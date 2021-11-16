The hydrodynamic theory of dynamical correlation functions in the XX chain

Magic-angle ($\theta=1.05^\circ$) twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG) has shown two seemingly contradictory characters: the localization and quantum-dot-like behavior in STM experiments, and delocalization in transport experiments. We construct a model, which naturally captures the two aspects, from the Bistritzer-MacDonald (BM) model in a first principle spirit. A set of local flat-band orbitals ($f$) centered at the AA-stacking regions are responsible to the localization. A set of extended topological conduction bands ($c$), which are at small energetic separation from the local orbitals, are responsible to the delocalization and transport. The topological flat bands of the BM model appear as a result of the hybridization of $f$- and $c$-electrons. This model then provides a new perspective for the strong correlation physics, which is now described as strongly correlated $f$-electrons coupled to nearly free topological semimetallic $c$-electrons - we hence name our model as the topological heavy fermion model. Using this model, we obtain the U(4) and U(4)$\times$U(4) symmetries as well as the correlated insulator phases and their energies. Simple rules for the ground states and their Chern numbers are derived. Moreover, features such as the large dispersion of the charge $\pm1$ excitations and the minima of the charge gap at the $\Gamma$ point can now, for the first time, be understood both qualitatively and quantitatively in a simple physical picture. Our mapping opens the prospect of using heavy-fermion physics machinery to the superconducting physics of MATBG.

