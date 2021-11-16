ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Physics of Self-Rolling Viruses

By Pedro A. Soria Ruiz, Falko Ziebert, Igor M. Kulić
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Viruses are right at the interface of inanimate matter and life. However, recent experiments [T. Sakai, et al., J.~Virol.~{\bf 92}, e01522-17 (2018)] have shown that some influenza strains can actively roll on glycan-covered surfaces. In a previous letter [F. Ziebert...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
Cosmos

Can COVID vaccines shed spike proteins – and is that bad?

A spike protein is a tool that helps a virus to enter the cell. If you look at an illustration of SARS-CoV-2, you will notice all the protruding structures on its extremities. The main job of these spike proteins is to join to receptors – called ACE2 receptors – on the surface of a cell and force the viral genome inside.
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
msu.edu

Stress-testing physics at FRIB

It’s strange to think that there are nuclear reactions that physicists classify as gentle. After all, the particle accelerators that let scientists study these reactions are nicknamed “atom smashers,” not “atom coddlers.”. But gentle nuclear reactions represent more than a strange-sounding curiosity. These reactions let researchers stress-test certain scientific models...
hmc.edu

Major Monday: Joint Math and Physics

An interview with Savanah Diaz, senior joint Math-Physics major!. I actually came to the Mudd thinking I wanted to do the Joint Chem-Bio major, but I took advantage of the Core by paying attention to each course in every field. I realized that I really enjoyed my math and physics courses more than anything else. It was hard for me to realize that I enjoyed math and physics in high school because I felt very different and there weren’t a lot of people who looked like me in my high school STEM classes. I am grateful for the good experiences I have had a Mudd with math and physics classes and I really enjoy the major now.
arxiv.org

Status and Perspectives of Neutrino Physics

M. Sajjad Athar, Steven W. Barwick, Thomas Brunner, Jun Cao, Mikhail Danilov, Kunio Inoue, Takaaki Kajita, Marek Kowalski, Manfred Lindner, Kenneth R. Long, Nathalie Palanque-Delabrouille, Werner Rodejohann, Heidi Schellman, Kate Scholberg, Seon-Hee Seo, Nigel J.T. Smith, Walter Winter, Geralyn P. Zeller, Renata Zukanovich Funchal. This review demonstrates the unique role...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The “First Lady of Physics”

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Dr. Chien-Shiung Wu had to fight gender discrimination her entire...
arxiv.org

JUNO Oscillation Physics

The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) is a 20 kton multi-purpose liquid scintillator detector with an expected $3\%/\sqrt{E[\mbox{Mev}]}$ energy resolution, under construction in a 700 m underground laboratory in the south of China (Jiangmen city, Guangdong province). The exceptional energy resolution and the massive fiducial volume of the JUNO detector offer great opportunities for addressing many essential topics in neutrino and astroparticle physics. JUNO's primary goals are to determine the neutrino mass ordering and precisely measure the related neutrino oscillation parameters. With six years of data taking with reactor antineutrinos, JUNO can determine the mass ordering at a 3-4$\sigma$ significance and the neutrino oscillation parameters $\sin^2\theta_{12}$, $\Delta m^2_{21}$, and $|\Delta m^2_{31}|$ to a precision of better than 0.6\%. In addition, the atmospheric neutrino and solar neutrino measurement at JUNO can also provide complementary and important information for neutrino oscillation physics. This work focuses on the oscillation physics of JUNO, which includes measurement and analysis of the reactor neutrinos, the atmospheric neutrinos, and the solar neutrinos. With the delicate energy response calibration and event reconstruction potential, JUNO will make a world-leading measurement on the neutrino oscillation parameters and neutrino mass ordering in the near future.
mit.edu

The poetry of physics

With the apple touched at the supermarket then tangled,. tangled with even things very distant like Mars dust,. that unravel themselves when /touched by our gaze…”. —Excerpt from Miriam Manglani’s poem “Makinde’s Quantum World,” about Makinde Ogunnaike’s quantum physics research. Senior MIT physics doctoral student Olumakinde “Makinde” Ogunnaike briefly traded...
arxiv.org

Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
arxiv.org

Evaporation Dynamics of Sessile Saline Microdroplets in Oil

Ruel Cedeno (CINaM), Romain Grossier (CINaM), Nadine Candoni (CINaM), Adrian Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) The occurrence of concentration and temperature gradients in saline microdroplets evaporating directly in air makes them unsuitable for nucleation studies where homogeneous composition is required. This can be addressed by immersing the droplet in oil under regulated humidity and reducing the volume to the picoliter range. However, the evaporation dynamics of such a system is not well understood. In this work, we present evaporation models applicable for arrays of sessile microdroplets with dissolved solute submerged in a thin layer of oil. Our model accounts for the variable diffusion distance due to the presence of the oil film separating the droplet and air, the diffusive interaction of neighboring droplets, as well as the variation of the solution density and water activity due to the evolving solute concentration. Our model shows excellent agreement with experimental data for both pure water and NaCl solution. With this model, we demonstrate that assuming a constant evaporation rate and neglecting the diffusive interactions can lead to severe inaccuracies in the measurement of droplet concentration particularly during nucleation experiments. Given the significance of droplet evaporation in a wide array of scientific and industrial applications, the models and insights presented herein would be of great value to many fields of interest.
arxiv.org

Performance of a focal plane detector for soft X-ray imaging spectroscopy based on back-illuminated sCMOS

Can Chen, Yusa Wang, Yupeng Xu, Zijian Zhao, Hongyun Qiu, Dongjie Hou, Xiongtao Yang, Jia Ma, Yong Chen, Yang Zhao, Hua Liu, Xiaofan Zhao, Yuxuan Zhu. Spectroscopy focusing array (SFA) and Polarimetry focusing array (PFA) are the two major payloads of enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry mission (eXTP). Nested Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module is implemented in SFA and PFA to achive high effective area. When evaluating the properties of the mirror module, the alignment of the optical axis of the X-ray mirror module and a quasi-parallel X-ray beam is a prerequisite to ensure the accuracy of the results. Hence, to assist the alignment of the X-ray mirror module, an X-ray focal plane detector is designed based on the back-illuminated scientific Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor (sCMOS) sensor GSENSE6060BSI, one of the largest detection areas, is produced by \textit{Gpixel Inc}. Then the characteristics of readout noise, dark current, and split-pixel event properties of the detector are studied with the self-developed multi-target fluorescence X-ray source in a 100 m long X-ray test facility. The energy calibration is carried out with the single-pixel event and the energy non-linearity of the detector is also obtained. Eventually, the simulation of the eXTP mirror module based on the optical model is conducted and the alignment test of the Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module designed for \textit{EP/FXT} (Einstein Probe/Follow-up X-ray Telescope) with "Burkert test" method is shown.
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
arxiv.org

The Physical Properties of the SVS 13 Protobinary System: Two Circumstellar Disks and a Spiraling Circumbinary Disk in the Making

Ana K. Diaz-Rodriguez (1 and 2), Guillem Anglada (1), Guillermo Blázquez-Calero (1), Mayra Osorio (IAA), José F. Gómez (1), Gary A. Fuller (2, 1 and 3), Robert Estalella (4), José M. Torrelles (5 and 6), Sylvie Cabrit (7 and 8), Luis F. Rodríguez (9), Charlène Lefèvre (10), Enrique Macías (11 and 12), Carlos Carrasco-González (9), Luis A. Zapata (9), Itziar de Gregorio-Monsalvo (12), Paul T. P. Ho (13 and 14) ((1) Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía, (2) The UK ALMA Regional Centre Node, Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, The University of Manchester, (3) I. Physikalisches Institut, University of Cologne, (4) Departament de Física Quàntica i Astrofísica, Institut de Ciències del Cosmos, Universitat de Barcelona, (5) Institut de Ciències de l'Espai (ICE, CSIC), (6) Institut d'Estudis Espacials de Catalunya (IEEC), (7) Univ. Grenoble Alpes, CNRS, IPAG, (8) Observatoire de Paris, PSL University, Sorbonne Université, CNRS, LERMA, (9), Instituto de Radioastronomía y Astrofísica, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, (10) Institut de RadioAstronomie Millimétrique (IRAM), (11) Joint ALMA Observatory, (12) European Southern Observatory (ESO), (13) Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, (14) East Asian Observatory)
arxiv.org

Massive and topological surface states in tensile strained HgTe

David M. Mahler, Valentin L. Müller, Cornelius Thienel, Jonas Wiedenmann, Wouter Beugeling, Hartmut Buhmann, Laurens W. Molenkamp. Magneto-transport measurements on gated high mobility heterostructures containing a 60 nm layer of tensile strained HgTe, a three-dimensional topological insulator, show well-developed Hall quantization from surface states both in the n- as well as in the p-type regime. While the n-type behavior is due to transport in the topological surface state of the material, we find from 8-orbital k.p calculations that the p-type transport results from massive Volkov-Pankratov states. Their formation prevents the Dirac point and thus the p-conducting topological surface state from being accessible in transport experiments. This interpretation is supported by low-field magneto-transport experiments demonstrating the coexistence of n-conducting topological surface states and p-conducting Volkov-Pankratov states at the relevant gate voltages.
arxiv.org

Structural origins of the infamous "Low Temperature Orthorhombic" to "Low Temperature Tetragonal" phase transition in high-Tc cuprates

Jeremiah P. Tidey, Christopher Keegan, Nicholas C. Bristowe, Arash A. Mostofi, Zih-Mei Hong, Bo-Hao Chen, Yu-Chun Chuang, Wei-Tin Chen, Mark S. Senn. We undertake a detailed high-resolution diffraction study of a novel plain band insulator, La$_2$MgO$_4$, which may be viewed as a structural surrogate system of the undoped end-member of the high-T$_c$ superconductors, La$_{2-x-y}$A$^{2+}_x$RE$^{3+}_y$CuO$_{4}$ (A = Ba, Sr, RE= Rare Earth). We find that La$_2$MgO$_4$ exhibits the infamous low-temperature orthorhombic (LTO) to low-temperature tetragonal (LTT) phase transition that has been linked to the suppression of superconductivity in a variety of underdoped cuprates, including the well known La$_{2-x}$Ba$_{x}$CuO$_4$ ($x=0.125$). Furthermore, we find that the LTO-to-LTT phase transition in La$_2$MgO$_4$ occurs for an octahedral tilt angle in the 4 $^{\circ}$ to 5 $^{\circ}$ range, similar to that which has previously been identified as a critical tipping point for superconductivity in these systems. We show that this phase transition, occurring in a system lacking spin correlations and competing electronic states such as charge-density waves and superconductivity, can be understood by simply navigating the density-functional theory ground-state energy landscape as a function of the order parameter amplitude. This result calls for a careful re-investigation of the origins of the phase transitions in high-T$_c$ superconductors based on the hole-doped, $n = 1$ Ruddelsden-Popper lanthanum cuprates.
