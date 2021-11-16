ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Role of Entropy in Determining the Phase Behavior of Protein Solutions Induced by Multivalent Ions

By Anil Kumar Sahoo, Frank Schreiber, Roland R. Netz, Prabal K. Mait
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Recent experiments have reported lower critical solution temperature (LCST) phase behavior of aqueous solutions of proteins induced by multivalent ions, where the solution phase separates upon heating. This phenomenon is linked to complex hydration effects that result in a net entropy gain upon phase separation. To decipher the underlying molecular mechanism,...

arxiv.org

