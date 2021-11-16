Prediction of nonlinear interface dynamics in the unidirectional freezing of particle suspensions with rigid compacted layer
By Tongxin Zhang, Zhijun Wang, Lilin Wang, Junjie Li, Jincheng Wang
Water freezing in particle suspensions widely exists in nature. As a typical physical system of free boundary problem, the spatiotemporal evolution of the solid/liquid interface not only origins from the phase transformation but also from permeation flow in front of ice. Physical models have been proposed in previous efforts to describe...
This statistical physics thesis focuses on the study of three kinds of systems which display repulsive interactions: eigenvalues of random matrices, non-crossing random walks and trapped fermions. These systems share many links, which can be exhibited not only at the level of their static version, but also at the level of their dynamical version. We present a combined analysis of these systems, employing tools of random matrix theory and stochastic calculus as well as tools of quantum mechanics, in order to solve some original problems. Further from the detailed presentation of the field and the report of the results obtained during the PhD, the different themes exposed in the chapters of the thesis allow for perspectives on related issues.
Recently it was demonstrated that the concept of a spectral singularity (SS) can be generalized to waves propagating in nonlinear media, like matter waves or electromagnetic waves in Kerr media. The corresponding solutions represent nonlinear currents sustained by a localized linear complex potential in a nonlinear Schrödinger equation. A key feature allowing the nonlinear generalization of a SS is a possibility to reduce a nonlinear current to the linear limit, where a SS has the unambiguous definition. In the meantime, known examples of nonlinear modes bifurcating from linear spectral singularities are few and belong to the specific class of constant-amplitude waves. Here we propose to extend the class of nonlinear SSs by incorporating solutions whose amplitudes are inhomogeneous. We show that the continuation from the linear limit requires a deformation of the complex potential, and this deformation is not unique. Examples include the deformation preserving the gain-and-loss distribution and the deformation preserving geometry of the potential. For the case example of a rectangular potential, we demonstrate that the nonlinear currents can be divided into two types: solutions of the first type bifurcate from the linear spectral singularities, and solutions of the second type cannot be reduced to the linear limit.
We study quasinormal modes related to gravitational and electromagnetic perturbations of spherically symmetric charged black holes in nonlinear electrodynamics. Beyond the linear Maxwell electrodynamics, we consider a class of Lagrangian with higher-order corrections written by the electromagnetic field strength and its Hodge dual with arbitrary coefficients, and we parameterize the corrections for quasinormal frequencies in terms of the coefficients. It is confirmed that the isospectrality of quasinormal modes under parity is generally violated due to nonlinear electrodynamics. As applications, the corrections for quasinormal frequencies in Euler-Heisenberg and Born-Infeld electrodynamics are calculated, then it is clarified that the nonlinear effects act to lengthen the oscillation period and enhance the damping rate of the quasinormal modes.
Fiber lasers are widely used in the fields of optical communications, medical surgery, laser processing and lidar due to their advantages of good beam quality, compact structure, low cost and good compatibility. Therefore, they are considered to be one of the lasers with broad application prospects. On the other hand, with the further development of nanomaterial technology, two-dimensional materials with strong nonlinearity and fast relaxation process have gradually attracted widespread attention. So far, some two-dimensional materials have been successfully applied to fiber lasers as saturable absorbers and achieved ultrashort pulses.
A signature invariant geometric algebra framework for spacetime physics is formulated. By following the original idea of David Hestenes in the spacetime algebra of signature $(+,-,-,-)$, the techniques related to relative vector and spacetime split are built up in the spacetime algebra of signature $(-,+,+,+)$. The even subalgebras of the spacetime algebras of signatures $(\pm,\mp,\mp,\mp)$ share the same operation rules, so that they could be treated as one algebraic formalism, in which spacetime physics are described in a signature invariant form. Based on the two spacetime algebras and their ``common'' even subalgebra, rotor techniques on Lorentz transformation and relativistic dynamics of a massive particle in curved spacetime are constructed. A signature invariant treatment of the general Lorentz boost with velocity in an arbitrary direction and the general spatial rotation in an arbitrary plane is presented. For a massive particle, the spacetime splits of the velocity, acceleration, momentum, and force four-vectors with the normalized four-velocity of the fiducial observer, at rest in the coordinate system of the spacetime metric, are given, where the proper time of the fiducial observer is identified, and the contribution of the bivector connection is considered, and with these results, a three-dimensional analogue of Newton's second law for this particle in curved spacetime is achieved. Finally, as a comprehensive application of the techniques constructed in this paper, a geometric algebra approach to gyroscopic precession is given under the weak-field and slow-motion approximation, where for a gyroscope moving in the Lense-Thirring spacetime, the precessional angular velocity of its spin is derived in a signature invariant manner.
We investigate models of nonlinear quantum computation based on deterministic positive trace-preserving (PTP) channels and associated master equations. The models are defined in any finite Hilbert space, but the main results are for dimension $N = 2$. For every normalizable linear or nonlinear positive map $\phi$ on bounded linear operators $X$, there is an associated normalized PTP channel $ \phi(X) / {\rm tr}[\phi(X)]$. Normalized PTP channels include unitary mean field theories, such as the Gross-Pitaevskii equation for interacting bosons, as well as models of linear and nonlinear dissipation. They classify into 4 types, yielding 3 distinct forms of nonlinearity whose computational power we explore. In the qubit case these channels support Bloch ball torsion and other distortions studied previously, where it has been shown that such nonlinearity can be used to increase the separation between a pair of close qubit states, resulting in an exponential speedup for state discrimination. Building on this idea, we argue that this operation can be made robust to noise by using dissipation to induce a bifurcation to a phase where a pair of stable fixed points create an intrinisically fault-tolerant nonlinear state discriminator.
In their seminal 1983 paper, M. Maxey and J. Riley introduced an equation for the motion of a sphere through a fluid. Since this equation features the Basset history integral, the popularity of this equation has broadened the use of a certain form of fractional differential equation to study inertial particle motion. In this paper, we give a comprehensive theoretical analysis of the Maxey-Riley equation. In particular, we build on previous local in time existence and uniqueness results to prove that solutions of the Maxey-Riley equation are global in time. In doing so, we also prove that the notion of a maximal solution extends to this equation. We furthermore prove conditions under which solutions are differentiable at the initial time. By considering the derivative of the solution with respect to the initial conditions, we perform a sensitivity analysis and demonstrate that two inertial trajectories can not meet, as well as provide a control on the growth of the distance between a pair of inertial particles. The properties we prove here for the Maxey-Riley equations are also possessed, mutatis mutandis, by a broader class of fractional differential equations of a similar form.
In the field of deep-sea exploration, sonar is presently the only efficient long-distance sensing device. The complicated underwater environment, such as noise interference, low target intensity or background dynamics, has brought many negative effects on sonar imaging. Among them, the problem of nonlinear intensity is extremely prevalent. It is also known as the anisotropy of acoustic imaging, that is, when AUVs carry sonar to detect the same target from different angles, the intensity difference between image pairs is sometimes very large, which makes the traditional matching algorithm almost ineffective. However, image matching is the basis of comprehensive tasks such as navigation, positioning, and mapping. Therefore, it is very valuable to obtain robust and accurate matching results. This paper proposes a combined matching method based on phase information and deep convolution features. It has two outstanding advantages: one is that deep convolution features could be used to measure the similarity of the local and global positions of the sonar image; the other is that local feature matching could be performed at the key target position of the sonar image. This method does not need complex manual design, and completes the matching task of nonlinear intensity sonar images in a close end-to-end manner. Feature matching experiments are carried out on the deep-sea sonar images captured by AUVs, and the results show that our proposal has good matching accuracy and robustness.
Solute mass transfer from a spherical fluid-filled rigid capsule subjected to shear flow is studied numerically, while considering unsteady, continuous and nonuniform boundary conditions on its surface. Here, the capsule acts as a reservoir with its initially encapsulated solute concentration decaying over time. This scenario differs from the classical case study of either constant concentration or constant mass flux at the surface of the particle. The flow and the concentration field are computed using fully three-dimensional lattice Boltzmann simulations, where the fluid-structure two-way coupling is achieved by the immersed boundary method. Effects of the flow and the boundary conditions on mass transfer efficacy are quantified by the Sherwood number (the dimensionless mass transfer coefficient), which is found to increase due to the combined effects of forced convection and local shear induced by the rotation of the capsule. Having continuity of both the concentration and the mass flux on the capsule significantly decreases the Sherwood number as compared to the case with constant and uniform boundary conditions. All the obtained results can be applied to heat transfer in case of cooling an initially hot spherical particle, for which the concentration must be replaced by the temperature and the Sherwood number by the Nusselt number.
In this paper, we are concerned with semiclassical states to the following fractional nonlinear elliptic equation, \begin{align*} \eps^{2s}(-\Delta)^s u + V(x) u=\mathcal{N}(|u|)u \quad \mbox{in} \,\,\, \R^N, \end{align*} where $0<s <1$, $\eps>0$ is a small parameter, $N>2s$, $V \in C^1(\R^N, \R^+)$ and $\mathcal{N}\in C(\R, \R)$. The nonlinearity has Sobolev subcritical, critical or supercritical growth. The fractional Laplacian $(-\Delta)^s$ is characterized as $\mathcal{F}((-\Delta)^{s}u)(\xi)=|\xi|^{2s} \mathcal{F}(u)(\xi)$ for $\xi \in \R^N$, where $\mathcal{F}$ denotes the Fourier transform. We construct positive semiclassical states and an infinite sequence of sign-changing semiclassical states with higher energies clustering near the local minimum points of the potential $V$. The solutions are of higher topological type, which are obtained from a minimax characterization of higher dimensional symmetric linking structure via the symmetric mountain pass theorem. They correspond to critical points of the underlying energy functional at energy levels where compactness condition breaks down. The proofs are mainly based on penalization methods, s-harmonic extension theories and blow-up arguments along with local type Pohozaev identities.
High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
We consider the class of spinning particle theories, whose quantization corresponds to the continuous helicity representation of the Poincare group. The classical trajectories of the particle are shown to lie on the parabolic cylinder with a lightlike axis irrespectively to any specifics of the model. The space-time position of the cylinder is determined by the values of momentum and total angular momentum. The value of helicity determines the focal distance of parabolic cylinder. Assuming that all the world lines lying on one and the same cylinder are connected by gauge transformations, we derive the geometrical equations of motion for the particle. The timelike world paths are shown to be solutions to a single relation involving the invariants of trajectory up to fourth order in derivatives. Geometrical equation of motion is non-Lagragian, but it admits equivalent variational principle in the extended set of dynamical variables. The lightlike paths are also admissible on the cylinder, but they do not represent the classical trajectories of this spinning particle. The classical trajectories of massless particle (with zero helicity) are shown to lie on hyperplanes, whose spacetime position depends on momentum and total angular momentum.
While quantum computing provides an exponential advantage in solving linear differential equations, there are relatively few quantum algorithms for solving nonlinear differential equations. In our work, based on the homotopy perturbation method, we propose a quantum algorithm for solving $n$-dimensional nonlinear dissipative ordinary differential equations (ODEs). Our algorithm first converts the original nonlinear ODEs into the other nonlinear ODEs which can be embedded into finite-dimensional linear ODEs. Then we solve the embedded linear ODEs with quantum linear ODEs algorithm and obtain a state $\epsilon$-close to the normalized exact solution of the original nonlinear ODEs with success probability $\Omega(1)$. The complexity of our algorithm is $O(g\eta T{\rm poly}(\log(nT/\epsilon)))$, where $\eta$, $g$ measure the decay of the solution. Our algorithm provides exponential improvement over the best classical algorithms or previous quantum algorithms in $n$ or $\epsilon$.
We study the dynamical properties of an active particle subject to a swimming speed explicitly depending on the particle position. The oscillating spatial profile of the swim velocity considered in this paper takes inspiration from experimental studies based on Janus particles whose speed can be modulated by an external source of light. We suggest and apply an appropriate model of an active Ornstein Uhlenbeck particle to the present case. This allows us to predict the stationary properties, by finding the exact solution of the steady-state probability distribution of particle position and velocity. From this, we obtain the spatial density profile and show that its form is consistent with the one found in the framework of other popular models. The reduced velocity distribution highlights the emergence of non-Gaussianity in our generalized AOUP model which becomes more evident as the spatial dependence of the velocity profile becomes more pronounced. Then, we focus on the time-dependent properties of the system. Velocity autocorrelation functions are studied in the steady-state combining numerical and analytical methods derived under suitable approximations. We observe a non-monotonic decay in the temporal shape of the velocity autocorrelation function which depends on the ratio between the persistence length and the spatial period of the swim velocity. Finally, we numerically and analytically study the mean square displacement and the long-time diffusion coefficient. The ballistic regime, observed in the small-time region, is deeply affected by the properties of the swim velocity landscape which induces also a crossover to a sub-ballistic but superdiffusive regime for intermediate times. Finally, the long-time diffusion coefficient decreases as the amplitude of the swim velocity oscillations increases because the diffusion is determined by those regions where the particles are slow.
The correspondence principle plays a fundamental role in quantum mechanics. It provides us with a bridge to relate and somehow explain the dynamical behavior shown by quantum systems in terms of the dynamics exhibited by their classical counterparts. This naturally leads to inquire whether it is possible to define close classical analogs of quantum states in phase space, since this is a common meeting point to both classical and quantum density statistical descriptors. A reasonable option to introduce such classical analogs seems to be the use of phase-space classical distributions that arise upon removal of the interference traits in the Wigner distribution functions associated with the quantum state to be analyzed. To evaluate the feasibility of this option, here the dynamical evolution of the linear and von Neumann entropies is numerically computed for a continuous-variable bipartite system, and compared with the corresponding classical counterparts. More specifically, the system consists of two quartic oscillators nonlinearly coupled under regular and chaos conditions. Three quantum states for the full system are thus considered, namely, a Gaussian state, a cat state, and a Bell-type state. As it is known in the literature, for pure states, such entropy measures are a signature of the production of entanglement, which is also regarded to have no classical analog. By comparing the quantum and classical counterparts, and particularly the trends observed in them for the various states investigated, it will be shown that instead of entanglement production, such entropies rather provide us with information on the system (either quantum or classical) delocalization. This gradual loss of information ...
Over the past decade, several extreme heat waves and heat domes have had a catastrophic impact on society and the biosphere. In 2021, all regions of the northern hemisphere have been affected. In late June and July, we saw simultaneous extreme heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, persistent heat waves in Siberia that fueled massive wildfires, and temperatures and humidity in Pakistan, northern India, and the Middle East that were at the limit of what the human body can withstand.
Integration of CRISPRa with CRISPRi greatly expands genetic circuit design space. Level-matching of multi-layer circuits is achieved via regulated expression of gRNAs. Rational tuning of gRNA expression levels programs distinct gene expression dynamics. Multi-guide circuit functions highlight the potential for scalable circuit design. CRISPR-Cas transcriptional circuits hold great promise as...
Simon Baber, Ralph N. E. Malein, Prince Khatri, Paul S. Keatley, Shi Guo, Freddie Withers, Andrew J. Ramsay, Isaac J. Luxmoore. We report optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) measurements of an ensemble of spin-1 negatively charged boron vacancies in hexagonal boron nitride. The photoluminescence decay rates are spin-dependent, with inter-system crossing rates of $1.02~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ and $2.03~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ for the $m_s=0$ and $m_s=\pm 1$ states, respectively. Time-gating the photoluminescence enhances the ODMR contrast by discriminating between different decay rates. This is particularly effective for detecting the spin of the optically excited state, where a zero-field splitting of $\vert D_{ES}\vert=2.09~\mathrm{GHz}$ is measured. The magnetic field dependence of the time-gated photoluminescence exhibits dips corresponding to the Ground (GSLAC) and excited-state (ESLAC) anti-crossings. Additional dips corresponding to anti-crossings with nearby spin-1/2 parasitic impurities are also observed. The ESLAC dip is sensitive to the angle of the external magnetic field. Comparison to a model suggests that the anti-crossings are mediated by the interaction with nuclear spins, and allow an estimate of the ratio of the spin-dependent relaxation rates from the singlet back into the triplet ground state of $\kappa_0/\kappa_1=0.34$. This work provides important spectroscopic signatures of the boron vacancy, and information on the spin pumping and read-out dynamics.
Characterizing the reputation of an evaluator is particularly significant for consumer to obtain useful information from online rating systems. Furthermore, to overcome the difficulties with spam attacks on the rating system and to get the reliable on reputation of evaluators is an important topic in the research. We have noticed that most of the existing evaluator reputation evaluation methods only rely on the evaluator's rating information and abnormal behavior to establish a reputation system, which miss the systematic aspects of the rating systems including the structure of the evaluator-object bipartite network and the effects of nonlinear effects. This study we propose an improved reputation evaluation method by combining the structure of the evaluator-object bipartite network with rating information and introducing penalty and reward factors. This novel method has been empirically analyzed on a large-scale artificial data set and two real data sets. The results show that the proposed method is more accurate and robust in the presence of spam attacks. This fresh idea contributes a new way for building reputation evaluation models in sparse bipartite rating network.
Topological protection of chiral magnetic structures is investigated by taking a two-dimensional magnetic skyrmion as an example. The skyrmion lifetime is calculated based on harmonic transition state theory for a discrete lattice model using various values of the ratio of the lattice constant and the skyrmion size. Parameters of the system corresponding to exchange, anisotropy and Dzyaloshinsky-Moriya interaction are chosen in such a way as to keep the energy and size of the skyrmion unchanged for small values of the lattice constant, using scaling relations derived from continuous micromagnetic description. The number of magnetic moments included in the calculations reaches more than a million. The results indicate that in the limit of infinitesimal lattice constant, the energy barrier for skyrmion collapse approaches the Belavin-Polyakov lower bound of the energy of a topological soliton in the $\sigma$-model, the entropy contribution to the pre-exponential factor in the Arrhenius rate expression for collapse approaches a constant and the skyrmion lifetime can, for large enough number of spins, correspond to thermally stable skyrmion at room temperature even without magnetic dipole-dipole interaction.
