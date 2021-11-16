ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Photonics of Time-Varying Media

By Emanuele Galiffi, Romain Tirole, Shixiong Yin, Huanan Li, Stefano Vezzoli, Paloma A. Huidobro, Mário G. Silveirinha, Riccardo Sapienza, Andrea Alù, J. B. Pendry
 8 days ago

Emanuele Galiffi, Romain Tirole, Shixiong Yin, Huanan Li, Stefano Vezzoli, Paloma A. Huidobro, Mário G. Silveirinha, Riccardo Sapienza, Andrea Alù, J. B. Pendry. Time-varying media have recently emerged as a new paradigm for wave manipulation, thanks to thesynergy...

Light propagation and magnon-photon coupling in optically dispersive magnetic media

Achieving strong coupling between light and matter excitations in hybrid systems is a benchmark for the implementation of quantum technologies. We recently proposed [arXiv:2110.02984] that strong single-particle coupling between magnons and light can be realized in a magnetized epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) medium, in which magneto-optical effects are enhanced. Here we present a detailed derivation of the magnon-photon coupling Hamiltonian in dispersive media both for degenerate and non-degenerate optical modes, and show the enhancement of the coupling near the ENZ frequency. Moreover, we show that the coupling of magnons to plane-wave non-degenerate Voigt modes vanishes at specific frequencies due to polarization selection rules tuned by dispersion. Finally, we present specific results using a Lorentz dispersion model. Our results pave the way for the design of dispersive optomagnonic systems, providing a general theoretical framework for describing engineering ENZ-based optomagnonic systems.
Dynamics of photosynthetic light harvesting systems interacting with N-photon Fock states

We develop a method to simulate the excitonic dynamics of realistic photosynthetic light harvesting systems including non-Markovian coupling to phonon degrees of freedom, under excitation by N-photon Fock state pulses. This method combines the input-output formalism and the hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM) formalism into a double hierarchy of coupled linear equations in density matrices. We show analytically that, under weak field excitation relevant to natural photosynthesis conditions, an N-photon Fock state input and a corresponding coherent state input give rise to equal density matrices in the excited manifold. However, an important difference is that an N-photon Fock state input has no off-diagonal coherence between the ground and excited subspaces, in contrast with the coherences created by a coherent state input. We derive expressions for the probability to absorb a single Fock state photon, with or without the influence of phonons. For short pulses (or equivalently, wide bandwidth pulses), we show that the absorption probability has a universal behavior that depends only upon a system-dependent effective energy spread parameter {\Delta} and an exciton-light coupling constant {\Gamma}. This holds for a broad range of chromophore systems and for a variety of pulse shapes. We also analyse the absorption probability in the opposite long pulses (narrow bandwidth) regime. We also derive an expression for the long time emission rate in the presence of phonons and use it to study the difference between collective versus independent emission. Finally, we present a numerical simulation for the LHCII monomer (14-mer) system under single photon excitation that illustrates the use of the double hierarchy for calculation of Fock state excitation of a light harvesting system including chromophore coupling to a non-Markovian phonon bath.
Decoherence control of a single-photon optomechanical system in phase-sensitive reservoirs

With technological advancements to achieve strong single-photon optomechanical coupling, it becomes necessary to explore open quantum optomechanical systems in strong single-photon coupling limit. Although some attention has been given to strongly coupled optomechanical systems in thermal environment, there behaviour under the influence of non-thermal environments, remains an open question. We report on the effect of squeezed vacuum/thermal reservoir on the decoherence of cavity photon Fock states in an optomechanical system in the strong single-photon coupling regime. We find that an increase in single-photon coupling strength leads to increase in decoherence under squeezed thermal reservoir compared to a thermal reservoir, except for a small range of values of the reservoir phase. We hence also show that having a squeezed reservoir gives greater control over system decoherence in the strong single-photon coupling regime, as expected. We perform simulations in the dressed-state master equation instead of the standard master equation. Our study might be important in understanding information processing in strongly coupled photonic systems and quantum memories.
Studying the influence of external photon fields on blazar spectra using a one-zone hadro-leptonic time-dependent model

The recent associations of neutrinos with blazars require the efficient interaction of relativistic protons with ambient soft photon fields. However, along side the neutrinos gamma-ray photons are produced which interact with the same soft photon fields producing electron-positron pairs. The strength of this cascade has significant consequences on the photon spectrum in various energy bands and puts severe constraints on the pion and neutrino production. In this study, we discuss the influence of the external thermal photon fields (accretion disk, broad-line region, and dusty torus) on the proton-photon interactions employing a newly developed time-dependent one-zone hadro-leptonic code (OneHaLe). We present steady-state cases, as well as a time-dependent case, where the emission region moves through the jet. Within the limits of this toy study, the external fields can disrupt the ``usual'' double-humped blazar spectrum. Similarly, a moving region would cross significant portions of the jet without reaching the previously-found steady states.
Non-thermally trapped inflation by tachyonic dark photon production

We show that a dark Higgs field charged under U(1)$_{\rm H}$ gauge symmetry is trapped at the origin for a long time, if dark photons are produced by an axion condensate via tachyonic preheating. The trapped dark Higgs can drive late-time inflation, producing a large amount of entropy. Unlike thermal inflation, the dark Higgs potential does not have to be very flat, because the effective mass for the dark Higgs is enhanced by large field values of dark photons with extremely low momentum. After inflation, the dark Higgs decays into massive dark photons, which further decay into the SM particles through a kinetic mixing. We show that a large portion of the viable parameter space is within the future experimental searches for the dark photon, because the kinetic mixing is bounded below for successful reheating.
Various shadowing properties for time varying maps

This paper is concerned with the study of various notions of shadowing of dynamical systems induced by a sequence of maps, so-called time varying maps, on a metric space. We define and study the shadowing, h-shadowing, limit shadowing, s-limit shadowing and exponential limit shadowing properties of these dynamical systems. We show that h-shadowing, limit shadowing and s-limit shadowing properties are conjugacy invariant. Also, we investigate the relationships between these notions of shadowing for time varying maps and examine the role that expansivity plays in shadowing properties of such dynamical systems. Specially, we prove some results linking s-limit shadowing property to limit shadowing property, and h-shadowing property to s-limit shadowing and limit shadowing properties. Moreover, under the assumption of expansivity, we show that the shadowing property implies the h-shadowing, s-limit shadowing and limit shadowing properties. Finally, it is proved that the uniformly contracting and uniformly expanding time varying maps exhibit the shadowing, limit shadowing, s-limit shadowing and exponential limit shadowing properties.
Nonlinear fundamental research of novel photonic devices with thickness control

Fiber lasers are widely used in the fields of optical communications, medical surgery, laser processing and lidar due to their advantages of good beam quality, compact structure, low cost and good compatibility. Therefore, they are considered to be one of the lasers with broad application prospects. On the other hand, with the further development of nanomaterial technology, two-dimensional materials with strong nonlinearity and fast relaxation process have gradually attracted widespread attention. So far, some two-dimensional materials have been successfully applied to fiber lasers as saturable absorbers and achieved ultrashort pulses.
A topological photonic Su-Schrieffer-Heeger type coupler

We examine the coupling process between the surface modes of a Su-Schrieffer-Heeger lattice both in the linear and the nonlinear regimes. We first develop a coupled-mode theory formalism for the modes of a finite lattice with zero boundary conditions. Our analysis relies on the closed-form expressions for the bulk and the surface eigenmodes of the system. The coupled-mode theory formalism is based on a decomposition of the supermodes into sublattice modes. In the case of the two "zero" sublattice surface modes, this leads to periodic oscillations between them without the involvement of the bulk modes. We analytically show that launching light only on the waveguide that is located at either edge of the array, can be very effective in successfully exciting the respective surface mode. We extend our analysis, in the case of Kerr nonlinearity, and develop a simplified model that accounts only for the surface modes. By direct numerical simulations, we find that this model can very accurately capture the dynamics of the surface modes when the nonlinearity is small or moderate. On the other hand, in the case of strong nonlinearity, wave mixing leads to the quasi-periodic excitation of the bulk modes, or even to a chaotic behavior where all the modes of the systems are excited, and no prominent signature of the surface modes can be detected.
Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
Periodic Variable Stars Modulated by Time-Varying Parameters

Giovanni Motta (1), Darlin Soto (2), Márcio Catelan (3,4 and 5) ((1) Department of Statistics, Texas A\&M University, USA, (2) Department of Statistics, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (3) Instituto de Astrofísica, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (4) Centro de Astro-Ingeniería, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (5) Millennium Institute of Astrophysics, Chile)
Efficient photon upconversion at an organic semiconductor interface

Researchers at Institute for Molecular Science in Japan report that novel photon upconversion (UC) system with heterojunctions of organic semiconductors. The solid-state UC system is achieved with an external quantum efficiency of two orders of magnitude higher than those of the conventional systems. Using this result, efficient UC, from near-infrared to visible light, can be realized on flexible organic thin films under a weak light-emitting diode-induced excitation, observable by naked eyes.
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
Excited State Spectroscopy of Boron Vacancy Defects in Hexagonal Boron Nitride using Time-Resolved Optically Detected Magnetic Resonance

Simon Baber, Ralph N. E. Malein, Prince Khatri, Paul S. Keatley, Shi Guo, Freddie Withers, Andrew J. Ramsay, Isaac J. Luxmoore. We report optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) measurements of an ensemble of spin-1 negatively charged boron vacancies in hexagonal boron nitride. The photoluminescence decay rates are spin-dependent, with inter-system crossing rates of $1.02~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ and $2.03~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ for the $m_s=0$ and $m_s=\pm 1$ states, respectively. Time-gating the photoluminescence enhances the ODMR contrast by discriminating between different decay rates. This is particularly effective for detecting the spin of the optically excited state, where a zero-field splitting of $\vert D_{ES}\vert=2.09~\mathrm{GHz}$ is measured. The magnetic field dependence of the time-gated photoluminescence exhibits dips corresponding to the Ground (GSLAC) and excited-state (ESLAC) anti-crossings. Additional dips corresponding to anti-crossings with nearby spin-1/2 parasitic impurities are also observed. The ESLAC dip is sensitive to the angle of the external magnetic field. Comparison to a model suggests that the anti-crossings are mediated by the interaction with nuclear spins, and allow an estimate of the ratio of the spin-dependent relaxation rates from the singlet back into the triplet ground state of $\kappa_0/\kappa_1=0.34$. This work provides important spectroscopic signatures of the boron vacancy, and information on the spin pumping and read-out dynamics.
State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
Recent progresses of quantum confinement in graphene quantum dots

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) not only have potential applications on spin qubit,but also serve as essential platforms to study the fundamental properties of Dirac fermions, such as Klein tunneling and Berry phase. By now, the study of quantum confinement in GQDs still attract much attention in condensed matter physics. In this article, we review the experimental progresses on quantum confinement in GQDs mainly by using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS). Here, the GQDs are divided into Klein GQDs, bound-state GQDs and edge-terminated GQDs according to their different confinement strength. Based on the realization of quasi-bound states in Klein GQDs, external perpendicular magnetic field is utilized as a manipulation approach to trigger and control the novel properties by tuning Berry phase and electron-electron (e-e) interaction. The tip induced edge-free GQDs can serve as an intuitive mean to explore the broken symmetry states at nanoscale and single-electron accuracy, which are expected to be used in studying physical properties of different two-dimentional materials. Moreover, high-spin magnetic ground states are successfully introduced in edge-terminated GQDs by designing and synthesizing triangulene zigzag nanographenes.
Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
Atomic and mesoscopic structure of Dy-based surface alloys on noble metals

Sina Mousavion, Ka Man Yu, Mahalingam Maniraj, Lu Lyu, Johannes Knippertz, Benjamin Stadtmüller, Martin Aeschlimann. Surface alloys are a highly tunable class of low dimensional materials with the opportunity to tune and control the spin and charge carrier functionalities on the nanoscale. Here, we focus on the atomic and mesoscopic structural details of three distinctive binary rare-earth-noble metals (RE/NM) surface alloys by employing scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and low energy electron diffraction (LEED). Using Dysprosium as the guest element on fcc(111) noble metal substrates, we identify the formation of non-commensurate surface alloy superstructures which exhibit homogeneous moiré patterns for DyCu2/Cu (111) and DyAu2/Au(111), while an inhomogeneous one is found for DyAg2/Ag(111). The variations in the local structure are analyzed for all three surface alloys and the observed differences are discussed in the light of the lattice mismatches of the alloy layer with respect to the underlying substrate. For the particularly intriguing case of a Dy-Ag surface alloy, the surface alloy layer does not show a uniform long-range periodic structure, but consists of local hexagonal tiles separated by extended domain walls. These domain walls exist to relief the in-plane strain within the DyAg2 surface alloy layer. Our findings clearly demonstrate that surface alloying is an intriguing tool to tailor both the local atomic, but also the mesoscopic moiré structures of metallic heterostructures.
Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
