states disappear. The crossover is directly related to the closing and reopening of the bulk gap formed between nonzero Landau levels. Remarkably, in finite flakes the pseudohelical states undergo perfect reflection at the armchair edges if $B > B_c$, forming standing waves at the zigzag edges. These standing waves comprise two counterpropagating pseudohelical states, so while they carry no charge current, they do carry (pure) spin current.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic Proximity-Induced Superconducting Diode Effect and Infinite Magnetoresistance in van der Waals Heterostructure

We report unidirectional charge transport in a $\mathrm{NbSe_2}$ noncentrosymmetric superconductor, which is exchange-coupled with a $\mathrm{CrPS_4}$ van der Waals layered antiferromagnetic insulator. The $\mathrm{NbSe_2/CrPS_4}$ bilayer device exhibits bias-dependent superconducting critical-current variations of up to $16\%$, with the magnetochiral anisotropy reaching $\sim 10^5\mathrm{\ T^{-1}A^{-1}}$. Furthermore, the $\mathrm{CrPS_4/NbSe_2/CrPS_4}$ spin-valve structure exhibits the superconducting diode effect with critical-current variations of up to $40\%$. We also utilize the magnetic proximity effect to induce switching in the superconducting state of the spin-valve structure. It exhibits an infinite magnetoresistance ratio depending on the field sweep direction and magnetization configuration. Our result demonstrates a novel route for enhancing the nonreciprocal response in the weak external field regime ($<50\mathrm{\ mT}$) by exploiting the magnetic proximity effect.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Combining Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy with Scanning Tunneling Microscopy at High Magnetic Fields

Robert Drost, Maximilian Uhl, Piotr Kot, Janis Siebrecht, Alexander Schmid, Jonas Merkt, Stefan Wünsch, Michael Siegel, Oliver Kieler, Reinhold Kleiner, Christian R. Ast. Magnetic media remain a key in information storage and processing. The continuous increase of storage densities and the desire for quantum memories and computers pushes the limits of magnetic characterisation techniques. Ultimately, a tool which is capable of coherently manipulating and detecting individual quantum spins is needed. The scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) is the only technique which unites the prerequisites of high spatial and energy resolution, low temperature and high magnetic fields to achieve this goal. Limitations in the available frequency range for electron spin resonance STM (ESR-STM) mean that many instruments operate in the thermal noise regime. We resolve challenges in signal delivery to extend the operational frequency range of ESR-STM by more than a factor of two and up to 100GHz, making the Zeeman energy the dominant energy scale at achievable cryogenic temperatures of a few hundred millikelvin. We present a general method for augmenting existing instruments into ESR-STMs to investigate spin dynamics in the high-field limit. We demonstrate the performance of the instrument by analysing inelastic tunnelling in a junction driven by a microwave signal and provide proof of principle measurements for ESR-STM.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

The magnetic field and magnetosphere of Plaskett's star: A fundamental shift in our understanding of the system

J.H. Grunhut, G.A. Wade, C.P. Folsom, C. Neiner, O. Kochukhov, E. Alecian, M. Shultz, V. Petit, the MiMeS, BinaMIcS collaborations. Plaskett's "star" appears to be one of a small number of short-period binary systems known to contain a hot, massive, magnetic star. Building on the 2013 discovery investigation, we combine an extensive spectropolarimetric (Stokes $V$) dataset with archival photometry and spectropolarimetry to establish the essential characteristics of the magnetic field and magnetosphere of the rapidly rotating, broad-line component of the system. We apply Least-Squares Deconvolution (LSD) to infer the longitudinal magnetic field from each Stokes $V$ spectrum. Using the timeseries of longitudinal field measurements, in combination with CoRoT photometry and equivalent width measurements of magnetospheric spectral lines, we infer the rotation period of the magnetic star to be equal to $1.21551^{+0.00028}_{-0.00034}$ d. Modeling the Stokes $V$ LSD profiles with Zeeman Doppler Imaging, we produce the first {reliable} magnetic map of an O-type star. We find a magnetic field that is predominantly dipolar, but with an important quadrupolar component, and weak higher order components. The dipolar component has an obliquity near 90 deg and a polar strength of about 850 G, while the average field strength over the entire surface is 520 G. We update the calculations of the theoretical magnetospheric parameters, and in agreement with their predictions we identify clear variability signatures of the H$\alpha$, H$\beta$, and He II $\lambda 4686$ lines confirming the presence of a dense centrifugal magnetosphere surrounding the star. Finally, we report a lack of detection of radial velocity (RV) variations of the observed Stokes $V$ profiles, suggesting that historical reports of the large RV variations of the broad-line star's spectral lines may be spurious. This discovery may motivate a fundamental revision of the historical model of the Plaskett's star as a near-equal mass O+O binary system.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Anomalous Thermal Hall Effect in an Insulating van der Waals Magnet VI3

Two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnets have been a fertile playground for the discovery and exploration of physical phenomena and new physics. In this Letter, we report the observation of an anomalous thermal Hall effect (THE) with \k{appa}_xy ~ 1x10^(-2) W K^(-1) m^(-1) in an insulating van der Waals ferromagnet VI3. The thermal Hall signal persists in the absence of an external magnetic field and flips sign upon the switching of the magnetization. In combination with theoretical calculations, we show that VI3 exhibits a dual nature of the THE, i.e., dominated by topological magnons hosted by the ferromagnetic honeycomb lattice at higher temperatures and by phonons induced by the magnon-phonon coupling at lower temperatures. Our results not only position VI3 as the first ferromagnetic system to investigate both anomalous magnon and phonon THEs, but also render it as a potential platform for spintronics/magnonics applications.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Magnetic oxides for water oxidation: magnetization, pinning effect and pH dependence

Join the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. EST on 15 December 2021 exploring recent progress in investigating the OER on magnetic oxides. The slow kinetics of the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) limits the overall efficiency of water electrolysis for hydrogen production. As spin-dependent kinetics exist in triplet oxygen production, the spin alignment in active OER catalysts is critical for reducing the kinetic barriers in OER.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Leptonic non-thermal emission from supernova remnants evolving in the circumstellar magnetic field

The very-high-energy (VHE; E > 100 GeV) gamma-ray emission observed from a number of Supernova remnants (SNRs) indicates particle acceleration to high energies at the shock of the remnants and a potentially significant contribution to Galactic cosmic rays. It is extremely difficult to determine whether protons (through hadronic interactions and subsequent pion decay) or electrons (through inverse Compton scattering on ambient photon fields) are responsible for this emission. For a successful diagnostic, a good understanding of the spatial and energy distribution of the underlying particle population is crucial. Most SNRs are created in core-collapse explosions and expand into the wind bubble of their progenitor stars. This circumstellar medium features a complex spatial distribution of gas and magnetic field which naturally strongly affects the resulting particle population. In this work, we conduct a detailed study of the spectro-spatial evolution of the electrons accelerated at the forward shock of core-collapse SNRs and their non-thermal radiation, using the RATPaC code that is designed for the time- and spatially dependent treatment of particle acceleration at SNR shocks. We focus on the impact of the spatially inhomogeneous magnetic field through the efficiency of diffusion and synchrotron cooling. It is demonstrated that the structure of the circumstellar magnetic field can leave strong signatures in the spectrum and morphology of the resulting non-thermal emission.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bidirectional, Analog Current Source Benchmarked with Gray Molasses-Assisted Stray Magnetic Field Compensation

In ultracold-atom and ion experiments, flexible control of the direction and amplitude of a uniform magnetic field is necessary. It is achieved almost exclusively by controlling the current flowing through coils surrounding the experimental chamber. Here, we present the design and characterization of a modular, analog electronic circuit that enables three-dimensional control of a magnetic field via the amplitude and direction of a current flowing through three perpendicular pairs of coils. Each pair is controlled by one module, and we are able to continuously change the current flowing thorough the coils in the $\pm$4 A range using analog waveforms such that smooth crossing through zero as the current's direction changes is possible. With the electrical current stability at the 10$^{-5}$ level, the designed circuit enables state-of-the-art ultracold experiments. As a benchmark, we use the circuit to compensate stray magnetic fields that hinder efficient sub-Doppler cooling of alkali atoms in gray molasses. We demonstrate how such compensation can be achieved without actually measuring the stray fields present, thus speeding up the process of optimization of various laser cooling stages.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electric field-induced crystallization of ferroelectric hafnium zirconium oxide

Ferroelectricity in crystalline hafnium oxide thin films is strongly investigated for the application in non-volatile memories, sensors and other applications. Especially for back-end-of-line (BEoL) integration the decrease of crystallization temperature is of major importance. However, an alternative method for inducing ferroelectricity in amorphous or semi-crystalline hafnium zirconium oxide films is presented here, using the newly discovered effect of electric field-induced crystallization in hafnium oxide films. When applying this method, an outstanding remanent polarization value of 2P\(_{\mathrm{R}}\)Â =Â 47Â \(\upmu\)C/cm\(^{2}\) is achieved for a 5Â nm thin film. Besides the influence of Zr content on the film crystallinity, the reliability of films crystallized with this effect is explored, highlighting the controlled crystallization, excellent endurance and long-term retention.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Effective Field Theory for Gravitational Radiation in General Relativity and beyond

The topic of this thesis is the so-called Non-Relativistic General Relativity, an effective field theory approach proposed by Goldberger and Rothstein to study the conservative and dissipative dynamics of binary systems of compact objects in the post-Newtonian expansion. In the first part of the thesis we review this approach in...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Toward Improved Understanding of Magnetic Fields Participating in Solar Flares: Statistical Analysis of Magnetic Field within Flare Ribbons

Violent solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are magnetic phenomena. However, how magnetic fields reconnecting in the flare differ from non-flaring magnetic fields remains unclear owing to the lack of studies of the flare magnetic properties. Here we present a first statistical study of flaring (highlighted by flare-ribbons) vector magnetic fields in the photosphere. Our systematic approach allows us to describe key physical properties of solar flare magnetism, including distributions of magnetic flux, magnetic shear, vertical current and net current over flaring versus non-flaring parts of the active region, and compare these with flare/CME properties. Our analysis suggests that while flares are guided by the physical properties that scale with AR size, like the total amount of magnetic flux that participates in the reconnection process and the total current (extensive properties), CMEs are guided by mean properties, like the fraction of the AR magnetic flux that participates (intensive property), with little dependence on the amount of shear at polarity inversion line (PIL) or the net current. We find that the non-neutralized current is proportional to the amount of shear at PIL, providing direct evidence that net vertical currents are formed as a result of any mechanism that could generate magnetic shear along PIL. We also find that eruptive events tend to have smaller PIL fluxes and larger magnetic shears than confined events. Our analysis provides a reference for more realistic solar and stellar flare models. The database is available online and can be used for future quantitative studies of flare magnetism.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new constitutive model for tetragonal energetic single crystals

In this paper is presented a new single crystal plasticity model with yielding accounting for the tetragonal symmetry of molecular energetic crystals. This new tetragonal yield criterion has been developed using representation theorems for anisotropic tensor functions. It is defined for any type of loadings and depends on the characteristics of the tetragonal lattice (c/a ratio). It involves three independent plastic anisotropy parameters that can be expressed analytically in terms of the uniaxial yield stresses along four crystallographic directions. Illustration of the capabilities of this model is done for a pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) crystal. Moreover, we present finite-element meso-scale simulations of the response of a polymer bonded explosive for which the behavior of the constituent energetic molecular crystals is described with an elastic/plastic model with yielding governed by the new single-crystal tetragonal criterion. The simulation results provide insights into the role played by the anisotropic crystalline plasticity and interactions between crystals on the thermo-mechanical response under dynamic compression of the PETN-based polymer bonded explosive (PBX) aggregate.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Operation of an archaeological lead PbWO$_4$ crystal to search for neutrinos from astrophysical sources with a Transition Edge Sensor

N. Ferreiro Iachellini, L. Pattavina, A. H. Abdelhameed, A. Bento, L. Canonica, F. Danevich, O. M. Dubovik, D. Fuchs, A. Garai, M. Mancuso, F. Petricca, I. A. Tupitsyna. The experimental detection of the CE$\nu$NS allows the investigation of neutrinos and neutrino sources with all-flavor sensitivity. Given its large content in neutrons and stability, Pb is a very appealing choice as target element. The presence of the radioisotope $^{210}$Pb (T$_{1/2}\sim$22 yrs) makes natural Pb unsuitable for low-background, low-energy event searches. This limitation can be overcome employing Pb of archaeological origin, where several half-lives of $^{210}$Pb have gone by. We present results of a cryogenic measurement of a 15g PbWO$_4$ crystal, grown with archaeological Pb (older than $\sim$2000 yrs) that achieved a sub-keV nuclear recoil detection threshold. A ton-scale experiment employing such material, with a detection threshold for nuclear recoils of just 1 keV would probe the entire Milky Way for SuperNovae, with equal sensitivity for all neutrino flavors, allowing the study of the core of such exceptional events.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Ultra-large single-crystal WS2 monolayer

As silicon based semiconducting technology is approaching the limit of its performance, new materials that may replace or partially replace silicon in technology is highly desired. Recently, the emergence of graphene and other two-dimensional (2D) materials offers a new platform for building next generation semiconducting technology. Among them, transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), such as MoS2, WS2, MoSe2, WSe2, are the most appealing 2D semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The polarization angle in the wings of Ca i 4227: A new observable for diagnosing unresolved photospheric magnetic fields

When observed in quiet regions close to the solar limb, many strong resonance lines show conspicuous linear polarization signals, produced by scattering processes, with extended wing lobes. Recent studies indicate that, contrary to what was previously believed, the wing lobes are sensitive to the presence of relatively weak longitudinal magnetic fields through magneto-optical (MO) effects. We theoretically investigate the sensitivity of the scattering polarization wings of the Ca I 4227 Å line to the MO effects, and we explore its diagnostic potential for inferring information on the longitudinal component of the photospheric magnetic field. We calculate the intensity and polarization profiles of the Ca I 4227 Å line by numerically solving the problem of the generation and transfer of polarized radiation under non-local thermodynamic equilibrium conditions in one-dimensional semi-empirical models of the solar atmosphere, taking into account the joint action of the Hanle, Zeeman, and MO effects. We consider volume-filling magnetic fields as well as magnetic fields occupying a fraction of the resolution element. In contrast to the circular polarization signals produced by the Zeeman effect, we find that the linear polarization angle in the scattering polarization wings of Ca I 4227 presents a clear sensitivity, through MO effects, not only to the flux of the photospheric magnetic field, but also to the fraction of the resolution element that the magnetic field occupies. We identify the linear polarization angle in the wings of strong resonance lines as a valuable observable for diagnosing unresolved magnetic fields. Used in combination with observables that encode information on the magnetic flux and other properties of the observed atmospheric region, it can provide constraints on the filling factor of the magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy