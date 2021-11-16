ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

DFT+U+J with linear response parameters predicts non-magnetic oxide band gaps with hybrid-functional accuracy

By Daniel S. Lambert, David D. O'Regan
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

First-principles Hubbard-corrected approximate density-functional theory (DFT+U) is a low-cost, potentially high throughput method of simulating materials, but it has been hampered by empiricism and inconsistent band-gap correction in transition-metal oxides. DFT+U property prediction of non-magnetic systems such as d0 and d10 transition-metal oxides is typically faced with excessively large calculated Hubbard...

