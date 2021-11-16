ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Crystal structure, lattice dynamics and superexchange in MAgF3 1D antiferromagnets (M = K, Rb, Cs) and Rb3Ag2F7 Ruddlesden-Popper phase

By Kacper Koteras, Jakub Gawraczynski, Gasper Tavcar, Zoran Mazej, Wojciech Grochala
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

With the use of lattice dynamics calculation within hybrid HSE06 framework we were able to understand vibrational spectra of MAgF3 M = K, Rb, Cs compounds. Comparative theoretical study uncovered lack of monotonicity in calculated optical phonons...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Dimer Crystallization Induced by Elemental Substitution in the Honeycomb Lattice of Ru1-xOsxCl3

Kota Kataoka, Dirk Wulferding, Takeshi Yajima, Daisuke Nishio-Hamane, Daigorou Hirai, Seungyeol Lee, Kwang-Yong Choi, Zenji Hiroi. Substitution effects of Os for Ru in {\alpha}-RuCl3 are investigated in a wide composition range of 0 =< x =< 0.67 in Ru1-xOsxCl3 by X-ray and electron diffraction, magnetic susceptibility, heat capacity, and Raman spectroscopy measurements. Apart from the Kitaev physics with antiferromagnetic interactions increasing with x, a rich phase diagram is obtained, which includes an antiferromagnetic long-range order below 12 K for x =< 0.15, a dome-shaped spin-singlet dimer phase below 130 K for 0.15 =< x =< 0.40, and a magnetic short-range order for x > 0.40. A dimerization as similarly observed in {\alpha}-RuCl3 under high pressure occurs in the spin-singlet phase. It is suggested that Ru-Os pairs in the solid solutions tend to form dimers with short bonds and trigger the first-order transition in the presence of pseudo-threefold rotational symmetry for dimerization around a substituted Os atom only at low substitutions. This is a rare example of molecular orbital crystallization induced by elemental substitution in a highly disordered system. The short-range order at high substitutions may be related to a random-singlet state stabilized by bond disorder in the honeycomb net.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Simple and Efficient Lattice Summation Method for Metallic Electrodes in Constant Potential Molecular Dynamics Simulation

This work extends a well-known constant potential simulation method (SR-CPM) in the LAMMPS MD simulation package. The SR-CPM method has been widely applied to investigate the metallic electrolyte/electrode interface, especially for conducting nanochannels with complex connectivity, e.g., carbide-derived carbon or graphene assembled membrane. Compared with this seminal work, the computational efficiency of our work has drastically improved by about one order of magnitude. It can be attributed to several newly developed techniques in this work (e.g., preconditioning) and the employment of mesh-based Ewald summation method (P3M). First, a general method has been proposed to efficiently calculate the Ewald interaction matrix $\mathbf{E}$ using existing highly optimized electrostatic codes. Second, we introduce a preconditioning technique into the conjugate gradient (PCG) method to considerably increase computational efficiency of a linear equation system that determines electrode atomic charges. As a result, our SR-CPM code can handle extra-large systems, e.g., with over 8.1 million electrode atoms. Moreover, the importance of the electroneutrality condition is demonstrated. We propose a general method to enforce electroneutrality in CPM. In the end, the choice of adjustable parameter $\alpha_{i}$, namely the atomic Hubbard-U $U_{i}^{0}$, is an unsolved issue in SR-CPM. We found that the optimized $\alpha_{i}$ or $U_{i}^{0}$ compensates for the gaps in energy between the discrete atom model and the continuum limit. As a result, a series of analytical $\alpha_{i}^{0}$ values for some typical 2D lattices are derived, which excellently resembles the behaviour of a metallic surface.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Complexity for Dynamical Anisotropic Sphere in f(G,T) Gravity

This paper is devoted to the formulation of a complexity factor for dynamical anisotropic sphere in the framework of $f(G,T)$ gravity, where $G$ is the Gauss-Bonnet invariant and $T$ is the trace of energy-momentum tensor. Inhomogeneous energy density, anisotropic pressure, heat dissipation and modified terms create complexity within the self-gravitating system. We evaluate the structure scalars by orthogonal splitting of the Riemann tensor to evaluate a complexity factor which incorporates all the fundamental properties of the system. Moreover, we examine the dynamics of the sphere by assuming homologous mode as the simplest pattern of evolution. We also discuss dissipative as well as non-dissipative scenarios corresponding to homologous and complexity free conditions. Finally, we establish a criterion under which the complexity free condition remains stable throughout the process of evolution. We conclude that the presence of dark source terms of $f(G,T)$ gravity increase the system's complexity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dissipative Floquet Dynamical Phase Transition

Non-Hermitian Hamiltonians provide a simple picture for inspecting dissipative systems with natural or induced gain and loss. We investigate the Floquet dynamical phase transition in the dissipative periodically time driven XY and extended XY models, where the imaginary terms represent the physical gain and loss during the interacting processes with the environment. The time-independent effective Floquet non-Hermitian Hamiltonians disclose three regions by analyzing the non-Hermitian gap: pure real gap (real eigenvalues), pure imaginary gap, and complex gap. We show that each region of the system can be distinguished by the complex geometrical non-adiabatic phase. We have discovered that in the presence of dissipation, the Floquet dynamical phase transitions (FDPTs) still exist in the region where the time-independent effective Floquet non-Hermitian Hamiltonians reveal real eigenvalues. Opposed to expectations based on earlier works on quenched systems, our findings show that the existence of the non-Hermitian topological phase is not an essential condition for dissipative FDPTs (DFDPTs). We also demonstrate the range of driven frequency, over which the DFDPTs occur, narrows down by increasing the dissipation coupling and shrinks to a single point at the critical value of dissipation. Moreover, quantization and jumps of the dynamical geometric phase reveals the topological characteristic feature of DFDPTs in the real gap region where confined to exceptional points.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lattice#Superexchange#Temperature#Cs Compounds#Ag#Pxrd
Phys.org

New type of photonic crystal structure found in longhorn beetle

A trio of researchers at Tokyo University reports evidence of a new type of photonic crystal structure in the scales of a longhorn beetle. Yuka Kobayashi, Ryosuke Ohnuki and Shinya Yoshioka have published their report in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface. Photonic crystals are periodically structured; they typically...
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

First-order transition between the plaquette valence bond solid and antiferromagnetic phases of the Shastry-Sutherland model

We study the ground state phase diagram of the Shastry-Sutherland model by using the variational optimization of the infinite tensor network states, and find a weakly first-order transition between the plaquette and the antiferromagnetic states. The full plaquette state strongly competes with the empty plaquette ground state, with an energy difference less than $10^{-4}J$. We show a staggered ring exchange interaction that preserves the Shastry-Sutherland lattice symmetry can stabilize the full plaquette ground state. In light of this, we propose the triple point where the full plaquette, empty plaquette, and antiferromagnetic phases meet as a deconfined quantum critical point.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phases at finite winding number of an Abelian lattice gauge theory

Pure gauge theories are rather different from theories with pure scalar and fermionic matter, especially in terms of the nature of excitations. For example, in scalar and fermionic theories, one can create ultra-local excitations. For a gauge theory, such excitations need to be closed loops that do not violate gauge invariance. In this proceedings, we present a study on the condensation phenomenon associated with the string-like excitations of an Abelian lattice gauge theory. These phenomena are studied through numerical simulations of a $U(1)$ quantum link model in 2+1 dimensions in a ladder geometry using matrix product states. In this proceedings, we show the existence of ground states characterized by the presence of such string-like excitations. These are caused due to the condensation of torelons. We also study the relationship between the properties of the plaquettes in the ground state and the presence of such condensation phenomenon.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chemistry Across Multiple Phases (CAMP) version 1.0: An integrated multi-phase chemistry model

Matthew L. Dawson, Christian Guzman, Jeffrey H. Curtis, Mario Acosta, Shupeng Zhu, Donald Dabdub, Andrew Conley, Matthew West, Nicole Riemer, Oriol Jorba. A flexible treatment for gas- and aerosol-phase chemical processes has been developed for models of diverse scale, from box models up to global models. At the core of this novel framework is an "abstracted aerosol representation" that allows a given chemical mechanism to be solved in atmospheric models with different aerosol representations (e.g., sectional, modal, or particle-resolved). This is accomplished by treating aerosols as a collection of condensed phases that are implemented according to the aerosol representation of the host model. The framework also allows multiple chemical processes (e.g., gas- and aerosol-phase chemical reactions, emissions, deposition, photolysis, and mass-transfer) to be solved simultaneously as a single system. The flexibility of the model is achieved by (1) using an object-oriented design that facilitates extensibility to new types of chemical processes and to new ways of representing aerosol systems; (2) runtime model configuration using JSON input files that permits making changes to any part of the chemical mechanism without recompiling the model; this widely used, human-readable format allows entire gas- and aerosol-phase chemical mechanisms to be described with as much complexity as necessary; and (3) automated comprehensive testing that ensures stability of the code as new functionality is introduced. Together, these design choices enable users to build a customized multiphase mechanism, without having to handle pre-processors, solvers or compilers. This new treatment compiles as a stand-alone library and has been deployed in the particle-resolved PartMC model and in the MONARCH chemical weather prediction system for use at regional and global scales. Results from the initial deployment will be discussed, along with future extension to more complex gas-aerosol systems, and the integration of GPU-based solvers.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Cosmological dynamics of f(R) models in dynamical system analysis

In this work we try to understand the late time acceleration of the universe by assuming some modification in the geometry of the space and using dynamical system analysis. This technique allows to understand the behavior of the universe without analytically solving the field equations. We study the acceleration phase of the universe and stability properties of the critical points which could be compared with observational results. We consider an asymptotic behavior of two particular models $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \frac{(R/R_c)^{2n}}{(R/R_c)^{2n} + 1}$ and $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \left[ 1 - (1 + R^2/R_{c}^2)^{-n} \right]$ with $n,\mu, R_c >0$ for the study. As a first case we fix the value of $\mu$ and analyzed for all $n$. Later as second case, we fix the value of $n$ and calculation are done for all $\mu$. At the end all the calculations for the generalized case have been shown and results have been discussed in detail.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lattice results for the longitudinal spin structure and color forces on quarks in a nucleon

Using lattice QCD, we calculate the twist-2 contribution $a_2$ to the third Mellin moment of the spin structure functions $g_1$ and $g_2$ in the nucleon. In addition we evaluate the twist-3 contribution $d_2$. Our computations make use of $N_f=2+1$ gauge field ensembles generated by the Coordinated Lattice Simulations (CLS) effort. Neglecting quark-line disconnected contributions we obtain as our best estimates $a_2^{(p)}= 0.066(30)$, $d_2^{(p)}= 0.0107(76)$ and $a_2^{(n)}= 0.007(11)$, $d_2^{(n)}= -0.0006(77)$ for the proton and the neutron, respectively, where we use the normalizations given in Eqs. (58) and (59). The $d_2$ results can be interpreted as corresponding to a transverse color Lorentz force on a quark in a transversely polarized proton of size $F^{(u)} = 116(69)$ MeV/fm and $F^{(d)} = -36(73)$ MeV/fm for $u$ and $d$ quarks, respectively. The error estimates quoted include statistical and systematic uncertainties added in quadrature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lattice-free simplices with lattice width $2d - o(d)$

The Flatness theorem states that the maximum lattice width ${\rm Flt}(d)$ of a $d$-dimensional lattice-free convex set is finite. It is the key ingredient for Lenstra's algorithm for integer programming in fixed dimension, and much work has been done to obtain bounds on ${\rm Flt}(d)$. While most results have been concerned with upper bounds, only few techniques are known to obtain lower bounds. In fact, the previously best known lower bound ${\rm Flt}(d) \ge 1.138d$ arises from direct sums of a $3$-dimensional lattice-free simplex.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Single-shot measurement of the photonic band structure in a fiber-based Floquet-Bloch lattice

Floquet-Bloch lattices are systems in which wave packets are subjet to periodic modulations both in time and space, showing rich dynamics. While this type of lattice is difficult to implement in solid-state physics, optical systems have provided excellent platforms to probe their physics: among other effects, they have revealed genuine phenomena such as the anomalous Floquet topological insulator and the funnelling of light into localised interface modes. Despite the crucial importance of the band dispersion in the photon dynamics and the topological properties of the lattice, the direct experimental measurement of the Floquet-Bloch bands has remained elusive. Here we report the direct measurement of the Floquet-Bloch bands of a photonic lattice with a single shot method. We use a system of two coupled fibre rings that implements a time-multiplexed Floquet-Bloch lattice. By Fourier transforming the impulse response of the lattice we obtain the band structure together with an accurate characterization of the lattice eigenmodes, i. e. the amplitudes and the phases of the Floquet-Bloch eigenvectors over the entire Brillouin zone. Our results open promising perspectives for the observation of topological effects in the linear and nonlinear regime in Floquet systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Searching for Superconductivity in High Entropy Oxide Ruddlesden-Popper Cuprate Films

Alessandro R. Mazza, Xingyao Gao, Daniel J. Rossi, Brianna L. Musico, Tyler W. Valentine, Zachary Kennedy, Jie Zhang, Jason Lapano, Veerle Keppens, Robert G. Moore, Matthew Brahlek, Christina M. Rost, Thomas Zac Ward. In this work, the high entropy oxide A2CuO4 Ruddlesden-Popper (La0.2Pr0.2Nd0.2Sm0.2Eu0.2)2CuO4 is explored by charge doping with Ce+4...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Creating Dynamic Symmetry in Diamond Crystals To Improve Qubits for Quantum Computing

MIT researchers develop a new way to control and measure energy levels in a diamond crystal; could improve qubits in quantum computers. Physicists and engineers have long been interested in creating new forms of matter, those not typically found in nature. Such materials might find use someday in, for example, novel computer chips. Beyond applications, they also reveal elusive insights about the fundamental workings of the universe. Recent work at MIT both created and characterized new quantum systems demonstrating dynamical symmetry — particular kinds of behavior that repeat periodically, like a shape folded and reflected through time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

First-principles study of lattice dynamical properties of the room-temperature $P2_1/n$ and ground-state $P2_1/c$ phases of WO$_3$

Using first-principles density functional theory, we investigate the dynamical properties of the room-temperature $P2_1/n$ and ground-state $P2_1/c$ phases of WO$_3$. As a preliminary step, we assess the validity of various standard and hybrid functionals, concluding that the best description is achieved with the B1-WC hybrid functional while a reliable description can also be provided using the standard LDA functional. We also carefully rediscuss the structure and energetics of all experimentally observed and a few hypothetical metastable phases in order to provide deeper insight into the unusual phase diagram of WO$_3$. Then, we provide a comprehensive theoretical study of the lattice dynamical properties of the $P2_1/n$ and $P2_1/c$ phases, reporting zone-center phonons, infrared and Raman spectra as well as the full phonon dispersion curves, which attest for the dynamical stability of both phases. We carefully discuss the spectra, explaining the physical origin of their main features and evolution from one phase to another. We reveal a systematic connection between the dynamical and structural properties of WO$_3$, highlighting that the number of peaks in the high-frequency range of the Raman spectrum appears as a fingerprint of the number of antipolar distortions that are present in the structure and a practical way to discriminate between the different phases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Disentangling Electronic, Lattice and Spin Dynamics in the Chiral Helimagnet Cr1/3NbS2

N. Sirica, H. Hedayat, D. Bugini, M.R. Koehler, L. Li, D. S. Parker, D. G. Mandrus, C. Dallera, E. Carpene, N. Mannella. We investigate the static and ultrafast magneto-optical response of the hexagonal chiral helimagnet $Cr_{1/3}NbS_{2}$ above and below the helimagnetic ordering temperature. The presence of a magnetic easy plane contained within the crystallographic ab-plane is confirmed, while degenerate optical pump-probe experiments reveal significant differences in the dynamic between the parent, $NbS_{2}$, and Cr-intercalated compounds. Time resolved magneto-optical Kerr effect measurements show a two-step demagnetization process, where an initial, sub-ps relaxation and subsequent buildup ($\tau > 50$ ps) in the demagnetization dynamic scale similarly with increasing pump fluence. Despite theoretical evidence for partial gapping of the minority spin channel, suggestive of possible half metallicity in $Cr_{1/3}NbS_{2}$, such a long demagnetization dynamic likely results from spin lattice-relaxation as opposed to minority state blocking. However, comparison of the two-step demagnetization process in $Cr_{1/3}NbS_{2}$ with other 3d intercalated transition metal dichalcogenides reveals a behavior that is unexpected from conventional spin-lattice relaxation, and may be attributed to the complicated interaction of local moments with itinerant electrons in this material system.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dynamics in the planar pyrochlore lattice: bow-tie flat band and mixed 't Hooft anomaly

The quantum phase transition between $\mathbb{Z}_{2}$ plaquette valence bound solid (PVBS) and superfluid (SF) phases on the planar pyrochlore lattice (square ice) is under debate, because the conventional deconfined theory does not support continuous one, but the numerical evidence is still not solid. Here, we propose the system can be effectively described by a 2+1 dimensional Abelian-Higgs model which may host the mixed 't Hooft anomaly, so that the deconfinement can exist on the domain walls at the transition point. To verify it, we study the spin excitation spectra by combining stochastic analytic continuation and quantum Monte Carlo simulation. In both PVBS and SF phases, a flat band with bow-tie structure is observed and can be explained by group theoretic analysis. At the transition point, the spectra turn to be continuous and gapless, which indicates the topological excitations. From the snapshot of the spin configuration in real space, we found the existence of the domain wall in which the symmetries satisfy the anomaly. Meanwhile, a Luttinger liquid like continuum implies additional domain walls (point-defect) can emerge in the domain walls (line-defect) and take the role of deconfinement at transition point, as prediction of mixed 't Hooft anomaly. Our work can build a new bridge between the topological gauge field theory and a strongly correlated system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical synthesis of 4He in the scission phase of nuclear fission

In the exothermic process of fission decay, an atomic nucleus splits into two or more independent fragments. Several aspects of nuclear fission are not properly understood, in particular the formation of the neck between the nascent fragments, and the subsequent mechanism of scission into two or more independent fragments. Using an implementation of time-dependent density functional theory, based on a relativistic energy density functional and including pairing correlations, we analyze the final phase of the process of induced fission of $^{240}$Pu, and show that the time-scale of neck formation coincides with the assembly of two $\alpha$-like clusters (less than 1 zs = 10$^{-21}$ s). Because of its much larger binding energy, the dynamical synthesis of 4He in the neck predominates over other light clusters, e.g., $^3$H and $^6$He. At the instant of scission the neck ruptures exactly between the two $\alpha$-like clusters, which separate because of the Coulomb repulsion and are eventually absorbed by the two emerging fragments. The newly proposed mechanism of light charged clusters formation at scission provides a natural explanation of ternary fission.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy